Metals: Gold Slips as Dollar Rises -- Update

By Paul Garvey and Christopher Alessi

The price of gold slipped to a new one-year low on Friday after the latest rise in the U.S. dollar continued to put pressure on the metal.

The U.S. dollar rose to its strongest level in a year amid a crisis of confidence in the Turkish lira.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was up almost 0.9% Friday morning after President Trump used Twitter to announce the U.S. would double steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey.

A rise in the dollar typically leads to weakness in dollar-denominated commodities such as copper and gold, given the stronger currency makes the commodities more expensive for overseas buyers.

Gold initially rose in response to the Turkish situation as its attraction to investors in times of uncertainty appeared to insulate it from a fall, but it ultimately slipped to close 80 cents, or 0.07%, lower to $1211.10 an ounce.

"While a stronger dollar does not bode well for gold, it has held ground very well and it is nice to see some, even minor, safe-haven aspects show up," analysts at Blue Line Futures said.

The latest U.S. consumer-pricing data showed another rise in living costs, also hurting the case for gold. Consumer prices rose 0.2% during July, denting the hopes of gold bulls who had been looking for a softer number that would slow the pace of interest-rate rises by the Federal Reserve.

Gold has now fallen for five straight weeks and is down 7.3% this year.

Copper for August delivery, meanwhile, fell 0.8% to $2.7325 a pound on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Copper prices had rallied Thursday, with "the market of the view that potential [fiscal] stimulus from the Chinese government would help to mitigate the impact from an escalating trade war" between China -- the world's largest consumer of industrial metals like copper -- and the U.S., analysts at ING Bank said.

Aluminum was up 1.3 per cent to $2105 a ton on the London Metal Exchange following news of the new tariff on U.S. exports to Turkey.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com