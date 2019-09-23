MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Stock Exchange of Hong Kong > Silver Grant International HoldngsGrpLtd 0171 HK0171000877 SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL HOLDNGSGRPLTD (0171) Add to my list Manage my lists Report Report End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/20 1.3 HKD +0.78% 05:12a SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL HOLDNGSGRPLTD : Interim financial report 2019 PU 09/02 SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL HOLDNGSGRPLTD : (1) re-designation of director; (2) resignation of managing director; and (3) change of chief executive officer PU 08/29 SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL HOLDNGSGRPLTD : 2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT (in PDF) PU Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Silver Grant International HoldngsGrpLtd : INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT 2019 0 09/23/2019 | 05:12am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CONTENTS 目錄 Page 頁次 Financial Highlights 財務摘要 2 Corporate Information 企業資料 4 Managing Director's Statements 董事總經理報告 6 Corporate Governance & Other Information 企業管治及其他資料 21 Report on Review of Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 簡明綜合財務報表審閱報告 28 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss 簡明綜合損益表 30 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss 簡明綜合損益表及其他全面 32 and Other Comprehensive Income 收益表 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 簡明綜合財務狀況表 33 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 簡明綜合權益變動報表 35 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 簡明綜合現金流量表 36 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 簡明綜合財務報表附註 37 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 1 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 財務摘要 Six months ended 30 Jun 截至 6 月 30 日止六個月 Restated 經重列 2019 2018 Change 變動 HK$'m HK$'m % 百萬港元 百萬港元 百分比 Profit for the period attributable to 本公司擁有人應佔期內溢利 Owners of the Company 46 143 (68%) Total Assets 資產總值 11,444 11,933 (4%) Equity Attributable to Owners 本公司擁有人應佔 of the Company 股本 6,768 7,186 (6%) Bank Balances and Cash 銀行結餘及現金 483 651 (26%) Change 變動 Key Performance and Liquidity 主要營運表現及財務 HK$ HK$ % Indicators: 狀況指標： 港元 港元 百分比 Basic Earnings Per Share 每股基本盈利 (in HK cents) （以港仙列示） 2.01 6.21 (68%) Net Assets Per Share (Note 1) 每股資產淨值（附註1） 2.94 3.12 (6%) Projected P/E Ratio (Note 1) 預期市盈率（附註1） 38.1x 13.8x 176% Return on Capital Employed (Note 2) 股本回報率（附註2） 1.4% 4.0% (65%) Return on Total Assets (Note 3) 總資產回報率（附註3） 0.8% 2.4% (67%) Gearing Ratio (Note 4) 借貸比率（附註4） 29.3% 48.4% (39%) Adjusted Gearing Ratio (Note 5) 經調整借貸比率（附註5） 22.1% 27.8% (21%) Current Ratio (Note 6) 流動比率（附註6） 2.3x 1.3x 77% Interest Coverage (Note 7) 利息償付比率（附註7） 2.7x 2.8x (4%) 2 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 財務摘要 Notes: 1. Based on 2,304,849,611 shares issued and fully paid as at 30 June 2019 (2018: 2,304,849,611 shares) and the market closing price as at 30 June 2019 of HK$1.53 per share (as at 30 June 2018: HK$1.71 per share). 附註： 1. 基於2019 年6 月30 日已發行及已繳足股份 2,304,849,611 股（2018 年 ﹕2,304,849,611 股）及2019 年6 月30 日之收市價每股1.53 港元 （於2018 年6 月30 日：每股1.71 港元）計算所 得。 2. Calculated as profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company 2. 以本公司擁有人應佔期內溢利乘以二除以本公 times two over equity attributable to owners of the Company. 司擁有人應佔股本計算所得。 3. Calculated as profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company 3. 以本公司擁有人應佔期內溢利乘以二除以資產 times two over total assets. 總值計算所得。 4. Calculated as total borrowings over equity attributable to owners of the 4. 以借貸總額除以本公司擁有人應佔股本計算所 Company. 得。 5. Calculated as net borrowings over equity attributable to owners of the 5. 以借貸淨額除以本公司擁有人應佔股本計算所 Company. 得。 Calculated as current assets over current liabilities. Calculated as profit for the period before finance costs and taxation over finance costs. 以流動資產除以流動負債計算所得。 以扣除財務費用及稅項前之期內溢利除以財務 費用計算所得。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 3 CORPORATE INFORMATION 企業資料 BOARD OF DIRECTORS 董事會 The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Silver Grant 於截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（「本期間」）以 International Holdings Group Limited (the "Company") during the six 及本中期財務報告日的銀建國際控股集團有限 months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") and as at the date of this 公司（「本公司」）董事（「董事」）會（「董事會」）呈 interim financial report are set out below: 列如下： Executive directors 執行董事 Gao Jian Min (Managing Director) 高建民（董事總經理） Liu Tianni (Deputy Managing Director) 劉天倪（副董事總經理） (resigned on 29 January 2019) （於2019 年1 月29 日辭任） Ma Yilin 馬懌林 Huang Jiajue (appointed on 29 January 2019) 黃佳爵（於2019 年1 月29 日獲委任） Luo Zhihai (appointed on 29 January 2019) 羅智海（於2019 年1 月29 日獲委任） Non-executive directors 非執行董事 Chu Hing Tsung (Chairman) (appointed on 29 January 2019) 朱慶凇（主席）（於2019 年1 月29 日獲委任） Luo Zhenhong (Chairman) (resigned on 29 January 2019) 羅振宏（主席）（於2019 年1 月29 日辭任） Hui Xiao Bing (Vice Chairman) (resigned on 29 January 2019) 惠小兵（副主席）（於2019 年1 月29 日辭任） Chen Qiming (Vice Chairman) (resigned on 29 January 2019) 陳啓明（副主席）（於2019 年1 月29 日辭任） Chen Zhiwei (appointed on 29 January 2019) 陳志偉（於2019 年1 月29 日獲委任） Independent non-executive directors 獨立非執行董事 Liang Qing 梁青 Zhang Lu 張璐 Hung Muk Ming 洪木明 AUDIT COMMITTEE 審核委員會 Hung Muk Ming (Committee Chairman) 洪木明（委員會主席） Liang Qing 梁青 Zhang Lu 張璐 REMUNERATION COMMITTEE 薪酬委員會 Zhang Lu (Committee Chairman) 張璐（委員會主席） Liang Qing 梁青 Huang Jiajue (appointed on 29 January 2019) 黃佳爵（於2019 年1 月29 日獲委任） NOMINATION COMMITTEE 提名委員會 Chu Hing Tsung (Committee Chairman) 朱慶凇（委員會主席） (appointed on 29 January 2019) （於2019 年1 月29 日獲委任） Luo Zhenhong (Committee Chairman) 羅振宏（委員會主席） (resigned on 29 January 2019) （於2019 年1 月29 日辭任） Zhang Lu 張璐 Hung Muk Ming 洪木明 4 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 CORPORATE INFORMATION 企業資料 COMPANY SECRETARY 公司秘書 Chow Kwok Wai (resigned on 17 July 2019) 周國偉（於2019 年7 月17 日辭任） Ng Hoi Leung, Leo (appointed on 17 July 2019) 吳海良（於2019 年7 月17 日獲委任） COMPANY LAWYER 公司律師 Tung & Co. Solicitors 佟達釗律師行 LEGAL COUNSELOR 法律顧問 Tung Tat Chiu, Michael 佟達釗 AUDITOR 核數師 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu 德勤‧關黃陳方會計師行 Certified Public Accountants 執業會計師 PRINCIPAL BANKERS 主要往來銀行 Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 Nanyang Commercial Bank, Limited 南洋商業銀行有限公司 The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited 香港上海匯豐銀行有限公司 China Citic Bank International Limited 中信銀行（國際）有限公司 SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE 股份登記及過戶處 Tricor Secretaries Limited 卓佳秘書商務有限公司 Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 香港 183 Queen's Road East, 皇后大道東183 號 Hong Kong 合和中心54 樓 (Tel: 29801888 Fax: 28610285) （電話：29801888 傳真：28610285） REGISTERED OFFICE 註冊辦事處 Suite 4901, 49th Floor, 香港灣仔港灣道1 號 Office Tower, Convention Plaza, 會展廣場辦公大樓 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong 49 樓4901 室 (Tel: 28770030 Fax: 28029506) （電話：28770030 傳真：28029506） COMPANY WEBSITE 公司網址 http://www.silvergrant.com.hk http://www.silvergrant.com.hk STOCK CODE 股份代號 171 171 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 5 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENTS 董事總經理報告 BUSINESS REVIEW 業務回顧 On 28 November 2018, 泰州東聯化工有限公司 (Tai Zhou United East 於2018 年11 月28 日， 本 公 司 的 間 接 非 全 資 Petrochemical Company Limited*) ("TZ United East"), an indirect non- 擁有附屬公司泰州東聯化工有限公司（「泰州東 wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, 中海油氣（泰州）石化有限公司 聯」）、本公司的聯營公司中海油氣（泰州）石化 (Zhong Hai You Qi (Tai Zhou) Petrochemical Company Limited*) ("Zhong 有限公司（「中海油泰州石化」）及中海瀝青（泰 Hai You Qi"), an associate of the Company, and 中海瀝青（泰州）有限責 州）有限責任公司（「中海瀝青」）訂立合併協議 任公司 (China Offshore Bitumen (Taizhou) Co., Ltd.*) ("COBT"), entered （「合併協議」），據此，中海油泰州石化於完 into a merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement"), pursuant to which 成合併後將吸收合併泰州東聯及中海瀝青（「合 Zhong Hai You Qi will absorb and merge with TZ United East and COBT 併」）。合併完成後，中海油泰州石化將為存續 (the "Merger"). Upon completion of the Merger, Zhong Hai You Qi 實體（「經合併企業」），而泰州東聯及中海瀝青 will be the surviving entity (the "Merged Enterprise"), and TZ United 將予解散及註銷。本公司將透過其間接非全資 East and COBT will be dissolved and deregistered. The Company will 擁有附屬公司泰州東泰石化有限公司（「泰州東 own 51% of the equity interest in the Merged Enterprise through its 泰」）在合併完成後擁有經合併企業之51% 權益。 indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary, 泰州東泰石化有限公司 (Tai Zhou Dong Thai Petrochemical Company Limited*) ("TZ Dong Thai") upon completion of the Merger. During the first half of 2019, the Group has pushed forward the Merger. After obtaining the required approvals, including the approval at the second shareholders' meeting of Zhong Hai You Qi in 2019, the Merger was completed on 15 July 2019. Following the completion of the Merger, Zhong Hai You Qi has been jointly managed and operated by the Company and 中國海洋石油集團有限公司 (China National Offshore Oil Corporation*) under their respective subsidiaries, namely TZ Dong Thai and 中海石油煉化有限責任公司 (CNOOC Refinery Co., Ltd.*) ("CRCL"), to leverage on their respective advantages as a private-run enterprise and a state-run enterprise in terms of performance incentives, innovative management, technological research and development and resource protection, which will raise the operating efficiency of Zhong Hai You Qi and further enhance its competitiveness. The Board intends to step up the Group's investments in technological transformation through Zhong Hai You Qi and increase the production capacity of Zhong Hai You Qi for high value-added products in the future to improve its operating profit margin in order to bring stable revenue contribution to the Group. 2019 年上半年，本集團已加快合併進度。於 獲得所需批准後（包括於 2019 年中海油泰州石 化的第二次股東大會上批准），合併於 2019 年 7 月15 日完成。經合併後的中海油泰州石化已 由本公司及中國海洋石油集團有限公司透過各 自的附屬公司泰州東泰及中海石油煉化有限責 任公司（「中海油煉化」）共同管理及營運，充分 發揮兩者分別作為民營企業和國有企業在績效 激勵、創新管理、技術研發、資源保障等方面 的優勢，藉此提升現有運營效率，進一步提高 中海油泰州石化的競爭力。作為本集團的合營 企業，董事會計劃本集團未來通過對中海油泰 州石化加大技術改造投入、增加中海油泰州石 化之高附加值產品產能，從而改善其經營利潤 率，進而為本集團提供穩定的溢利貢獻。 English name is translated for identification purpose only 6 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENTS 董事總經理報告 BUSINESS REVIEW (Continued) After the Merger, the production structure of Zhong Hai You Qi will be further optimised, and its product portfolio will be more resilient to market risk. It will have a crude oil processing capacity of 6 million tons per year, and a production capacity covering five categories of petroleum products, dozens of petrochemical products, a 50,000-ton oil loading and unloading terminal and a 30,000-ton petrochemical loading and unloading wharf. It will be engaged in the transit, delivery and receipt of raw materials and products, and will be one of the main production bases of comprehensive petrochemical products in the Yangtze River Delta region. Focusing on its medium-term and long-term developments, Zhong Hai You Qi will strive to upgrade its crude oil processing capacity to 8 million tons per year and develop in the direction of producing new chemical materials, with an aim to becoming one of the large and medium-sizedhigh-end petrochemical industry bases in China. 業務回顧（續） 經合併後的中海油泰州石化生產結構更加優 化，產品組合的市場風險抵禦能力明顯提高。 其原油加工能力達每年600 萬噸，產能覆蓋全系 列五大類石油產品和數十種石化產品，並擁有 一個5 萬噸級油品裝卸碼頭和一個3 萬噸級石油 化工品裝卸碼頭，服務於原料和產品的中轉和 收發，是長三角地區綜合性石油化工產品的主 要生產基地之一。著眼中長期發展佈局，中海 油泰州石化將力爭把原油加工能力提升至每年 800 萬噸，向生產化工新材料方向發展轉型，從 而躋身國內大中型高端石化產業基地之列。 Property Leasing and Development 物業租賃及發展 During the Period, the property leasing business of the Group has 於本期間作為本集團經常性收入來源，本集團 maintained a steady growth which served as a source of recurring 之物業租賃業務維持穩定增長。該業務收入主 income for the Group. Revenue from this business was mainly derived 要來自本集團在北京之投資物業東環廣場（包括 from East Gate Plaza, an investment property of the Group in Beijing, 住宅部份及商業部份）於本期間之平均出租率約 which is comprised of a residential section and a commercial section, 95%（2018 年：96%）。 with an average occupancy rate for the Period of approximately 95% (2018: 96%). Financial Asset Investments and Services 金融資產投資及服務 The profit contributed by the investment business of the Group has fluctuated significantly as a result of the Group's strategic slow down and disposal in recent years. The Board currently intends to extend the Group's business into the financial services sector and plans to further expand the Group's financial asset investments and services business, with investments in non-performing assets becoming a focus of the Group. During the Period, the Group stepped up its investments in non-performing assets by entering into a non-legally binding letter of intent (the "Letter of Intent") with two independent third parties (the "Vendors") on 11 March 2019, under which the Group indicated its interest to acquire from the Vendors certain equity stake in a limited partnership company holding a non-performing loan portfolio in the PRC amounting to approximately RMB166.1 million that was acquired from China Great Wall Asset Management Co. Ltd.. The acquisition was completed in July 2019. As at 30 June 2019, the total principal of the non-performing loans in the portfolio and the interest accrued thereon amounted to approximately RMB5.5 billion. The Group has made steady progress in disposing of these non-performing loans. 本集團的投資業務由於近幾年的策略性放緩和 銷售項目對本集團的溢利貢獻波動較大。董事 會現有意拓展本集團業務至金融服務領域，並 計劃進一步擴大本集團的金融資產投資及服務 業務，其中不良資產業務將成為本集團重點經 營業務範疇。於本期間，本集團透過於2019 年 3 月11 日與兩名獨立第三方（「賣方」）訂立不具 法律約束力的意向書（「意向書」）增加於不良資 產的投資，據此，本集團已提出收購一家於中 國持有從中國長城資產管理公司收購的債權資 產包約人民幣166,100,000 元的有限合伙公司 若干權益的意向。收購已於2019 年7 月完成。 2019 年 6 月 30 日，債權資產包之不良貸款 及該等貸款之應計利息之本金總額約為人民幣 5,500,000,000 元。本集團正在穩步收購該等資 產。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 7 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENTS 董事總經理報告 BUSINESS REVIEW (Continued) Financial Assets Investments and Services (Continued) The Group has strategically invested in certain PRC enterprises which are classified by the Group as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss. The Board considers that financial assets investments with a carrying amount that accounts for more than 5% of the Group's total assets as at 30 June 2019 as significant financial assets investments of the Group. As at 30 June 2019, NT Trust Scheme (as defined below) was the only financial assets investment the carrying value of which amounted to more than 5% of the Group's total assets. Further details of the NT Trust Scheme are set out below: The Group has invested RMB505,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$606,202,000) in aggregate into a trust (the "NT Trust Scheme") holding a portfolio of limited liability partnerships investing in property development investments in Zhuozhou and Shenyang in the PRC, which is managed by 國民信托有限公司 (National Trust Co., Ltd.*). As at 30 June 2019, the value of the NT Trust Scheme accounted for approximately 5.02% of the total assets of the Group. The carrying value of the NT Trust Scheme as at 30 June 2019 was approximately HK$573,864,000, which was determined by reference to the net asset value of the NT Trust Scheme as set out in the unaudited financial statements as at 30 June 2019 of the NT Trust Scheme, compared to the carrying value of the NT Trust Scheme as at 31 December 2018 of approximately HK$573,798,000. Out of the loss of approximately HK$32,073,000 recorded in the change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss for the Period, a gain of approximately HK$2,674,000 was attributable to the fair value revaluation of the NT Trust Scheme as at 30 June 2019. The Group did not receive any distribution from the NT Trust Scheme during the Period. Based on its current investment strategy, the Group will consider to dispose of its interest in the NT Trust Scheme in the coming year provided that an opportunity allowing the Group to realise a reasonable return arises. The objective of the Group in relation to its investments in financial assets is to capture returns from the appreciation of the value of its investments and to receive income therefrom. The Board believes that the performance of the financial asset investments of the Group is dependent on the financial and operating performance of the investee companies and market sentiment, which are affected by factors such as interest rate movements, national policies and performance of the global and national economies. The Group will continue to adopt a prudent investment approach and closely monitor the performance of the investments in its portfolio. 業務回顧（續） 金融資產投資及服務（續） 本集團策略性投資若干中國企業並且由本集團 歸類為以公允值計量且其變動計入損益的金融 資產。董事會認為，於2019 年6 月30 日，賬面 值佔本集團總資產超過5% 的金融資產投資為本 集團的重大金融資產。於2019 年6 月30 日，NT Trust Scheme（定義如下）為賬面值佔本集團總資 產超過5% 之唯一投資。有關NT Trust Scheme 之詳細資料載列如下： 本 集 團 已 向 一 項 信 託（「NT Trust Scheme」） 合 共 投 資 人 民 幣505,000,000 元（相 當 於 約 606,202,000 港元），該信託持有投資於中國涿 州及瀋陽物業發展投資之有限責任合夥組合， 並由國民信託有限公司管理。於2019 年6 月30 日，NT Trust Scheme 的金額佔本集團總資產 約5.02%。以NT Trust Scheme 於2018 年12 月 31 日的賬面值約為573,798,000 港元作比較， NT Trust Scheme 於2019 年6 月30 日 的 賬 面 值約為573,864,000 港元，此乃參考NT Trust Scheme 的2019 年6 月30 日之未經審核財務報 表所載的NT Trust Scheme 之資產淨值而釐定。 因本期間按公允值計入損益之金融資產之公允 值變動所錄得虧損約32,073,000 港元，收益約 2,674,000 港元歸因於NT Trust Scheme 於2019

