Silver Grant International HoldngsGrpLtd : INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT 2019

CONTENTS 目錄
Page
頁次
Financial Highlights
財務摘要
2
Corporate Information
企業資料
4
Managing Director's Statements
董事總經理報告
6
Corporate Governance & Other Information
企業管治及其他資料
21
Report on Review of Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
簡明綜合財務報表審閱報告
28
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
簡明綜合損益表
30
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
簡明綜合損益表及其他全面
32
and Other Comprehensive Income
收益表
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
簡明綜合財務狀況表
33
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
簡明綜合權益變動報表
35
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
簡明綜合現金流量表
36
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
簡明綜合財務報表附註
37
Interim Financial Report 2019
中期財務報告 2019
1
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 財務摘要
Six months ended 30 Jun
截至 6 月 30 日止六個月
Restated
經重列
2019
2018
Change
變動
HK$'m
HK$'m
%
百萬港元
百萬港元
百分比
Profit for the period attributable to
本公司擁有人應佔期內溢利
Owners of the Company
46
143
(68%)
Total Assets
資產總值
11,444
11,933
(4%)
Equity Attributable to Owners
本公司擁有人應佔
of the Company
股本
6,768
7,186
(6%)
Bank Balances and Cash
銀行結餘及現金
483
651
(26%)
Change
變動
Key Performance and Liquidity
主要營運表現及財務
HK$
HK$
%
Indicators:
狀況指標：
港元
港元
百分比
Basic Earnings Per Share
每股基本盈利
(in HK cents)
（以港仙列示）
2.01
6.21
(68%)
Net Assets Per Share (Note 1)
每股資產淨值（附註1）
2.94
3.12
(6%)
Projected P/E Ratio (Note 1)
預期市盈率（附註1）
38.1x
13.8x
176%
Return on Capital Employed (Note 2)
股本回報率（附註2）
1.4%
4.0%
(65%)
Return on Total Assets (Note 3)
總資產回報率（附註3）
0.8%
2.4%
(67%)
Gearing Ratio (Note 4)
借貸比率（附註4）
29.3%
48.4%
(39%)
Adjusted Gearing Ratio (Note 5)
經調整借貸比率（附註5）
22.1%
27.8%
(21%)
Current Ratio (Note 6)
流動比率（附註6）
2.3x
1.3x
77%
Interest Coverage (Note 7)
利息償付比率（附註7）
2.7x
2.8x
(4%)
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 財務摘要
Notes:
1. Based on 2,304,849,611 shares issued and fully paid as at 30 June 2019 (2018: 2,304,849,611 shares) and the market closing price as at 30 June 2019 of HK$1.53 per share (as at 30 June 2018: HK$1.71 per share).
into a merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement"), pursuant to which
成合併後將吸收合併泰州東聯及中海瀝青（「合
Zhong Hai You Qi will absorb and merge with TZ United East and COBT
併」）。合併完成後，中海油泰州石化將為存續
(the "Merger"). Upon completion of the Merger, Zhong Hai You Qi
實體（「經合併企業」），而泰州東聯及中海瀝青
will be the surviving entity (the "Merged Enterprise"), and TZ United
將予解散及註銷。本公司將透過其間接非全資
East and COBT will be dissolved and deregistered. The Company will
擁有附屬公司泰州東泰石化有限公司（「泰州東
own 51% of the equity interest in the Merged Enterprise through its
泰」）在合併完成後擁有經合併企業之51% 權益。
indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary, 泰州東泰石化有限公司 (Tai Zhou
Dong Thai Petrochemical Company Limited*) ("TZ Dong Thai") upon
completion of the Merger.
During the first half of 2019, the Group has pushed forward the Merger. After obtaining the required approvals, including the approval at the second shareholders' meeting of Zhong Hai You Qi in 2019, the Merger was completed on 15 July 2019. Following the completion of the Merger, Zhong Hai You Qi has been jointly managed and operated by the Company and 中國海洋石油集團有限公司 (China National Offshore Oil Corporation*) under their respective subsidiaries, namely TZ Dong Thai and 中海石油煉化有限責任公司 (CNOOC Refinery Co., Ltd.*) ("CRCL"), to leverage on their respective advantages as a private-run enterprise and a state-run enterprise in terms of performance incentives, innovative management, technological research and development and resource protection, which will raise the operating efficiency of Zhong Hai You Qi and further enhance its competitiveness. The Board intends to step up the Group's investments in technological transformation through Zhong Hai You Qi and increase the production capacity of Zhong Hai You Qi for high value-added products in the future to improve its operating profit margin in order to bring stable revenue contribution to the Group.
English name is translated for identification purpose only
BUSINESS REVIEW (Continued)
After the Merger, the production structure of Zhong Hai You Qi will be further optimised, and its product portfolio will be more resilient to market risk. It will have a crude oil processing capacity of 6 million tons per year, and a production capacity covering five categories of petroleum products, dozens of petrochemical products, a 50,000-ton oil loading and unloading terminal and a 30,000-ton petrochemical loading and unloading wharf. It will be engaged in the transit, delivery and receipt of raw materials and products, and will be one of the main production bases of comprehensive petrochemical products in the Yangtze River Delta region. Focusing on its medium-term and long-term developments, Zhong Hai You Qi will strive to upgrade its crude oil processing capacity to 8 million tons per year and develop in the direction of producing new chemical materials, with an aim to becoming one of the large and medium-sizedhigh-end petrochemical industry bases in China.
During the Period, the property leasing business of the Group has
於本期間作為本集團經常性收入來源，本集團
maintained a steady growth which served as a source of recurring
之物業租賃業務維持穩定增長。該業務收入主
income for the Group. Revenue from this business was mainly derived
要來自本集團在北京之投資物業東環廣場（包括
from East Gate Plaza, an investment property of the Group in Beijing,
住宅部份及商業部份）於本期間之平均出租率約
which is comprised of a residential section and a commercial section,
95%（2018 年：96%）。
with an average occupancy rate for the Period of approximately 95%
(2018: 96%).
Financial Asset Investments and Services
金融資產投資及服務
The profit contributed by the investment business of the Group has fluctuated significantly as a result of the Group's strategic slow down and disposal in recent years. The Board currently intends to extend the Group's business into the financial services sector and plans to further expand the Group's financial asset investments and services business, with investments in non-performing assets becoming a focus of the Group. During the Period, the Group stepped up its investments in non-performing assets by entering into a non-legally binding letter of intent (the "Letter of Intent") with two independent third parties (the "Vendors") on 11 March 2019, under which the Group indicated its interest to acquire from the Vendors certain equity stake in a limited partnership company holding a non-performing loan portfolio in the PRC amounting to approximately RMB166.1 million that was acquired from China Great Wall Asset Management Co. Ltd.. The acquisition was completed in July 2019. As at 30 June 2019, the total principal of the non-performing loans in the portfolio and the interest accrued thereon amounted to approximately RMB5.5 billion. The Group has made steady progress in disposing of these non-performing loans.
Financial Assets Investments and Services (Continued)
The Group has strategically invested in certain PRC enterprises which are classified by the Group as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss. The Board considers that financial assets investments with a carrying amount that accounts for more than 5% of the Group's total assets as at 30 June 2019 as significant financial assets investments of the Group. As at 30 June 2019, NT Trust Scheme (as defined below) was the only financial assets investment the carrying value of which amounted to more than 5% of the Group's total assets. Further details of the NT Trust Scheme are set out below:
The Group has invested RMB505,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$606,202,000) in aggregate into a trust (the "NT Trust Scheme") holding a portfolio of limited liability partnerships investing in property development investments in Zhuozhou and Shenyang in the PRC, which is managed by 國民信托有限公司 (National Trust Co., Ltd.*). As at 30 June 2019, the value of the NT Trust Scheme accounted for approximately 5.02% of the total assets of the Group. The carrying value of the NT Trust Scheme as at 30 June 2019 was approximately HK$573,864,000, which was determined by reference to the net asset value of the NT Trust Scheme as set out in the unaudited financial statements as at 30 June 2019 of the NT Trust Scheme, compared to the carrying value of the NT Trust Scheme as at 31 December 2018 of approximately HK$573,798,000. Out of the loss of approximately HK$32,073,000 recorded in the change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss for the Period, a gain of approximately HK$2,674,000 was attributable to the fair value revaluation of the NT Trust Scheme as at 30 June 2019. The Group did not receive any distribution from the NT Trust Scheme during the Period. Based on its current investment strategy, the Group will consider to dispose of its interest in the NT Trust Scheme in the coming year provided that an opportunity allowing the Group to realise a reasonable return arises.
The objective of the Group in relation to its investments in financial assets is to capture returns from the appreciation of the value of its investments and to receive income therefrom. The Board believes that the performance of the financial asset investments of the Group is dependent on the financial and operating performance of the investee companies and market sentiment, which are affected by factors such as interest rate movements, national policies and performance of the global and national economies. The Group will continue to adopt a prudent investment approach and closely monitor the performance of the investments in its portfolio.
English name is translated for identification purpose only
FINANCIAL REVIEW
財務回顧
Profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the Period decreased by approximately HK$96.9 million to approximately HK$46.3 million (2018: HK$143.2 million), representing a decrease of 68%. Basic earnings per share also decreased proportionately by 68% to approximately HK2.01 cents (2018: HK6.21 cents).
The decrease in the profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the Period was primarily attributable to (i) the turn of the change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss from a gain of approximately HK$106.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to a loss of approximately HK$32.1 million for the Period; and (ii) the decrease in the share of results of associates to approximately HK$6.0 million for the Period (2018: HK$126.0 million), which were partially offset by the profit from discontinued operation of approximately HK$78.3 million for the Period (2018: loss of HK$147.5 million).
Rental income for the Period amounted to approximately HK$55.6 million (2018: HK$57.8 million), representing a decrease of approximately 3.8%, which was mainly attributable to the decrease in the occupancy rates of the Group's properties for lease during the Period.
b. Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value
b. 以 公 允 值 計 量 且 其 變 動 計 入 損 益 的 金 融
through profit or loss
資產公允值變動
The turn of the change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (the "Financial Assets") from a gain of approximately HK$106.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to a loss of approximately HK$32.1 million for the Period, was mainly attributable to (i) the net decrease in the fair value of the Financial Assets held by the Group as at 30 June 2019 of approximately HK$32.1 million, as compared to the net increase in that of the Financial Assets held by the Group as at 30 June 2018 of approximately HK$56.2 million; and (ii) the profit realised by the Group from the disposal of Financial Assets for the six months ended 30 June 2018 amounting to approximately HK$40.7 million, while the Group had no disposal of Financial Assets during the Period.
The increase in administrative expenses during the Period was mainly due to: (i) the increase in property tax amounting to approximately HK$8.4 million charged for the Period; and (ii) the increase in interest income tax due to the increase in loan interest income for the Period as compared to that for the corresponding period in last year.
The increase in other income, gains and losses was mainly due to the increase in interest income generated from loan receivables from approximately HK$9.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to approximately HK$42.5 million for the Period.
其他收入、收益及虧損增加主要由於來 自應收貸款的利息收入由截至2018 年6
30日止六個月約9,200,000 港元增加 至本期間約42,500,000 港元。
e. Share of results of associates
e. 攤佔聯營公司業績
The decrease in share of results of associates during the Period
攤佔聯營公司業績減少主要由於本期間
was mainly due to the decrease in the Company's share of results
本公司攤佔中海油泰州石化業績減少約
of Zhong Hai You Qi amounting to approximately HK$119.4
119,400,000 港元所致。油價上升及人
million for the Period. The decrease in the results of Zhong Hai
民幣貶值導致中海油泰州石化生產成本
You Qi was caused by the increase in oil price and the depreciation
上漲而導致其業績減少。
of RMB, which led to an increase in the production costs.
