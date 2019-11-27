Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Silver       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Manchester City owner draws $500 million investment from private equity firm Silver Lake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 02:53am EST
Champions League - Group Stage - Group F - Olympique Lyonnais v Manchester City

U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake has agreed to invest $500 million (£390 million) in the owners of English soccer champions Manchester City, valuing the Premier League club's owner at $4.8 billion.

Silver Lake will buy just over 10% of Abu Dhabi-controlled City Football Group (CFG), which owns Manchester City, the companies said on Wednesday, confirming a report in the Financial Times newspaper.

Europe's top soccer clubs have drawn in big money from some of the world's richest investors over the last decade, as the game attracts more and more fans in lucrative markets such as Asia, the United States and the Middle East.

The clubs' property portfolios are also often seen as lucrative assets.

Man City's big domestic rival Manchester United are owned by the American Glazer family, while Chelsea is owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. French champions Paris Saint Germain are owned by Qatar Sports Investments.

"Silver Lake is a global leader in technology investing, and we are delighted by both the validation that their investment in CFG represents, and the opportunities for further growth that their partnership brings," City Football Group Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in a statement.

City Football Group said none of its existing shareholders were selling equity stakes as part of the Silver Lake deal.

It added that Abu Dhabi United Group, the investment vehicle owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, would remain the majority CFG shareholder with a stake of around 77%.

Man City this month reported record high 2018-19 revenue of 535.2 million pounds in a fifth consecutive year of profitability.

Silver Lake Managing Director Egon Durban will join the board of City Football Group.

"We are excited to invest in CFG, which is redefining soccer globally and in doing so has successfully built an impressive global platform of marquee soccer clubs across five continents," Durban said in a statement.

Manchester City spent much of the 1990s in the doldrums, often out of England's top-flight league and far behind Manchester United, which remains England's record league title holders with 20 championship titles.

However, the influx of Middle Eastern cash has since led to a revival in Man City's fortunes.

The team, managed by former Barcelona man Pep Guardiola, won an unprecedented domestic treble last season - the Premier League title, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Unlike Manchester United and Liverpool, however, Man City is yet to win Europe's most prestigious title, the Champions League.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Peter Rutherford and Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SILVER
02:53aManchester City owner draws $500 million investment from private equity firm ..
RE
02:29aManchester City owner draws $500 million investment from private equity firm ..
RE
02:26aMIKE HENRY : BHP's Henry signals new technology a focus in first speech
RE
11/26Rio Tinto to Invest $749 Million in Pilbara Iron Ore Operation
DJ
11/26Church of England ups ante against anti-climate lobby
RE
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/26LVMH Chief Aims High With His Wager On Tiffany -- WSJ
DJ
11/26Vedanta warns it may have to process ore outside South Africa
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group