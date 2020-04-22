Oil Crash Comes Without Silver Lining -- Heard on the Street

By Justin Lahart

Low oil prices can wreak havoc with portions of the U.S. economy, but usually they come with an important offset: Consumers and businesses save a bundle on fuel. With most people not going much of anywhere during the coronavirus crisis, that offset isn't happening.

The crash in oil prices continued Tuesday, with Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil markets, down 24% to $19.33 a barrel. In New York trading, the May futures contract for U.S. benchmark crude closed at $10.01, a reflection of how little storage capacity there is in the U.S., while shale fields keep pumping and pumping.

With gasoline futures prices near two-decade lows, retail gasoline prices, which at $1.82 a gallon are already down a dollar from a year ago, will be getting even cheaper. That would normally be good news for consumers, but lately they haven't been buying all that much gasoline anyway. In the week ended April 10, gasoline demand was down 46% from a year earlier, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Low fuel prices typically benefit the economy in other ways beyond providing consumers with some extra money. They lower airlines' fuel costs, for example, and reduce companies' transportation and production costs. They boost demand for new cars.

But for the most part, those benefits aren't helping now. Most of what is left is pain. While the U.S. had only 156,500 jobs directly in oil and gasoline extraction as of March, according to the Labor Department, the sector has a much wider impact on employment than that suggests. When oil prices collapsed in 2014 and 2015, there were significant spillovers in overall employment in energy-sector dependent states such as Texas and North Dakota. The effect of those job losses on overall consumer spending also appeared bigger than some initial estimates suggested, perhaps because people who have lost their jobs, or are worried they might, curtail their spending faster than people benefiting from lower fuel prices boost theirs.

Capital spending will also get hurt. Investment in oil and gas wells and drilling equipment came to 5% of nonresidential capital spending in the U.S. last year, according to the Commerce Department, which doesn't include the spending the energy sector puts into computer equipment, trucks and so on. So the sector's woes will spill over to other areas, such as manufacturing.

If these were normal times, the oil market's woes alone could create problems for the U.S. economy. The oil-price decline that began in mid-2014 was in no way as severe as what is happening now, but it caused a lot of pain in oil-rich states. Now, layered on top of the coronavirus crisis, the fall in oil prices will only make a bad situation worse.

Write to Justin Lahart at justin.lahart@wsj.com