FINANCIAL REVIEW (Continued)
財務回顧（續）
f. Assets classified as held for sale and liabilities associated
f. 分 類 為 持 作 出 售 資 產 及 分 類 為 持 作 出 售
with assets classified as held for sale
資產相關之負債
In light of the Merger Agreement dated 28 November 2018 entered into among TZ United East, Zhong Hai You Qi and COBT, under which Zhong Hai You Qi would absorb and merge with TZ United East and COBT upon completion of the Merger, as at 30 June 2019, the assets and liabilities of TZ United East attributable to the Group to be sold within twelve months were
classified as assets held for sale and liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale respectively; and (ii) presented separately in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position of the Company. The profit or loss of TZ United East for the current and prior periods were presented as a discontinued operation of the Company.
As at 30 June 2019, the Group's total borrowings amounted to approximately HK$1,980.2 million in aggregate, out of which approximately 24.2% and approximately 75.8% were denominated in HK$ and RMB respectively. The composition of the borrowings is summarised below:
As at 30 June 2019, approximately 18.9% of the total borrowings carried fixed interest rates of 5.4% per annum while the remaining 81.1% of the total borrowings carried floating rates ranging from 3.0% per annum to 5.6% per annum.
As at 30 June 2019, the Group had committed but unused borrowing facilities of approximately HK$30,000,000 to meet the needs of the Group's business development. During the Period, there was no material seasonality in relation to the borrowing requirements of the Group.
As at 30 June 2019, based on the foregoing, the Board was confident that the Group had adequate working capital to meet its daily operations and to finance its future expansion.
The Group has adopted a prudent treasury policy which is designed to maximise the return on the Group's capital while minimising the Group's risk exposure. In order to achieve better cost control and minimise the cost of funds, the Group's treasury activities are centralised and cash is generally deposited with leading licensed banks in Hong Kong and denominated in HK$.
As at 30 June 2019, the Group held bank balances and cash of approximately HK$483,258,000 (31 December 2018: HK$497,244,000), out of which approximately 5.6%, approximately 94.2% and approximately 0.2% were denominated in HK$, RMB and USD respectively.
As at 30 June 2019, the gearing ratio (calculated as total borrowings over equity attributable to owners of the Company) and the current ratio (calculated as current assets over current liabilities) of the Group were 29.3% (31 December 2018: 43.3%) and 2.3x (31 December 2018: 1.3x) respectively.
As at 30 June 2019, the Group pledged certain investment properties, leasehold land and buildings, land use rights and property, plant and equipment with an aggregate carrying value of approximately HK$2,360.8 million (31 December 2018: HK$2,361.0 million), HK$346.3 million (31 December 2018: HK$343.8 million), HK$74.1 million (31 December 2018: HK$122.5 million) and HK$711.2 million (31 December 2018: HK$734.2 million) respectively to secure general banking facilities granted to the Group, other loans and other payables to an independent third party. As at 30 June 2019, the Group did not pledge any bank deposits (31 December 2018: HK$322.4 million) to secure bank borrowings advanced to the Group.
As at 30 June 2019, the Group had capital expenditures contracted for but not provided for in its financial statements in respect of the acquisition of property, plant and equipment and unlisted equity securities of approximately HK$326,441,000 (31 December 2018: HK$281,425,000) in aggregate, the details of which are set out in Note 23 to the Condensed Financial Statements. It is expected that these capital expenditures will be settled by cash through internal resources of the Group. Other than the capital commitments as disclosed, the management of the Group does not expect there to be any plans for material investments or capital assets in the coming six months.
Measures and regulations on stringent financial supervision have been successively promulgated by the Chinese government following the implementation of the goals of the prevention and resolution of systemic financial risks. On 26 July 2019, the People's Bank of China issued the measures for the "Supervision and Administration of Financial Holding Companies (Exposure Draft)". As such, three major prudential supervision systems for preventing systemic financial risks (together with the Guiding Opinions on Standardising the Asset Management Business of Financial Institutions and the Guiding Opinions on Strengthening the Supervision over Non-Financial Enterprises' Investment in Financial Institutions) have been basically established, and market order will be further standardised. Given this trend, the Group will restructure its financial asset investments business in China in the second half of 2019 to seize the opportunities arising from such changes and vigorously consolidate the foundation of its principal businesses, especially its investments in non-performing assets. The Group is supported by its high-quality professionals who have extensive experience. Against the background of a relatively short history of development, China's non- performing assets did not commence market-oriented development until 2016 when there was an influx of a large number of private asset management companies, leading to intensified competition and an inflated price bubble of non-performing assets. In 2019, with the gradual rationalisation of the participants in the non-performing assets market, the price of non-performing assets has returned to a reasonable level. With the amounts of non-performing loans carried by commercial banks in China increasing year by year, the non-performing loan ratio of commercial banks in China has reached the highest point since 2009 at 1.81% by the end of the second quarter in 2019. In July 2019, the Group has issued convertible bonds in the aggregate principal amount of HK$1,150 million to raise capital for further expansion of the Group's share in the non-performing assets market through direct investments or the establishment of non-performing assets investments funds.
It is expected that with the trade friction between China and the
預期中美貿易摩擦持續加劇，(i) 全球貿易局勢
United States continuing to intensify, (i) the global trade situation will
持續惡化，(ii) 原油需求預期普遍下調，及(iii) 原
continue to deteriorate, (ii) the demand for crude oil will generally
油價格大概率將持續在低位震盪。由於國際原
be in a downward trend; and (iii) the prices of crude oil are likely
油價格波動，國內成品油價格亦存在下調的趨
to fluctuate at the low end of the price range. As a result of the
勢，因此石油煉化企業的利潤空間可能受到擠
fluctuations of international crude oil prices, the prices of domestic
壓。但如前述所提及，在完成合併後，存續的
oil products in China may also show a downward trend and therefore
中海油泰州石化已優化生產流程、加強成本管
possibly squeeze the profitability of petroleum refining and chemical
理，推動本集團石油煉化業務的轉型升級。本
enterprises. However, as mentioned above, following the completion
集團管理層相信，背靠中海油煉化提供的原油
of the Merger, the surviving Zhong Hai You Qi has been engaged to
資源配置支持以及地方政府和本公司股東背書
optimise its production processes, strengthen its cost management, and
下的融資保障，中海油泰州石化管理團隊將把
promote the transformation and upgrade of the petroleum refining and
更多精力放於研發端和銷售端，從而提升中海
chemical business of the Group. The management of the Group believes
油泰州石化的經營效率，為本集團創造更大的
that the support in crude oil resource allocation provided by CRCL and
溢利貢獻。
the financing guarantee endorsed by the local government and the
shareholders of the Company will allow the management team of Zhong
Hai You Qi to step up their focus on research and development and
sales in order to raise the operating efficiency of Zhong Hai You Qi and
generate a greater profit contribution to the Group.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
股本結構
As at 30 June 2019, the shareholders' fund of the Company was approximately HK$6,768.2 million (31 December 2018: HK$6,748.8 million), representing a decrease in HK$19.4 million or 0.29% as compared to that as at 31 December 2018. The decrease was mainly contributed by the depreciation of RMB by more than 5% during the Period and an exchange loss charged to the exchange translation reserve resulting from the translation of the books of the subsidiaries of the Company in the PRC, which were offset by the profit for the Period.
On 20 May 2019, the Company entered into a placing agreement with CMB International Capital Limited (the "Placing Agent"), pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to place through the Placing Agent, on a best effort basis, 7% senior unsecured and guaranteed convertible bonds (the "Convertible Bonds") of the Company due 2022 of an aggregate principal amount of up to HK$200,000,000, to placees who and whose subsidiaries or associates are independent third parties (within the meaning of the Listing Rules) of the Company, at the conversion price of HK$2.33 (the "Placing"). On 22 May 2019, the Company entered into a subscription agreement (the "JIC Subscription Agreement") with JIC (Hong Kong) Holding Limited ("JIC") (a placee secured by the Placing Agreement, who and whose ultimate beneficial owner(s) are independent third parties (within the meaning of the Listing Rules)), in relation to JIC's subscription for the Convertible Bonds with a principal amount of HK$200,000,000 (the "JIC Subscription").
On 20 May 2019, the Company also entered into a subscription agreement (the "Connected Subscription Agreement", collectively the "Connected Subscription Agreements") with each of Excel Bright Capital Limited, Mr. Gao Jian Min, Ms. Luk Ching Sanna, Regent Star International Limited and Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited (collectively the "Connected Subscribers", and each a "Connected Subscriber"), who are all connected persons (within the meaning under the Listing Rules) of the Company, pursuant to which the Company conditionally agreed to issue, and each of the relevant Connected Subscribers conditionally agreed to subscribe for, the Convertible Bonds in the aggregate principal amount of HK$950,000,000, at the conversion price of HK$2.33 (the "Connected Subscriptions").
Mr. Chu Hing Tsung, the chairman of the Board (the "Chairman"), a
本公司董事會主席（「主席」）、非執行董事及主
non-executive Director and a substantial shareholder of the Company,
要股東朱慶凇先生已根據中國建投認購協議及
has provided personal guarantees in favour of the relevant subscribers
關連認購協議以相關認購人為受益人提供個人
pursuant to the JIC Subscription Agreement and the Connected
擔保。
Subscription Agreements.
MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENTS 董事總經理報告
PLACING AND ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS (Continued)
The issue of the Convertible Bonds in the aggregate principal amount of HK$1,150,000,000 pursuant to the JIC Subscription Agreement and the Connected Subscription Agreements was approved by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 27 June 2019. Completion of the JIC Subscription and the Connected Subscriptions took place on 3 July 2019.
The gross proceeds from the issue of the Convertible Bonds were in the amount of approximately HK$1,150,000,000. The net proceeds from the issue of the Convertible Bonds, after deduction of all relevant costs and expenses, amounted to approximately HK$1,147,000,000, among which (i) approximately HK$500,000,000 would be used for repaying the Company's short-term debts; (ii) approximately HK$400,000,000 would be used for expanding the Company's business to the financial investment and service industry, such as acquisition of and investment in distressed debts in the PRC; and (iii) approximately HK$247,000,000 would be used as general working capital of the Company. As at the date of this report, the net proceeds have been fully utilised as intended.
Details of the Placing, the JIC Subscription and the Connected Subscriptions are set out in the announcements of the Company dated 20 May 2019, 22 May 2019 and 27 June 2019, and the circular of the Company dated 10 June 2019.
As at 30 June 2019, the Group employed 615 employees (31 December 2018: 588 employees) in Hong Kong and in the PRC. Total staff costs from continuing operations for the Period were approximately HK$24.3 million, as compared to those of HK$21.8 million for the same period in 2018.
During the Period, the Group offered its employees competitive remuneration packages, which were consistent with the prevailing market practices in the relevant jurisdictions. The remuneration package for each employee of the Group contains a combination or modification of some or all of the following four main components:
basic salary; (ii) incentive bonus; (iii) share options (no share option scheme of the Company in force as at the date of this report); and
other benefits, such as statutory retirement scheme and medical insurance. Incentive bonus and share options for each employee are determined with reference to the employee's position, performance and ability to contribute to the overall success of the Group. The Group's remuneration policies remained unchanged during the Period. As the Group sees career development as an important aspect of its employees, ongoing training has been provided to the employees according to the needs of the Group during the Period.
