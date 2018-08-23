Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Silver       XAGUSD

SILVER
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/23 04:45:55 pm
14.579 USD   -1.03%
04:36pStronger Dollar, Fresh Tariffs Hurt Copper
DJ
12:57pDollar Rebound Drags on Metals
DJ
08/21Rio Tinto Opens Fourth Mining Pipe at Diavik Diamond Mine
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Stronger Dollar, Fresh Tariffs Hurt Copper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 04:36pm CEST

By David Hodari and Amrith Ramkumar

A rebounding dollar and fresh round of tariffs between the U.S. and China sent copper and other metals lower on Thursday.

Copper for September delivery dropped 0.9% to $2.6490 a pound on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices had risen in four of the five sessions entering Thursday, though they are still near their lowest level since June 2017 and down about 20% from their four-year high hit earlier this summer.

Worries that a trade war will slow the global economy and weaken demand for materials have hurt sentiment, while a rising dollar has made commodities denominated in the U.S. currency more expensive for overseas buyers. Although Chinese and U.S. officials have laid out a path to resolve their trade fight, both countries launched a fresh round of tariffs on $16 billion of each other's goods Thursday.

Meanwhile, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 other currencies, rose 0.4% after seven consecutive sessions of declines.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting, released Wednesday, showed the central bank plans to raise rates next month and continue gradually raising rates to keep the economy from overheating. Growth momentum shifting to the U.S. as data in China and other large commodity consumers disappoint has hurt metals throughout the year.

Among precious metals, gold for December delivery dropped 0.5% to $1,197.40 a troy ounce, on track to snap a four-session winning streak. The yellow metal is near its lowest level since early 2017, hurt by the dollar's strength and higher Treasury yields that some analysts say makes the haven metal less attractive to investors.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com and Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH -0.42% 6000 End-of-day quote.-16.45%
SILVER -0.84% 14.606 Delayed Quote.-12.65%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.12% 95.15 End-of-day quote.3.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SILVER
04:36pStronger Dollar, Fresh Tariffs Hurt Copper
DJ
12:57pDollar Rebound Drags on Metals
DJ
08/21Rio Tinto Opens Fourth Mining Pipe at Diavik Diamond Mine
DJ
08/20Copper, Gold Rise as Yuan Climbs
DJ
08/20Metals Partially Recover From Selloff as Yuan Climbs
DJ
08/14TESLA : Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
RE
08/14ELON MUSK : Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
RE
08/14GOLDMAN SACHS : Musk says working with Silver Lake, Goldman on proposal to take ..
RE
08/14GOLDMAN SACHS : Musk says working with Silver Lake, Goldman on proposal to take ..
RE
08/13SILVER : Tourists find silver lining in Turkey's lira crash
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.