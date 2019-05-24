Silver Grant International Industries : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 24 MAY 2019 (in PDF)

Log in
Silver Grant International Industries : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 24 MAY 2019

05/24/2019 | 06:33am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

銀 建 國 際 實 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 171)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 24 MAY 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Silver Grant International Industries Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the notice of annual general meeting of the Company dated 23 April 2019 (the "Notice of AGM") were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") by way of poll at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 24 May 2019 (the "AGM").

Tricor Secretaries Limited, the share registrar of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, there were a total of 2,304,849,611 shares of the Company (the "Shares") in issue. The total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions at the AGM was 2,304,849,611 Shares. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and there were no holders of Shares that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM.

The following are the poll results of the resolutions proposed at the AGM:

Number of votes cast

Total

(percentage of total number

Ordinary resolutions

number of

of votes cast)

votes cast

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the audited

1,005,829,741

0

1,005,829,741

consolidated financial statements, the

(100%)

(0%)

directors' report and the independent

auditor's report for the year ended 31

December 2018.

2.

(a)

(1)

To re-elect Mr. Ma Yilin as an

979,227,699

26,690,042

1,005,917,741

executive director of the Company.

(97.35%)

(2.65%)

(2) To re-elect Mr. Liang Qing as an

957,822,448

48,095,293

1,005,917,741

independent non-executive director

(95.22%)

(4.78%)

of the Company.

(3)

To re-elect Mr. Hung Muk Ming

990,725,298

15,192,443

1,005,917,741

as an independent non-executive

(98.49%)

(1.51%)

director of the Company.

(b)

To authorize the Board to fix the

1,005,917,741

0

1,005,917,741

directors' remuneration.

(100%)

(0%)

3.

To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

1,005,879,741

38,000

1,005,917,741

as auditor of the Company and authorize

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

the Board to fix their remuneration.

4.

To give a general mandate to the

1,005,917,741

0

1,005,917,741

directors of the Company to buy back

(100%)

(0%)

Shares not exceeding 10% of the Shares

in issue.

5.

To give a general mandate to the

964,729,471

41,188,270

1,005,917,741

directors of the Company to issue new

(95.91%)

(4.09%)

Shares not exceeding 20% of the Shares

in issue.

6.

To extend the general mandate to be

964,799,256

41,118,485

1,005,917,741

given to the directors of the Company

(95.91%)

(4.09%)

to issue new Shares by adding to it the

number of Shares bought back by the

Company.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions, all the resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Silver Grant International Industries Limited

Huang Jiajue

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 24 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Jian Min (Managing Director), Mr. Huang Jiajue, Mr. Ma Yilin and Mr. Luo Zhihai as executive Directors; Mr. Chu Hing Tsung (Chairman) and Mr. Chen Zhiwei as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Liang Qing, Mr. Zhang Lu and Mr. Hung Muk Ming as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Silver Grant International Industries Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 10:32:04 UTC
