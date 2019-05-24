Silver Grant International Industries : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 24 MAY 2019 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

銀 建 國 際 實 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 171)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 24 MAY 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Silver Grant International Industries Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the notice of annual general meeting of the Company dated 23 April 2019 (the "Notice of AGM") were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") by way of poll at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 24 May 2019 (the "AGM").

Tricor Secretaries Limited, the share registrar of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, there were a total of 2,304,849,611 shares of the Company (the "Shares") in issue. The total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions at the AGM was 2,304,849,611 Shares. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and there were no holders of Shares that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM.