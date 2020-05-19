TrackInsight: Upward momentum for Silver ETFs

ETFs seeking to replicate Silver prices experienced another great market session yesterday with +$154,73M of new shares from the primary market and ETFs climbing another +5,96% as well. Momentum continues for silver in which investors might see a scarce asset attractive in times of uncertainty. Indeed, in addition to many industrial applications, this precious metal would still have an intrinsic value in times of market stress. Yesterday’s market session brought the cumulative performance over the last 30 days to +14,06% while flows added up to +$511,89M over the same period. Still, Silver ETFs remain negative on a year-to-date basis (-4,34%), and therefore the segment might still be at attractive levels for investors. Indeed, it registered +$1,4Bn of cumulative flows so far in 2020. 27 funds tracking 9 indices are included in the TrackInsight Silver ETFs segment for a total of $11,06Bn of assets under management.