6 月 30 日之公允值重估。於本期間，本集團 並無收到 NT Trust Scheme 之任何分派。根據目 前投資策略，除有機會令本集團可變現合理回 報之外，本集團將考慮在來年出售其於 NT Trust Scheme 之權益。 本集團投資於金融資產旨在從其投資升值賺取 回報並從中取得收入。董事會認為，本集團金 融資產投資之表現取決於被投資公司之財務及 經營表現以及市場氣氛，而該等因素受利率變 動、國家政策以及全球及國家經濟體之表現等 影響。本集團將繼續採取審慎投資方法，並會 密切監察其投資組合之表現。 English name is translated for identification purpose only 8 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENTS 董事總經理報告 FINANCIAL REVIEW 財務回顧 Profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the Period decreased by approximately HK$96.9 million to approximately HK$46.3 million (2018: HK$143.2 million), representing a decrease of 68%. Basic earnings per share also decreased proportionately by 68% to approximately HK2.01 cents (2018: HK6.21 cents). The decrease in the profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the Period was primarily attributable to (i) the turn of the change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss from a gain of approximately HK$106.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to a loss of approximately HK$32.1 million for the Period; and (ii) the decrease in the share of results of associates to approximately HK$6.0 million for the Period (2018: HK$126.0 million), which were partially offset by the profit from discontinued operation of approximately HK$78.3 million for the Period (2018: loss of HK$147.5 million). 本期間本公司擁有人應佔期內溢利減少約 96,900,000 港元至約46,300,000 港元（2018 年： 143,200,000 港 元）， 代表減 少68%。 每股 基 本盈利亦按比例減少68% 至約2.01 港仙（2018 年：6.21 港仙）。 本公司擁有人本期間應佔溢利減少主要由於 以公允值計量且其變動計入損益的金融資 產之公允值變動由截至 2018 年 6 月 30 日止六 個月收益約 106,100,000 港元轉至本期間虧 損約 32,100,000 港元；及 (ii) 本期間攤佔聯營 公司業績減少至約 6,000,000 港元（ 2018 年： 126,000,000 港元），其部分被本期間來自已終 止經營業務的溢利約78,300,000 港元所抵銷 （2018 年：虧損147,500,000 港元）。 a. Rental income a. 租金收入 Rental income for the Period amounted to approximately HK$55.6 million (2018: HK$57.8 million), representing a decrease of approximately 3.8%, which was mainly attributable to the decrease in the occupancy rates of the Group's properties for lease during the Period. 本期間之租金收入金額約為55,600,000 港元（2018 年：57,800,000 港元），減少 3.8% ，主要是由於本集團之租賃物業 於本期間出租率下降所致。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 9 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENTS 董事總經理報告 FINANCIAL REVIEW (Continued) 財務回顧（續） b. Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value b. 以 公 允 值 計 量 且 其 變 動 計 入 損 益 的 金 融 through profit or loss 資產公允值變動 The turn of the change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (the "Financial Assets") from a gain of approximately HK$106.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to a loss of approximately HK$32.1 million for the Period, was mainly attributable to (i) the net decrease in the fair value of the Financial Assets held by the Group as at 30 June 2019 of approximately HK$32.1 million, as compared to the net increase in that of the Financial Assets held by the Group as at 30 June 2018 of approximately HK$56.2 million; and (ii) the profit realised by the Group from the disposal of Financial Assets for the six months ended 30 June 2018 amounting to approximately HK$40.7 million, while the Group had no disposal of Financial Assets during the Period. 以公允值計量且其變動計入損益的金 融資產之公允值變動（「金融資產」）由 截至2018 年6 月30 日止六個月收益約 106,100,000 港 元 轉 為 本 期 間 虧 損 約 32,100,000 港元，主要由於(i) 本集團於 2019 年6 月30 日所持的金融資產之公允 值減少淨額約為32,100,000 港元，而本 集團於2018 年6 月30 日所持的金融資 產之公允值增加淨額約為56,200,000 港 元；及(ii) 本集團截至2018 年6 月30 日 止六個月來自出售金融資產的已變現溢 利約為40,700,000 港元，而本集團於本 期間並無出售金融資產。 c. Administrative expenses c. 行政費用 The increase in administrative expenses during the Period was mainly due to: (i) the increase in property tax amounting to approximately HK$8.4 million charged for the Period; and (ii) the increase in interest income tax due to the increase in loan interest income for the Period as compared to that for the corresponding period in last year. 本期間行政費用增加主要是由於：(i) 期 內所收取的物業稅增加約8,400,000 港 元；及(ii) 本期間的貸款利息收入增加令 利息所得稅增加，故所得稅利息較去年 同期有所增加。 d. Other income, gains and losses d. 其他收入、收益及虧損 The increase in other income, gains and losses was mainly due to the increase in interest income generated from loan receivables from approximately HK$9.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to approximately HK$42.5 million for the Period. 其他收入、收益及虧損增加主要由於來 自應收貸款的利息收入由截至2018 年6 30 日止六個月約 9,200,000 港元增加 至本期間約 42,500,000 港元。 e. Share of results of associates e. 攤佔聯營公司業績 The decrease in share of results of associates during the Period 攤佔聯營公司業績減少主要由於本期間 was mainly due to the decrease in the Company's share of results 本公司攤佔中海油泰州石化業績減少約 of Zhong Hai You Qi amounting to approximately HK$119.4 119,400,000 港元所致。油價上升及人 million for the Period. The decrease in the results of Zhong Hai 民幣貶值導致中海油泰州石化生產成本 You Qi was caused by the increase in oil price and the depreciation 上漲而導致其業績減少。 of RMB, which led to an increase in the production costs. 10 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENTS 董事總經理報告 FINANCIAL REVIEW (Continued) 財務回顧（續） f. Assets classified as held for sale and liabilities associated f. 分 類 為 持 作 出 售 資 產 及 分 類 為 持 作 出 售 with assets classified as held for sale 資產相關之負債 In light of the Merger Agreement dated 28 November 2018 entered into among TZ United East, Zhong Hai You Qi and COBT, under which Zhong Hai You Qi would absorb and merge with TZ United East and COBT upon completion of the Merger, as at 30 June 2019, the assets and liabilities of TZ United East attributable to the Group to be sold within twelve months were classified as assets held for sale and liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale respectively; and (ii) presented separately in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position of the Company. The profit or loss of TZ United East for the current and prior periods were presented as a discontinued operation of the Company. 鑑於泰州東聯、中海油泰州石化及中海 瀝 青 訂 立 日 期 為2018 年11 月28 日 之 合併協議，中海油泰州石化於完成合併 後將吸收合併泰州東聯及中海瀝青，於 2019 年6 月30 日，將於十二個月內出售 的本集團應佔泰州東聯的資產及負債(i) 已分別分類為持作出售資產及分類為持 作出售資產相關之負債；及(ii) 於簡明綜 合財務狀況表單獨呈列。泰州東聯於本 期間及過往期間的損益呈列於本公司已 終止經營業務。 g. Trade receivables g. 應收賬款 The decrease in trade receivables as at 30 June 2019 was mainly due to the reclassification of certain trade receivables as assets held for sale in light of the Merger Agreement executed. 2019 年 6 月 30 日，應收賬款減少主要 原因是，鑑於已簽立合併協議，若干應 收賬款重新分類為持作出售資產。 EXCHANGE EXPOSURE 滙兌風險 The Group's principal assets, liabilities, revenue and payments were 本集團的主要資產、負債、收入及支出都是以 denominated in HK$ and RMB. In the opinion of the Board, RMB will 港元及人民幣計值。董事會意見認為，於可預 remain as a regulated currency in the foreseeable future. Although 見未來人民幣仍然將會是受管制之貨幣。雖然 the market is generally anticipating an increased volatility in the RMB 市場普遍預期人民幣之波動將會增加，然而董 exchange rate, the Board does not aniticipate any material adverse 事會並不預期此舉將會對本集團之財務狀況構 effect on the financial position of the Group. However, the Board will 成重大的負面影響。唯董事會將會密切關注人 closely monitor the future development of the RMB exchange rate and 民幣滙率的長期走勢，並且在有需要時制訂適 will take appropriate actions as necessary. 當的措施。 In addition, the Board does not anticipate that there will be any material 此外，就其他外幣而言，董事會並不預期將會 exchange exposure to the Group in respect of other currencies. 對本集團構成任何重大的滙兌風險。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 11 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENTS 董事總經理報告 EXCHANGE EXPOSURE (Continued) At the end of the Period, the Group had no material liability denominated in any foreign currencies other than RMB. There was also no hedging transaction contracted for by the Group during the Period. 滙兌風險（續） 於本期間末，除人民幣外，本集團並無以任何 外幣單位記賬之重大負債。同時，本集團於本 期間並無簽訂任何合同形式的對沖交易。 WORKING CAPITAL AND BORROWINGS 營運資金及借貸 As at 30 June 2019, the Group's total borrowings amounted to approximately HK$1,980.2 million in aggregate, out of which approximately 24.2% and approximately 75.8% were denominated in HK$ and RMB respectively. The composition of the borrowings is summarised below: 2019 年 6 月 30 日， 本 集 團 之 借 貸 總 額 約 為 1,980,200,000 港 元， 其 中 約 24.2% 及 約 75.8% 乃分別以港元及人民幣計值。借貸的組 成摘要如下： Unaudited 未經審核 HK$'m 百萬港元 Short-term borrowings 短期借貸 1,400.7 Long-term borrowings 長期借貸 579.5 Total borrowings 借貸總額 1,980.2 Cash and bank balances 現金及銀行結餘 (483.3) Net borrowings 借貨淨額 1,496.9 As at 30 June 2019, approximately 18.9% of the total borrowings carried fixed interest rates of 5.4% per annum while the remaining 81.1% of the total borrowings carried floating rates ranging from 3.0% per annum to 5.6% per annum. 2019 年 6 月 30 日，約 18.9% 之借貸總額按固 定利率年利率 5.4% 計息，而餘下 81.1% 之借貸 總額按浮動利率計息，介乎年利率 3.0% 至年利 率 5.6% 。 12 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENTS 董事總經理報告 WORKING CAPITAL AND BORROWINGS (Continued) As at 30 June 2019, the Group had committed but unused borrowing facilities of approximately HK$30,000,000 to meet the needs of the Group's business development. During the Period, there was no material seasonality in relation to the borrowing requirements of the Group. As at 30 June 2019, based on the foregoing, the Board was confident that the Group had adequate working capital to meet its daily operations and to finance its future expansion. 營運資金及借貸（續） 2019 年 6 月 30 日，本集團已承諾但尚未使用 的借貸融資約 30,000,000 港元以滿足本集團的 業務發展。於本期間內，並無本集團借貸要求 有關之重大季節性因素。

年 月 日，本集團已承諾但尚未使用 的借貸融資約 港元以滿足本集團的 業務發展。於本期間內，並無本集團借貸要求 有關之重大季節性因素。 2019 年 6 月 30 日，基於以上資料，董事會對 本集團擁有足夠的流動資金應付其日常營運所 需以及支持其未來擴展具有信心。 LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES 流動性及金融資源 The Group has adopted a prudent treasury policy which is designed to maximise the return on the Group's capital while minimising the Group's risk exposure. In order to achieve better cost control and minimise the cost of funds, the Group's treasury activities are centralised and cash is generally deposited with leading licensed banks in Hong Kong and denominated in HK$. As at 30 June 2019, the Group held bank balances and cash of approximately HK$483,258,000 (31 December 2018: HK$497,244,000), out of which approximately 5.6%, approximately 94.2% and approximately 0.2% were denominated in HK$, RMB and USD respectively. As at 30 June 2019, the gearing ratio (calculated as total borrowings over equity attributable to owners of the Company) and the current ratio (calculated as current assets over current liabilities) of the Group were 29.3% (31 December 2018: 43.3%) and 2.3x (31 December 2018: 1.3x) respectively. 本集團已採取審慎的庫務政策，該政策的設 計旨在盡量擴大本集團的資本之回報並盡量減 少本集團的風險。為取得更好的成本控制及 盡量減少資金成本，本集團庫務活動實行中央 控制，而現金一般存放於香港領先的持牌銀行 中，並以港元計值。 2019 年 6 月 30 日，本集團持有的銀行結餘及 現金分別約為 483,258,000 港元（ 2018 年 12 月 31 日：497,244,000 港元），其中約5.6%、約 94.2% 及約0.2% 乃分別以港元、人民幣及美元 計值。 2019 年 6 月 30 日，本集團之借貸比率（即借 貸總額除以本公司擁有人應佔股本計算所得）及 流動比率（即流動資產除以流動負債計算所得） 分別為 29.3% （ 2018 年 12 月 31 日： 43.3% ）及 2.3 倍（2018 年12 月31 日：1.3 倍）。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 13 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENTS 董事總經理報告 PLEDGE OF ASSETS 資產抵押 As at 30 June 2019, the Group pledged certain investment properties, leasehold land and buildings, land use rights and property, plant and equipment with an aggregate carrying value of approximately HK$2,360.8 million (31 December 2018: HK$2,361.0 million), HK$346.3 million (31 December 2018: HK$343.8 million), HK$74.1 million (31 December 2018: HK$122.5 million) and HK$711.2 million (31 December 2018: HK$734.2 million) respectively to secure general banking facilities granted to the Group, other loans and other payables to an independent third party. As at 30 June 2019, the Group did not pledge any bank deposits (31 December 2018: HK$322.4 million) to secure bank borrowings advanced to the Group. 2019 年 6 月 30 日，本集團已將其累計賬面 總額分別約為 2,360,800,000 港元（ 2018 年 12 31 日： 2,361,000,000 港 元 ）、 346,300,000 港 元（2018 年12 月31 日：343,800,000 港 元 ）、74,100,000 港 元（2018 年12 月31 日： 122,500,000 港 元 ）及711,200,000 港 元（2018 12 月 31 日： 734,200,000 港 元 ）之 若 干 投 資物業、租賃土地及樓宇、土地使用權及物 業、廠房及設備抵押作為本集團獲授予一般性 銀行融資的條件、其他貸款及一名獨立第三方 的其他應付款。於 2019 年 6 月 30 日，本集團 並無抵押任何銀行存款（ 2018 年 12 月 31 日： 322,400,000 港元）以擔保本集團之若干銀行借 款。 CAPITAL COMMITMENTS 資本承擔 As at 30 June 2019, the Group had capital expenditures contracted for but not provided for in its financial statements in respect of the acquisition of property, plant and equipment and unlisted equity securities of approximately HK$326,441,000 (31 December 2018: HK$281,425,000) in aggregate, the details of which are set out in Note 23 to the Condensed Financial Statements. It is expected that these capital expenditures will be settled by cash through internal resources of the Group. Other than the capital commitments as disclosed, the management of the Group does not expect there to be any plans for material investments or capital assets in the coming six months. 2019 年 6 月 30 日， 就 收 購 物 業、 廠 房 及 設備以及非上市權益證券而言，本集團擁有 已訂約但未被列入財務報表之資本性開支合 共 約 326,441,000 港 元（ 2018 年 12 月 31 日： 281,425,000 港元），有關詳情載於簡明財務 報表附註23。預期該等資本開支將通過本集團 的內部資源由現金結算。除所披露的資本承擔 外，本集團的管理層預期於未來六個月內將不 會有關重大投資或資本資產之計劃。 14 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENTS 董事總經理報告 PROSPECTS AND OUTLOOK 展望及前景 Measures and regulations on stringent financial supervision have been successively promulgated by the Chinese government following the implementation of the goals of the prevention and resolution of systemic financial risks. On 26 July 2019, the People's Bank of China issued the measures for the "Supervision and Administration of Financial Holding Companies (Exposure Draft)". As such, three major prudential supervision systems for preventing systemic financial risks (together with the Guiding Opinions on Standardising the Asset Management Business of Financial Institutions and the Guiding Opinions on Strengthening the Supervision over Non-Financial Enterprises' Investment in Financial Institutions) have been basically established, and market order will be further standardised. Given this trend, the Group will restructure its financial asset investments business in China in the second half of 2019 to seize the opportunities arising from such changes and vigorously consolidate the foundation of its principal businesses, especially its investments in non-performing assets. The Group is supported by its high-quality professionals who have extensive experience. Against the background of a relatively short history of development, China's non- performing assets did not commence market-oriented development until 2016 when there was an influx of a large number of private asset management companies, leading to intensified competition and an inflated price bubble of non-performing assets. In 2019, with the gradual rationalisation of the participants in the non-performing assets market, the price of non-performing assets has returned to a reasonable level. With the amounts of non-performing loans carried by commercial banks in China increasing year by year, the non-performing loan ratio of commercial banks in China has reached the highest point since 2009 at 1.81% by the end of the second quarter in 2019. In July 2019, the Group has issued convertible bonds in the aggregate principal amount of HK$1,150 million to raise capital for further expansion of the Group's share in the non-performing assets market through direct investments or the establishment of non-performing assets investments funds. 隨著中國政府貫徹落實防範化解系統性金融風 險的目標，有關金融嚴監管的措施和法規陸續 出臺。於2019 年7 月26 日， 中國人民銀行發 佈了《金融控股公司監督管理實行辦法（徵求意 見稿）》，至此，防範系統性金融風險的三大審 慎監管制度（連同《關於規範金融機構資產管理 業務的指導意見》、《關於加強非金融企業投資 金融機構監管的指導意見》）已基本明確，市場 秩序將進一步得到規範。在此趨勢下，本集團 將於2019 年下半年重新梳理於中國境內開展的 金融資產投資業務，從變革中把握機遇，大力 充實主營業務基礎，特別是不良資產投資，本 集團擁有豐富的從業經驗和高素質的專業人才 作支撐。我國金融不良資產市場發展歷程相對 較短，直至2016 年才開啟市場化發展階段， 而彼時大量民營資產管理公司的湧入導致競爭 加劇，不良資產價格日趨泡沫化。2019 年，不 良資產參與者逐漸回歸理性，不良資產價格已 回檔到合理區間我國商業銀行不良貸款逐年攀 升，截至2019 年第二季度末商業銀行不良貸 款率達1.81%，達至自2009 年以來的高位。 於2019 年7 月，本集團透過發行本金總額為 1,150,000,000 港元可換股債券募集專案資本 金，通過直接投資或成立不良資產投資基金的 方式，進一步拓展不良資產市場之本集團份額。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 15 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENTS 董事總經理報告 PROSPECTS AND OUTLOOK (Continued) 展望及前景（續） It is expected that with the trade friction between China and the 預期中美貿易摩擦持續加劇，(i) 全球貿易局勢 United States continuing to intensify, (i) the global trade situation will 持續惡化，(ii) 原油需求預期普遍下調，及(iii) 原 continue to deteriorate, (ii) the demand for crude oil will generally 油價格大概率將持續在低位震盪。由於國際原 be in a downward trend; and (iii) the prices of crude oil are likely 油價格波動，國內成品油價格亦存在下調的趨 to fluctuate at the low end of the price range. As a result of the 勢，因此石油煉化企業的利潤空間可能受到擠 fluctuations of international crude oil prices, the prices of domestic 壓。但如前述所提及，在完成合併後，存續的 oil products in China may also show a downward trend and therefore 中海油泰州石化已優化生產流程、加強成本管 possibly squeeze the profitability of petroleum refining and chemical 理，推動本集團石油煉化業務的轉型升級。本 enterprises. However, as mentioned above, following the completion 集團管理層相信，背靠中海油煉化提供的原油 of the Merger, the surviving Zhong Hai You Qi has been engaged to 資源配置支持以及地方政府和本公司股東背書 optimise its production processes, strengthen its cost management, and 下的融資保障，中海油泰州石化管理團隊將把 promote the transformation and upgrade of the petroleum refining and 更多精力放於研發端和銷售端，從而提升中海 chemical business of the Group. The management of the Group believes 油泰州石化的經營效率，為本集團創造更大的 that the support in crude oil resource allocation provided by CRCL and 溢利貢獻。 the financing guarantee endorsed by the local government and the shareholders of the Company will allow the management team of Zhong Hai You Qi to step up their focus on research and development and sales in order to raise the operating efficiency of Zhong Hai You Qi and generate a greater profit contribution to the Group. CAPITAL STRUCTURE 股本結構 As at 30 June 2019, the shareholders' fund of the Company was approximately HK$6,768.2 million (31 December 2018: HK$6,748.8 million), representing a decrease in HK$19.4 million or 0.29% as compared to that as at 31 December 2018. The decrease was mainly contributed by the depreciation of RMB by more than 5% during the Period and an exchange loss charged to the exchange translation reserve resulting from the translation of the books of the subsidiaries of the Company in the PRC, which were offset by the profit for the Period. 2019 年 6 月 30 日， 本 公 司 之 股 東 資 金 約 為 6,768,200,000 港 元（ 2018 年 12 月 31 日： 6,748,800,000 港元），較2018 年12 月31 日 的數額減少19,400,000 港元或0.29%。減少 主要由於人民幣於期內貶值超過5% 及本公司 中國附屬公司之賬目匯兌所致之匯兌虧損扣減 匯兌儲備；以及被期內溢利抵銷所致。 16 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENTS 董事總經理報告 PLACING AND ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS 配售及發行可換股債券 On 20 May 2019, the Company entered into a placing agreement with CMB International Capital Limited (the "Placing Agent"), pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to place through the Placing Agent, on a best effort basis, 7% senior unsecured and guaranteed convertible bonds (the "Convertible Bonds") of the Company due 2022 of an aggregate principal amount of up to HK$200,000,000, to placees who and whose subsidiaries or associates are independent third parties (within the meaning of the Listing Rules) of the Company, at the conversion price of HK$2.33 (the "Placing"). On 22 May 2019, the Company entered into a subscription agreement (the "JIC Subscription Agreement") with JIC (Hong Kong) Holding Limited ("JIC") (a placee secured by the Placing Agreement, who and whose ultimate beneficial owner(s) are independent third parties (within the meaning of the Listing Rules)), in relation to JIC's subscription for the Convertible Bonds with a principal amount of HK$200,000,000 (the "JIC Subscription"). 2019 年 5 月 20 日，本公司與招銀國際融資有 限公司（「配售代理」）訂立配售協議，據此，本 公司已有條件同意透過配售代理盡力配售本公司 合共本金額最多 200,000,000 港元而於 2022 年

