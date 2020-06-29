Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Silver       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

TrackInsight: Silver ETFs continue their rally as business reopens globally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 10:00am EDT

As lockdowns are gradually easing and businesses reopen globally, industrial demand for silver is rising.

ETFs tracking Silver prices attracted another +$112,29M of inflows on Friday’s market session, while the commodity’s performance jumped by +1,53%. As lockdowns are gradually easing and businesses reopen globally, industrial demand for silver is rising. At the same time, silver mining production has dropped with the shutdowns, and both effects are contributing to push the commodity’s price up. Over the last thirty days, Silver gained +4,86% while inflows reached up to +$940,97M. After suffering a huge drawdown in March, where prices fell -34%, Silver ETFs are nearly back to positive territory on a year-to-date basis (-0,84%). Investors have kept accumulating through the highs and lows, and Silver ETFs have registered more than $2,79Bn of cumulative inflows so far in 2020. 27 funds tracking 9 indices are included in the TrackInsight Silver ETFs segment for a total of $12,7Bn of assets under management.

Download the TrackInsight Global ETF Survey 2020.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SILVER
10:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Silver ETFs continue their rally as business reopens globally
TI
08:41aSeven die as 'separatist' gunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange
RE
04:18aGunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange
RE
06/28Rio Tinto, Mongolia Reach Agreement on Domestic Power Supply for Oyu Tolgoi
DJ
06/26Madeline McWhinney Rose at the Fed by Doing a Job Men Didn't Want
DJ
06/26Kenyan central banker sees silver lining in economic gloom
RE
06/25TSX rises 0.99% to 15,446.14
RE
06/25Botswana issues maiden power generation licences to private producers
RE
06/25South Africa's mines record six COVID-19 deaths, 1,796 cases
RE
06/25South Africa's Harmony raises $200 million in share sale
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group