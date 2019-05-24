Silver Grant International Industries : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 24 MAY 2019 (in PDF)
05/24/2019 | 06:33am EDT
SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
銀 建 國 際 實 業 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 171)
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 24 MAY 2019
The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM.
The board of directors (the "Board") of Silver Grant International Industries Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the notice of annual general meeting of the Company dated 23 April 2019 (the "Notice of AGM") were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") by way of poll at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 24 May 2019 (the "AGM").
Tricor Secretaries Limited, the share registrar of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.
As at the date of the AGM, there were a total of 2,304,849,611 shares of the Company (the "Shares") in issue. The total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions at the AGM was 2,304,849,611 Shares. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and there were no holders of Shares that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM.
The following are the poll results of the resolutions proposed at the AGM:
Number of votes cast
Total
(percentage of total number
Ordinary resolutions
number of
of votes cast)
votes cast
For
Against
1.
To receive and consider the audited
1,005,829,741
0
1,005,829,741
consolidated financial statements, the
(100%)
(0%)
directors' report and the independent
auditor's report for the year ended 31
December 2018.
2.
(a)
(1)
To re-elect Mr. Ma Yilin as an
979,227,699
26,690,042
1,005,917,741
executive director of the Company.
(97.35%)
(2.65%)
(2) To re-elect Mr. Liang Qing as an
957,822,448
48,095,293
1,005,917,741
independent non-executive director
(95.22%)
(4.78%)
of the Company.
(3)
To re-elect Mr. Hung Muk Ming
990,725,298
15,192,443
1,005,917,741
as an independent non-executive
(98.49%)
(1.51%)
director of the Company.
(b)
To authorize the Board to fix the
1,005,917,741
0
1,005,917,741
directors' remuneration.
(100%)
(0%)
3.
To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
1,005,879,741
38,000
1,005,917,741
as auditor of the Company and authorize
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
the Board to fix their remuneration.
4.
To give a general mandate to the
1,005,917,741
0
1,005,917,741
directors of the Company to buy back
(100%)
(0%)
Shares not exceeding 10% of the Shares
in issue.
5.
To give a general mandate to the
964,729,471
41,188,270
1,005,917,741
directors of the Company to issue new
(95.91%)
(4.09%)
Shares not exceeding 20% of the Shares
in issue.
6.
To extend the general mandate to be
964,799,256
41,118,485
1,005,917,741
given to the directors of the Company
(95.91%)
(4.09%)
to issue new Shares by adding to it the
number of Shares bought back by the
Company.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions, all the resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
By Order of the Board
Silver Grant International Industries Limited
Huang Jiajue
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 24 May 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Jian Min (Managing Director), Mr. Huang Jiajue, Mr. Ma Yilin and Mr. Luo Zhihai as executive Directors; Mr. Chu Hing Tsung (Chairman) and Mr. Chen Zhiwei as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Liang Qing, Mr. Zhang Lu and Mr. Hung Muk Ming as independent non-executive Directors.