到期之 7% 優先無抵押而具擔保可換股債券（「可 換股債券」）予承配人（其及其附屬公司或聯營公 司為本公司的獨立第三方（定義見上市規則））， 兌換價為 2.33 港元（「配售事項」）。於 2019 年 5 月22 日，本公司與中國建投（香港）有限公司 （「中國建投」）（配售協議確保之承配人，而其及 其最終受益擁有人為獨立第三方（定義見上市規 則））訂立認購協議（「中國建投認購協議」），內 容有關中國建投認購本金額為200,000,000 港元 的可換股債券（「中國建投認購事項」）。 On 20 May 2019, the Company also entered into a subscription agreement (the "Connected Subscription Agreement", collectively the "Connected Subscription Agreements") with each of Excel Bright Capital Limited, Mr. Gao Jian Min, Ms. Luk Ching Sanna, Regent Star International Limited and Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited (collectively the "Connected Subscribers", and each a "Connected Subscriber"), who are all connected persons (within the meaning under the Listing Rules) of the Company, pursuant to which the Company conditionally agreed to issue, and each of the relevant Connected Subscribers conditionally agreed to subscribe for, the Convertible Bonds in the aggregate principal amount of HK$950,000,000, at the conversion price of HK$2.33 (the "Connected Subscriptions"). 2019 年 5 月 20 日，本公司亦與 Excel Bright Capital Limited 、高建民先生、陸晴女士、星 耀國際有限公司及皓天財經集團控股有限公司 各自（統稱為「關連認購人」及各自稱為「關連認 購人」（彼等全為本公司關連人士（定義見上市規 則）））訂立認購協議（「關連認購協議」，統稱為 「關連認購協議」），據此，本公司有條件同意發 行，且相關關連認購人各自有條件同意認購本 金總額為 950,000,000 港元的可換股債券，兌換 價為 2.33 港元（「關連認購事項」）。 Mr. Chu Hing Tsung, the chairman of the Board (the "Chairman"), a 本公司董事會主席（「主席」）、非執行董事及主 non-executive Director and a substantial shareholder of the Company, 要股東朱慶凇先生已根據中國建投認購協議及 has provided personal guarantees in favour of the relevant subscribers 關連認購協議以相關認購人為受益人提供個人 pursuant to the JIC Subscription Agreement and the Connected 擔保。 Subscription Agreements. Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 17 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENTS 董事總經理報告 PLACING AND ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS (Continued) The issue of the Convertible Bonds in the aggregate principal amount of HK$1,150,000,000 pursuant to the JIC Subscription Agreement and the Connected Subscription Agreements was approved by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 27 June 2019. Completion of the JIC Subscription and the Connected Subscriptions took place on 3 July 2019. The gross proceeds from the issue of the Convertible Bonds were in the amount of approximately HK$1,150,000,000. The net proceeds from the issue of the Convertible Bonds, after deduction of all relevant costs and expenses, amounted to approximately HK$1,147,000,000, among which (i) approximately HK$500,000,000 would be used for repaying the Company's short-term debts; (ii) approximately HK$400,000,000 would be used for expanding the Company's business to the financial investment and service industry, such as acquisition of and investment in distressed debts in the PRC; and (iii) approximately HK$247,000,000 would be used as general working capital of the Company. As at the date of this report, the net proceeds have been fully utilised as intended. Details of the Placing, the JIC Subscription and the Connected Subscriptions are set out in the announcements of the Company dated 20 May 2019, 22 May 2019 and 27 June 2019, and the circular of the Company dated 10 June 2019. 配售及發行可換股債券（續） 根據中國建投認購協議及關連認購協議所發行 之本金總額為1,150,000,000 港元之可換股債 券，於2019 年6 月27 日舉行的本公司股東特別 大會上獲本公司股東（「股東」）批准。中國建投 認購事項及關連認購事項於2019 年7 月3 日完 成。 來自發行可換股債券的所得款項總額約為 1,150,000,000 港元。來自發行可換股債券的 所得款項淨額經扣除所有相關成本及開支後約 1,147,000,000 港元，其中 (i) 約 500,000,000 港 元 將 用 作 償 還 本 公 司 短 期 債 務；(ii) 約 400,000,000 港元將用作擴展本公司業務至金融 投資及股務行業，如收購及投資於中國的不良 債務；及(iii) 約247,000,000 港元將用作本公司 一般營運資金。於本報告日期，所得款項淨額 已按擬定用途悉數運用。 有關配售事項、中國建投認購事項及關連認購 事項的詳情載於本公司日期為2019 年5 月20 日、2019 年5 月22 日 及2019 年6 月27 日 的 公 告及本公司日期為2019 年6 月10 日的通函。 HUMAN RESOURCES 人力資源 As at 30 June 2019, the Group employed 615 employees (31 December 2018: 588 employees) in Hong Kong and in the PRC. Total staff costs from continuing operations for the Period were approximately HK$24.3 million, as compared to those of HK$21.8 million for the same period in 2018. 2019 年 6 月 30 日， 本 集 團 於 香 港 及 中 國 共 聘 用 615 名 員 工（ 2018 年 12 月 31 日： 588 名員工）。期內持續經營業務之員工支出總 額 約 為24,300,000 港 元， 而2018 年 同 期 為 21,800,000 港元。 18 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENTS 董事總經理報告 HUMAN RESOURCES (Continued) 人力資源（續） During the Period, the Group offered its employees competitive remuneration packages, which were consistent with the prevailing market practices in the relevant jurisdictions. The remuneration package for each employee of the Group contains a combination or modification of some or all of the following four main components: basic salary; (ii) incentive bonus; (iii) share options (no share option scheme of the Company in force as at the date of this report); and other benefits, such as statutory retirement scheme and medical insurance. Incentive bonus and share options for each employee are determined with reference to the employee's position, performance and ability to contribute to the overall success of the Group. The Group's remuneration policies remained unchanged during the Period. As the Group sees career development as an important aspect of its employees, ongoing training has been provided to the employees according to the needs of the Group during the Period. 於本期間，本集團為其僱員提供一套符合相關 司法權區市場慣例且具有競爭性的薪酬制度。 本集團各僱員之薪酬組合為下列四個主要成分 之部分或全部之組合或修改：(i) 基本工資；(ii) 激勵花紅；(iii) 購股權（於本報告日期並無獲行 使；(iv) 其他福利，如法定退休計劃及醫療保 險。各僱員之獎勵花紅及購股權乃參照僱員狀 況、表現及其對本集團整體成功之貢獻能力釐 定。本集團的薪酬政策於本期間內維持不變。 由於本集團將事業發展視為僱員的重要方面， 於本期間內持續的培訓已根據本集團的需求獲 提供予其僱員。 INTERIM DIVIDEND 中期股息 The Board has resolved not to declare any interim dividend for the six 董事會議決不宣派任何截至2019 年6 月30 日止 months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: Nil). 6 個月的中期股息（2018 年：無）。 PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED 購回、出售或贖回本公司的上市證券 SECURITIES During the Period, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries 本期間內，本公司或其任何附屬公司概無購 purchased, sold or redeemed any of the listed securities of the 回、出售或贖回本公司任何上市證券。 Company. Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 19 MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENTS 董事總經理報告 APPRECIATION 致謝 On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my appreciation and 本集團有賴各股東的鼎力支持和全體員工努力 gratitude to the Shareholders for their support and all the Group's 不懈的竭誠服務以達至本集團的業務目標，本 employees for their hard work and dedication in carrying out their 人謹代表董事會向彼等致以深切謝意。 duties and in achieving the Group's business goals. By order of the Board of 承董事會命 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 Gao Jian Man 高建民 Executive Director and Managing Director 執行董事兼董事總經理 Hong Kong, 29 August 2019 香港，2019 年8 月29 日 20 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & OTHER INFORMATION 企業管治及其他資料 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 企業管治 The Company is committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance in the interests of its shareholders. The Board acknowledges its responsibilities for preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements, which give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of the Group on a going concern basis. In preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Board has selected suitable accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are prudent and reasonable. Except for the deviation specified below, the Company has complied with all mandatory provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report (the "Code") contained in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules throughout the Period. Provision E.1.2 of the Code stipulates that the chairman of the board should attend the annual general meeting of the company. Mr. Chu Hing Tsung, the Chairman, was out of town and was therefore unable to attend the annual general meeting of the Company held on 24 May 2019. The Chairman will endeavor to attend all future annual general meetings of the Company unless unexpected or special circumstances preventing him from doing so. 為符合股東利益，本公司致力維持高水平的企 業管治。 董事會確認按持續經營標準編製能真實及公平 地反映本公司及本集團事務狀況的簡明綜合財 務報表乃屬其責任。在編製截至2019 年6 月 30 日止六個月之簡明綜合財務報表時，董事會 採用了合適的會計政策並持續應用該等會計政 策，同時亦以審慎及合理的態度作出判斷及估 計。 除下文所述之偏離事件外，本公司於本期間， 已遵守上市規則附錄14 所載之《企業管治守則》 及《企業管治報告》（「守則」）之所有強制條文。 守則條文第E.1.2 條要求董事會主席應出席本公 司股東週年大會。主席朱慶凇先生因身處海外 緣故未能出席本公司於2019 年5 月24 日舉行的 股東週年大會。主席將竭力出席本公司於未來 召開的所有股東週年大會，除非出現不可預見 或特殊的情況導致其未能出席。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 21 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & OTHER INFORMATION 企業管治及其他資料 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE (Continued) The Company has adopted codes of conduct regarding securities transactions by Directors and by relevant employees (as defined in the Code) on terms no less exacting than the required standards set out in the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") contained in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. On specific enquiries made, all Directors confirmed that they have complied with the required standards set out in the Model Code and the Company's code of conduct regarding Directors' securities transactions during the Period. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the Period have been reviewed by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, and, together with this report, have also been reviewed and accepted by the audit committee of the Company on 29 August 2019. 企業管治（續） 本公司就董事及有關僱員（定義見守則）進行的 證券交易，已採納不遜於上市規則附錄10 所 載《上市發行人董事進行證券交易的標準守則》 （「標準守則」）所訂的標準。 在回覆特定查詢時，所有董事均確認就本期間 內有遵守標準守則及本公司有關董事證券交易 行為守則所訂的標準。 本期間的未經審核簡明綜合財務報表已經德 • 關黃陳方會計師行審閱，並且連同本報告 亦已獲本公司審核委員會於 2019 年 8 月 29 日審 閱及接納。 ARRANGEMENTS TO PURCHASE SHARES OR DEBENTURES 購買股份或債權證的安排 Save as disclosed in this report, at no time during the Period was the 除本報告所披露者外，本公司或其任何附屬公 Company or any of its subsidiaries a party to any arrangements to 司概無於本期間的任何時間以訂約一方身分訂 enable the Directors to acquire benefits by means of acquisition of 立任何安排以促使本公司的董事可籍購入本公 shares in, or debentures of, the Company or any other body corporate, 司或任何其他法人實體的股份或債權證以得 and neither the Directors nor the chief executive of the Company nor 益，及亦無董事或本公司最高行政人員或任何 any of their spouse or children under the age of 18, had, or had been 彼等配偶或18 歲以下子女，授出或獲授予任何 granted, any right to subscribe for the equity or debt securities of the 權利可認購本公司或其任何相聯法團之股本或 Company or any of its associated corporations, or had exercised any 債務證券或曾行使任何該等權利。 such right. 22 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & OTHER INFORMATION 企業管治及其他資料 DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS AND SHORT 董事及最高行政人員於本公司股份、相關股 POSITIONS IN THE SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND 份及債權證之權益及淡倉 DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY As at 30 June 2019, save as disclosed below, no other Directors or the chief executive of the Company had any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO")) as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under Section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise notified to the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited pursuant to the Model Code: 除下文所披露者外，於2019 年6 月30 日，概無 其他董事或本公司最高行政人員於本公司或其 任何相聯法團（定義見證券及期貨條例（「證券及 期貨條例」）第XV 部）的股份、相關股份或債權 證中，擁有根據證券及期貨條例第352 條須存置 於本公司的登記冊或根據標準守則須以其他方 式知會本公司及香港聯合交易所有限公司的權 益或淡倉： Long position in the shares of the Company 本公司股份之好倉 Approximate percentage of Number of issued shares ordinary shares (Note 1) interested 約佔已發行 Name of Director Capacity 所擁有權益之 股份百分比 董事名稱 身份 普通股數目 （附註1） Chu Hing Tsung ("Mr. Chu") Interest of controlled 681,240,022 29.56% 朱慶凇（「朱先生」） corporations (Note 2) 受控制法團權益（附註2） Huang Jiajue Beneficial owner 1,600,000 0.07% 黃佳爵 實益擁有人 Notes: 附註： 1. The total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company as at 30 June 1. 本公司於2019 年6 月30 日之已發行普通股總 2019 (i.e. 2,304,849,611 shares) has been used for the calculation of the 數（即2,304,849,611 股）已用作計算本公司之 approximate percentage of shareholdings in the Company. 持股概約百分比。 2. Mr. Chu directly holds 34.06% of the issued shares of Rong De 2. 朱先生直接持有融德投資有限公司（「融德」） Investments Limited ("Rong De"), which in turn holds 67.08% of 34.06% 的已發行股份，而融德投資則持有珠 the issued shares of Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Limited 光控股集團有限公司（「珠光控股」）67.08% ("Zhuguang Holdings"), which in turn holds 100% of the issued shares 的已發行股份，而珠光控股則持有Splendid of Splendid Reach Limited ("Splendid Reach"), the beneficial owner of Reach Limited（「Splendid Reach」）全部已發 such 681,240,022 shares. Accordingly, Mr. Chu, Rong De and Zhuguang 行股份，為該681,240,022 股股份之實益擁有 Holdings are deemed to be interested in such 681,240,022 shares 人。因此，根據證券及期貨條例第XV 部，朱先 pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. 生、融德及珠光控股於該681,240,022 股份中 擁有權益。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 23 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & OTHER INFORMATION 企業管治及其他資料 DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN THE SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY (Continued) Long position in the underlying shares of the Company 董事及最高行政人員於本公司股份、相關股 份及債權證之權益及淡倉（續） 本公司相關股份之好倉 Approximate Number of percentage of underlying issued shares ordinary shares (Note 1) interested 已發行股份之 Name of Director Capacity 擁有權益之 概約百分比 董事姓名 角色 相關普通股數目 （附註1) Gao Jian Min ("Mr. Gao") Beneficial owner 85,836,909 (Note 2) 3.72% 高建民（「高先生」） 實益擁有人 （附註2） Notes: 附註： The total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company as at 30 June 2019 (i.e. 2,304,849,611 shares) has been used for the calculation of the approximate percentage of shareholdings in the Company. These represent 85,836,909 shares of the Company to be issued upon exercise of the conversion rights attached to the 36-month 7% senior unsecured and guaranteed convertible bonds in the principal amount of HK$200,000,000 (the "Convertible Bonds"), which were subscribed for by Mr. Gao on 20 May 2019 and issued to him on 3 July 2019. 於 2019 年 6 月 30 日，本公司的已發行普通股 總數（即 2,304,849,611 股股份）已被用於計算 本公司的概約持股百分比。 其 指 行 使 本 金 額 為 200,000,000 港 元 36 個

