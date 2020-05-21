It's Going to Be a Crazy Summer for Travel and -2

In Silver Spring, Md., Sarah Bigbee, a 32-year-old stay-at-home mom with three boys ages 4, 2 and 9 months, is considering buying a pop-up trailer or camper van with the money she has saved for summer travel. She has spent recent days exploring websites for parks and campgrounds within Maryland, in the hopes that some might be open for weekend jaunts. She says determining what might be open, however, feels like a guessing game. "There's not much clarity," she says.