The Board has resolved not to declare any interim dividend for the six
董事會議決不宣派任何截至2019 年6 月30 日止
months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: Nil).
6 個月的中期股息（2018 年：無）。
PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED
購回、出售或贖回本公司的上市證券
SECURITIES
During the Period, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries
本期間內，本公司或其任何附屬公司概無購
purchased, sold or redeemed any of the listed securities of the
回、出售或贖回本公司任何上市證券。
Company.
APPRECIATION
致謝
On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my appreciation and
本集團有賴各股東的鼎力支持和全體員工努力
gratitude to the Shareholders for their support and all the Group's
不懈的竭誠服務以達至本集團的業務目標，本
employees for their hard work and dedication in carrying out their
人謹代表董事會向彼等致以深切謝意。
duties and in achieving the Group's business goals.
By order of the Board of
承董事會命
Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited
銀建國際控股集團有限公司
Gao Jian Man
高建民
Executive Director and Managing Director
執行董事兼董事總經理
Hong Kong, 29 August 2019
香港，2019 年8 月29 日
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
企業管治
The Company is committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance in the interests of its shareholders.
The Board acknowledges its responsibilities for preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements, which give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of the Group on a going concern basis. In preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Board has selected suitable accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are prudent and reasonable.
Except for the deviation specified below, the Company has complied with all mandatory provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report (the "Code") contained in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules throughout the Period.
Provision E.1.2 of the Code stipulates that the chairman of the board should attend the annual general meeting of the company. Mr. Chu Hing Tsung, the Chairman, was out of town and was therefore unable to attend the annual general meeting of the Company held on 24 May 2019. The Chairman will endeavor to attend all future annual general meetings of the Company unless unexpected or special circumstances preventing him from doing so.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & OTHER INFORMATION 企業管治及其他資料
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE (Continued)
The Company has adopted codes of conduct regarding securities transactions by Directors and by relevant employees (as defined in the Code) on terms no less exacting than the required standards set out in the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") contained in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules.
On specific enquiries made, all Directors confirmed that they have complied with the required standards set out in the Model Code and the Company's code of conduct regarding Directors' securities transactions during the Period.
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the Period have been reviewed by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, and, together with this report, have also been reviewed and accepted by the audit committee of the Company on 29 August 2019.
Save as disclosed in this report, at no time during the Period was the
除本報告所披露者外，本公司或其任何附屬公
Company or any of its subsidiaries a party to any arrangements to
司概無於本期間的任何時間以訂約一方身分訂
enable the Directors to acquire benefits by means of acquisition of
立任何安排以促使本公司的董事可籍購入本公
shares in, or debentures of, the Company or any other body corporate,
司或任何其他法人實體的股份或債權證以得
and neither the Directors nor the chief executive of the Company nor
益，及亦無董事或本公司最高行政人員或任何
any of their spouse or children under the age of 18, had, or had been
彼等配偶或18 歲以下子女，授出或獲授予任何
granted, any right to subscribe for the equity or debt securities of the
權利可認購本公司或其任何相聯法團之股本或
Company or any of its associated corporations, or had exercised any
債務證券或曾行使任何該等權利。
such right.
DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS AND SHORT 董事及最高行政人員於本公司股份、相關股 POSITIONS IN THE SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND 份及債權證之權益及淡倉
DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY
As at 30 June 2019, save as disclosed below, no other Directors or the chief executive of the Company had any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO")) as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under Section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise notified to the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited pursuant to the Model Code:
1. The total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company as at 30 June
1. 本公司於2019 年6 月30 日之已發行普通股總
2019 (i.e. 2,304,849,611 shares) has been used for the calculation of the
數（即2,304,849,611 股）已用作計算本公司之
approximate percentage of shareholdings in the Company.
持股概約百分比。
2. Mr. Chu directly holds 34.06% of the issued shares of Rong De
2. 朱先生直接持有融德投資有限公司（「融德」）
Investments Limited ("Rong De"), which in turn holds 67.08% of
34.06% 的已發行股份，而融德投資則持有珠
the issued shares of Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Limited
光控股集團有限公司（「珠光控股」）67.08%
("Zhuguang Holdings"), which in turn holds 100% of the issued shares
的已發行股份，而珠光控股則持有Splendid
of Splendid Reach Limited ("Splendid Reach"), the beneficial owner of
Reach Limited（「Splendid
Reach」）全部已發
such 681,240,022 shares. Accordingly, Mr. Chu, Rong De and Zhuguang
行股份，為該681,240,022 股股份之實益擁有
Holdings are deemed to be interested in such 681,240,022 shares
人。因此，根據證券及期貨條例第XV 部，朱先
pursuant to Part XV of the SFO.
生、融德及珠光控股於該681,240,022 股份中
擁有權益。
DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN THE SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY (Continued)
Long position in the underlying shares of the Company
董事及最高行政人員於本公司股份、相關股 份及債權證之權益及淡倉（續）
本公司相關股份之好倉
Approximate
Number of
percentage of
underlying
issued shares
ordinary shares
(Note 1)
interested
已發行股份之
Name of Director
Capacity
擁有權益之
概約百分比
董事姓名
角色
相關普通股數目
（附註1)
Gao Jian Min ("Mr. Gao")
Beneficial owner
85,836,909 (Note 2)
3.72%
高建民（「高先生」）
實益擁有人
（附註2）
Notes:
附註：
The total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company as at 30 June 2019 (i.e. 2,304,849,611 shares) has been used for the calculation of the approximate percentage of shareholdings in the Company.
These represent 85,836,909 shares of the Company to be issued upon exercise of the conversion rights attached to the 36-month 7% senior unsecured and guaranteed convertible bonds in the principal amount of HK$200,000,000 (the "Convertible Bonds"), which were subscribed for by Mr. Gao on 20 May 2019 and issued to him on 3 July 2019.
These represent the Convertible Bonds, which were subscribed for by Mr. Gao
其指由高先生於2019 年5 月20 日認購並於2019 年7
on 20 May 2019 and issued to him on 3 July 2019.
月3 日向彼發行之可換股債券。
SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
主要股東於本公司股份及相關股份之權益及
IN THE SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY
淡倉
As at 30 June 2019, the following companies and persons, other than a Director or the chief executive of the Company, had interest in 5% or more of the shares of the Company, as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under Section 336 of SFO:
China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company Limited ("CCHKH")
Interest of controlled corporations (Note 2)
1,119,296,022
48.56%
中國信達（香港）控股有限公司（「中國信達（香港）控股」）
受控制法團權益（附註2）
China Cinda (HK) Asset Management Co., Limited ("CCHKAM")
Person having a security interest in shares (Note 2)
681,240,022
29.56%
中國信達（香港）資產管理有限公司（「中國信達（香港）資產管理」）
持有股份的保證權益的人士（附註2）
Regent Star International Limited ("Regent Star")
Beneficial owner (Note 2)
438,056,000
19.01%
星耀國際有限公司（「星耀」）
實益擁有人（附註2）
Liao Tengjia ("Mr. Liao")
Interest of controlled corporations (Note 3)
681,240,022
29.56%
廖騰佳（「廖先生」）
受控制法團權益（附註3）
Rong De
Interest of controlled corporations (Note 3)
681,240,022
29.56%
融德
受控制法團權益（附註3）
Zhuguang Holdings
Interest of a controlled corporation (Note 3)
681,240,022
29.56%
珠光控股
受控制法團權益（附註3）
Splendid Reach
Beneficial Owner (Note 3)
681,240,022
29.56%
實益擁有人（附註3）
SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
主要股東於本公司股份及相關股份之權益及
IN THE SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY
淡倉（續）
(Continued)
Notes:
附註：
The total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company as at 30 June 2019 (i.e. 2,304,849,611 shares) has been used for the calculation of the approximate percentage of shareholdings in the Company.
CCAM directly holds 100% of the issued shares of CCHKH, which in turn holds 100% of the issued shares of each of CCHKAM and Regent Star. Therefore, CCAM and CCHKH are deemed to be interested in the respective shares of the Company held by CCHKAM and Regent Star pursuant to Part XV of the SFO.
中國信達資產管理直接持有中國信達（香港） 控股100% 已發行股份，而中國信達（香港）控 股持有中國信達（香港）資產管理及星耀各自 100% 已發行股份。因此，中國信達資產管理 及中國信達（香港）控股根據證券及期貨條例第 XV 部被視為擁有中國信達（香港）資產管理及星 耀所持有本公司有關股份之權益。
3. Mr. Liao directly holds 36% of the issued shares of Rong De, which in
3. 廖先生直接持有融德的36% 已發行股份，而融
turn holds 67.08% of the issued shares of Zhuguang Holdings, which in
德持有珠光控股67.08% 已發行股份，而珠光
turn holds 100% of the issued shares of Splendid Reach. Therefore, Mr.
控股持有Splendid Reach 100% 已發行股份。
Liao, Rong De and Zhuguang Holdings are deemed to be interested in the
因此，廖先生、融德及珠光控股根據證券及期
shares of the Company held by Splendid Reach pursuant to Part XV of the
貨條例第XV 部被視為擁有Splendid Reach 所持
SFO.
有本公司股份之權益。
Long position in the underlying shares of the Company
本公司相關股份之好倉
Approximate
percentage of
Number of
issued shares
underlying ordinary
(Note 1)
shares interested
已發行股份之
Name of substantial shareholder
Capacity
擁有權益之
概約百分比
主要股東名稱
角色
相關普通股數目
（附註1）
CCAM
Interest of controlled corporations (Note 2)
193,133,047 (Note 3)
8.38%
中國信達資產管理
受控制法團權益（附註2）
（附註3）
CCHKH
Interest of controlled corporations (Note 2)
193,133,047 (Note 3)
8.38%
中國信達（香港）控股
受控制法團權益（附註2）
（附註3）
Regent Star
Beneficial owner (Note 2)
193,133,047 (Note 3)
8.38%
星耀
實益擁有人（附註2）
（附註3）
SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
主要股東於本公司股份及相關股份之權益及
IN THE SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY
淡倉（續）
(Continued)
Notes:
附註：
The total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company as at 30 June 2019 (i.e. 2,304,849,611 shares) has been used for the calculation of the approximate percentage of shareholdings in the Company.
CCAM directly holds 100% of the issued shares of CCHKH, which in turn holds 100% of the issued shares of Regent Star, the beneficial owner of such 193,133,047 underlying shares. Therefore, CCAM and CCHKH are deemed to be interested in the underlying shares of the Company held by Regent Star pursuant to Part XV of the SFO.
3. These represent unlisted physically settled derivatives of the Company.
3. 其指本公司非上市實物交收衍生工具。
Save as disclosed above, the register required to be kept under Section 336 of the SFO showed that the Company had not been notified of any other interest or short position in the shares and underlying shares of the Company as at 30 June 2019.
By a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company at the extraordinary general meeting held by the Company on 10 May 2019, the name of the Company was changed from "Silver Grant International Industries Limited" to "Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited".
REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
簡明綜合財務報表審閱報告
TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
致
SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED
銀建國際控股集團有限公司董事會
(FORMERLY KNOWN AS SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES
（前稱銀建國際實業有限公司）
LIMITED)
(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
（於香港註冊成立的有限責任公司）
INTRODUCTION
引言
We have reviewed the condensed consolidated financial statements
本核數師（「我們」）已審閱載於第30 至80 頁的
of Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited (formerly known
銀建國際控股集團有限公司（前稱銀建國際實業
as Silver Grant International Industries Limited) (the "Company") and
有限公司）（「貴公司」）及其附屬公司（統稱為「貴
its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") set out on
集團」）的簡明綜合財務報表，當中載有於2019
pages 30 to 80, which comprise the condensed consolidated statement
年6 月30 日的簡明綜合財務狀況表，及截至該
of financial position as of 30 June 2019 and the related condensed
日止六個月期間的相關簡明綜合損益表及其他
consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive
全面收益表、權益變動報表及現金流量表以及
income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows
若干說明附註。香港聯合交易所有限公司證券
for the six-month period then ended, and certain explanatory notes. 上市規則要求遵照其有關條文及香港會計師公
The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange
會頒佈的香港會計準則第34 號「中期財務報告」
of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of a report on interim
（「香港會計準則第34 號」）編製中期財務資料報
financial information to be in compliance with the relevant provisions
告。 貴公司董事須負責根據香港會計準則第
thereof and Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial
34 號編製及呈列該等簡明綜合財務報表。我們
Reporting" ("HKAS 34") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified
的責任是根據我們的審閱，對該等簡明綜合財
Public Accountants. The directors of the Company are responsible for
務報表作出結論，並按照我們雙方協定的委聘
the preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated
條款，僅向作為一個實體的閣下報告我們的結
financial statements in accordance with HKAS 34. Our responsibility
論，且並無其他目的。我們不會就本報告的內
is to express a conclusion on these condensed consolidated financial
容向任何其他人士負上或承擔任何責任。
statements based on our review, and to report our conclusion solely to
you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement,
and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or
accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report.
SCOPE OF REVIEW
審閱範圍
We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on
我們已根據香港會計師公會頒佈的香港審閱委
Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information
聘準則第2410 號「由實體的獨立核數師審閱中
Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the
期財務資料」進行審閱。審閱該等簡明綜合財
Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. A review of
務報表包括主要向負責財務和會計事務的人員
these condensed consolidated financial statements consists of making
作出查詢，並應用分析性和其他審閱程序。審
inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting
閱範圍遠小於根據香港核數準則進行審核的範
matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review
圍，故我們無法保證我們將知悉在審核中可能
is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with
被發現的所有重大事項。因此，我們不會發表
Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable
審核意見。
us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant
matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not
express an audit opinion.
CONCLUSION
結論
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with HKAS 34.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS 簡明綜合損益表
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
(Unaudited)
（未經審核）
(Unaudited)
(Restated)
（未經審核）
（經重列）
Six months ended 30 June
截至 6 月 30 日止六個月
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
附註
千港元
千港元
Continuing operations
持續經營業務
Rental income
租金收入
3
55,604
57,817
Cost of sales and services
銷售及服務成本
(5,317)
(3,741)
50,287
54,076
Dividend income from listed and unlisted
上市及非上市證券股息
securities
收入
3
85
103
Other income, gains and losses
其他收入、收益及虧損
6
56,857
23,617
Change in fair value of financial assets at fair
以公允值計量且其變動計入損
value through profit or loss
益的金融資產之公允值變動
(32,073)
106,072
(Impairment loss provision) reversal of
（減值虧損撥備）減值虧損撥備
impairment loss provision
回撥
17
(10,474)
15,000
Administrative expenses
行政費用
(60,800)
(44,444)
Change in fair value of investment properties
投資物業之公允值變動
12
17,794
44,927
Finance costs
財務費用
7
(33,713)
(26,755)
Share of results of associates
攤佔聯營公司業績
6,010
125,997
(Loss) profit before taxation
除稅前（虧損）溢利
(6,027)
298,593
Taxation
稅項
8
(9,892)
(25,412)
(Loss) profit for the period from continuing
期內來自持續經營業務（虧損）
operations
溢利
9
(15,919)
273,181
Discontinued operation
已終止經營業務
Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued
期內來自已終止經營業務溢利
operation
（虧損）
5
78,280
(147,490)
Profit for the period
期內溢利
62,361
125,691
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
(Unaudited)
（未經審核）
(Unaudited)
(Restated)
（未經審核）
（經重列）
Six months ended 30 June
截至 6 月 30 日止六個月
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
附註
千港元
千港元
(Loss) profit attributable to owners of the
本公司擁有人應佔期內（虧損）
Company:
溢利：
- from continuing operations
- 來自持續經營業務
(6,966)
242,734
- from discontinued operation
- 來自已終止經營業務
53,285
(99,569)
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
本公司擁有人應佔期內溢利
46,319
143,165
(Loss) profit attributable to non-controlling
非控制權益應佔期內（虧損）
interests:
溢利：
- from continuing operations
- 來自持續經營業務
(8,953)
30,447
- from discontinued operation
- 來自已終止經營業務
24,995
(47,921)
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling
非控制權益應佔期內溢利
interests
（虧損）
16,042
(17,474)
62,361
125,691
Earnings (loss) per share (in HK cents)
每股盈利（虧損）（以港仙列示）
From continuing and discontinued operations
來自持續及已終止經營業務
- Basic
- 基本
10
2.01
6.21
From continuing operations
來自持續經營業務
- Basic
- 基本
10
(0.30)
10.53
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
（未經審核）
（未經審核）
Six months ended 30 June
截至 6 月 30 日止六個月
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
千港元
千港元
Profit for the period
期內溢利
62,361
125,691
Other comprehensive income (expense)
其他全面收益（支出）
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or
將不可轉入損益表之
loss:
項目：
Gain arising on revaluation of leasehold
重估租賃物業產生之
properties
收益
2,535
21,533
Exchange differences arising on translation to
換算至呈列貨幣產生之
presentation currency
滙兌差額
(33,694)
(82,776)
Income tax related to items that will not be
不可重列項目之相關
reclassified
所得稅
53
(3,119)
(31,106)
(64,362)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
可於期後轉入損益表之
profit or loss:
項目：
Share of other comprehensive expense of
攤佔聯營公司其他全面
associates
支出
(2,200)
(10,086)
(2,200)
(10,086)
Other comprehensive expense for the period
期內其他全面支出（除稅後）
(net of tax)
(33,306)
(74,448)
Total comprehensive income for the period
期內全面收益總額
29,055
51,243
Total comprehensive income (expense)
全面收益（支出）總額
attributable to:
應佔：
Owners of the Company
本公司擁有人
19,449
73,174
Non-controlling interests
非控制權益
9,606
(21,931)
29,055
51,243
At 30 June 2019 於2019 年6 月30 日
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
（未經審核）
（經審核）
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
於 6 月 30 日
於12 月31 日
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
附註
千港元
千港元
ASSETS
資產
Non-current assets
非流動資產
Investment properties
投資物業
12
2,529,041
2,522,430
Property, plant and equipment
物業、廠房及設備
13
329,177
3,783,615
Land use rights
土地使用權
-
178,435
Goodwill
商譽
-
39,462
Interests in associates
聯營公司權益
1,335,250
1,335,113
Deposits for acquisition of distressed asset
收購不良資產組合的
portfolio
按金
1A(d)
115,909
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit
以公允值計量且其變動
or loss
計入損益的金融資產
162,069
228,810
Loan receivables
應收貸款
16
271,834
277,515
4,743,280
8,365,380
Current assets
流動資產
Inventories
存貨
-
93,340
Trade receivables
應收賬款
15
7,715
68,058
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
按金、預付款及其他
應收款
139,235
343,946
Amounts due from an associate
應收一家聯營公司款
14
496,677
383,684
Loan receivables
應收貸款
16
663,508
653,888
Financial assets at fair value through profit
以公允值計量且其變動
or loss
計入損益的金融資產
686,848
576,985
Pledged bank deposits
抵押銀行存款
-
322,432
Restricted bank balances
受限制銀行存款
-
40,056
Bank balances and cash
銀行結餘及現金
483,258
497,244
2,477,241
2,979,633
Assets classified as held for sale
分類為持作出售資產
4
4,223,034
-
6,700,275
2,979,633
TOTAL ASSETS
資產總值
11,443,555
11,345,013
At 30 June 2019
2019年6 月30 日
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
（未經審核）
（經審核）
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
於 6 月 30 日
於12 月31 日
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
附註
千港元
千港元
EQUITY
股本
Capital and reserves
資本及儲備
Share capital
股本
19
3,626,781
3,626,781
Reserves
儲備
3,138,145
3,121,978
Amounts recognised in other comprehensive
分類為持作出售資產於
income and accumulated in equity relating
其他全面收益確認及
to assets classified as held for sale
於權益累計之相關
金額
3,282
-
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
本公司擁有人應佔股本
6,768,208
6,748,759
Non-controlling interests
非控制權益
864,053
854,447
TOTAL EQUITY
股本總值
7,632,261
7,603,206
LIABILITIES
負債
Non-current liabilities
非流動負債
Borrowings
借貸
20
579,545
1,200,254
Deferred tax liabilities
遞延稅項負債
21
253,877
253,103
833,422
1,453,357
Current liabilities
流動負債
Trade and bills payables
應付賬款及票據
22
-
11,955
Accrued charges, rental deposits and other
應計費用、租務按金及
payables
其他應付款
248,179
520,901
Borrowings
借貸
20
1,400,704
1,723,536
Taxation payable
應付稅項
727
32,058
1,649,610
2,288,450
Liabilities associated with assets classified
分類為持作出售資產相
as held for sale
關之負債
4
1,328,262
-
2,977,872
2,288,450
TOTAL LIABILITIES
負債總值
3,811,294
3,741,807
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
股本及負債總值
11,443,555
11,345,013
Net current assets
淨流動資產
3,722,403
691,183
Total assets less current liabilities
資產總值減流動負債
8,465,683
9,056,563
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
本公司擁有人應佔股本
Amounts
recognised
in other
comprehensive
income and
accumulated in
equity relating
to assets
classified
as held for sale
Asset
分類為持作
revaluation
出售資產於
Non-
Share
reserve
Translation
Retained
其他全面收益
controlling
Total
capital
資產
reserve
profits
確認及於權益
Total
interests
equity
股本
重估儲備
滙兌儲備
保留盈利
累計之相關金額
合計
非控制權益
股本總值
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
千港元
千港元
千港元
千港元
千港元
千港元
千港元
千港元
At 31 December 2018 (audited)
於 2018年 12月 31日
（經審核）
3,626,781
288,940
178,897
2,654,141
-
6,748,759
854,447
7,603,206
Profit for the period
期內溢利
-
-
-
46,319
-
46,319
16,042
62,361
Other comprehensive income (expense) for
期內其他全面收益（支出）
the period
-
2,588
(29,458)
-
-
(26,870)
(6,436)
(33,306)
Total comprehensive income (expense)
期內全面收益（支出）總額
for the period
-
2,588
(29,458)
46,319
-
19,449
9,606
29,055
Transfer to amounts recognised in
轉移至分類為持作出售資產
other comprehensive income and
於其他全面收益確認及
accumulated equity relating to
於權益累計之相關金額
assets classified as held for sale
-
-
(3,282)
-
3,282
-
-
-
At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)
於 2019年 6月 30日
（未經審核）
3,626,781
291,528
146,157
2,700,460
3,282
6,768,208
864,053
7,632,261
At 1 January 2018 (audited)
於2018年1月1日
（經審核）
3,626,781
253,141
529,417
2,703,516
-
7,112,855
385,093
7,497,948
Profit (loss) for the period
期內溢利（虧損）
-
-
-
143,165
-
143,165
(17,474)
125,691
Other comprehensive income (expense) for
期內其他全面收益（支出）
the period
-
18,414
(88,405)
-
-
(69,991)
(4,457)
(74,448)
Total comprehensive income (expense) for
期內全面收益（支出）總額
the period
-
18,414
(88,405)
143,165
-
73,174
(21,931)
51,243
At 30 June 2018 (unaudited)
於2018年6月30日
（未經審核）
3,626,781
271,555
441,012
2,846,681
-
7,186,029
363,162
7,549,191
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
（未經審核）
（未經審核）
Six months ended 30 June
截至 6 月 30 日止六個月
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
千港元
千港元
NET CASH FROM (USED IN) OPERATING
經營業務所得（所用）之淨現金
ACTIVITIES
80,013
(313,187)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
投資業務
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
購入物業、廠房及設備
(188,897)
(89,354)
Interest received
已收利息
44,852
20,493
Repayment of loan receivables
償還應收貸款
488,636
-
Advance of loan receivables
墊支應收貸款
(505,682)
(118,624)
Advance to an associate
墊支一家聯營公司款項
(113,875)
-
Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through
收購以公允值計量且其變動計入
profit or loss
損益的金融資產
(79,576)
-
Deposit paid for acquisition of distressed asset
收購不良資產組合支付的按金
(115,909)
portfolio
出售物業、廠房及設備所得款項
-
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and
-
equipment
出售以公允值計量且其變動計入
102
Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair
value through profit or loss
損益的金融資產所得款項
-
594,915
Capital injection to an associate
向一家聯營公司之資本投入
-
(16,801)
Withdrawal of restricted bank balances
提取受限制銀行結餘
40,056
-
Withdrawal of pledged bank deposits
提取抵押銀行存款
322,432
844
NET CASH (USED IN) FROM INVESTING
投資業務（所用）所得淨現金
ACTIVITIES
(107,963)
391,575
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
融資業務
Borrowings raised
借貸融資
1,039,091
1,535,350