月 7% 優先無抵押而具擔保可換股債券（「可 換股債券」）所附換股權後將由本公司發行的 85,836,909 股 股 份， 該 等 股 份 由 高 先 生 於

2019 年 5 月 20 日認購並於 2019 年 7 月 3 日向 彼發行。 Long position in the debentures of the Company 本公司債權證之好倉 Amount of debentures interested (HK$) 擁有權益之 Name of Director Capacity 債權證金額 董事姓名 角色 （港元） Mr. Gao Beneficial owner 200,000,000 (Note) 高先生 實益擁有人 （附註） Note: 附註： These represent the Convertible Bonds, which were subscribed for by Mr. Gao 其指由高先生於2019 年5 月20 日認購並於2019 年7 on 20 May 2019 and issued to him on 3 July 2019. 月3 日向彼發行之可換股債券。 24 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & OTHER INFORMATION 企業管治及其他資料 SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 主要股東於本公司股份及相關股份之權益及 IN THE SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY 淡倉 As at 30 June 2019, the following companies and persons, other than a Director or the chief executive of the Company, had interest in 5% or more of the shares of the Company, as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under Section 336 of SFO: 2019 年 6 月 30 日，以下公司及人士（除董事 或本公司最高行政人員以外）於本公司根據證券 及期貨條例第 336 條規定須予存置的登記冊記錄 所顯示，擁有佔本公司股份 5% 或以上權益： Long position in the shares of the Company 本公司股份之好倉 Approximate percentage of Number of issued shares ordinary (Note 1) shares interested 約佔已發行 Name of substantial shareholder Capacity 所擁有權益之 股份百分比 主要股東名稱 身份 普通股數目 （附註1） China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("CCAM") Interest of controlled corporations (Note 2) 1,119,296,022 48.56% 中國信達資產管理股份有限公司（「中國信達資產管理」） 受控制法團權益（附註2） China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company Limited ("CCHKH") Interest of controlled corporations (Note 2) 1,119,296,022 48.56% 中國信達（香港）控股有限公司（「中國信達（香港）控股」） 受控制法團權益（附註2） China Cinda (HK) Asset Management Co., Limited ("CCHKAM") Person having a security interest in shares (Note 2) 681,240,022 29.56% 中國信達（香港）資產管理有限公司（「中國信達（香港）資產管理」） 持有股份的保證權益的人士（附註2） Regent Star International Limited ("Regent Star") Beneficial owner (Note 2) 438,056,000 19.01% 星耀國際有限公司（「星耀」） 實益擁有人（附註2） Liao Tengjia ("Mr. Liao") Interest of controlled corporations (Note 3) 681,240,022 29.56% 廖騰佳（「廖先生」） 受控制法團權益（附註3） Rong De Interest of controlled corporations (Note 3) 681,240,022 29.56% 融德 受控制法團權益（附註3） Zhuguang Holdings Interest of a controlled corporation (Note 3) 681,240,022 29.56% 珠光控股 受控制法團權益（附註3） Splendid Reach Beneficial Owner (Note 3) 681,240,022 29.56% 實益擁有人（附註3） Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 25 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & OTHER INFORMATION 企業管治及其他資料 SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 主要股東於本公司股份及相關股份之權益及 IN THE SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY 淡倉（續） (Continued) Notes: 附註： The total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company as at 30 June 2019 (i.e. 2,304,849,611 shares) has been used for the calculation of the approximate percentage of shareholdings in the Company. CCAM directly holds 100% of the issued shares of CCHKH, which in turn holds 100% of the issued shares of each of CCHKAM and Regent Star. Therefore, CCAM and CCHKH are deemed to be interested in the respective shares of the Company held by CCHKAM and Regent Star pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. 本公司於 2019 年 6 月 30 日之已發行普通股總 數（即 2,304,849,611 股）已用作計算本公司之 持股概約百分比。 中國信達資產管理直接持有中國信達（香港） 控股 100% 已發行股份，而中國信達（香港）控 股持有中國信達（香港）資產管理及星耀各自 100% 已發行股份。因此，中國信達資產管理 及中國信達（香港）控股根據證券及期貨條例第 XV 部被視為擁有中國信達（香港）資產管理及星 耀所持有本公司有關股份之權益。 3. Mr. Liao directly holds 36% of the issued shares of Rong De, which in 3. 廖先生直接持有融德的36% 已發行股份，而融 turn holds 67.08% of the issued shares of Zhuguang Holdings, which in 德持有珠光控股67.08% 已發行股份，而珠光 turn holds 100% of the issued shares of Splendid Reach. Therefore, Mr. 控股持有Splendid Reach 100% 已發行股份。 Liao, Rong De and Zhuguang Holdings are deemed to be interested in the 因此，廖先生、融德及珠光控股根據證券及期 shares of the Company held by Splendid Reach pursuant to Part XV of the 貨條例第XV 部被視為擁有Splendid Reach 所持 SFO. 有本公司股份之權益。 Long position in the underlying shares of the Company 本公司相關股份之好倉 Approximate percentage of Number of issued shares underlying ordinary (Note 1) shares interested 已發行股份之 Name of substantial shareholder Capacity 擁有權益之 概約百分比 主要股東名稱 角色 相關普通股數目 （附註1） CCAM Interest of controlled corporations (Note 2) 193,133,047 (Note 3) 8.38% 中國信達資產管理 受控制法團權益（附註2） （附註3） CCHKH Interest of controlled corporations (Note 2) 193,133,047 (Note 3) 8.38% 中國信達（香港）控股 受控制法團權益（附註2） （附註3） Regent Star Beneficial owner (Note 2) 193,133,047 (Note 3) 8.38% 星耀 實益擁有人（附註2） （附註3） 26 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & OTHER INFORMATION 企業管治及其他資料 SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 主要股東於本公司股份及相關股份之權益及 IN THE SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY 淡倉（續） (Continued) Notes: 附註： The total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company as at 30 June 2019 (i.e. 2,304,849,611 shares) has been used for the calculation of the approximate percentage of shareholdings in the Company. CCAM directly holds 100% of the issued shares of CCHKH, which in turn holds 100% of the issued shares of Regent Star, the beneficial owner of such 193,133,047 underlying shares. Therefore, CCAM and CCHKH are deemed to be interested in the underlying shares of the Company held by Regent Star pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. 於 2019 年 6 月 30 日，本公司的已發行普通股 總數（即 2,304,849,611 股股份）已被用於計算 本公司的概約持股百分比。 中國信達資產管理直接持有中國信達（香港） 控 股 100% 已 發 行 股 份， 而 後 者 則 持 有 該 193,133,047 股相關股份之實益擁有人星耀 100% 已發行股份。因此，根據證券及期貨條 例第 XV 部，中國信達資產管理及中國信達（香 港）控股視作於星耀所持本公司相關股份中擁有 權益。 3. These represent unlisted physically settled derivatives of the Company. 3. 其指本公司非上市實物交收衍生工具。 Save as disclosed above, the register required to be kept under Section 336 of the SFO showed that the Company had not been notified of any other interest or short position in the shares and underlying shares of the Company as at 30 June 2019. 除上述所披露者外，根據證券及期貨條例第336 條規定須予存置的登記冊所顯示，本公司並無 接獲有關於2019 年6 月30 日在本公司股份及相 關股份中擁有任何其他權益或淡倉的申報。 CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME 本公司名稱之變更 By a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company at the extraordinary general meeting held by the Company on 10 May 2019, the name of the Company was changed from "Silver Grant International Industries Limited" to "Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited". 經本公司股東於本公司於2019 年5 月10 日舉行 的股東特別大會上，本公司的名稱已由「銀建國 際實業有限公司」變更為「銀建國際控股集團有 限公司」。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 27 REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表審閱報告 TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF 致 SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED 銀建國際控股集團有限公司董事會 (FORMERLY KNOWN AS SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES （前稱銀建國際實業有限公司） LIMITED) (incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) （於香港註冊成立的有限責任公司） INTRODUCTION 引言 We have reviewed the condensed consolidated financial statements 本核數師（「我們」）已審閱載於第30 至80 頁的 of Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited (formerly known 銀建國際控股集團有限公司（前稱銀建國際實業 as Silver Grant International Industries Limited) (the "Company") and 有限公司）（「貴公司」）及其附屬公司（統稱為「貴 its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") set out on 集團」）的簡明綜合財務報表，當中載有於2019 pages 30 to 80, which comprise the condensed consolidated statement 年6 月30 日的簡明綜合財務狀況表，及截至該 of financial position as of 30 June 2019 and the related condensed 日止六個月期間的相關簡明綜合損益表及其他 consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive 全面收益表、權益變動報表及現金流量表以及 income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows 若干說明附註。香港聯合交易所有限公司證券 for the six-month period then ended, and certain explanatory notes. 上市規則要求遵照其有關條文及香港會計師公 The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange 會頒佈的香港會計準則第34 號「中期財務報告」 of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of a report on interim （「香港會計準則第34 號」）編製中期財務資料報 financial information to be in compliance with the relevant provisions 告。 貴公司董事須負責根據香港會計準則第 thereof and Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial 34 號編製及呈列該等簡明綜合財務報表。我們 Reporting" ("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified 的責任是根據我們的審閱，對該等簡明綜合財 Public Accountants. The directors of the Company are responsible for 務報表作出結論，並按照我們雙方協定的委聘 the preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated 條款，僅向作為一個實體的閣下報告我們的結 financial statements in accordance with HKAS 34. Our responsibility 論，且並無其他目的。我們不會就本報告的內 is to express a conclusion on these condensed consolidated financial 容向任何其他人士負上或承擔任何責任。 statements based on our review, and to report our conclusion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report. 28 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表審閱報告 SCOPE OF REVIEW 審閱範圍 We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on 我們已根據香港會計師公會頒佈的香港審閱委 Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information 聘準則第2410 號「由實體的獨立核數師審閱中 Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the 期財務資料」進行審閱。審閱該等簡明綜合財 Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. A review of 務報表包括主要向負責財務和會計事務的人員 these condensed consolidated financial statements consists of making 作出查詢，並應用分析性和其他審閱程序。審 inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting 閱範圍遠小於根據香港核數準則進行審核的範 matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review 圍，故我們無法保證我們將知悉在審核中可能 is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with 被發現的所有重大事項。因此，我們不會發表 Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable 審核意見。 us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. CONCLUSION 結論 Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with HKAS 34. 按照我們的審閱，我們並無發現任何事項，令 我們相信該等簡明綜合財務報表在各重大方面 未有根據香港會計準則第34 號編製。 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu 德勤 ‧ 關黃陳方會計師行 Certified Public Accountants 執業會計師 Hong Kong 香港 29 August 2019 2019 年8 月29 日 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 29 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS 簡明綜合損益表 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 (Unaudited) （未經審核） (Unaudited) (Restated) （未經審核） （經重列） Six months ended 30 June 截至 6 月 30 日止六個月 2019 2018 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 附註 千港元 千港元 Continuing operations 持續經營業務 Rental income 租金收入 3 55,604 57,817 Cost of sales and services 銷售及服務成本 (5,317) (3,741) 50,287 54,076 Dividend income from listed and unlisted 上市及非上市證券股息 securities 收入 3 85 103 Other income, gains and losses 其他收入、收益及虧損 6 56,857 23,617 Change in fair value of financial assets at fair 以公允值計量且其變動計入損 value through profit or loss 益的金融資產之公允值變動 (32,073) 106,072 (Impairment loss provision) reversal of （減值虧損撥備）減值虧損撥備 impairment loss provision 回撥 17 (10,474) 15,000 Administrative expenses 行政費用 (60,800) (44,444) Change in fair value of investment properties 投資物業之公允值變動 12 17,794 44,927 Finance costs 財務費用 7 (33,713) (26,755) Share of results of associates 攤佔聯營公司業績 6,010 125,997 (Loss) profit before taxation 除稅前（虧損）溢利 (6,027) 298,593 Taxation 稅項 8 (9,892) (25,412) (Loss) profit for the period from continuing 期內來自持續經營業務（虧損） operations 溢利 9 (15,919) 273,181 Discontinued operation 已終止經營業務 Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued 期內來自已終止經營業務溢利 operation （虧損） 5 78,280 (147,490) Profit for the period 期內溢利 62,361 125,691 30 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS 簡明綜合損益表 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 (Unaudited) （未經審核） (Unaudited) (Restated) （未經審核） （經重列） Six months ended 30 June 截至 6 月 30 日止六個月 2019 2018 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 附註 千港元 千港元 (Loss) profit attributable to owners of the 本公司擁有人應佔期內（虧損） Company: 溢利： - from continuing operations - 來自持續經營業務 (6,966) 242,734 - from discontinued operation - 來自已終止經營業務 53,285 (99,569) Profit attributable to owners of the Company 本公司擁有人應佔期內溢利 46,319 143,165 (Loss) profit attributable to non-controlling 非控制權益應佔期內（虧損） interests: 溢利： - from continuing operations - 來自持續經營業務 (8,953) 30,447 - from discontinued operation - 來自已終止經營業務 24,995 (47,921) Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling 非控制權益應佔期內溢利 interests （虧損） 16,042 (17,474) 62,361 125,691 Earnings (loss) per share (in HK cents) 每股盈利（虧損）（以港仙列示） From continuing and discontinued operations 來自持續及已終止經營業務 - Basic - 基本 10 2.01 6.21 From continuing operations 來自持續經營業務 - Basic - 基本 10 (0.30) 10.53 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 31 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 簡明綜合損益表及其他全面收益表 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） Six months ended 30 June 截至 6 月 30 日止六個月 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Profit for the period 期內溢利 62,361 125,691 Other comprehensive income (expense) 其他全面收益（支出） Items that will not be reclassified to profit or 將不可轉入損益表之 loss: 項目： Gain arising on revaluation of leasehold 重估租賃物業產生之 properties 收益 2,535 21,533 Exchange differences arising on translation to 換算至呈列貨幣產生之 presentation currency 滙兌差額 (33,694) (82,776) Income tax related to items that will not be 不可重列項目之相關 reclassified 所得稅 53 (3,119) (31,106) (64,362) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to 可於期後轉入損益表之 profit or loss: 項目： Share of other comprehensive expense of 攤佔聯營公司其他全面 associates 支出 (2,200) (10,086) (2,200) (10,086) Other comprehensive expense for the period 期內其他全面支出（除稅後） (net of tax) (33,306) (74,448) Total comprehensive income for the period 期內全面收益總額 29,055 51,243 Total comprehensive income (expense) 全面收益（支出）總額 attributable to: 應佔： Owners of the Company 本公司擁有人 19,449 73,174 Non-controlling interests 非控制權益 9,606 (21,931) 29,055 51,243 32 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 簡明綜合財務狀況表 At 30 June 2019 於2019 年6 月30 日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） As at As at 30 June 31 December 於 6 月 30 日 於12 月31 日 2019 2018 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 附註 千港元 千港元 ASSETS 資產 Non-current assets 非流動資產 Investment properties 投資物業 12 2,529,041 2,522,430 Property, plant and equipment 物業、廠房及設備 13 329,177 3,783,615 Land use rights 土地使用權 - 178,435 Goodwill 商譽 - 39,462 Interests in associates 聯營公司權益 1,335,250 1,335,113 Deposits for acquisition of distressed asset 收購不良資產組合的 portfolio 按金 1A(d) 115,909 - Financial assets at fair value through profit 以公允值計量且其變動 or loss 計入損益的金融資產 162,069 228,810 Loan receivables 應收貸款 16 271,834 277,515 4,743,280 8,365,380 Current assets 流動資產 Inventories 存貨 - 93,340 Trade receivables 應收賬款 15 7,715 68,058 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 按金、預付款及其他 應收款 139,235 343,946 Amounts due from an associate 應收一家聯營公司款 14 496,677 383,684 Loan receivables 應收貸款 16 663,508 653,888 Financial assets at fair value through profit 以公允值計量且其變動 or loss 計入損益的金融資產 686,848 576,985 Pledged bank deposits 抵押銀行存款 - 322,432 Restricted bank balances 受限制銀行存款 - 40,056 Bank balances and cash 銀行結餘及現金 483,258 497,244 2,477,241 2,979,633 Assets classified as held for sale 分類為持作出售資產 4 4,223,034 - 6,700,275 2,979,633 TOTAL ASSETS 資產總值 11,443,555 11,345,013 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 33 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 簡明綜合財務狀況表 At 30 June 2019 2019 年 6 月 30 日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） As at As at 30 June 31 December 於 6 月 30 日 於12 月31 日 2019 2018 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 附註 千港元 千港元 EQUITY 股本 Capital and reserves 資本及儲備 Share capital 股本 19 3,626,781 3,626,781 Reserves 儲備 3,138,145 3,121,978 Amounts recognised in other comprehensive 分類為持作出售資產於 income and accumulated in equity relating 其他全面收益確認及 to assets classified as held for sale 於權益累計之相關 金額 3,282 - Equity attributable to owners of the Company 本公司擁有人應佔股本 6,768,208 6,748,759 Non-controlling interests 非控制權益 864,053 854,447 TOTAL EQUITY 股本總值 7,632,261 7,603,206 LIABILITIES 負債 Non-current liabilities 非流動負債 Borrowings 借貸 20 579,545 1,200,254 Deferred tax liabilities 遞延稅項負債 21 253,877 253,103 833,422 1,453,357 Current liabilities 流動負債 Trade and bills payables 應付賬款及票據 22 - 11,955 Accrued charges, rental deposits and other 應計費用、租務按金及 payables 其他應付款 248,179 520,901 Borrowings 借貸 20 1,400,704 1,723,536 Taxation payable 應付稅項 727 32,058 1,649,610 2,288,450 Liabilities associated with assets classified 分類為持作出售資產相 as held for sale 關之負債 4 1,328,262 - 2,977,872 2,288,450 TOTAL LIABILITIES 負債總值 3,811,294 3,741,807 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 股本及負債總值 11,443,555 11,345,013 Net current assets 淨流動資產 3,722,403 691,183 Total assets less current liabilities 資產總值減流動負債 8,465,683 9,056,563 34 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 簡明綜合權益變動報表 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 本公司擁有人應佔股本 Amounts recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity relating to assets classified as held for sale Asset 分類為持作 revaluation 出售資產於 Non- Share reserve Translation Retained 其他全面收益 controlling Total capital 資產 reserve profits 確認及於權益 Total interests equity 股本 重估儲備 滙兌儲備 保留盈利 累計之相關金額 合計 非控制權益 股本總值 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 At 31 December 2018 (audited) 於 2018年 12月 31日 （經審核） 3,626,781 288,940 178,897 2,654,141 - 6,748,759 854,447 7,603,206 Profit for the period 期內溢利 - - - 46,319 - 46,319 16,042 62,361 Other comprehensive income (expense) for 期內其他全面收益（支出） the period - 2,588 (29,458) - - (26,870) (6,436) (33,306) Total comprehensive income (expense) 期內全面收益（支出）總額 for the period - 2,588 (29,458) 46,319 - 19,449 9,606 29,055 Transfer to amounts recognised in 轉移至分類為持作出售資產 other comprehensive income and 於其他全面收益確認及 accumulated equity relating to 於權益累計之相關金額 assets classified as held for sale - - (3,282) - 3,282 - - - At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 於 2019年 6月 30日 （未經審核） 3,626,781 291,528 146,157 2,700,460 3,282 6,768,208 864,053 7,632,261 At 1 January 2018 (audited) 於2018年1月1日 （經審核） 3,626,781 253,141 529,417 2,703,516 - 7,112,855 385,093 7,497,948 Profit (loss) for the period 期內溢利（虧損） - - - 143,165 - 143,165 (17,474) 125,691 Other comprehensive income (expense) for 期內其他全面收益（支出） the period - 18,414 (88,405) - - (69,991) (4,457) (74,448) Total comprehensive income (expense) for 期內全面收益（支出）總額 the period - 18,414 (88,405) 143,165 - 73,174 (21,931) 51,243 At 30 June 2018 (unaudited) 於2018年6月30日 （未經審核） 3,626,781 271,555 441,012 2,846,681 - 7,186,029 363,162 7,549,191 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 35 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 簡明綜合現金流量表 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） Six months ended 30 June 截至 6 月 30 日止六個月 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 NET CASH FROM (USED IN) OPERATING 經營業務所得（所用）之淨現金 ACTIVITIES 80,013 (313,187) INVESTING ACTIVITIES 投資業務 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 購入物業、廠房及設備 (188,897) (89,354) Interest received 已收利息 44,852 20,493 Repayment of loan receivables 償還應收貸款 488,636 - Advance of loan receivables 墊支應收貸款 (505,682) (118,624) Advance to an associate 墊支一家聯營公司款項 (113,875) - Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through 收購以公允值計量且其變動計入 profit or loss 損益的金融資產 (79,576) - Deposit paid for acquisition of distressed asset 收購不良資產組合支付的按金 (115,909) portfolio 出售物業、廠房及設備所得款項 - Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and - equipment 出售以公允值計量且其變動計入 102 Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 損益的金融資產所得款項 - 594,915 Capital injection to an associate 向一家聯營公司之資本投入 - (16,801) Withdrawal of restricted bank balances 提取受限制銀行結餘 40,056 - Withdrawal of pledged bank deposits 提取抵押銀行存款 322,432 844 NET CASH (USED IN) FROM INVESTING 投資業務（所用）所得淨現金 ACTIVITIES (107,963) 391,575 FINANCING ACTIVITIES 融資業務 Borrowings raised 借貸融資 1,039,091 1,535,350 Repayment of borrowings 償還借貸 (1,003,068) (1,246,160) NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 融資業務所得淨現金 36,023 289,190 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH 現金及現金等值增加淨額 EQUIVALENTS 8,073 367,578 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE 現金及現金等值期初數額 BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 497,244 301,850 Effect of foreign currency rate changes 外幣滙率變動之影響 (9,930) (18,631) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF 現金及現金等值期末數額 THE PERIOD 495,387 650,797 ANALYSIS OF THE BALANCES OF CASH AND 現金及現金等值結餘分析 CASH EQUIVALENTS 銀行結餘及現金 483,258 Bank balances and cash 650,797 Bank balances and cash included in assets 計入分類為持作出售資產 classified as held for sale 的銀行結餘及現金 12,129 - 495,387 650,797 36 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION 1. 編制賬目的基準 The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 ("HKAS 34") "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). The financial information relating to the year ended 31 December 2018 that is included in these condensed consolidated financial statements as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements is as follows: The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. 此等簡明綜合財務報表乃根據香港會計 師公會（「香港會計師公會」）頒佈的香港 會計準則第34 號（「香港會計準則第34 號」）《中期財務報告》以及香港聯合交易 所有限公司證券上市規則（「上市規則」） 附錄16 的適用披露規定而編制。 載列於本簡明綜合財務報表截至2018 年 12 月31 日止年度之財務資料謹作為比較 資料，並且不構成本公司於該年度的法 定綜合財務報表，但有關資料乃摘錄自 該等財務報表。就該等法定財務報表進 一步披露的資料如下： 本公司已按照香港公司條例第662(3) 條，及附表6 第3 部，遞交截至2018 年 12 月31 日止年度之財務報表予公司註冊 處。 1A. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AND TRANSACTIONS IN THE CURRENT 1A. 於本中期期間之重大事件及交易 INTERIM PERIOD The Group has the following significant events and transactions during the current interim period: On 10 May 2019, the Company's shareholders approved the Proposed Merger which is defined and detailed in note 3. On 24 May 2019, the Company's name was changed from "Silver Grant International Industries Limited" to "Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited". 本集團於本中期期間出現以下重大事件 及交易： 於 2019 年 5 月 10 日，本公司股東 批准建議合併（定義及詳情見附註

