Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Silver       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/28 03:48:05 am
23.22 USD   -9.37%
03:43aSpot silver falls over 9% to $22.32/oz
RE
02:11aGold hits a high, more precious as dollar loses value
RE
01:40aGold surrenders gains after record run as dollar slide pauses
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

SPOT SILVER FALLS OVER 9% TO $22.32/OZ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 03:43am EDT

SPOT SILVER FALLS OVER 9% TO $22.32/OZ
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SILVER -8.69% 22.972 Delayed Quote.29.43%
SILVER - CAPE VERDE ESCUDO 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SILVER
03:43aSpot silver falls over 9% to $22.32/oz
RE
02:11aGold hits a high, more precious as dollar loses value
RE
01:40aGold surrenders gains after record run as dollar slide pauses
RE
07/27Gold rockets toward $2,000 as Fed stimulus sinks dollar
RE
07/27Spot silver rises over 3% to $25.42/oz
RE
07/27Gold hits record, equities edge higher on stimulus hopes
RE
07/27Gold hits record, equities edge higher on stimulus hopes
RE
07/27Gold Prices Hit Record as Dollar Drops
DJ
07/27Gold zooms to all-time peak as safety rush gathers steam
RE
07/27Gold Prices Hit Record as Dollar Drops
DJ
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group