Repayment of borrowings
償還借貸
(1,003,068)
(1,246,160)
NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
融資業務所得淨現金
36,023
289,190
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH
現金及現金等值增加淨額
EQUIVALENTS
8,073
367,578
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE
現金及現金等值期初數額
BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
497,244
301,850
Effect of foreign currency rate changes
外幣滙率變動之影響
(9,930)
(18,631)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF 現金及現金等值期末數額
THE PERIOD
495,387
650,797
ANALYSIS OF THE BALANCES OF CASH AND
現金及現金等值結餘分析
CASH EQUIVALENTS
銀行結餘及現金
483,258
Bank balances and cash
650,797
Bank balances and cash included in assets
計入分類為持作出售資產
classified as held for sale
的銀行結餘及現金
12,129
-
495,387
650,797
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核）
1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
1. 編制賬目的基準
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 ("HKAS 34") "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
The financial information relating to the year ended 31 December 2018 that is included in these condensed consolidated financial statements as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements is as follows:
The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
1A. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AND TRANSACTIONS IN THE CURRENT
1A. 於本中期期間之重大事件及交易（續）
INTERIM PERIOD (Continued)
(c)
During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the
(c) 截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月，
Company entered into six subscription agreements (the
本公司與六方（「認購人」）分別訂
"CB Agreements") with six parties (the "Subscribers")
立六項認購協議（「可換股債券協
respectively. Pursuant to the CB Agreements, the
議」）。根據可換股債券協議，認
Subscribers agreed to subscribe the Company's
購人同意認購本公司本金總額為
convertible bonds in the aggregate principal amount
1,150,000,000 港元的可換股債
of HK$1,150,000,000. Out of the HK$1,150,000,000,
券。 於1,150,000,000 港 元 中，
HK$950,000,000 will be subscribed by connected parties
950,000,000 港元將由本公司關
of the Company. Details of the CB Agreements are set
連方認購。有關可換股債券協
out in the circular published by the Company dated 10
議的詳情載於本公司刊發日期為
June 2019.
2019 年6 月10 日的通函。
The convertible bonds will mature at the 36th month
可換股債券將於可換股債券發行
after the issue date of the convertible bonds and bear
日期後第36 個月到期，按年利
interest at 7% per annum and payable semi-annually. The
率7% 計息，且每半年付息。可
conversion price of the convertible bonds is HK$2.33 per
換股債券的兌換價為每股2.33 港
share.
元。
On 27 June 2019, the shareholders of the Company
於2019年6月27日，本公司股東
approved the CB Agreements and the convertible bonds
批准可換股債券協議，而可換股債
were issued on 3 July 2019.
券於2019年7月3日發行。
(d)
On 11 March 2019, the Group entered into a letter
(d) 於2019年3月11日，本集團與候
of intent with Ms. Hou Yuanyi and Ms. Zeng Shukun
苑怡女士和曾舒坤女士簽立意向
to acquire certain equity stake in a limited partnership
書，以收購一家持有一項中華人民
company, which holds a portfolio of debt assets in the
共和國（「中國」）境內債權資產包的
People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). The acquisition
有限合伙公司的若干權益。該收購
was completed in July 2019.
事項已於2019年7月完成。
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核）
2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
2. 主要會計政策
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain properties and financial instruments, which are measured at revalued amounts or fair values, as appropriate.
Other than changes in accounting policies resulting from application of new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), the accounting policies and methods of computation used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are the same as those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
Application of new and amendments and interpretation to HKFRSs
In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following new and amendments and interpretation to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA which are mandatorily effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2019 for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements:
underlying asset is available for use). Except for
日）確認使用權資產。除
those that are classified as investment properties
分類為投資物業者及根據
and measured under fair value model, right-of-use
公允值模型計量者外，使
assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated
用權資產按成本減任何累
depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted
計折舊及減值虧損計量，
for any remeasurement of lease liabilities.
並就租賃負債之任何重新
計量作出調整。
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)
Application of new and amendments and interpretation to HKFRSs (Continued)
2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued)
2.1.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16 (Continued)
As a lessee (Continued)
Right-of-use assets (Continued)
The cost of right-of-use asset includes:
the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liability;
any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, less any lease incentives received;
any initial direct costs incurred by the Group; and
an estimate of costs to be incurred by the Group in dismantling and removing the underlying assets, restoring the site on which it is located or restoring the underlying asset to the condition required by the terms and conditions of the lease, if any.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核）
2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)
Application of new and amendments and interpretation to HKFRSs (Continued)
2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued)
2.1.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16 (Continued)
As a lessee (Continued)
Right-of-use assets (Continued)
Right-of-use assets in which the Group is reasonably certain to obtain ownership of the underlying leased assets at the end of the lease term is depreciated from commencement date to the end of the useful life. Otherwise, right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of their estimated useful life and the lease term.
The Group presents right-of-use assets that do not meet the definition of investment properties as a separate line item in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position. The right-of- use assets that meet the definition of investment properties are presented within "investment properties".
Leasehold land and building
For payments of a property interest which includes both leasehold land and building elements, the entire property is presented as property, plant and equipment of the Group when the payments cannot be allocated reliably between the leasehold land and building elements, except for those that are classified and accounted for as investment properties.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)
Application of new and amendments and interpretation to HKFRSs (Continued)
2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued)
2.1.1 Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16 (Continued)
As a lessor
Allocation of consideration to components of a contract
Effective on 1 January 2019, the Group applies HKFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" ("HKFRS 15") to allocate consideration in a contract to lease and non-lease components. Non-lease components are separated from lease components on the basis of their relative stand-alone selling prices.
under HKFRS 9 and initially measured at fair value.
據香港財務報告準則第9
Adjustments to fair value at initial recognition
號列賬，並初步按公允值
are considered as additional lease payments from
計量。首次確認的公允值
lessees.
調整被視為承租人的額外
租賃付款。
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核）
2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)
Application of new and amendments and interpretation to HKFRSs (Continued)
2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued)
Key changes in accounting policies resulting from application of HKFRS 16(Continued)
As a lessor (Continued)
Lease modification
The Group accounts for a modification to an operating lease as a new lease from the effective date of the modification, considering any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to the original lease as part of the lease payments for the new lease.
Transition and summary of effects arising from initial application of HKFRS 16
Definition of a lease
The Group has elected the practical expedient to apply HKFRS 16 to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC) - Int 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease" and not apply this standard to contracts that were not previously identified as containing a lease. Therefore, the Group has not reassessed contracts which already existed prior to the date of initial application.
For contracts entered into or modified on or after 1 January 2019, the Group applies the definition of a lease in accordance with the requirements set out in HKFRS 16 in assessing whether a contract contains a lease.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)
Application of new and amendments and interpretation to HKFRSs (Continued)
2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued)
2.1.2 Transition and summary of effects arising f r o m i n i t i a l a p p l i c a t i o n o f H K F R S 1 6 (Continued)
Definition of a lease (Continued)
The Group has applied HKFRS 16 retrospectively with the cumulative effect recognised at the date of initial application, 1 January 2019. Any difference at the date of initial application, if any, is recognised in the opening retained profits and comparative information has not been restated.
The carrying amount of right-of-use assets as at 1 January 2019 comprises the following:
使 用 權 資 產 於2019 年1
1 日之賬面值包括以下 各項：
Right-of-use assets
使用權資產
Note HK$'000
附註 千港元
Reclassified from prepaid lease payments
已自預付租賃付款重新分類
(a)
178,435
By class:
按類別：
Leasehold land
租賃土地
178,435
Note:
Upfront payments for leasehold land in the PRC were classified as prepaid lease payments as at 31 December 2018. Upon application of HKFRS 16, the prepaid lease payments amounting to HK$178,435,000 were reclassified to right-of- use assets.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核）
2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)
Application of new and amendments and interpretation to HKFRSs (Continued)
2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued)
2.1.2 Transition and summary of effects arising f r o m i n i t i a l a p p l i c a t i o n o f H K F R S 1 6 (Continued)
As a lessor
In accordance with the transitional provisions in HKFRS 16, the Group is not required to make any adjustment on transition for leases in which the Group is a lessor but account for these leases in accordance with HKFRS 16 from the date of initial application and comparative information has not been restated.
Upon application of HKFRS 16, new lease contracts entered into but commence after the date of initial application relating to the same underlying assets under existing lease contracts are accounted as if the existing leases are modified as at 1 January 2019. The application has had no impact on the Group's condensed consolidated statement of financial position at 1 January 2019. However, with effect from 1 January 2019, lease payments relating to the revised lease term after modification are recognised as income on a straight-line basis over the extended lease term.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)
Application of new and amendments and interpretation to HKFRSs (Continued)
2.1 Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued)
2.1.2 Transition and summary of effects arising f r o m i n i t i a l a p p l i c a t i o n o f H K F R S 1 6 (Continued)
As a lessor (Continued)
Before application of HKFRS 16, refundable rental deposits received were considered as rights and obligations under leases to which HKAS 17 applied. Based on the definition of lease payments under HKFRS 16, such deposits are not payments relating to the right-of-use assets and were adjusted to reflect the discounting effect at transition. In the opinion of the directors of the Company, the discounting on such refundable rental deposits received had no material impact on the condensed consolidated financial statements and, thus no adjustment was made as at 1 January 2019.
Effective on 1 January 2019, the Group has applied HKFRS 15 to allocate consideration in the contract to each lease and non- lease components. The change in allocation basis has had no material impact on the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group for the current period.
4. ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE AND LIABILITIES 4.
