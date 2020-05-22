Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Silver       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

TrackInsight: Continued flows into Silver ETFs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 10:30am EDT

ETFs seeking to replicate Silver prices experienced another great market session yesterday.

ETFs seeking to replicate Silver prices experienced another great market session yesterday with +$151,37M of new shares from the primary market despite a correction of 1,80%. Still, Silver keeps recording inflows as investors seek the precious metal, especially attractive in times of uncertainty. Indeed, in addition to many industrial applications, the scarce commodity is backed by its intrinsic value in times of market stress. Yesterday’s market session brought the cumulative performance over the last 30 days to a notable +13,94% while flows added up to nearly a billion at +$957,12M over the same period. Still, Silver ETFs remain negative on a year-to-date basis (-4,36%), and therefore the segment might still be at attractive levels for investors, even after registering +$1,8Bn of cumulative flows so far in 2020. 27 funds tracking 9 indices are included in the TrackInsight Silver ETFs segment for a total of $11,4Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SILVER
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Continued flows into Silver ETFs
TI
10:22aTSX falls as oil weakens, Sino-U.S. tensions rise
RE
10:13aEXCLUSIVE : Pentagon halts rare earths funding for Lynas, MP Materials - sources..
RE
08:41aBruised Businesses Try to Divine Hong Kong's Fate Under National-Security Law
DJ
05/21KKR to Invest $1.5 Billion in Reliance's Jio Platforms
DJ
05/21It's Going to Be a Crazy Summer for Travel and -2-
DJ
05/21It's Going to Be a Crazy Summer for Travel and Outdoor Fun -- Journal Report
DJ
05/21TSX falls 0.75% to 14,884.85
RE
05/21Correction to Brazil's Coronavirus Crisis Article on May 20
DJ
05/21TRADERS BEWARE : U.S. taps new tools to find fraud in volatile commodities marke..
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group