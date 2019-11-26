Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Silver       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Manchester City owner to sell $500 million stake valuing itself at $4.8 billion - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 08:04pm EST
Champions League - Group Stage - Group F - Olympique Lyonnais v Manchester City

The owner of English Premier League champions Manchester City is selling a $500 million (£389.71 million) stake to private equity firm Silver Lake, valuing the soccer club's owner at $4.8 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the deal.

Silver Lake is buying over 10% of Abu Dhabi-controlled City Football Group (CFG), the newspaper reported, adding that an official announcement was expected as early as Wednesday.

The deal was signed on Saturday by CFG Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak and Silver Lake managing partner Egon Durban, according to the FT. The report added that Abu Dhabi aims to retain its majority ownership of CFG.

The U.S. private equity firm aims to hold its stake for about 10 years but could also seek to cash out through an initial public offering or selling to another private investor, FT reported. Silver Lake had also approached other European and English soccer clubs, including London's Chelsea Football Club.

The English Premier League champions drew in record revenue of 535.2 million pounds ($686.66 million) in a fifth consecutive year of profitability in 2018-19, marking their 11th straight year of revenue growth under the ownership of the Abu Dhabi royal family. The club won an unprecedented domestic treble last season.

CFG and Silver Lake were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SILVER
08:04pManchester City owner to sell $500 million stake valuing itself at $4.8 billi..
RE
05:37pRio Tinto to Invest $749 Million in Pilbara Iron Ore Operation
DJ
01:37pChurch of England ups ante against anti-climate lobby
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02:48aLVMH Chief Aims High With His Wager On Tiffany -- WSJ
DJ
02:42aVedanta warns it may have to process ore outside South Africa
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group