3 ）。 於 2019 年 5 月 24 日，本公司名稱 由「銀建國際實業有限公司」更改為 「銀建國際控股集團有限公司」。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 37 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 1A. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AND TRANSACTIONS IN THE CURRENT 1A. 於本中期期間之重大事件及交易（續） INTERIM PERIOD (Continued) (c) During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the (c) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月， Company entered into six subscription agreements (the 本公司與六方（「認購人」）分別訂 "CB Agreements") with six parties (the "Subscribers") 立六項認購協議（「可換股債券協 respectively. Pursuant to the CB Agreements, the 議」）。根據可換股債券協議，認 Subscribers agreed to subscribe the Company's 購人同意認購本公司本金總額為 convertible bonds in the aggregate principal amount 1,150,000,000 港元的可換股債 of HK$1,150,000,000. Out of the HK$1,150,000,000, 券。 於1,150,000,000 港 元 中， HK$950,000,000 will be subscribed by connected parties 950,000,000 港元將由本公司關 of the Company. Details of the CB Agreements are set 連方認購。有關可換股債券協 out in the circular published by the Company dated 10 議的詳情載於本公司刊發日期為 June 2019. 2019 年6 月10 日的通函。 The convertible bonds will mature at the 36th month 可換股債券將於可換股債券發行 after the issue date of the convertible bonds and bear 日期後第36 個月到期，按年利 interest at 7% per annum and payable semi-annually. The 率7% 計息，且每半年付息。可 conversion price of the convertible bonds is HK$2.33 per 換股債券的兌換價為每股2.33 港 share. 元。 On 27 June 2019, the shareholders of the Company 於2019年6月27日，本公司股東 approved the CB Agreements and the convertible bonds 批准可換股債券協議，而可換股債 were issued on 3 July 2019. 券於2019年7月3日發行。 (d) On 11 March 2019, the Group entered into a letter (d) 於2019年3月11日，本集團與候 of intent with Ms. Hou Yuanyi and Ms. Zeng Shukun 苑怡女士和曾舒坤女士簽立意向 to acquire certain equity stake in a limited partnership 書，以收購一家持有一項中華人民 company, which holds a portfolio of debt assets in the 共和國（「中國」）境內債權資產包的 People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). The acquisition 有限合伙公司的若干權益。該收購 was completed in July 2019. 事項已於2019年7月完成。 38 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES 2. 主要會計政策 The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain properties and financial instruments, which are measured at revalued amounts or fair values, as appropriate. Other than changes in accounting policies resulting from application of new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are the same as those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. Application of new and amendments and interpretation to HKFRSs In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following new and amendments and interpretation to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA which are mandatorily effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2019 for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements: 除若干物業及金融工具按適用情況以重 估值或公允值計算外，本簡明綜合財務 報表是按歷史成本為編制基準。 除因應用新訂及經修訂之香港財務報告 準則（「香港財務報告準則」）導致的會計 政策變動外，截至2019 年6 月30 日止六 個月之簡明綜合財務報表所使用之會計 政策及計算方法與編製截至2018 年12 31 日止年度之本集團年度財務報表所 依循者相同。 應 用 新 及 經 修 訂 之 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 及 詮釋 於本中期期間，本集團已首次採用下列 由香港會計師公會頒佈，並且從2019 年 1 月1 日開始的年度期間強制生效之新訂 及經修訂之香港財務報告準則及詮釋， 編制本集團之簡明綜合財務報表： HKFRS 16 Leases 香港財務報告準則第16 號 租賃 HK(IFRIC) - Int 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments 香港（國際財務報告詮釋委員會）- 詮釋第23 號 所得稅處理的不確定性 Amendments to HKFRS 9 Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation 香港財務報告準則第9 號（修訂本） 具有負補償的提前還款特性 Amendments to HKAS 19 Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement 香港會計準則第19 號（修訂本） 計畫修正、縮減或清償 Amendments to HKAS 28 Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures 香港會計準則第28 號（修訂本） 聯營公司及合營企業的長期利息 Amendments to HKFRSs Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2015 - 2017 Cycle 香港財務報告準則（修訂本） 香港財務報告準則2015 年至2017 年週期的年度改進 Except as described below, the application of the new and 除下文所述者外，於本期間應用新及經 amendments to HKFRSs in the current period has had no material 修訂香港財務報告準則對於該等簡明綜 impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for 合財務報表所載本集團於本期間及過往 the current and prior periods and/or on the disclosures set out in 期間之財務表現及狀況及╱或披露事項 these condensed consolidated financial statements. 並無重大影響。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 39 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Application of new and amendments and interpretation to HKFRSs (Continued) 2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 "Leases" The Group has applied HKFRS 16 for the first time in the current interim period. HKFRS 16 superseded HKAS 17 "Leases" ("HKAS 17") and the related interpretations. 2. 重大會計政策（續） 應 用 新 及 經 修 訂 之 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 及 詮釋（續） 2.1 應 用 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 第 16 號 「租 賃 」及 之 會 計 政 策 的 影 響 及 變 動 本集團已於本中期期間首次應用 香港財務報告準則第16 號。香港 財務報告準則第16 號取代香港會 計準則第17 號「租賃」（「香港會計 準則第17 號」）及相關詮釋。 2.1.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16 The Group applied the following accounting policies in accordance with the transition provisions of HKFRS 16. Definition of a lease 2.1.1 應用香港財務報告準則第 16 號導致的主要會計政策 變動 本集團根據香港財務報告 準則第16 號的過渡條文 應用以下會計政策。 租賃的定義 A contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract 倘合約為換取代價而給予 conveys the right to control the use of an 在若干時段內控制使用已 identified asset for a period of time in exchange 識別資產的權利，則該合 for consideration. 約為租賃或包含租賃。 For contracts entered into or modified on or after 就於首次應用日期或之後 the date of initial application, the Group assesses 訂立或修訂的合約而言， whether a contract is or contains a lease based 本集團於開始或修訂日期 on the definition under HKFRS 16 at inception 根據香港財務報告準則第 or modification date. Such contract will not be 16 號項下的定義評估合約 reassessed unless the terms and conditions of the 是否為租賃或包含租賃。 contract are subsequently changed. 除合約的條款或條件其後 出現變動外，該合約將不 會重新評估。 40 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Application of new and amendments and interpretation to HKFRSs (Continued) 2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued) 2.1.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16 (Continued) As a lessee Short-term leases and leases of low-value assets The Group applies the recognition exemption for lease of low-value assets. Lease payments on leases of low-value assets are recognised as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. 2. 重大會計政策（續） 應 用 新 及 經 修 訂 之 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 及 詮釋（續） 2.1 應 用 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 第 16 號 「租 賃 」及 之 會 計 政 策 的 影 響 及 變 動（續） 2.1.1 應用香港財務報告準則第 16 號導致的主要會計政策 變動（續） 作為承租人 短期租賃及低價值資產 本集團對低價值資產之租 賃應用確認豁免條款。本 集團於租期內以直線法確 認有關低價值資產之租賃 之租賃付款為支出。 Right-of-use assets 使用權資產 Except for leases of low value assets, the 除低價值資產之租賃外， Group recognises right-of-use assets at the 本集團已於租賃開始時 commencement date of the lease (i.e. the date the （即有關資產以供使用當 underlying asset is available for use). Except for 日）確認使用權資產。除 those that are classified as investment properties 分類為投資物業者及根據 and measured under fair value model, right-of-use 公允值模型計量者外，使 assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated 用權資產按成本減任何累 depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted 計折舊及減值虧損計量， for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. 並就租賃負債之任何重新 計量作出調整。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 41 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Application of new and amendments and interpretation to HKFRSs (Continued) 2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued) 2.1.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16 (Continued) As a lessee (Continued) Right-of-use assets (Continued) The cost of right-of-use asset includes: the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liability;

any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, less any lease incentives received;

any initial direct costs incurred by the Group; and

an estimate of costs to be incurred by the Group in dismantling and removing the underlying assets, restoring the site on which it is located or restoring the underlying asset to the condition required by the terms and conditions of the lease, if any. 2. 重大會計政策（續） 應 用 新 及 經 修 訂 之 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 及 詮釋（續） 2.1 應 用 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 第 16 號 「租 賃 」及 之 會 計 政 策 的 影 響 及 變 動（續） 2.1.1 應用香港財務報告準則第 16 號導致的主要會計政策 變動（續） 作為承租人（續） 使用權資產（續） 使用權資產之成本包括： 租賃負債之初步計 量金額；

於開始日期或之前 的任何已付租賃付 款，減任何已收取 租賃優惠；

本集團所產生之任 何初始直接成本；

及

及 本集團於拆除及移 除有關資產、復原 其所在地或復原有 關資產至租賃條款 及條件（如有）所規 定之狀態而產生的 成本估計，除非有 關成本乃因產生存 貨而產生。 42 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Application of new and amendments and interpretation to HKFRSs (Continued) 2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued) 2.1.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16 (Continued) As a lessee (Continued) Right-of-use assets (Continued) Right-of-use assets in which the Group is reasonably certain to obtain ownership of the underlying leased assets at the end of the lease term is depreciated from commencement date to the end of the useful life. Otherwise, right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of their estimated useful life and the lease term. The Group presents right-of-use assets that do not meet the definition of investment properties as a separate line item in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position. The right-of- use assets that meet the definition of investment properties are presented within "investment properties". Leasehold land and building For payments of a property interest which includes both leasehold land and building elements, the entire property is presented as property, plant and equipment of the Group when the payments cannot be allocated reliably between the leasehold land and building elements, except for those that are classified and accounted for as investment properties. 2. 重大會計政策（續） 應 用 新 及 經 修 訂 之 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 及 詮釋（續） 2.1 應 用 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 第 16 號 「租 賃 」及 之 會 計 政 策 的 影 響 及 變 動（續） 2.1.1 應用香港財務報告準則第 16 號導致的主要會計政策 變動（續） 作為承租人（續） 使用權資產（續） 本集團於租期結束時合理 確定會取得有關租賃資產 所有權之使用權資產，自 開始日期起至使用年期結 束期間折舊。在其他情況 下，使用權資產以直線法 於其估計可使用年期與租 期兩者中之較短者折舊。 本集團將未符合投資物業 定義之使用權資產於簡明 綜合財務狀況表中作個別 項目呈列。符合投資物業 定義之使用權資產於「投 資物業」中呈列。 租賃土地及樓宇 就同時包括租賃土地及樓 宇部分之物業權益付款而 言，當付款無法可靠分配 於租賃土地與樓宇部分之 間時，整項物業獲呈列為 本集團之物業、廠房及設 備，惟該等獲分類及計入 投資物業者則除外。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 43 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Application of new and amendments and interpretation to HKFRSs (Continued) 2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued) 2.1.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16 (Continued) As a lessor Allocation of consideration to components of a contract Effective on 1 January 2019, the Group applies HKFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" ("HKFRS 15") to allocate consideration in a contract to lease and non-lease components. Non-lease components are separated from lease components on the basis of their relative stand-alone selling prices. 2. 重大會計政策（續） 應 用 新 及 經 修 訂 之 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 及 詮釋（續） 2.1 應 用 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 第 16 號 「租 賃 」及 之 會 計 政 策 的 影 響 及 變 動（續） 2.1.1 應用香港財務報告準則第 16 號導致的主要會計政策 變動（續） 作為出租人 分配代價至合約部分

2019 年 1 月 1 日起，本 集團應用香港財務報告準 則第 15 號「來自客戶合約 之收益」（「香港財務報告 準則第 15 號」）分配合約 中的代價至租賃及非租賃 部分。非租賃部分按其相 關獨立銷售價基準與租賃 部分分開。 Refundable rental deposits 可退回租務按金 Refundable rental deposits received are accounted 已收取可退回租務按金根 under HKFRS 9 and initially measured at fair value. 據香港財務報告準則第9 Adjustments to fair value at initial recognition 號列賬，並初步按公允值 are considered as additional lease payments from 計量。首次確認的公允值 lessees. 調整被視為承租人的額外 租賃付款。 44 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Application of new and amendments and interpretation to HKFRSs (Continued) 2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued) Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16 (Continued)

As a lessor (Continued)

Lease modification

The Group accounts for a modification to an operating lease as a new lease from the effective date of the modification, considering any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to the original lease as part of the lease payments for the new lease. Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of HKFRS 16

Definition of a lease

The Group has elected the practical expedient to apply HKFRS 16 to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC) - Int 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease" and not apply this standard to contracts that were not previously identified as containing a lease. Therefore, the Group has not reassessed contracts which already existed prior to the date of initial application. 2. 重大會計政策（續） 應 用 新 及 經 修 訂 之 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 及 詮釋（續） 2.1 應 用 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 第 16 號 「租 賃 」及 之 會 計 政 策 的 影 響 及 變 動（續） 應用香港財務報告準則第 16 號導致的主要會計政策 變動 （續）

作為出租人（續）

租賃修訂

本集團自修訂生效日期起 將修訂呈列於經營租賃為 新租賃，視原租賃相關的 任何預付或應計租賃付款 為新租賃的租賃付款。 過渡及首次應用香港財務 報 告 準 則 第 16 號 的 影 響 概要 租賃的定義 本集團已選取實際可行方 法應用香港財務報告準則 16 號於前身應用香港 會計準則第 17 號及香港 （國際財務報告詮釋委員 會） - 詮釋第 4 號「決定若 干租賃的安排」定義為租 賃的合約，並不應用該準 則於前身並無定義為包含 租賃的合約。因此，本集 團將並無為於首次應用日 期已有效的合約，或若干 租賃重新估值。 For contracts entered into or modified on or after 1 January 2019, the Group applies the definition of a lease in accordance with the requirements set out in HKFRS 16 in assessing whether a contract contains a lease. 就於2019 年1 月1 日訂立 或修訂的合約而言，本集 團評估合約是否包含租賃 時根據香港財務報告準則 16 號所載的規定應用 租賃的定義。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 45 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Application of new and amendments and interpretation to HKFRSs (Continued) 2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued) 2.1.2 Transition and summary of effects arising f r o m i n i t i a l a p p l i c a t i o n o f H K F R S 1 6 (Continued) Definition of a lease (Continued) The Group has applied HKFRS 16 retrospectively with the cumulative effect recognised at the date of initial application, 1 January 2019. Any difference at the date of initial application, if any, is recognised in the opening retained profits and comparative information has not been restated. 2. 重大會計政策（續） 應 用 新 及 經 修 訂 之 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 及 詮釋（續） 2.1 應 用 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 第 16 號 「租 賃 」及 之 會 計 政 策 的 影 響 及 變 動（續） 2.1.2 過渡及首次應用香港財務 報 告 準 則 第 16 號 的 影 響 概要（續） 租賃的定義（續） 本集團已追溯應用香港財 務報告準則第16 號，並 於首次應用日期（2019 年 1 月1 日）確認累計影響。 於首次應用日期之任何差 額（如有）於期初保留盈利 中確認，且尚未重列比較 資料。 The carrying amount of right-of-use assets as at 1 January 2019 comprises the following: 使 用 權 資 產 於2019 年1 1 日之賬面值包括以下 各項： Right-of-use assets 使用權資產 Note HK$'000 附註 千港元 Reclassified from prepaid lease payments 已自預付租賃付款重新分類 (a) 178,435 By class: 按類別： Leasehold land 租賃土地 178,435 Note: Upfront payments for leasehold land in the PRC were classified as prepaid lease payments as at 31 December 2018. Upon application of HKFRS 16, the prepaid lease payments amounting to HK$178,435,000 were reclassified to right-of- use assets. 附註： 於 2018 年 12 月 31

