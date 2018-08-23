Stronger Dollar, Fresh Tariffs Hurt Copper

By David Hodari and Amrith Ramkumar

A rebounding dollar and fresh round of tariffs between the U.S. and China sent copper and other metals lower on Thursday.

Copper for September delivery dropped 0.9% to $2.6490 a pound on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices had risen in four of the five sessions entering Thursday, though they are still near their lowest level since June 2017 and down about 20% from their four-year high hit earlier this summer.

Worries that a trade war will slow the global economy and weaken demand for materials have hurt sentiment, while a rising dollar has made commodities denominated in the U.S. currency more expensive for overseas buyers. Although Chinese and U.S. officials have laid out a path to resolve their trade fight, both countries launched a fresh round of tariffs on $16 billion of each other's goods Thursday.

Meanwhile, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 other currencies, rose 0.4% after seven consecutive sessions of declines.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting, released Wednesday, showed the central bank plans to raise rates next month and continue gradually raising rates to keep the economy from overheating. Growth momentum shifting to the U.S. as data in China and other large commodity consumers disappoint has hurt metals throughout the year.

Among precious metals, gold for December delivery dropped 0.5% to $1,197.40 a troy ounce, on track to snap a four-session winning streak. The yellow metal is near its lowest level since early 2017, hurt by the dollar's strength and higher Treasury yields that some analysts say makes the haven metal less attractive to investors.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com and Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com