分類為持作出售資產及分類為持作出
ASSOCIATED WITH ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE
售資產相關之負債
On 28 November 2018, an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, namely TZ United East, entered into a merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") with Zhong Hai You Qi and COBT, pursuant to which, Zhong Hai You Qi will absorb and merge with TZ United East and COBT. Prior to the completion of the Proposed Merger and as at 30 June 2019, Zhong Hai You Qi was an associate of the Company through its holding of 33% equity interest in Zhong Hai You Qi under Tai Zhou Dong Thai Petrochemical Company Limited ("TZ Dong Thai"), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Besides, Zhong Hai You Qi and COBT were non-wholly owned subsidiaries of CNOOC Refinery Co., Ltd. ("CRCL"), a state-owned enterprise.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核）
4. ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE AND LIABILITIES 4.
分類為持作出售資產及分類為持作出
ASSOCIATED WITH ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE
售資產相關之負債（續）
(Continued)
Upon completion of the Proposed Merger, TZ United East and
建議合併完成後，泰州東聯及中海瀝青
COBT will be dissolved and deregistered. Zhong Hai You Qi will
將解散及註銷。中海油泰州石化將為存
be the surviving entity (the "Merged Enterprise"). The Group
續公司（「經合併企業」）。本集團將會透
will own 51% of the equity interest in the Merged Enterprise
過泰州東泰持有51% 經合併企業的權
through TZ Dong Thai. The management of the Group is of the
益。本集團之管理層認為，由於經合併
view that since the relevant activities of the Merged Enterprise
企業之相關活動需得到本集團及中海油
require the unanimous consent of the Group and CRCL through
煉化於經合併企業的股東大會及董事會
shareholders' meetings and board meetings of the Merged
會議之一致同意，因此於建議合併完成
Enterprise, the Group's interest in Zhong Hai You Qi should be
後，本集團於中海油泰州石化的權益將
considered as interest in a joint venture after completion of the
應被視為合營企業權益。
Proposed Merger.
Completion of the Proposed Merger is subject to certain
建議合併完成須待若干先決條件達成後
conditions, including but not limited to obtaining approvals
方可作實，包括但不限於取得合併協議
required under applicable laws, regulations and rules (including
所載的適用法律、法規及規則（包括上市
the Listing Rules), which are set out in the Merger Agreement.
規則）項下規定的批准。根據董事當時的
Based on the then best estimation of the Directors, the Proposed
最佳估計，預期建議合併於2019 年7 月
Merger was expected to complete in July 2019. Consequently,
完成。因此，本公司董事認為，於2019
the directors of the Company considered that the operation
年6 月30 日，泰州東聯項下之業務應被
under TZ United East should be regarded as a discontinued
視為已終止經營業務。
operation as at 30 June 2019.
The Proposed Merger was completed on 15 July 2019.
建議合併於2019 年7 月15 日完成。
As at 30 June 2019, the assets and liabilities of TZ United East
於2019 年6 月30 日，將於十二個月內出
attributable to the Group to be sold within twelve months
售的本集團應佔泰州東聯的資產及負債
had been classified as assets and liabilities held for sale and
已分類為持作出售資產及負債，並於中
were separately presented in the interim statement of financial
期財務狀況表單獨呈列。泰州東聯於本
position. The profit or loss of TZ United East for the current and
期間及過往期間的損益呈列於已終止經
prior periods were presented as profit or loss in discontinued
營業務（見附註5）。
operation (see note 5).
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
4. ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE AND LIABILITIES 4.
分類為持作出售資產及分類為持作出
ASSOCIATED WITH ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE
售資產相關之負債（續）
(Continued)
As at
30 June
於6 月30 日
2019
HK$'000
千港元
(Unaudited)
（未經審核）
Property, plant and equipment
物業、廠房及設備
3,521,873
Right-of-use assets
使用權資產
175,584
Goodwill
商譽
39,462
Inventories
存貨
82,934
Trade receivables
應收賬款
11,186
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
按金、預付款及其他應收款
224,208
Bank balances and cash
銀行結餘及現金
12,129
建議合併所產生的以公允值計量且其變
4,067,376
Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss arising
from the Proposed Merger (Note)
動計入損益的金融資產（附註）
155,658
Total assets classified as held for sale
分類為持作出售資產總值
4,223,034
Borrowings
借貸
969,671
Deferred tax liabilities
遞延稅項負債
1,899
Trade and bills payables
應付賬款及票據
8,009
Accrued charges, rental deposits and other payables
應計費用、租務按金及其他應付款
309,769
建議合併所產生的遞延稅項負債（附註）
1,289,348
Deferred tax liability arising from the Proposed Merger
(Note)
38,914
Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for
分類為持作出售資產相關
sale
之負債
1,328,262
Note: The amount represents the change in the difference between the fair value of the assets to be received by the Company, i.e. additional interest in Zhong Hai You Qi, and the equity value of TZ United East to be transferred out by the Company arising from the Proposed Merger as at 30 June 2019 and the date of the Merger Agreement. The relevant deferred tax was calculated at the Enterprise Income Tax rate, which was 25%.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核）
5. DISCONTINUED OPERATION
5. 已終止經營業務
The result of the discontinued operation (i.e. TZ United East) included in the profit (loss) for the period are set out below.
已終止經營業務（即泰州東聯）的業績（計 入期內溢利（虧損））載列如下。
Six months ended 30 June
截至 6 月 30 日止六個月
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
千港元
千港元
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
（未經審核）
（未經審核）
(Restated)
（經重列）
Sales of petrochemical products
銷售石化產品
5,656
-
Sub-contracting income
加工費收入
282,725
247,073
288,381
247,073
Cost of sales and services
銷售及服務成本
(207,088)
(212,081)
81,293
34,992
Other income, gains and losses
其他收入、收益及虧損
909
4,926
Change in fair value of financial assets at
以公允值計量的金融資產之
fair value through profit or loss
公允值變動
89
-
Administrative expenses
行政費用
(40,564)
(50,346)
Other expenses (Note)
其他費用（附註）
(30,645)
(71,169)
Finance costs
財務費用
(40,091)
(65,893)
Loss before taxation
除稅前虧損
(29,009)
(147,490)
Taxation
稅項
-
-
Loss for the period
期內虧損
(29,009)
(147,490)
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
5. DISCONTINUED OPERATION (Continued)
5.
已終止經營業務（續）
Six months ended 30 June
截至 6 月 30 日止六個月
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
千港元
千港元
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
（未經審核）
（未經審核）
(Restated)
（經重列）
Change in fair value of financial assets at fair
建議合併所產生以公允值計量且
value through profit or loss arising from
其變動計入損益的金融資產之
the Proposed Merger
公允值變動
155,658
-
Legal and professional fees incurred for the
建議合併所產生的法律及
Proposed Merger
專業費用
(9,455)
-
Taxation
稅項
(38,914)
-
Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued
已終止經營業務的期內溢利
operation
（虧損）
78,280
(147,490)
Profit (loss) from discontinued operation
以下各項應佔已終止經營業務的
attributable to:
溢利（虧損）：
- Owners of the Company
- 本公司擁有人
53,285
(99,569)
- Non-controlling interests
- 非控制權益
24,995
(47,921)
78,280
(147,490)
Cash flow from discontinued operation:
來自已終止經營業務的現金流：
Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating
來自經營業務的淨現金流入
activities
（流出）
121,633
(110,410)
Net cash outflow from investing activities
來自投資業務的淨現金流出
(104,721)
(81,744)
Net cash (outflow) inflow from financing
來自融資業務的淨現金（流出）
activities
流入
(66,389)
475,890
Net cash (outflow) inflow
淨現金（流出）流入
(49,477)
283,736
Note: The amount represents direct costs, such as wages, depreciation expenses, consumables and other direct attributable costs incurred by TZ United East during its suspension of production for inspection and maintenance of its production plant.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核）
5. DISCONTINUED OPERATION (Continued)
Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued operation has been arrived at after charging (crediting):
5. 已終止經營業務（續）
期內來自已終止經營業務之溢利（虧損） 經已扣除（計入）：
Six months ended 30 June
截至 6 月 30 日止六個月
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
千港元
千港元
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
（未經審核）
（未經審核）
(Restated)
（經重列）
Depreciation for property, plant and
物業、廠房及設備之
equipment
折舊
109,785
120,600
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
使用權資產之折舊
2,077
-
Amortisation of prepaid lease payments
預付租賃付款攤銷
-
2,202
Cost of inventories recognised as an expense
已確認為支出之存貨成本
5,656
-
Staff costs including directors' and chief
員工費用包括董事及
executive's remuneration
行政總裁酬金
39,591
38,368
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
6. OTHER INCOME, GAINS AND LOSSES
6. 其他收入、收益及虧損
Six months ended 30 June
截至 6 月 30 日止六個月
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
千港元
千港元
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
（未經審核）
（未經審核）
(Restated)
（經重列）
Continuing operations
持續經營業務
Interest income
利息收入
- bank deposits
- 銀行存款
2,018
729
- amounts due from an associate (Note 14)
- 應收一家聯營公司款（附註14）
11,479
13,043
- loan receivables
- 應收貸款
42,542
9,205
Net foreign exchange loss
滙兌虧損淨額
(14)
(103)
Net gain on disposal of property, plant and
出售物業、廠房及設備之
equipment
收益淨額
-
14
Government rates concession
政府差餉寬減
16
14
Others
其他
816
715
56,857
23,617
7. FINANCE COSTS
7.
財務費用
Six months ended 30 June
截至 6 月 30 日止六個月
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
千港元
千港元
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
（未經審核）
（未經審核）
(Restated)
（經重列）
Continuing operations
持續經營業務
Interest on bank loans wholly repayable
須於五年內悉數償還的
within five years
銀行借貸利息
32,772
22,820
Interest on other loans wholly repayable
須於五年內悉數償還的
within five years
其他借貸利息
941
3,935
33,713
26,755
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核）
8. TAXATION
8.
稅項
Six months ended 30 June
截至 6 月 30 日止六個月
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
千港元
千港元
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
（未經審核）
（未經審核）
(Restated)
（經重列）
Continuing operations
持續經營業務
Tax charge comprises:
稅項支出包括：
PRC Enterprise Income Tax
中國企業所得稅
- current tax
- 即期稅項
7,166
46,012
PRC Enterprise Income Tax
中國企業所得稅
- underprovision in prior periods
- 前期提撥不足
-
12,023
遞延稅項（附註21）：
7,166
58,035
Deferred taxation (Note 21):
- current period
- 本期間
2,726
(32,623)
9,892
25,412
On 21 March 2018, the Hong Kong Legislative Council passed The Inland Revenue (Amendment) (No. 7) Bill 2017 (the "Bill") which introduces the two-tiered profits tax rates regime. The Bill was signed into law on 28 March 2018 and was gazetted on the following day. Under the two-tiered profits tax rates regime, the first HK$2 million of profits of the qualifying group entity will be taxed at 8.25%, and profits above HK$2 million will be taxed at 16.5%. The profits of group entities not qualifying for the two-tiered profits tax rates regime will continue to be taxed at a flat rate of 16.5%. Accordingly, starting from 2018, the Hong Kong profits tax is calculated at 8.25% on the first HK$2 million of the estimated assessable profits and at 16.5% on the estimated assessable profits above HK$2 million. No provision for Hong Kong Profits Tax has been made as the Company and its subsidiaries in Hong Kong incurred tax losses for both periods.