日，中國租賃土地之 預付款項獲分類為預 付租賃款項。應用 香港財務報告準則第 16 號後，預付租賃 款項 178,435,000 港 元已重新分類為使用 權資產。 46 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Application of new and amendments and interpretation to HKFRSs (Continued) 2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued) 2.1.2 Transition and summary of effects arising f r o m i n i t i a l a p p l i c a t i o n o f H K F R S 1 6 (Continued) As a lessor In accordance with the transitional provisions in HKFRS 16, the Group is not required to make any adjustment on transition for leases in which the Group is a lessor but account for these leases in accordance with HKFRS 16 from the date of initial application and comparative information has not been restated. Upon application of HKFRS 16, new lease contracts entered into but commence after the date of initial application relating to the same underlying assets under existing lease contracts are accounted as if the existing leases are modified as at 1 January 2019. The application has had no impact on the Group's condensed consolidated statement of financial position at 1 January 2019. However, with effect from 1 January 2019, lease payments relating to the revised lease term after modification are recognised as income on a straight-line basis over the extended lease term. 2. 重大會計政策（續） 應 用 新 及 經 修 訂 之 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 及 詮釋（續） 2.1 應 用 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 第 16 號 「租 賃 」及 之 會 計 政 策 的 影 響 及 變 動（續） 2.1.2 過渡及首次應用香港財務 報 告 準 則 第 16 號 的 影 響 概要（續） 作為出租人 根據香港財務報告準則第 16 號的過渡條文，本集團 毋須為本集團為出租人的 租賃過渡作出調整，惟須 自首次應用日期起根據香 港財務報告準則第16 號 就該等租賃列賬，且比較 資料並無重列。 應用香港財務報告 準 則 第 16 號 後， 於初次應用日期後 開始有關現有租賃 合約項下相關資產 的新租賃合約列賬 於在 2019 年 1 月 1

日修訂的現有租 賃。應用對本集團 於 2 0 1 9 年 1 月 1

日的簡明綜合財務 狀況表並無影響。 然 而， 自 2019 年 1 月 1 日 起， 修 訂 後有關經修訂租期 的租賃付款於已延 長租期按直線法基 準確認為收入。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 47 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Application of new and amendments and interpretation to HKFRSs (Continued) 2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued) 2.1.2 Transition and summary of effects arising f r o m i n i t i a l a p p l i c a t i o n o f H K F R S 1 6 (Continued) As a lessor (Continued) Before application of HKFRS 16, refundable rental deposits received were considered as rights and obligations under leases to which HKAS 17 applied. Based on the definition of lease payments under HKFRS 16, such deposits are not payments relating to the right-of-use assets and were adjusted to reflect the discounting effect at transition. In the opinion of the directors of the Company, the discounting on such refundable rental deposits received had no material impact on the condensed consolidated financial statements and, thus no adjustment was made as at 1 January 2019. 2. 重大會計政策（續） 應 用 新 及 經 修 訂 之 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 及 詮釋（續） 2.1 應 用 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 第 16 號 「租 賃 」及 之 會 計 政 策 的 影 響 及 變 動（續） 2.1.2 過渡及首次應用香港財務 報 告 準 則 第 16 號 的 影 響 概要（續） 作為出租人（續） 應用香港財務報告 準 則 第 16 號 前， 已收取可退回租務 按金被視為應用香 港會計準則第 17 號的租賃項下的權 利與責任。根據香 港財務報告準則 第 16 號項下租賃 付款的定義，該等 按金並非有關使用 權資產的按金，且 經調整以反映過渡 期間的貼現影響。 本公司董事認為， 該等已收取可退回 租務按金的貼現對 簡明綜合財務報表 並無重大影響，因 此於 2019 年 1 月 1

日並無作出調整。 Effective on 1 January 2019, the Group has applied HKFRS 15 to allocate consideration in the contract to each lease and non- lease components. The change in allocation basis has had no material impact on the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group for the current period. 自 2 0 1 9 年 1 月 1

日起，本集團已應 用香港財務報告準 則第 15 號以分配 合約中的代價至各 租賃及非租賃部 分。分配基準的變 動對本集團於本中 期期間的簡明綜合 財務報表並無重大 影響。 48 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION 3. 收入及分部資料 Revenue from major products, investments and services is 由主要產品、投資及服務的收入分析如 analysed as follows: 下： Continuing operations 持續經營業務 Six months ended 30 June 截至 6 月 30 日止六個月 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (Restated) （經重列） Rental income 租金收入 55,604 57,817 Dividend income from listed and unlisted 上市及非上市證券股息 securities 收入 85 103 55,689 57,920 The Group is currently organised into two operating divisions: 本集團現時由兩個營運部門組成：i) 投資 i) investments (including the results from loan receivables and （包括應收貸款及以公允值計量計入損益 financial assets at fair value through profit or loss) and ii) 的金融資產之業績）及ii) 物業租賃。此等 property leasing. These operating divisions form the basis of the 營運部門是由本公司之執行董事，即主 internal reports containing components of the Group that are 要營運決策者在決定分部資源分配及評 regularly reviewed by the executive directors of the Company, 估其表現上所定期審閱本集團各個組成 being the chief operating decision maker, in order to allocate 部份之內部報告作為識別經營分部之基 resources to segments and to assess their performance. No 礎。在設定本集團之報告分部時，主要 operating segments identified by the chief operating decision 營運決策者所識別的經營分部概未彙集 maker have been aggregated in arriving at the reportable 計算。 segments of the Group. As at 30 June 2019, as the directors of the Company were of 於2019 年6 月30 日，由於本公司董事認 the opinion that the proposed merger involving Tai Zhou United 為，涉及泰州東聯化工有限公司（「泰州 East Petrochemical Company Limited ("TZ United East"), Zhong 東聯」）、中海油氣（泰州）石化有限公司 Hai You Qi (Taizhou) Petrochemical Company Limited ("Zhong （「中海油氣」）及中海瀝青（泰州）有限責 Hai You Qi") and China Offshore Bitumen (Taizhou) Co., Ltd. 任公司（「中海瀝青」）之建議合併（「建議 ("COBT") (the "Proposed Merger") was highly probable to be 合併」）很大可能會於2019 年6 月30 日起 completed within twelve months from 30 June 2019, the trading 計十二個月內完成，故本集團的石油化 of petrochemical products and provision of sub-contracting 工產品銷售及提供加工服務於本期間被 service of the Group was regarded as a discontinued operation in 視為已終止經營業務。 the current period. The comparative segment revenue and results for the six months 截至2018 年6 月30 日止六個月的可供比 ended 30 June 2018 have been restated. 較分部收入及業績已經重列。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 49 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Continuing operations (Continued) No segment assets or liabilities are presented as the chief operating decision maker does not regularly review segment assets and liabilities. Segment revenue and results The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue and results from continuing operations by operating and reportable segments: 3. 收入及分部資料（續） 持續經營業務（續） 由於主要營運決策者並無定期審閱分部 資產及負債，所以並沒有呈列分部資產 及負債。 分部收入及業績 以下是本集團來自持續經營業務之收入 及業績按經營及報告分部之分析： Property Investments leasing Consolidated 投資 物業租賃 綜合 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 千港元 Six months ended 30 June 2019 截至 2019 年 6 月 30 日止 (Unaudited) 六個月（未經審核） Continuing operations 持續經營業務 Revenue 收入 85 55,604 55,689 Segment (loss) profit 分部（虧損）溢利 (8,441) 43,483 35,042 Other unallocated income, 其他未分配收入、 gains and losses 收益及虧損 22,836 Corporate expenses 公司費用 (36,202) Finance costs 財務費用 (33,713) Share of results of associates 攤佔聯營公司業績 6,010 Loss before taxation 除稅前虧損 (6,027) 50 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) 3. 收入及分部資料（續） Continuing operations (Continued) 持續經營業務（續） Property Investments leasing Consolidated 投資 物業租賃 綜合 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 千港元 Six months ended 30 June 2018 截至 2018 年 6 月 30 日 (Restated) (Unaudited) 止六個月（經重列） （未經審核） Continuing operations 持續經營業務 Revenue 收入 103 57,817 57,920 Segment profit 分部溢利 143,025 86,163 229,188 Other unallocated income, 其他未分配收入、 gains and losses 收益及虧損 1,369 Corporate expenses 公司費用 (31,206) Finance costs 財務費用 (26,755) Share of results of associates 攤佔聯營公司業績 125,997 Profit before taxation 除稅前溢利 298,593 Segment (loss) profit represents the results of each segment 分部（虧損）溢利指各分部的業績，但不 without allocation of items which are not actively reviewed by 包括主要營運決策者不會主動審視的項 the chief operating decision maker, including other unallocated 目之分配額，當中包括，其他未分配收 income, gains and losses, comprising interest income other than 入、收益及虧損，包含除一家聯營公司 those from an associate and loan receivables, change in fair 及應收貸款以外之利息收入、若干以公 value of certain financial assets at fair value through profit or 允值計量且其變動計入損益的金融資產 loss, net foreign exchange loss, net gain on disposal of corporate 之公允值變動、滙兌虧損淨額、出售公 property, plant and equipment and certain miscellaneous 司物業、廠房及設備之收益淨額及若干 unallocated income. The unallocated corporate expenses, finance 未分配雜項收入。由於未予分配公司費 costs and share of results of associates are not allocated into 用，財務費用及攤佔聯營公司業績，是 individual segment as they are under central management. This 基於中央管理故不作獨立分配。這乃就 is the measure reported to the chief operating decision maker for 資源分配及分部表現評估向主要營運決 the purposes of resource allocation and performance assessment. 策者呈報之標準。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 51 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 3. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Geographical information The Group's operations are located in the PRC and Hong Kong. The Group's revenue from external customers is based on the location of the Group's operations to derive the revenue are detailed below: Continuing operations 3. 收入及分部資料（續） 地域資料 本集團的營運地點位於中國及香港。本 集團來自外在顧客的收入是基於本集團 之營運地點以取得收入載列如下： 持續經營業務 Revenue 收入 Six months ended 30 June 截至 6 月 30 日止六個月 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元千港元 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (Restated) （經重列） Hong Kong 香港 620 763 PRC 中國 55,069 57,157 55,689 57,920 4. ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE AND LIABILITIES 4. 分類為持作出售資產及分類為持作出 ASSOCIATED WITH ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE 售資產相關之負債 On 28 November 2018, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, namely TZ United East, entered into a merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") with Zhong Hai You Qi and COBT, pursuant to which, Zhong Hai You Qi will absorb and merge with TZ United East and COBT. Prior to the completion of the Proposed Merger and as at 30 June 2019, Zhong Hai You Qi was an associate of the Company through its holding of 33% equity interest in Zhong Hai You Qi under Tai Zhou Dong Thai Petrochemical Company Limited ("TZ Dong Thai"), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Besides, Zhong Hai You Qi and COBT were non-wholly owned subsidiaries of CNOOC Refinery Co., Ltd. ("CRCL"), a state-owned enterprise. 2018 年 11 月 28 日，本公司之間接非 全資擁有附屬公司，泰州東聯，與中海 油氣及中海瀝青訂立合併協議（「合併協 議」），據此，中海油氣將吸收合併泰州 東聯及中海瀝青。於建議合併完成前及

年 月 日，本公司之間接非 全資擁有附屬公司，泰州東聯，與中海 油氣及中海瀝青訂立合併協議（「合併協 議」），據此，中海油氣將吸收合併泰州 東聯及中海瀝青。於建議合併完成前及 2019 年 6 月 30 日，中海油氣通過持 有本公司非全資擁有附屬公司泰州東泰 石化有限公司（「泰州東泰」）項下中海油 氣 33% 權益而為本公司之聯營公司。此 外，中海油氣及中海瀝青均為國有企業 中海石油煉化有限責任公司（「中海油煉 化」）之非全資擁有附屬公司。 52 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 4. ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE AND LIABILITIES 4. 分類為持作出售資產及分類為持作出 ASSOCIATED WITH ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE 售資產相關之負債（續） (Continued) Upon completion of the Proposed Merger, TZ United East and 建議合併完成後，泰州東聯及中海瀝青 COBT will be dissolved and deregistered. Zhong Hai You Qi will 將解散及註銷。中海油泰州石化將為存 be the surviving entity (the "Merged Enterprise"). The Group 續公司（「經合併企業」）。本集團將會透 will own 51% of the equity interest in the Merged Enterprise 過泰州東泰持有51% 經合併企業的權 through TZ Dong Thai. The management of the Group is of the 益。本集團之管理層認為，由於經合併 view that since the relevant activities of the Merged Enterprise 企業之相關活動需得到本集團及中海油 require the unanimous consent of the Group and CRCL through 煉化於經合併企業的股東大會及董事會 shareholders' meetings and board meetings of the Merged 會議之一致同意，因此於建議合併完成 Enterprise, the Group's interest in Zhong Hai You Qi should be 後，本集團於中海油泰州石化的權益將 considered as interest in a joint venture after completion of the 應被視為合營企業權益。 Proposed Merger. Completion of the Proposed Merger is subject to certain 建議合併完成須待若干先決條件達成後 conditions, including but not limited to obtaining approvals 方可作實，包括但不限於取得合併協議 required under applicable laws, regulations and rules (including 所載的適用法律、法規及規則（包括上市 the Listing Rules), which are set out in the Merger Agreement. 規則）項下規定的批准。根據董事當時的 Based on the then best estimation of the Directors, the Proposed 最佳估計，預期建議合併於2019 年7 月 Merger was expected to complete in July 2019. Consequently, 完成。因此，本公司董事認為，於2019 the directors of the Company considered that the operation 年6 月30 日，泰州東聯項下之業務應被 under TZ United East should be regarded as a discontinued 視為已終止經營業務。 operation as at 30 June 2019. The Proposed Merger was completed on 15 July 2019. 建議合併於2019 年7 月15 日完成。 As at 30 June 2019, the assets and liabilities of TZ United East 於2019 年6 月30 日，將於十二個月內出 attributable to the Group to be sold within twelve months 售的本集團應佔泰州東聯的資產及負債 had been classified as assets and liabilities held for sale and 已分類為持作出售資產及負債，並於中 were separately presented in the interim statement of financial 期財務狀況表單獨呈列。泰州東聯於本 position. The profit or loss of TZ United East for the current and 期間及過往期間的損益呈列於已終止經 prior periods were presented as profit or loss in discontinued 營業務（見附註5）。 operation (see note 5). Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 53 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 4. ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE AND LIABILITIES 4. 分類為持作出售資產及分類為持作出 ASSOCIATED WITH ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE 售資產相關之負債（續） (Continued) As at 30 June 於6 月30 日 2019 HK$'000 千港元 (Unaudited) （未經審核） Property, plant and equipment 物業、廠房及設備 3,521,873 Right-of-use assets 使用權資產 175,584 Goodwill 商譽 39,462 Inventories 存貨 82,934 Trade receivables 應收賬款 11,186 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 按金、預付款及其他應收款 224,208 Bank balances and cash 銀行結餘及現金 12,129 建議合併所產生的以公允值計量且其變 4,067,376 Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss arising from the Proposed Merger (Note) 動計入損益的金融資產（附註） 155,658 Total assets classified as held for sale 分類為持作出售資產總值 4,223,034 Borrowings 借貸 969,671 Deferred tax liabilities 遞延稅項負債 1,899 Trade and bills payables 應付賬款及票據 8,009 Accrued charges, rental deposits and other payables 應計費用、租務按金及其他應付款 309,769 建議合併所產生的遞延稅項負債（附註） 1,289,348 Deferred tax liability arising from the Proposed Merger (Note) 38,914 Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for 分類為持作出售資產相關 sale 之負債 1,328,262 Note: The amount represents the change in the difference between the fair value of the assets to be received by the Company, i.e. additional interest in Zhong Hai You Qi, and the equity value of TZ United East to be transferred out by the Company arising from the Proposed Merger as at 30 June 2019 and the date of the Merger Agreement. The relevant deferred tax was calculated at the Enterprise Income Tax rate, which was 25%. 附註： 金額為本公司將收取的資產（即中海 油氣之額外權益）的公允值與本公司 2019 年 6 月 30 日及合併協議日期 產生的本公司自泰州東聯化工轉出股 本價值之間的差額變動。相關遞延稅 項按企業所得稅計算，稅率為 25% 。 54 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 5. DISCONTINUED OPERATION 5. 已終止經營業務 The result of the discontinued operation (i.e. TZ United East) included in the profit (loss) for the period are set out below. 已終止經營業務（即泰州東聯）的業績（計 入期內溢利（虧損））載列如下。 Six months ended 30 June 截至 6 月 30 日止六個月 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (Restated) （經重列） Sales of petrochemical products 銷售石化產品 5,656 - Sub-contracting income 加工費收入 282,725 247,073 288,381 247,073 Cost of sales and services 銷售及服務成本 (207,088) (212,081) 81,293 34,992 Other income, gains and losses 其他收入、收益及虧損 909 4,926 Change in fair value of financial assets at 以公允值計量的金融資產之 fair value through profit or loss 公允值變動 89 - Administrative expenses 行政費用 (40,564) (50,346) Other expenses (Note) 其他費用（附註） (30,645) (71,169) Finance costs 財務費用 (40,091) (65,893) Loss before taxation 除稅前虧損 (29,009) (147,490) Taxation 稅項 - - Loss for the period 期內虧損 (29,009) (147,490) Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 55 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 5. DISCONTINUED OPERATION (Continued) 5. 已終止經營業務（續） Six months ended 30 June 截至 6 月 30 日止六個月 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (Restated) （經重列） Change in fair value of financial assets at fair 建議合併所產生以公允值計量且 value through profit or loss arising from 其變動計入損益的金融資產之 the Proposed Merger 公允值變動 155,658 - Legal and professional fees incurred for the 建議合併所產生的法律及 Proposed Merger 專業費用 (9,455) - Taxation 稅項 (38,914) - Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued 已終止經營業務的期內溢利 operation （虧損） 78,280 (147,490) Profit (loss) from discontinued operation 以下各項應佔已終止經營業務的 attributable to: 溢利（虧損）： - Owners of the Company - 本公司擁有人 53,285 (99,569) - Non-controlling interests - 非控制權益 24,995 (47,921) 78,280 (147,490) Cash flow from discontinued operation: 來自已終止經營業務的現金流： Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating 來自經營業務的淨現金流入 activities （流出） 121,633 (110,410) Net cash outflow from investing activities 來自投資業務的淨現金流出 (104,721) (81,744) Net cash (outflow) inflow from financing 來自融資業務的淨現金（流出） activities 流入 (66,389) 475,890 Net cash (outflow) inflow 淨現金（流出）流入 (49,477) 283,736 Note: The amount represents direct costs, such as wages, depreciation expenses, consumables and other direct attributable costs incurred by TZ United East during its suspension of production for inspection and maintenance of its production plant. 附註： 金額為泰州東聯於暫停生產期間為檢 查及維修生產廠房發生的直接成本如 薪金、折舊支出、消耗品及其他直接 相關成本。 56 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 5. DISCONTINUED OPERATION (Continued) Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued operation has been arrived at after charging (crediting): 5. 已終止經營業務（續） 期內來自已終止經營業務之溢利（虧損） 經已扣除（計入）： Six months ended 30 June 截至 6 月 30 日止六個月 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (Restated) （經重列） Depreciation for property, plant and 物業、廠房及設備之 equipment 折舊 109,785 120,600 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 使用權資產之折舊 2,077 - Amortisation of prepaid lease payments 預付租賃付款攤銷 - 2,202 Cost of inventories recognised as an expense 已確認為支出之存貨成本 5,656 - Staff costs including directors' and chief 員工費用包括董事及 executive's remuneration 行政總裁酬金 39,591 38,368 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 57 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 6. OTHER INCOME, GAINS AND LOSSES 6. 其他收入、收益及虧損 Six months ended 30 June 截至 6 月 30 日止六個月 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (Restated) （經重列） Continuing operations 持續經營業務 Interest income 利息收入 - bank deposits - 銀行存款 2,018 729 - amounts due from an associate (Note 14) - 應收一家聯營公司款（附註14） 11,479 13,043 - loan receivables - 應收貸款 42,542 9,205 Net foreign exchange loss 滙兌虧損淨額 (14) (103) Net gain on disposal of property, plant and 出售物業、廠房及設備之 equipment 收益淨額 - 14 Government rates concession 政府差餉寬減 16 14 Others 其他 816 715 56,857 23,617 7. FINANCE COSTS 7. 財務費用 Six months ended 30 June 截至 6 月 30 日止六個月 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (Restated) （經重列） Continuing operations 持續經營業務 Interest on bank loans wholly repayable 須於五年內悉數償還的 within five years 銀行借貸利息 32,772 22,820 Interest on other loans wholly repayable 須於五年內悉數償還的 within five years 其他借貸利息 941 3,935 33,713 26,755 58 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 8. TAXATION 8. 稅項 Six months ended 30 June 截至 6 月 30 日止六個月 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (Restated) （經重列） Continuing operations 持續經營業務 Tax charge comprises: 稅項支出包括： PRC Enterprise Income Tax 中國企業所得稅 - current tax - 即期稅項 7,166 46,012 PRC Enterprise Income Tax 中國企業所得稅 - underprovision in prior periods - 前期提撥不足 - 12,023 遞延稅項（附註21）： 7,166 58,035 Deferred taxation (Note 21): - current period - 本期間 2,726 (32,623) 9,892 25,412 On 21 March 2018, the Hong Kong Legislative Council passed The Inland Revenue (Amendment) (No. 7) Bill 2017 (the "Bill") which introduces the two-tiered profits tax rates regime. The Bill was signed into law on 28 March 2018 and was gazetted on the following day. Under the two-tiered profits tax rates regime, the first HK$2 million of profits of the qualifying group entity will be taxed at 8.25%, and profits above HK$2 million will be taxed at 16.5%. The profits of group entities not qualifying for the two-tiered profits tax rates regime will continue to be taxed at a flat rate of 16.5%. Accordingly, starting from 2018, the Hong Kong profits tax is calculated at 8.25% on the first HK$2 million of the estimated assessable profits and at 16.5% on the estimated assessable profits above HK$2 million. No provision for Hong Kong Profits Tax has been made as the Company and its subsidiaries in Hong Kong incurred tax losses for both periods. 2018 年 3 月 21 日，香港立法會通過 《 2017 年稅務（修訂）（第 7 號）條例草案》 （「草案」），其引入利得稅兩級制。草案

