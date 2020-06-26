Madeline McWhinney Rose at the Fed by Doing a Job Men Didn't Want

By James R. Hagerty

Men were away at war in 1943 when Madeline McWhinney, a Smith College economics graduate, searched for a banking job in New York. She found one in research at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

By the mid-1950s, Ms. McWhinney saw little hope of further promotions. Then she spotted an opening: Financial institutions were beginning to use computers, and men at her bank showed little interest in learning how to deploy those machines. So she turned herself into the New York Fed's resident expert in using computers to transfer money and data.

In the late 1950s, turmoil in the government-securities market prompted Congress to insist that the Fed monitor those dealings more closely. Doing so would require expertise in government securities and computers. Ms. McWhinney got the job, making her the first female officer at the New York Fed.

One inconvenience was that the officers' floor had only a men's restroom.

In late 1973, she was recruited as president of First Women's Bank of New York. Started by Betty Friedan and other "women's libbers," as the Los Angeles Times put it at the time, the bank was designed to give women better opportunities to get loans and financial jobs. But Ms. McWhinney clashed with directors over how to run the bank. She stepped down less than a year after it opened.

Ms. McWhinney later served on the American Stock Exchange's board of governors and as a casino regulator in New Jersey.

She died June 19 at the age of 98 at her home in Little Silver, N.J.

Madeline Houston McWhinney, the oldest of seven children, was born March 11, 1922, in Denver. Her mother was a Smith College graduate. Her father, a banker and lawyer, died in a car accident when she was 16. After boarding school in Albuquerque, N.M., she enrolled at Smith and majored in economics, partly because her father's career had sparked an interest in banking.

After she graduated, "it was impossible for a woman to get a job in Denver other than as a secretary, so I went to New York," she wrote later. The Fed offered her a job at an annual salary of $1,800 (the current equivalent of about $26,500).

The work involved analyzing bond- and money-market trends. Concluding that her college economics courses lacked immediate relevance, she began studying at New York University and eventually earned an M.B.A. degree there.

Though she was charged with writing about the markets, her bosses initially forbade her from entering the bank's trading room. When she attended a national meeting of a committee of Fed research officers, she was the only woman present. Her male colleagues "arranged for an elderly secretary to chaperone me," she recalled.

She was elected as the first female trustee of the Fed's retirement system and led a market-statistics department in the 1960s, her family said. The New York Fed named her an assistant vice president in 1967.

In the 1970s, creating banks catering to women became a fad. Ms. McWhinney's hopes were high upon arrival at First Women's Bank of New York. "We already have customers kicking down our door, and we don't even have a door to kick down yet," she told Reuters in late 1973. The bank decorated a Midtown Manhattan office with art by women. It offered Saturday-afternoon opening hours and checkbooks that automatically made copies of each check.

People magazine described Ms. McWhinney as "a no-frills type." A male reporter from the New York Daily News wrote that, "if all goes well, it should be a sweetheart of a bank."

Within a year of the bank's opening in October 1975, three of the top four officers, including Ms. McWhinney, were gone. "I was naive when it came to starting an organization of that kind, and I had never before been involved in New York politics," she wrote later. "I found the organizing board had its own agenda."

First Women's Bank floundered through a series of leaders and changes of ownership before dropping the "women's" label in 1989 and becoming First New York Bank for Business. Regulators closed it in 1992.

Among many other roles late in her career, Ms. McWhinney served in the 1980s as an executive responsible for financial planning and controls at the Whitney Museum of American Art.

In 1961, she married John Denny Dale, a management consultant. He died in 1993. She is survived by a son, four grandchildren and three siblings.

In the 1970s, reporters sometimes asked her to provide advice to women seeking to get ahead in business. Those who were good at typing, she said, should "never let on or you'll be painted into a permanent corner."

Write to James R. Hagerty at bob.hagerty@wsj.com