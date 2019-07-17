Log in
Silver Grant International HoldngsGrpLtd    0171

SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL HOLDNGSGRPLTD

(0171)
Silver Grant International HoldngsGrpLtd : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY (in PDF)

07/17/2019 | 05:34am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

銀 建 國 際 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 171)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited ("Company") announces that Mr. Chow Kwok Wai ("Mr. Chow") has tendered his resignation as the company secretary ("Company Secretary"), a deputy general manager and an authorised representative ("Authorised Representative") of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") with effect from 17 July 2019. Mr. Chow has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Ng Hoi Leung, Leo ("Mr. Ng") has been appointed as the chief financial officer, the Company Secretary and an Authorised Representative of the Company with effect from 17 July 2019. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Ng was the financial controller of Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0231), and the financial controller and the company secretary of Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Limited (Stock code: 1176), a substantial shareholder (within the meaning of the Listing Rules) of the Company. He was also the chief financial officer of a real estate company and a company whose subsidiary was engaged in the media business in the People's Republic of China. Mr. Ng has over 15 years of accounting and audit experience. He had worked in PricewaterhouseCoopers, an accounting firm from February 1997 to April 2010. Mr. Ng holds a Master of Commerce from the Macquarie University in Australia and is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Certified Practising Accountants of Australia.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Chow for his valuable contributions and services to the Company during his tenure and to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Ng on his new appointments.

By Order of the Board

Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited

Chu Hing Tsung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Jian Min (Managing Director), Mr. Huang Jiajue, Mr. Luo Zhihai and Mr. Ma Yilin as executive Directors; Mr. Chu Hing Tsung (Chairman) and Mr. Chen Zhiwei as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Liang Qing, Mr. Zhang Lu and Mr. Hung Muk Ming as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Silver Grant International Industries Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 09:34:02 UTC