年 月 日，香港立法會通過 《 年稅務（修訂）（第 號）條例草案》 （「草案」），其引入利得稅兩級制。草案 2018 年 3 月 28 日經簽署成為法例，並 於次日刊憲。根據利得稅兩級制，合資 格集團實體之首 2,000,000 港元溢利將 按 8.25% 之稅率納稅，而 2,000,000 港 元以上之溢利則按 16.5% 之稅率徵稅。 根據利得稅兩級制不合資格集團實體之 溢利將繼續按 16.5% 之稅率納稅。因 此，自 2018 年開始，首 2,000,000 港元 估計應課稅溢利之香港利得稅按 8.25% 之稅率計算，而 2,000,000 港元以上估 計應課稅溢利之香港利得稅按 16.5% 之 稅率計算。由於本公司及其香港附屬公 司錄得稅務虧損，故該兩段期間並沒有 提撥香港利得稅。 The taxation charge of the PRC Enterprise Income Tax for 本期間及去年同期之中國企業所得稅乃 both periods has been made based on the Group's estimated 本公司於中國之附屬公司以估計的應課 assessable profits calculated in accordance with the relevant 稅溢利按適用的所得稅法例計算所得之 income tax laws applicable to the subsidiaries of the Company in 稅項支出。 the PRC. Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 59 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 TAXATION (Continued)

The withholding tax arising from dividend income received from PRC subsidiaries of the Company is calculated at 5% in both periods.

Under the Law of the PRC on Enterprise Income Tax (the "EIT Law") and Implementation Regulation of the EIT Law, the tax rate of PRC subsidiaries is 25% from 1 January 2008 onwards. (LOSS) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 稅項 （續）

源自兩段期間收取本公司之中國附屬公 司之股息收入之預扣稅乃按照 5% 稅率 計提。

根據中國企業所得稅稅法（「所得稅法」） 及所得稅法的實施細則，從 2008 年 1 月 1 日起，於中國之附屬公司適用之稅率為

25% 。 期內來自持續經營業務之（虧損）溢利 (Loss) profit for the period from continuing operations has been arrived at after charging (crediting): 期內來自持續經營業務之（虧損）溢利經 已扣除（計入）： Six months ended 30 June 截至 6 月 30 日止六個月 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元千港元 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (Restated) （經重列） Auditor's remuneration 核數師酬金 1,400 1,400 Depreciation for property, plant and 物業、廠房及設備之折舊 equipment 6,383 6,616 Staff costs including directors' and chief 員工費用包括董事及 executive's remuneration 行政總裁酬金 24,297 21,782 Rental income under operating leases for 投資物業項下之營運租約之租金收 investment properties, less outgoings of 入，扣除開支5,317,000 港元 HK$5,317,000 (six months ended 30 June （截至2018 年6 月30 日止 2018: HK$3,741,000) 六個月：3,741,000 港元） (50,287) (54,076) 60 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 10. EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE From continuing operations The calculation of the basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company is based on the following data: 10. 每股盈利（虧損） 來自持續經營業務 本公司擁有人應佔的每股基本盈利（虧 損）乃根據下列數據計算所得： Six months ended 30 June 截至 6 月 30 日止六個月 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (Restated) （經重列） Earnings (loss): 盈利（虧損）： Earnings for the purpose of basic earnings 用以計算每股基本盈利之 per share (profit for the period attributable 盈利（本公司擁有人應佔期內 to owners of the Company) 溢利） 46,319 143,165 Less: (Profit) loss for the period from 減：來自已終止經營業務之 discontinued operation attributable 本公司擁有人應佔期內 to owners of the Company （溢利）虧損 (53,285) 99,569 (Loss) earnings for the purpose of basic 用以計算來自持續經營業務之 (loss) earnings per share from continuing 每股基本（虧損）盈利之（虧損） operations 盈利 (6,966) 242,734 Six months ended 30 June 截至 6 月 30 日止 6 個月 2019 2018 in thousand in thousand 千股 千股 Number of shares: 股份數目： Weighted average number of ordinary shares 用以計算每股基本盈利（虧損）之 for the purpose of basic earnings (loss) per 加權平均普通股股份數目 share 2,304,850 2,304,850 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 61 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 10. EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (Continued) From continuing and discontinued operations The calculation of the basic earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations attributable to the owners of the Company is based on the following data: 10. 每股盈利（虧損（）續） 來自持續及已終止經營業務 來自持續及已終止經營業務的本公司擁 有人應佔每股基本盈利（虧損）乃根據下 列數據計算所得 ﹕ Six months ended 30 June 截至 6 月 30 日止六個月 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） (Restated) （經重列） Earnings 盈利 Earnings for the purpose of basic earnings 用以計算每股基本盈利之 per share (profit for the period attributable 盈利（本公司擁有人應佔期內 to owners of the Company) 溢利） 46,319 143,165 The denominators used are the same as those detailed above for both basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share. From discontinued operation Basic earnings per share for discontinued operation is HK2.31 cents (2018: Loss of HK4.32 cents) per share, based on the profit attributable to owners of the Company from the discontinued operation of HK$53,285,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: Loss of HK$99,569,000). No diluted earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 were presented as the Company had no potential ordinary shares for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018. 以上之每股基本和攤薄盈利（虧損）之分 母是一致的。 來自已終止經營業務 已終止經營業務之每股基本盈利為每股 2.31 港 仙（2018 年： 虧 損4.32 港 仙 ）， 基於來自已終止經營業務之本公司擁有 人應佔於截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 之溢利為53,285,000 港元（2018 年：虧 損99,569,000 港元）。 截至2019 年及2018 年6 月30 日止六個 月，由於本公司並無潛在普通股股份， 因此並沒有列示每股攤薄盈利。 62 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 11. DIVIDEND 11. 股息 The Board has resolved not to declare any interim dividend for 董事會議決不宣派任何截至2019 年6 the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: Nil). 月30 日止六個月之中期股息（2018 年： 無）。 12. MOVEMENTS IN INVESTMENT PROPERTIES 12. 投資物業之變動 During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group did 於截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月內，本 not make any material additions or disposals of investment 集團並無進行任何重大購置或出售投資 properties. 物業。 The fair values of the investment properties of the Group as at 本集團的投資物業於2019 年6 月30 日及 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 were arrived at on the 2018 年12 月31 日之公允值乃基於威格 basis of a valuation carried out on respective dates by Vigers 斯資產評估顧問有限公司（「威格斯」）， Appraisal & Consulting Limited ("Vigers"), an independent 一間與本集團並無關連的獨立合資格專 qualified professional valuer not connected with the Group. 業估值師，就該日的價值進行評估所 Vigers is a member of the Institute of Valuers. 得。威格斯是估值師學會成員。 The fair value was determined by reference to comparable sales 公允值是參考於相關市場取得之可供比 transactions available in the relevant market or by investment 較的銷售交易或投資方法藉評估所有可 approach, where the market rentals of all lettable units of the 出租物業單位之市場租金及使用投資者 properties are assessed and discounted at the market yield 就此類物業所預期的市場回報率折現釐 expected by investors for these types of properties. The market 定。市場租金評估是參考已完成出租物 rentals are assessed by reference to the rentals received in the 業單位之已收取租金及其他鄰近相近之 lettable units of the properties as well as other lettings of similar 出租物業。採用的資本化利率是參考分 properties in the neighbourhood. The capitalisation rate adopted 析相似商用物業之銷售交易並經調整物 is made by reference to the yields derived from analysing the 業投資者對市場的期望從而反映本集團 sales transactions of similar commercial properties and adjusted 投資物業之獨特因素。 to take into account the market expectation from property investors to reflect factors specific to the Group's investment properties. In estimating the fair value of the properties, the highest and best use of the properties is their current use. The increase in fair value of investment properties for the six months ended 30 June 2019 of approximately HK$17,794,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$44,927,000) has been recognised directly in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss. All the Group's property interests held under operating leases to earn rentals or for capital appreciation purposes are measured using the fair value model and are classified and accounted for as investment properties. 就估算物業之公允值而言，物業之現有 用途就是其最高及最佳用途。 投 資 物 業 之 公 允 值 增 加 數 額 於 截 至 2019 年6 月30 日止六個月約17,794,000 港元（截至2018 年6 月30 日止六個月： 44,927,000 港元）已直接於簡明綜合損 益表確認。 所有本集團以營運租約方式持有作收租 或資本增值用途的物業權益均以公允值 模式計量，並歸類及列賬為投資物業。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 63 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 13. MOVEMENTS IN PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT 13. 物業、廠房及設備之變動 During the current interim period, the Group paid approximately H K $ 1 8 6 , 0 0 3 , 0 0 0 ( s i x m o n t h s e n d e d 3 0 J u n e 2 0 1 8 : HK$88,810,000) for construction costs for optimisation of production facilities and construction of a container terminal, and HK$2,894,000 for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$544,000). The fair values of the Group's leasehold land and buildings as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 have been arrived at on the basis of valuations carried out on the respective dates by Vigers and A-Plus Surveyors Limited ("A-Plus"). The valuations were arrived at using direct comparison method by reference to sales evidence as available on the market. The revaluation surplus on revaluation of the leasehold land and buildings amounting to approximately HK$2,535,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$21,533,000) was credited to the asset revaluation reserve. During the six months ended 30 June 2019, property, plant and equipment amounting to approximately HK$3,521,873,000 was reclassified to assets held for sale as a result of the Proposed Merger (note 4). 於 本 中 期 期 間， 本 集 團 支 付 約 186,003,000 港 元（截 至2018 年6 月30 日止六個月： 88,810,000 港元）的建築 成本，以優化生產設備及建造集裝箱碼 頭及支付約2,894,000 港元（截至2018 6 月 30 日止六個月： 544,000 港元）購 置物業、廠房及設備。 2019 年 6 月 30 日及 2018 年 12 月 31 日

本集團的租賃土地及樓宇之公允值乃 基於威格斯及恆信測量師行有限公司 （「恆信」）就該日所作出之價值評估所 得。評估值乃使用直接比較法經參照市 場可取得的銷售證據而釐定。租賃土 地及樓宇重估收益金額約為 2,535,000 港元（截至 2018 年 6 月 30 日止六個月： 21,533,000 港元）已計入資產重估儲備。 於截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月內，建 議合併（附註4）令物業、廠房及設備約 3,521,873,000 港元已獲重新分類為持作 出售資產。 14. AMOUNTS DUE FROM AN ASSOCIATE 14. 應收一家聯營公司款 The amounts as at 30 June 2019 are unsecured and of a non- trade nature, bearing interest of 4% per annum and will mature in December 2019. As at 30 June 2019, the amounts due from an associate are assessed individually and an impairment allowance of approximately HK$882,000 was made for the current interim period as a result of the change in the credit risk of the associate. 2019 年 6 月 30 日 之 金 額 均 為 無 抵 押、非交易性、以年利率 4% 計息及將

年 月 日 之 金 額 均 為 無 抵 押、非交易性、以年利率 計息及將 2019 年 12 月到期。於 2019 年 6 月 30

日，就應收一家聯營公司款已作單獨評 估並於本中期期間為聯營公司之信貸風 險變動而作出減值撥備約 882,000 港元。 64 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 15. TRADE RECEIVABLES 15. 應收賬款 The Group allows a credit period of 30 to 60 days to its trade customers. The following is an aged analysis of trade receivables presented based on the invoice dates at the end of the reporting period, which approximated the respective revenue recognition dates: 本集團給予其貿易客戶30 至60 日信用 期。 下列是按發票日為基準之應收賬款與相 對之收入確認日期相約之應收賬款於各 報告期末之賬齡分析 ﹕ As at As at 30 June 31 December 於 6 月 30 日 於12 月31 日 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） 0 to 30 days 0 至30 日 18,901 68,058 As at 30 June 2019, trade receivables of HK$11,186,000 belonged to TZ United East and were reclassified to assets classified as held for sale. 2 0 1 9 年 6 月 3 0 日 ， 應 收 賬 款 11,186,000 港元乃屬於泰州東聯，並已 重新分類為列作持作出售之資產。 16. LOAN RECEIVABLES As at 30 June 2019, the loan receivables were unsecured, bear interest at 4.75% to 12% per annum. The Company assessed the loss allowance of these loan receivables individually and an impairment allowance of approximately HK$9,592,000 were made for the current interim period as a result of the change in the credit risk of third parties. 16. 應收貸款 於2019 年6 月30 日，應收貸款為無抵 押， 並 按4.75% 至12% 年 利 率 計 息。 本公司已就該等應收貸款虧損撥備作單 獨評估，由於第三方之信貸風險出現變 動，因此於本中期期間作出減值撥備約 9,592,000 港元。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 65 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 17. IMPAIRMENT ASSESSMENT ON FINANCIAL ASSETS AND 17. 預期信貸虧損（「預期信貸虧損」）模式 OTHER ITEMS SUBJECT TO EXPECTED CREDIT LOSS ("ECL") 對金融資產及其他項目的減值評估 MODEL Six months ended 30 June 截至 6 月 30 日止六個月 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） Impairment loss provision recognised 就以下項目已確認（回撥）之減值 (reversed) in respect of: 虧損撥備： Loan receivables 應收貸款 9,592 - Amounts due from an associate 應收一家聯營公司款 882 (15,000) 10,474 (15,000) The basis of determining the inputs and assumptions and the estimation techniques used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are the same as those used in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. During the current interim period, the Group provided for an impariment loss of approximately HK$10,474,000. 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月，簡明綜 合財務報表所採用之數據及假設以及估 計方法的基準與編製本集團截至2018 年 12 月31 日止年度的年度財務報表所採用 的基準相同。 於本中期期間，本集團計提減值虧損撥 備約10,474,000 港元。 66 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 18. PLEDGE OF ASSETS 18. 資產抵押 As at 30 June 2019, the Group pledged certain investment properties, leasehold land and buildings, land use rights and factory, plant and machinery with an aggregate carrying value at the end of the reporting period of approximately HK$2,360,795,000 (31 December 2018: HK$2,360,959,000), HK$346,300,000 (31 December 2018: HK$343,800,000), HK$74,104,000 (31 December 2018: HK$122,532,000) and HK$711,157,000 (31 December 2018: HK$734,248,000) respectively to secure general banking facilities granted to the Group, other loans and other payables to an independent third party. As at 30 June 2019, the Group did not pledge any bank deposits (31 December 2018: HK$322,432,000) to secure bank borrowings advanced to the Group (note 20). 2019 年 6 月 30 日， 本 集 團 已 將 其 於本報告期末累計賬面總額分別約為 2,360,795,000 港 元（2018 年12 月31 日：2,360,959,000 港元）、346,300,000 港元（2018 年12 月31 日：343,800,000 港 元）、74,104,000 港 元（2018 年12 月31 日：122,532,000 港元）及711,157,000 港 元（2018 年12 月31 日：734,248,000 港元）之若干投資物業、租賃土地及樓 宇、土地使用權及物業、廠房及設備抵 押作為本集團獲授予一般性銀行融資的 條件、其他貸款及一名獨立第三方的其 他應付款。於2019 年6 月30 日，本集 團並沒有銀行存款（2018 年12 月31 日： 322,432,000 港元）抵押以擔保本集團預 付銀行借貸（附註20）。 19. SHARE CAPITAL 19. 股本 Number Nominal of shares value 股份數目 票面值 In thousand HK$'000 千股 千港元 Issued and fully paid 已發行及已繳足股本 At 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2018 於2018 年1 月1 日及 and 30 June 2019 2018 年12 月31 日及 2019 年6 月30 日 2,304,850 3,626,781 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 67 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 20. BORROWINGS 20. 借貸 As at As at 30 June 31 December 於 6 月 30 日 於12 月31 日 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） Bank loans - secured and unguaranteed Bank loans - secured and guaranteed Other loan - secured Other loans - unsecured 銀行貸款 - 有抵押及非保證 銀行貸款 - 有抵押及有保證 其他貸款 - 有抵押 其他貸款 - 無抵押 1,093,636 1,650,913 511,364 399,543 649,574

