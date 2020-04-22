Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Silver       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Oil Crash Comes Without Silver Lining -- Heard on the Street

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 06:15am EDT

By Justin Lahart

Low oil prices can wreak havoc with portions of the U.S. economy, but usually they come with an important offset: Consumers and businesses save a bundle on fuel. With most people not going much of anywhere during the coronavirus crisis, that offset isn't happening.

The crash in oil prices continued Tuesday, with Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil markets, down 24% to $19.33 a barrel. In New York trading, the May futures contract for U.S. benchmark crude closed at $10.01, a reflection of how little storage capacity there is in the U.S., while shale fields keep pumping and pumping.

With gasoline futures prices near two-decade lows, retail gasoline prices, which at $1.82 a gallon are already down a dollar from a year ago, will be getting even cheaper. That would normally be good news for consumers, but lately they haven't been buying all that much gasoline anyway. In the week ended April 10, gasoline demand was down 46% from a year earlier, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Low fuel prices typically benefit the economy in other ways beyond providing consumers with some extra money. They lower airlines' fuel costs, for example, and reduce companies' transportation and production costs. They boost demand for new cars.

But for the most part, those benefits aren't helping now. Most of what is left is pain. While the U.S. had only 156,500 jobs directly in oil and gasoline extraction as of March, according to the Labor Department, the sector has a much wider impact on employment than that suggests. When oil prices collapsed in 2014 and 2015, there were significant spillovers in overall employment in energy-sector dependent states such as Texas and North Dakota. The effect of those job losses on overall consumer spending also appeared bigger than some initial estimates suggested, perhaps because people who have lost their jobs, or are worried they might, curtail their spending faster than people benefiting from lower fuel prices boost theirs.

Capital spending will also get hurt. Investment in oil and gas wells and drilling equipment came to 5% of nonresidential capital spending in the U.S. last year, according to the Commerce Department, which doesn't include the spending the energy sector puts into computer equipment, trucks and so on. So the sector's woes will spill over to other areas, such as manufacturing.

If these were normal times, the oil market's woes alone could create problems for the U.S. economy. The oil-price decline that began in mid-2014 was in no way as severe as what is happening now, but it caused a lot of pain in oil-rich states. Now, layered on top of the coronavirus crisis, the fall in oil prices will only make a bad situation worse.

Write to Justin Lahart at justin.lahart@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SILVER
06:15aOil Crash Comes Without Silver Lining -- Heard on the Street
DJ
04/21EXPEDIA NEARING DEAL TO SELL STAKE T : Wsj
RE
04/15Zambia to Revoke Glencore Unit's Mining License
DJ
04/14GLENCORE : Coronavirus Pandemic Turns Locals Against Miners
DJ
04/11Silver Lake's Sports, Entertainment Bets Caught in Coronavirus Crosshairs
DJ
04/08TRACKINSIGHT : Surge of inflows into Silver ETFs
TI
04/07Glencore's Plans to Close Zambian Copper, Cobalt Mines Rejected by Zambian Go..
DJ
04/06Airbnb secures $1 billion investment from Silver Lake, Sixth Street
RE
04/05EXCLUSIVE : Silver Lake to seek more than $16 billion for buyout fund - sources
RE
03/31GLENCORE : to Defer Decision on Proposed Cash Distribution of $0.20/Share
DJ
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group