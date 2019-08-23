Silver Base : Announcements and Notices - - POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 AUGUST 2019
08/23/2019 | 06:38am EDT
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 886)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 23 AUGUST 2019
The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the annual general meeting held on 23 August 2019 (the "Annual General Meeting").
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Silver Base Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 19 July 2019 with the inclusion of the notice (the "Notice") of the Annual General Meeting. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the Annual General Meeting, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice were taken by poll. The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the Annual General Meeting.
As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 2,260,097,946 Shares, representing the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against all the proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting. There were no Shares of the Company entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any resolution at the Annual General Meeting as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and there were no Shares requiring the Shareholders to abstain from voting at the Annual General Meeting under the Listing Rules. No parties were indicated in the Circular that they intended to vote against or to abstain from voting on any resolution at the Annual General Meeting.
The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the Annual General Meeting.
The poll results in respect of all the proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting were as follows:
Number of Shares voted
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
(percentage of total number of
Shares voted)
For
Against
1.
To receive, consider and adopt the audited
1,014,793,465
0
consolidated financial statements and the reports of
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
the directors (the "Directors") and auditors of the
Company for the year ended 31 March 2019.
2.
(a) To re-elect Ms. Chen Xiaoxu as executive
1,014,793,465
0
Director.
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(b) To re-elect Mr. Ma Lishan as independent
1,014,793,465
0
non-executive Director.
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(c) To re-elect Dr. Lee Kwok Keung Edward as
1,014,793,465
0
independent non-executive Director.
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
3.
To authorise the board of Directors to fix the
1,014,793,465
0
Directors' remuneration.
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
4.
To re-appoint Messrs. SHINEWING (HK) CPA
1,014,793,465
0
Limited as auditors of the Company for the year
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
ending 31 March 2020 and to authorise the board of
Directors to fix their remuneration.
5.
To grant a general mandate to the board of Directors
1,004,278,461
10,515,004
to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares.
(98.963828%)
(1.036172%)
6.
To grant a general mandate to the board of Directors
1,014,793,465
0
to repurchase Shares.
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
7.
To extend the general mandate granted to the
1,004,278,461
10,515,004
Directors to allot, issue and deal with addition of the
(98.963828%)
(1.036172%)
total number of Shares repurchased.
8.
To approve and adopt the share option scheme and to
1,004,278,461
10,515,004
authorise the Directors to grant option(s) and to allot,
(98.963828%)
(1.036172%)
issue and deal in the Shares pursuant to the exercise
of any option(s) granted thereunder.
Note: Rounded to 6 decimal places.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the ordinary resolutions, all of the resolutions as set out above were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
By Order of the Board
Silver Base Group Holdings Limited
Liang Guoxing
Chairman
Hong Kong, 23 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Liang Guoxing (Chairman), Mr. Yan Jun (Chief Executive Officer) and Ms. Chen Xiaoxu as executive Directors; Mr. Wu Jie Si and Mr. Chen Sing Hung Johnny as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Hung Sui Kwan, Mr. Ma Lishan and Mr. Lee Kwok Keung Edward as independent non-executive Directors.
