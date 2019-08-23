Silver Base : Announcements and Notices - - POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 AUGUST 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 23 AUGUST 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the annual general meeting held on 23 August 2019 (the "Annual General Meeting").

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Silver Base Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 19 July 2019 with the inclusion of the notice (the "Notice") of the Annual General Meeting. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

At the Annual General Meeting, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice were taken by poll. The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the Annual General Meeting.

As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 2,260,097,946 Shares, representing the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against all the proposed resolutions at the Annual General Meeting. There were no Shares of the Company entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any resolution at the Annual General Meeting as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and there were no Shares requiring the Shareholders to abstain from voting at the Annual General Meeting under the Listing Rules. No parties were indicated in the Circular that they intended to vote against or to abstain from voting on any resolution at the Annual General Meeting.