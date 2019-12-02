Silver Lake appoints Egon Durban, Greg Mondre as first co-CEOs

The firm, which manages over $43 billion in combined assets, said Durban and Mondre, who were managing partners, will assume their new positions immediately.

Managing Partner Ken Hao will become the chairman, while Managing Partner Mike Bingle will take on the role of vice-chairman and managing partner emeritus, as part of several other leadership changes the company announced.

Mondre and Durban have been with the tech-focused buyout firm since its founding in 1999, according to the company's website.

Durban spearheaded the private equity firm's investments in computer maker Dell Technologies and internet phone service Skype, while Mondre led the company's deal for web hosting company GoDaddy Inc in 2011.

Last week, Silver Lake made a $500 million equity investment into Abu Dhabi-controlled City Football Group (CFG), the owners of English Premier League soccer champions Manchester City, with Durban joining CFG's board.

Joe Osnoss, who played key roles in many Silver Lake investments such as Nasdaq, Sabre and Virtu Financial, was named a managing partner.