375,249 223,760 1,980,249 2,923,790 Carrying amounts repayable: Within one year More than one year, but not exceeding two years More than two years, but not more than five years Over five years 應償還之賬面金額： 一年之內 一年以上但 不超過二年 二年以上但 不超過五年 超過五年 920,704 1,273,536 34,090 493,833 136,364 272,631 409,091 433,790 Add: Carrying amounts of bank loans containing a repayment on demand clause (shown under current liabilities) with scheduled repayment set out in the loan agreements due: - within one year 加：包含按要求還款條文並於貸 款協議所載之預定還款之 銀行貸款之賬面金額（列為 流動負債）： 一年之內 1,500,249 2,473,790 480,000 450,000 1,980,249 2,923,790 Less: Amounts due within one year shown 減：於一年之內到期並列為流動 under current liabilities 負債之金額 (1,400,704) (1,723,536) Amounts shown under non-current liabilities 列為非流動負債之金額 579,545 1,200,254 68 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 21. DEFERRED TAXATION The followings are the major deferred tax assets and liabilities recognised and movements thereon during the current interim period: 21. 遞延稅項 以下為於本中期期間已確認的主要遞延 稅項資產與負債及其變動： Accelerated Revaluation tax of Tax depreciation properties losses Total 加速稅務折舊 物業重估 稅務虧損 總額 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 At 31 December 2018 (audited) 於2018年12月31日（經審核） (55) (254,856) 1,808 (253,103) Charge to profit or loss for the period (note 8) 於本期間損益表扣除（附註8） - (2,726) - (2,726) Charge to other comprehensive income for the 於本期間其他全面收益扣除 period - 53 - 53 Reclassified to liabilities associated with assets 重新分類至分類為持作出售資產 classified as held for sale (note 4) 相關之負債（附註4） - 1,899 - 1,899 At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 於2019年6月30日（未經審核） (55) (255,630) 1,808 (253,877) 22. TRADE AND BILLS PAYABLES The following is an aged analysis of trade and bills payables presented based on the invoice dates at the end of the reporting period: 22. 應付賬款及票據 下述是按發票日為基準之應付賬款及票 據於各報告期末之賬齡分析 ﹕ As at As at 30 June 31 December 6 月 30 日 於 12 月 31 日

2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元千港元 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核）（經審核） 0 to 30 days 0 至30 日 8,009 11,955 As at 30 June 2019, the entire trade and bills payables of 於2019 年6 月30 日，全部應付賬款及 HK$8,009,000 belonged to TZ United East and were reclassified 票據總額8,009,000 港元乃屬於泰州東 to liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale. 聯，並已重新分類為有關持作出售資產 的負債。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 69 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 23. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS 23. 資本承擔 As at As at 30 June 31 December 於 6 月 30 日 於12 月31 日 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） Capital commitments in respect of property, 關於物業、廠房及設備之 plant and equipment: 資本承擔： - contracted for but not provided in the - 已落實但並未於簡明綜合財 condensed consolidated financial 務報表中反映（附註a） statements (Note a) 155,986 110,192 Capital commitments in respect of unlisted 關於非上市股本證券之 equity securities: 資本承擔： - contracted for but not provided in the - 已落實但並未於簡明綜合 condensed consolidated financial 財務報表中反映 statements (Note b) （附註b） 170,455 171,233 Notes: These commitments belonged to TZ United East. During the year ended 31 December 2015, the Group entered into a shareholders' agreement with several parties to incorporate a joint venture, namely Zhongxin Zhangbei Solar Energy Thermal Power Generation Co., Ltd. ("Solar Energy Thermal Power") to invest in a solar energy project. The total capital of Solar Energy Thermal Power would be RMB1,000,000,000 and the Group has committed to inject an aggregate of RMB150,000,000 (equivalent to HK$170,455,000) (31 December 2018: RMB150,000,000 (equivalent to HK$171,233,000)) into Solar Energy Thermal Power, which represents 15% of the equity interest thereof. As at 30 June 2019, the Group has not yet paid its committed amount. 附註： 該等承擔乃屬於泰州東聯。 於 截 至 2015 年 12 月 31 日 止 年 度 內，本集團與若干公司共同簽訂合營 股東協議成立合營公司，中信張北太 陽能熱發電有限公司（「太陽能熱發 電公司」）投資太陽能熱發電電站項 目。太陽能熱發電公司總資本將達人 民幣 1,000,000,000 元，本集團承擔 向太陽能熱發電公司注資合共人民幣

150,000,000 元（相當於 170,455,000

150,000,000 170,455,000 元 ）（ 2018 年 12 月 31 日： 人 民 幣

150,000,000 元（相當於 171,233,000

年 月 日： 人 民 幣 150,000,000 171,233,000 元）），佔該公司 15% 股本權益。 於 2019 年 6 月 30 日，本集團尚未繳 付其承擔金額。 70 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 24. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS 24. 關聯方交易 During the period, the Group entered into the following transactions with related parties: 期內，本集團與關聯方進行下述交易： Six months ended 30 June 截至 6 月 30 日止六個月 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元千港元 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） From discontinued operation: 來自已終止經營業務： Sub-contracting income from an associate 來自一家聯營公司的加工費收入 282,725 247,073 Sales of raw materials to an associate 銷售原材料予一家聯營公司 5,656 - Interest expense to a subsidiary of a 主要股東之一家附屬公司的 substantial shareholder 利息支出 21,081 11,472 From continuing operations: 來自持續經營業務： Interest income from an associate 一家聯營公司的利息收入 11,479 13,043 Interest expense to non-controlling 附屬公司之非控制股東的 shareholders of subsidiaries 利息支出 941 30,029 Details of balances with related parties and other transactions with related parties are set out in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position and notes 1A(c), 5, 6 and 14. 與關聯方結餘及與關聯方之其他交易詳 情已載列於簡明綜合財務狀況表和附註 1A(c)、5、6 和14。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 71 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 25. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Fair value of the Group's financial assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis Some of the Group's financial assets are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period. The following table gives information about how the fair values of these financial assets are determined (in particular, the valuation technique(s) and inputs used), as well as the level of the fair value hierarchy into which the fair value measurements are categorised (Levels 1 to based on the degree to which the inputs to the fair value measurements are observable. 25. 金融工具的公允值計量 本 集 團 金 融 資 產 之 公 允 值 按 經 常 性 基 準 以公允值計量 本集團部份金融資產於各報告期末以公 允值計量。下表列示如何釐定該等金融 資產之公允值（尤其是估值方法及所用數 據），以及以公允值計量所用的數據可觀 察程度分類的公允值等級水平（第1 類至 第3 類）。 Level 1 fair value measurements are those derived from quoted prices (unadjusted) in active market for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 fair value measurements are those derived from inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and

Level 3 fair value measurements are those derived from valuation techniques that include inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). 第 1 類公允值計量乃依據相同資 產或負債在交投活躍市場的（未經 調整）報價計量；

類公允值計量乃依據相同資 產或負債在交投活躍市場的（未經 調整）報價計量； 第 2 類公允值計量乃用級別 1 報 價以外該資產或負債的可觀察數 據，包括直接數據（即指價格）或 間接數據（即指從價格演化取得） 計量；及

類公允值計量乃用級別 報 價以外該資產或負債的可觀察數 據，包括直接數據（即指價格）或 間接數據（即指從價格演化取得） 計量；及 第 3 類公允值計量乃用估值方法 使用該資產或負債可於市場觀察 數據以外的數據（非可觀察數據） 來計量。 72 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 25. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS 25. 金融工具的公允值計量（續） (Continued) Fair value of the Group's financial assets that are measured 本 集 團 金 融 資 產 之 公 允 值 按 經 常 性 基 準 at fair value on a recurring basis (Continued) 以公允值計量（續） Fair value Valuation technique(s) Financial assets Fair value as at hierarchy and key input(s) 金融資產 公允值於 公允值等級 估值方法及關鍵因素 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 2019 年6 月30 日 2018 年12 月31 日 Unaudited Audited 未經審核 經審核 1) Held-for-trading non- Listed equity securities in Listed equity securities in Level 1 Quoted bid prices in an derivative financial assets Hong Kong: - securities Hong Kong: - securities 第1 類 active market. classified as financial assets brokerage industry - brokerage industry - 於活躍市場之買入報價。 at fair value through profit HK$3,844,000 HK$3,187,000 or loss in the condensed 於香港上市之股本證券：- 於香港上市之股本證券：- consolidated statement of 證券經紀業 - 3,844,000 港 證券經紀業 - 3,187,000 港 financial position 元 元 持作買賣之非衍生工具金融資 產分類為以公允值計入損益的 金融資產於簡明綜合財務報表 列賬 2) Structured finance securities Assets - HK$6,781,000 Assets - HK$6,781,000 Level 3 Valuation provided by 結構性金融證券 資產 - 6,781,000 港元 資產 - 6,781,000 港元 第3 類 counterparty which is by reference to the value of a new comparable issue of the similar structured finance securities under the market situation as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018. 由交易對手於2019 年6 月 30 日及2018 年12 月31 日 提供之估值，參考市場上 類似的新發行結構性金融 證券。 Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 73 their fair value. the investee are adjusted to of assets and liabilities of Adjusted net asset approach - the book value the investee (Note i) asset value of Adjusted net 金融工具的公允值計量 （續） 本 集 團 金 融 資 產 之 公 允 值 按 經 常 性 基 準 以公允值計量 （續） NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 25. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS 25. (Continued) Fair value of the Group's financial assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis (Continued) Significant Fair value Valuation technique(s) unobservable Financial assets Fair value as at hierarchy and key input(s) input(s) 估值方法及 重大不可被 金融資產 公允值於 公允值等級 關鍵因素 觀察之信息 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 2019 年6 月30 日 2018 年12 月31 日 Unaudited Audited 未經審核 經審核 3) Unlisted Equity investment in Jiangxi Equity investment in Jiangxi Level 3 Adjusted net asset Adjusted net equity Copper International Copper International 第3 類 approach - the book value asset value of securities Trading Co., Ltd. engaged Trading Co., Ltd. engaged of assets and liabilities of the investee 非上市股本 in trading of coppers - in trading of coppers - the investee are adjusted to (Note i) 證券 HK$100,368,000 HK$123,965,000 their fair value. 被投資公司之 持有江銅國際貿易有限公司的 持有江銅國際貿易有限公司的 經調整的淨資產方法 - 被 經調整資產淨 股本投資，其業務是銷售銅 股本投資，其業務是銷售銅 投資公司之資產和負債的賬 值（附註i) - 100,368,000 港元 - 123,965,000 港元 面值調整至其公允值。 Equity investment in Beijing Hejing Zhongdao Technology Investment Partnership engaged in investing unlisted entities engaged in high and new technology sectors - HK$11,538,000 持有北京合敬中道科技產業 投資合伙企業的股本投資， 其業務是向在高新技術領域 未上市的企業作出投資 - 11,538,000 港元 Equity investment in Beijing Level 3 Hejing Zhongdao Technology 第3 類 Investment Partnership engaged in investing unlisted entities engaged in high and new technology sectors - HK$11,923,000 持有北京合敬中道科技產業 投資合伙企業的股本投資， 其業務是向在高新技術領域 未上市的企業作出投資 - 11,923,000 港元 被投資公司之 經調整的淨資產方法 -被投 經調整資產淨 資公司之資產和負債的賬面 值（附註i） 值調整至其公允值。 74 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 25. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued) Fair value of the Group's financial assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis (Continued) Financial assets Fair value as at 金融資產 公允值於 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 2019 年6 月30 日 2018 年12 月31 日 Unaudited Audited 未經審核 經審核 25. 金融工具的公允值計量（續） 本 集 團 金 融 資 產 及 金 融 負 債 之 公 允 值 按 經常性基準以公允值計量（續） Significant Fair value Valuation technique(s) unobservable hierarchy and key input(s) input(s) 估值方法及 重大不可被 公允值等級 關鍵因素 觀察之信息 3) Unlisted Equity investment in Beijing equity TeraSolar Photothermal securities Technologies Co., Ltd. 非上市股本 engaged in providing 證券 complete solution for solar thermal electric system - HK$6,909,000 持有北京兆陽光熱技術有限公 司的股本投資，其致力為太陽 能熱發電系統提供全面解決方 案 - 6,909,000 港元 Investment in Xinye Equity Investment Management Ltd. engaged in investment business - HK$89,141,000 (Note iv) 持有信業股權投資管理有限公 司投資，其致力經營投資業務 - 89,141,000 港元（附註iv） Equity investment in Beijing Level 3 Adjusted net asset Adjusted net TeraSolar engaged in 第3 類 approach - the book value asset value of providing complete solution of assets and liabilities of the investee for solar thermal electric the investee are adjusted (Note i) system - HK$64,930,000 to their fair value (2018: (2018: 持有兆陽光熱的股本投資，其 present value of the discount 致力為太陽能熱發電系統提供 disposal value). rate on the 全面解決方案 - 64,930,000 經調整的淨資產方法 - 被 disposal value 港元 投資公司之資產和負債的 被投資公司之 賬面值調整至其公允值。 經調整資產 （2018：出售價值的現值）。 淨值（附註i） （2018：出售 價值的貼現率） N/A Level 3 Present value of the Discount 不適用 第3 類 disposal value - Discount rate on the rate disposal value 出售價值的現值 - 折現率 (Note ii) 出售價值的貼 現率（附註ii） Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 75 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 25. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued) Fair value of the Group's financial assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis (Continued) Financial assets Fair value as at 金融資產 公允值於 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 2019 年6 月30 日 2018 年12 月31 日 Unaudited Audited 未經審核 經審核 25. 金融工具的公允值計量（續） 本 集 團 金 融 資 產 及 金 融 負 債 之 公 允 值 按 經常性基準以公允值計量（續） Significant Fair value Valuation technique(s) unobservable hierarchy and key input(s) input(s) 估值方法及 重大不可被 公允值等級 關鍵因素 觀察之信息 4) Unlisted Assets - HK$573,864,000 Assets - HK$573,798,000 Level 3 Adjusted net asset Adjusted net fund 資產 - 573,864,000 港元 資產 - 573,798,000 港元 第3 類 approach - the book value asset value investments of assets and liabilities of by reference 非上市基金 the investee are adjusted to to the fair 投資 their fair value. value of the 經調整的淨資產方法 - 被 underlying 投資公司之資產和負債的賬 assets 面值調整至其公允值。 (Note iii) 參考有關資產 之公允值以調 整淨資產價值 （附註iii） Assets - HK$33,691,000 Assets - HK$18,431,000 Level 3 Adjusted net asset Adjusted net 資產 - 33,691,000 港元 資產 - 18,431,000 港元 第3 類 approach - the book value asset value of of assets and liabilities of the investee the investee are adjusted to (Note i) their fair value. 被投資公司之 經調整的淨資產方法 - 被 經調整資產淨 投資公司之資產和負債的賬 值（附註i） 面值調整至其公允值。 76 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 25. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued) Fair value of the Group's financial assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis (Continued) Financial assets Fair value as at 金融資產 公允值於 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 2019 年6 月30 日 2018 年12 月31 日 Unaudited Audited 未經審核 經審核 25. 金融工具的公允值計量（續） 本 集 團 金 融 資 產 及 金 融 負 債 之 公 允 值 按 經常性基準以公允值計量（續） Significant Fair value Valuation technique(s) unobservable hierarchy and key input(s) input(s) 估值方法及 重大不可被 公允值等級 關鍵因素 觀察之信息 5) Forward Forward contract arising N/A Level 3 Binomial option pricing Volatility of contracts from the CB Agreements - 不適用 第3 類 model - Share price, the share 遠期合約 HK$20,000,000 discount rate, expected price of the 可換股債券協議所產生的遠期 volatitity, risk-free rate, Company 合約－ 20,000,000 港元 dividend yield and time to and discount maturity. rate on the 二項式期權定價模式 - redemption 股價、折現率、預期波幅、 amount 無風險利率、股息收益及 (Note v) 距離到期日之時間 本公司股價波 動及贖回金額 折現率（附註v） Forward contract arising from N/A Level 3 Discounted cash flow for TZ Discount rate the Merger Agreement - 不適用 第3 類 United East and the Merged used for the HK$155,658,000 (details set Enterprise - Discount rate cash flow out in note 4) 泰州東聯及經合併企業之折 (Note vi) 合併協議所產生的遠期合約－ 現現金流量 - 折現率 現金流量所用 155,658,000 港元（詳情載於 折現率 附註4） （附註vi） Interim Financial Report 2019 中期財務報告 2019 77 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月 25. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS 25. 金融工具的公允值計量（續） (Continued) Fair value of the Group's financial assets that are measured 本 集 團 金 融 資 產 及 金 融 負 債 之 公 允 值 按 at fair value on a recurring basis (Continued) 經常性基準以公允值計量（續） Notes: A 10% increase in the adjusted net assets holding all other variables constant would increase the carrying amounts of these unlisted equity securities by approximately HK$15,250,000, in aggregate. A 10% increase in the discount rate holding all other variables constant would decrease the carrying amount by approximately HK$124,000. A 10% decrease in the fair value of the underlying assets would decrease the carrying amount by approximately HK$53,561,000. During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group entered into a sales and purchase agreement to dispose of an investment to an independent third party for a total consideration of RMB80,132,000. The disposal is expected to be completed by 31 December 2019. A 10% increase in the share price would increase the carrying amount by approximately HK$3,000,000. A 10% increase in the discount rate would increase the carrying amount approximately HK$23,494,000. A 5% increase in the discount rate holding all other variables constant would decrease the carrying amount by approximately HK$74,415,000. 附註： 經調整後的淨資產值增加 10% 並 假設其他可變因素維持不變，該非 上市股本證券的賬面值將增加共約

15,250,000 港元。 貼現率增加 10% 並假設其他可變 素維持不變，賬面值將減少約

124,000 港元。 有關資產的公允值減少 10% ，賬面 值將減少約 53,561,000 港元。 截 至 2019 年 6 月 30 日 止 六 個 月， 本集團訂立一份買賣協議以向獨立 第三方出售投資，總代價為人民幣

80,132,000 元。預期出售事項將於

2019 年 12 月 31 日前完成。 股 價 增 加 10% ， 賬 面 值 將 增 加 約

3,000,000 港元。貼現率增加 10% ，

賬面值將增加約 23,494,000 港元。 貼 現 率 增 加 5% 並 假 設 其 他 可 變 素維持不變， 賬面值將減少約

74,415,000 港元。 78 Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited 銀建國際控股集團有限公司 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核） 25. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS 25. 金融工具的公允值計量（續） (Continued) Fair value of the Group's financial assets that are measured 本 集 團 金 融 資 產 及 金 融 負 債 之 公 允 值 按 at fair value on a recurring basis (Continued) 經常性基準以公允值計量（續） The Directors consider that the carrying amounts of financial 董事認為，以攤銷成本於簡明綜合財務 assets recorded at amortised cost in the condensed consolidated 報表列賬的金融資產的賬面值與其公允 financial statements approximate their fair value: 值相若： Reconciliation of Level 3 fair value measurements of 第 3 類金融資產的公允值計量調節表 financial assets Structured Unlisted Unlisted finance fund equity Forward securities investments securities contracts Total 結構性 非上市 非上市 金融證券 基金投資 股本證券 遠期合約 總計 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 At 1 January 2019 (audited) 於2019 年1 月1 日 （經審核） 6,781 592,229 200,818 - 799,828 Total gain (loss) in profit or loss 於損益表之收益 （虧損）總額 - 17,935 (72,090) 175,658 121,503 Exchange realignment 滙兌較正 - (2,609) (349) - (2,958) Addition 添置 - - 79,576 - 79,576 At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 於2019 年6 月30 日 （未經審核） 6,781 607,555 207,955 175,658 997,949 The total gains or losses for the period included an unrealised gain of approximately HK$121,503,000 (31 December 2018: HK$74,404,000) relating to financial assets that are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period. Such fair value gains or losses are included in 'change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss' and 'profit (loss) for the period from discontinued operation'. 期內的收益或虧損總額包括未變現收益 121,503,000 港 元（ 2018 年 12 月 31