The taxation charge of the PRC Enterprise Income Tax for
本期間及去年同期之中國企業所得稅乃
both periods has been made based on the Group's estimated
本公司於中國之附屬公司以估計的應課
assessable profits calculated in accordance with the relevant
稅溢利按適用的所得稅法例計算所得之
income tax laws applicable to the subsidiaries of the Company in
稅項支出。
the PRC.
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
TAXATION (Continued)
The withholding tax arising from dividend income received from PRC subsidiaries of the Company is calculated at 5% in both periods.
Under the Law of the PRC on Enterprise Income Tax (the "EIT Law") and Implementation Regulation of the EIT Law, the tax rate of PRC subsidiaries is 25% from 1 January 2008 onwards.
(LOSS) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(Loss) profit for the period from continuing operations has been arrived at after charging (crediting):
期內來自持續經營業務之（虧損）溢利經 已扣除（計入）：
Six months ended 30 June
截至 6 月 30 日止六個月
2019 2018
HK$'000 HK$'000
千港元千港元
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
（未經審核） （未經審核）
(Restated)
（經重列）
Auditor's remuneration
核數師酬金
1,400
1,400
Depreciation for property, plant and
物業、廠房及設備之折舊
equipment
6,383
6,616
Staff costs including directors' and chief
員工費用包括董事及
executive's remuneration
行政總裁酬金
24,297
21,782
Rental income under operating leases for
投資物業項下之營運租約之租金收
investment properties, less outgoings of
入，扣除開支5,317,000 港元
HK$5,317,000 (six months ended 30 June
（截至2018 年6 月30 日止
2018: HK$3,741,000)
六個月：3,741,000 港元）
(50,287)
(54,076)
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核）
10. EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
From continuing operations
The calculation of the basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company is based on the following data:
10. 每股盈利（虧損）
來自持續經營業務
本公司擁有人應佔的每股基本盈利（虧 損）乃根據下列數據計算所得：
Six months ended 30 June
截至 6 月 30 日止六個月
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
千港元
千港元
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
（未經審核）
（未經審核）
(Restated)
（經重列）
Earnings (loss):
盈利（虧損）：
Earnings for the purpose of basic earnings
用以計算每股基本盈利之
per share (profit for the period attributable
盈利（本公司擁有人應佔期內
to owners of the Company)
溢利）
46,319
143,165
Less: (Profit) loss for the period from
減：來自已終止經營業務之
discontinued operation attributable
本公司擁有人應佔期內
to owners of the Company
（溢利）虧損
(53,285)
99,569
(Loss) earnings for the purpose of basic
用以計算來自持續經營業務之
(loss) earnings per share from continuing
每股基本（虧損）盈利之（虧損）
operations
盈利
(6,966)
242,734
Six months ended 30 June
截至 6 月 30 日止 6 個月
2019
2018
in thousand
in thousand
千股
千股
Number of shares:
股份數目：
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
用以計算每股基本盈利（虧損）之
for the purpose of basic earnings (loss) per
加權平均普通股股份數目
share
2,304,850
2,304,850
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
10. EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (Continued)
From continuing and discontinued operations
The calculation of the basic earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations attributable to the owners of the Company is based on the following data:
10. 每股盈利（虧損（）續）
來自持續及已終止經營業務
來自持續及已終止經營業務的本公司擁 有人應佔每股基本盈利（虧損）乃根據下 列數據計算所得 ﹕
Six months ended 30 June
截至 6 月 30 日止六個月
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
千港元
千港元
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
（未經審核）
（未經審核）
(Restated)
（經重列）
Earnings
盈利
Earnings for the purpose of basic earnings
用以計算每股基本盈利之
per share (profit for the period attributable
盈利（本公司擁有人應佔期內
to owners of the Company)
溢利）
46,319
143,165
The denominators used are the same as those detailed above for both basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share.
From discontinued operation
Basic earnings per share for discontinued operation is HK2.31 cents (2018: Loss of HK4.32 cents) per share, based on the profit attributable to owners of the Company from the discontinued operation of HK$53,285,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: Loss of HK$99,569,000).
No diluted earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 were presented as the Company had no potential ordinary shares for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核）
11. DIVIDEND
11.
股息
The Board has resolved not to declare any interim dividend for
董事會議決不宣派任何截至2019 年6
the six months ended 30 June 2019 (2018: Nil).
月30 日止六個月之中期股息（2018 年：
無）。
12. MOVEMENTS IN INVESTMENT PROPERTIES
12.
投資物業之變動
During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group did
於截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月內，本
not make any material additions or disposals of investment
集團並無進行任何重大購置或出售投資
properties.
物業。
The fair values of the investment properties of the Group as at
本集團的投資物業於2019 年6 月30 日及
30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 were arrived at on the
2018 年12 月31 日之公允值乃基於威格
basis of a valuation carried out on respective dates by Vigers
斯資產評估顧問有限公司（「威格斯」），
Appraisal & Consulting Limited ("Vigers"), an independent
一間與本集團並無關連的獨立合資格專
qualified professional valuer not connected with the Group.
業估值師，就該日的價值進行評估所
Vigers is a member of the Institute of Valuers.
得。威格斯是估值師學會成員。
The fair value was determined by reference to comparable sales
公允值是參考於相關市場取得之可供比
transactions available in the relevant market or by investment
較的銷售交易或投資方法藉評估所有可
approach, where the market rentals of all lettable units of the
出租物業單位之市場租金及使用投資者
properties are assessed and discounted at the market yield
就此類物業所預期的市場回報率折現釐
expected by investors for these types of properties. The market
定。市場租金評估是參考已完成出租物
rentals are assessed by reference to the rentals received in the
業單位之已收取租金及其他鄰近相近之
lettable units of the properties as well as other lettings of similar
出租物業。採用的資本化利率是參考分
properties in the neighbourhood. The capitalisation rate adopted
析相似商用物業之銷售交易並經調整物
is made by reference to the yields derived from analysing the
業投資者對市場的期望從而反映本集團
sales transactions of similar commercial properties and adjusted
投資物業之獨特因素。
to take into account the market expectation from property
investors to reflect factors specific to the Group's investment
properties.
In estimating the fair value of the properties, the highest and best use of the properties is their current use.
The increase in fair value of investment properties for the six months ended 30 June 2019 of approximately HK$17,794,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$44,927,000) has been recognised directly in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss.
All the Group's property interests held under operating leases to earn rentals or for capital appreciation purposes are measured using the fair value model and are classified and accounted for as investment properties.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
13. MOVEMENTS IN PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
13. 物業、廠房及設備之變動
During the current interim period, the Group paid approximately H K $ 1 8 6 , 0 0 3 , 0 0 0 ( s i x m o n t h s e n d e d 3 0 J u n e 2 0 1 8 : HK$88,810,000) for construction costs for optimisation of production facilities and construction of a container terminal, and HK$2,894,000 for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$544,000).
The fair values of the Group's leasehold land and buildings as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 have been arrived at on the basis of valuations carried out on the respective dates by Vigers and A-Plus Surveyors Limited ("A-Plus"). The valuations were arrived at using direct comparison method by reference to sales evidence as available on the market. The revaluation surplus on revaluation of the leasehold land and buildings amounting to approximately HK$2,535,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$21,533,000) was credited to the asset revaluation reserve.
During the six months ended 30 June 2019, property, plant and equipment amounting to approximately HK$3,521,873,000 was reclassified to assets held for sale as a result of the Proposed Merger (note 4).
The amounts as at 30 June 2019 are unsecured and of a non- trade nature, bearing interest of 4% per annum and will mature in December 2019. As at 30 June 2019, the amounts due from an associate are assessed individually and an impairment allowance of approximately HK$882,000 was made for the current interim period as a result of the change in the credit risk of the associate.
As at 30 June 2019, the loan receivables were unsecured, bear interest at 4.75% to 12% per annum. The Company assessed the loss allowance of these loan receivables individually and an impairment allowance of approximately HK$9,592,000 were made for the current interim period as a result of the change in the credit risk of third parties.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
17. IMPAIRMENT ASSESSMENT ON FINANCIAL ASSETS AND 17.預期信貸虧損（「預期信貸虧損」）模式
OTHER ITEMS SUBJECT TO EXPECTED CREDIT LOSS ("ECL")
對金融資產及其他項目的減值評估
MODEL
Six months ended 30 June
截至 6 月 30 日止六個月
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
千港元
千港元
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
（未經審核）
（未經審核）
Impairment loss provision recognised
就以下項目已確認（回撥）之減值
(reversed) in respect of:
虧損撥備：
Loan receivables
應收貸款
9,592
-
Amounts due from an associate
應收一家聯營公司款
882
(15,000)
10,474
(15,000)
The basis of determining the inputs and assumptions and the estimation techniques used in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are the same as those used in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
During the current interim period, the Group provided for an impariment loss of approximately HK$10,474,000.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核）
18. PLEDGE OF ASSETS
18. 資產抵押
As at 30 June 2019, the Group pledged certain investment properties, leasehold land and buildings, land use rights and factory, plant and machinery with an aggregate carrying value at the end of the reporting period of approximately HK$2,360,795,000 (31 December 2018: HK$2,360,959,000), HK$346,300,000 (31 December 2018: HK$343,800,000), HK$74,104,000 (31 December 2018: HK$122,532,000) and HK$711,157,000 (31 December 2018: HK$734,248,000) respectively to secure general banking facilities granted to the Group, other loans and other payables to an independent third party. As at 30 June 2019, the Group did not pledge any bank deposits (31 December 2018: HK$322,432,000) to secure bank borrowings advanced to the Group (note 20).
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
20. BORROWINGS
20. 借貸
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
於 6 月 30 日
於12 月31 日
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
千港元
千港元
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
（未經審核）
（經審核）
Bank loans - secured and unguaranteed Bank loans - secured and guaranteed Other loan - secured
Other loans - unsecured
銀行貸款 - 有抵押及非保證 銀行貸款 - 有抵押及有保證 其他貸款 - 有抵押
其他貸款 - 無抵押
1,093,636 1,650,913
511,364 399,543
649,574
375,249 223,760
1,980,249 2,923,790
Carrying amounts repayable: Within one year
More than one year, but not exceeding two years
More than two years, but not more than five years
Over five years
應償還之賬面金額： 一年之內
一年以上但
不超過二年 二年以上但 不超過五年 超過五年
920,704 1,273,536
34,090 493,833
136,364 272,631
409,091 433,790
Add: Carrying amounts of bank loans containing a repayment on demand clause (shown under current liabilities) with scheduled repayment set out in the loan agreements due:
- within one year
加：包含按要求還款條文並於貸 款協議所載之預定還款之 銀行貸款之賬面金額（列為 流動負債）：
一年之內
1,500,249 2,473,790
480,000 450,000
1,980,249
2,923,790
Less: Amounts due within one year shown
減：於一年之內到期並列為流動
under current liabilities
負債之金額
(1,400,704)
(1,723,536)
Amounts shown under non-current liabilities
列為非流動負債之金額
579,545
1,200,254
68
Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited
銀建國際控股集團有限公司
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核）
21. DEFERRED TAXATION
The followings are the major deferred tax assets and liabilities recognised and movements thereon during the current interim period:
21. 遞延稅項
以下為於本中期期間已確認的主要遞延 稅項資產與負債及其變動：
Accelerated
Revaluation
tax
of
Tax
depreciation
properties
losses
Total
加速稅務折舊
物業重估
稅務虧損
總額
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
千港元
千港元
千港元
千港元
At 31 December 2018 (audited)
於2018年12月31日（經審核）
(55)
(254,856)
1,808
(253,103)
Charge to profit or loss for the period (note 8)
於本期間損益表扣除（附註8）
-
(2,726)
-
(2,726)
Charge to other comprehensive income for the
於本期間其他全面收益扣除
period
-
53
-
53
Reclassified to liabilities associated with assets
重新分類至分類為持作出售資產
classified as held for sale (note 4)
相關之負債（附註4）
-
1,899
-
1,899
At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)
於2019年6月30日（未經審核）
(55)
(255,630)
1,808
(253,877)
22. TRADE AND BILLS PAYABLES
The following is an aged analysis of trade and bills payables presented based on the invoice dates at the end of the reporting period:
22. 應付賬款及票據
下述是按發票日為基準之應付賬款及票 據於各報告期末之賬齡分析 ﹕
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
6月30日於12 月31 日
2019 2018
HK$'000 HK$'000
千港元千港元
(Unaudited) (Audited)
（未經審核）（經審核）
0 to 30 days
0 至30 日
8,009
11,955
As at 30 June 2019,
the entire trade and bills payables of
於2019 年6 月30 日，全部應付賬款及
HK$8,009,000 belonged to TZ United East and were reclassified
票據總額8,009,000 港元乃屬於泰州東
to liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale.
