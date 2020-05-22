TrackInsight: Continued flows into Silver ETFs

ETFs seeking to replicate Silver prices experienced another great market session yesterday with +$151,37M of new shares from the primary market despite a correction of 1,80%. Still, Silver keeps recording inflows as investors seek the precious metal, especially attractive in times of uncertainty. Indeed, in addition to many industrial applications, the scarce commodity is backed by its intrinsic value in times of market stress. Yesterday’s market session brought the cumulative performance over the last 30 days to a notable +13,94% while flows added up to nearly a billion at +$957,12M over the same period. Still, Silver ETFs remain negative on a year-to-date basis (-4,36%), and therefore the segment might still be at attractive levels for investors, even after registering +$1,8Bn of cumulative flows so far in 2020. 27 funds tracking 9 indices are included in the TrackInsight Silver ETFs segment for a total of $11,4Bn of assets under management.

