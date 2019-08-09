Silver Base : Announcements and Notices - - TERMINATION OF ACQUISITION AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TERMINATION OF ACQUISITION AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 26 April 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other matters, the entering into the Acquisition Agreement by the Vendor and Purchaser. Definitions and terms used in this announcement, unless the context required otherwise, shall bear the same meaning as defined in the Announcement.

As the Company and Mr. Chen could not reach a consensus in the negotiation on the adjustment of the Consideration Shares for Performance Period I, the parties agreed to mutually terminate the Acquisition Agreement. Accordingly, on 9 August 2019, the Vendor and Purchaser entered into a termination agreement (the "Termination Agreement") to terminate the Acquisition Agreement. Pursuant to the Termination Agreement, all antecedent obligations and liabilities of the parties under the Acquisition Agreement shall be absolutely discharged and released in all aspects with immediate effect and neither the Vendor nor the Purchaser would have any claim against the other under the Acquisition Agreement.

The Company is of the view that the termination of the Acquisition Agreement will have no material adverse impact on the financial position and business operations of the Company.