聯，並已重新分類為有關持作出售資產
的負債。
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
23. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS
23.
資本承擔
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
於 6 月 30 日
於12 月31 日
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
千港元
千港元
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
（未經審核）
（經審核）
Capital commitments in respect of property,
關於物業、廠房及設備之
plant and equipment:
資本承擔：
- contracted for but not provided in the
- 已落實但並未於簡明綜合財
condensed consolidated financial
務報表中反映（附註a）
statements (Note a)
155,986
110,192
Capital commitments in respect of unlisted
關於非上市股本證券之
equity securities:
資本承擔：
- contracted for but not provided in the
- 已落實但並未於簡明綜合
condensed consolidated financial
財務報表中反映
statements (Note b)
（附註b）
170,455
171,233
Notes:
These commitments belonged to TZ United East.
During the year ended 31 December 2015, the Group entered into a shareholders' agreement with several parties to incorporate a joint venture, namely Zhongxin Zhangbei Solar Energy Thermal Power Generation Co., Ltd. ("Solar Energy Thermal Power") to invest in a solar energy project. The total capital of Solar Energy Thermal Power would be RMB1,000,000,000 and the Group has committed to inject an aggregate of RMB150,000,000 (equivalent to HK$170,455,000) (31 December 2018: RMB150,000,000 (equivalent to HK$171,233,000)) into Solar Energy Thermal Power, which represents 15% of the equity interest thereof. As at 30 June 2019, the Group has not yet paid its committed amount.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
25. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
Fair value of the Group's financial assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis
Some of the Group's financial assets are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period. The following table gives information about how the fair values of these financial assets are determined (in particular, the valuation technique(s) and inputs used), as well as the level of the fair value hierarchy into which the fair value measurements are categorised (Levels 1 to
based on the degree to which the inputs to the fair value measurements are observable.
Level 1 fair value measurements are those derived from quoted prices (unadjusted) in active market for identical assets or liabilities;
Level 2 fair value measurements are those derived from inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and
Level 3 fair value measurements are those derived from valuation techniques that include inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核）
25. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued)
Fair value of the Group's financial assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis (Continued)
Financial assets
Fair value as at
金融資產
公允值於
30 June 2019
31 December 2018
2019 年6 月30 日
2018 年12 月31 日
Unaudited
Audited
未經審核
經審核
25. 金融工具的公允值計量（續）
本 集 團 金 融 資 產 及 金 融 負 債 之 公 允 值 按 經常性基準以公允值計量（續）
Significant
Fair value
Valuation technique(s)
unobservable
hierarchy
and key input(s)
input(s)
估值方法及
重大不可被
公允值等級
關鍵因素
觀察之信息
3) Unlisted
Equity investment in Beijing
equity
TeraSolar Photothermal
securities
Technologies Co., Ltd.
非上市股本
engaged in providing
證券
complete solution for solar
thermal electric system -
HK$6,909,000
持有北京兆陽光熱技術有限公
司的股本投資，其致力為太陽
能熱發電系統提供全面解決方
案 - 6,909,000 港元
Investment in Xinye Equity Investment Management Ltd. engaged in investment business - HK$89,141,000 (Note iv)
持有信業股權投資管理有限公 司投資，其致力經營投資業務
- 89,141,000 港元（附註iv）
Equity investment in Beijing
Level 3
Adjusted net asset
Adjusted net
TeraSolar engaged in
第3 類
approach - the book value
asset value of
providing complete solution
of assets and liabilities of
the investee
for solar thermal electric
the investee are adjusted
(Note i)
system - HK$64,930,000
to their fair value (2018:
(2018:
持有兆陽光熱的股本投資，其
present value of the
discount
致力為太陽能熱發電系統提供
disposal value).
rate on the
全面解決方案 - 64,930,000
經調整的淨資產方法 - 被
disposal value
港元
投資公司之資產和負債的
被投資公司之
賬面值調整至其公允值。
經調整資產
（2018：出售價值的現值）。
淨值（附註i）
（2018：出售
價值的貼現率）
N/A
Level 3
Present value of the
Discount
不適用
第3 類
disposal value - Discount
rate on the
rate
disposal value
出售價值的現值 - 折現率
(Note ii)
出售價值的貼
現率（附註ii）
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
25. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued)
Fair value of the Group's financial assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis (Continued)
Financial assets
Fair value as at
金融資產
公允值於
30 June 2019
31 December 2018
2019 年6 月30 日
2018 年12 月31 日
Unaudited
Audited
未經審核
經審核
25. 金融工具的公允值計量（續）
本 集 團 金 融 資 產 及 金 融 負 債 之 公 允 值 按 經常性基準以公允值計量（續）
Significant
Fair value
Valuation technique(s)
unobservable
hierarchy
and key input(s)
input(s)
估值方法及
重大不可被
公允值等級
關鍵因素
觀察之信息
4) Unlisted
Assets - HK$573,864,000
Assets - HK$573,798,000
Level 3
Adjusted net asset
Adjusted net
fund
資產 - 573,864,000 港元
資產 - 573,798,000 港元
第3 類
approach - the book value
asset value
investments
of assets and liabilities of
by reference
非上市基金
the investee are adjusted to
to the fair
投資
their fair value.
value of the
經調整的淨資產方法 - 被
underlying
投資公司之資產和負債的賬
assets
面值調整至其公允值。
(Note iii)
參考有關資產
之公允值以調
整淨資產價值
（附註iii）
Assets - HK$33,691,000
Assets - HK$18,431,000
Level 3
Adjusted net asset
Adjusted net
資產 - 33,691,000 港元
資產 - 18,431,000 港元
第3 類
approach - the book value
asset value of
of assets and liabilities of
the investee
the investee are adjusted to
(Note i)
their fair value.
被投資公司之
經調整的淨資產方法 - 被
經調整資產淨
投資公司之資產和負債的賬
值（附註i）
面值調整至其公允值。
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核）
25. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued)
Fair value of the Group's financial assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis (Continued)
Financial assets
Fair value as at
金融資產
公允值於
30 June 2019
31 December 2018
2019 年6 月30 日
2018 年12 月31 日
Unaudited
Audited
未經審核
經審核
25. 金融工具的公允值計量（續）
本 集 團 金 融 資 產 及 金 融 負 債 之 公 允 值 按 經常性基準以公允值計量（續）
Significant
Fair value
Valuation technique(s)
unobservable
hierarchy
and key input(s)
input(s)
估值方法及
重大不可被
公允值等級
關鍵因素
觀察之信息
5) Forward
Forward contract arising
N/A
Level 3
Binomial option pricing
Volatility of
contracts
from the CB Agreements -
不適用
第3 類
model - Share price,
the share
遠期合約
HK$20,000,000
discount rate, expected
price of the
可換股債券協議所產生的遠期
volatitity, risk-free rate,
Company
合約－ 20,000,000 港元
dividend yield and time to
and discount
maturity.
rate on the
二項式期權定價模式 -
redemption
股價、折現率、預期波幅、
amount
無風險利率、股息收益及
(Note v)
距離到期日之時間
本公司股價波
動及贖回金額
折現率（附註v）
Forward contract arising from
N/A
Level 3
Discounted cash flow for TZ
Discount rate
the Merger Agreement -
不適用
第3 類
United East and the Merged
used for the
HK$155,658,000 (details set
Enterprise - Discount rate
cash flow
out in note 4)
泰州東聯及經合併企業之折
(Note vi)
合併協議所產生的遠期合約－
現現金流量 - 折現率
現金流量所用
155,658,000 港元（詳情載於
折現率
附註4）
（附註vi）
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月
25. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS 25.
金融工具的公允值計量（續）
(Continued)
Fair value of the Group's financial assets that are measured
本 集 團 金 融 資 產 及 金 融 負 債 之 公 允 值 按
at fair value on a recurring basis (Continued)
經常性基準以公允值計量（續）
Notes:
A 10% increase in the adjusted net assets holding all other variables constant would increase the carrying amounts of these unlisted equity securities by approximately HK$15,250,000, in aggregate.
A 10% increase in the discount rate holding all other variables constant would decrease the carrying amount by approximately HK$124,000.
A 10% decrease in the fair value of the underlying assets would decrease the carrying amount by approximately HK$53,561,000.
During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group entered into a sales and purchase agreement to dispose of an investment to an independent third party for a total consideration of RMB80,132,000. The disposal is expected to be completed by 31 December 2019.
A 10% increase in the share price would increase the carrying amount by approximately HK$3,000,000. A 10% increase in the discount rate would increase the carrying amount approximately HK$23,494,000.
A 5% increase in the discount rate holding all other variables constant would decrease the carrying amount by approximately HK$74,415,000.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合財務報表附註
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
截至2019 年6 月30 日止六個月（未經審核）
25. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS 25.
金融工具的公允值計量（續）
(Continued)
Fair value of the Group's financial assets that are measured
本 集 團 金 融 資 產 及 金 融 負 債 之 公 允 值 按
at fair value on a recurring basis (Continued)
經常性基準以公允值計量（續）
The Directors consider that the carrying amounts of financial
董事認為，以攤銷成本於簡明綜合財務
assets recorded at amortised cost in the condensed consolidated
報表列賬的金融資產的賬面值與其公允
financial statements approximate their fair value:
值相若：
Reconciliation of Level 3 fair value measurements of
第 3 類金融資產的公允值計量調節表
financial assets
Structured
Unlisted
Unlisted
finance
fund
equity
Forward
securities
investments
securities
contracts
Total
結構性
非上市
非上市
金融證券
基金投資
股本證券
遠期合約
總計
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
千港元
千港元
千港元
千港元
千港元
At 1 January 2019 (audited)
於2019 年1 月1 日
（經審核）
6,781
592,229
200,818
-
799,828
Total gain (loss) in profit or loss
於損益表之收益
（虧損）總額
-
17,935
(72,090)
175,658
121,503
Exchange realignment
滙兌較正
-
(2,609)
(349)
-
(2,958)
Addition
添置
-
-
79,576
-
79,576
At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)
於2019 年6 月30 日
（未經審核）
6,781
607,555
207,955
175,658
997,949
The total gains or losses for the period included an unrealised gain of approximately HK$121,503,000 (31 December 2018: HK$74,404,000) relating to financial assets that are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period. Such fair value gains or losses are included in 'change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss' and 'profit (loss) for the period from discontinued operation'.
Silver Grant International Industries Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 09:11:09 UTC