Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Silver Grant International Industries    0171   HK0171000877

SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES

(0171)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silver Grant International Industries : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 07:19am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED ვܔ਷ყྼุϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 171)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The board of directors (the "Board") of Silver Grant International Industries Limited (the "Company") proposes to change the English name of the Company from "Silver Grant International Industries Limited" to "Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited" and to change the Chinese name of the Company from " ვܔ਷ყྼุϞࠢʮ̡ " to " ვܔ਷ყછٰණྠϞࠢʮ̡ " (the

"Proposed Change of Company Name").

CONDITIONS OF THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Proposed Change of Company Name is subject to the following conditions:

  • (1) the passing of a special resolution by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") to approve the Proposed Change of Company Name at a general meeting of the Company; and

  • (2) the issuance of the certificate of change of name by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong confirming the Proposed Change of Company Name.

The Proposed Change of Company Name shall take effect from the date on which the new name is registered with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong. The Company will carry out the necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong.

REASONS FOR THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board considers that the Proposed Change of Company Name will reflect more accurately the nature of business of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") and the business focus of the Group in the future, and is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

EFFECT OF THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Proposed Change of Company Name will not affect the rights of any Shareholder or the daily business operation and financial position of the Company. All existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the present name of the Company will, upon the Proposed Change of Company Name becoming effective, continue to be valid evidence of legal title to the shares of the Company and will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. Accordingly, there will not be any arrangement for the free exchange of existing share certificates for new share certificates bearing the new name of the Company. Should the Proposed Change of Company Name become effective, any further issue of share certificates thereafter will bear the new name of the Company and the securities of the Company will be traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") under the new name.

GENERAL

A circular containing, among other things, details regarding the Proposed Change of Company Name and the notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of the Company will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate to inform the Shareholders of, among other things, the effective date of the Proposed Change of Company Name and, where necessary, the change of stock short names of the Company for trading of the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange.

By Order of the Board

Silver Grant International Industries Limited

Huang Jiajue

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 12 March, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Jian Min (Managing Director), Mr. Huang Jiajue, Mr. Luo Zhihai and Mr. Ma Yilin as executive directors; Mr. Chu Hing Tsung (Chairman) and Mr. Chen Zhiwei as non-executive directors; and Mr. Liang Qing, Mr. Zhang Lu and Mr. Hung Muk Ming as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Silver Grant International Industries Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:35 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL
07:38aSILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIE : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT LETTER OF INTENT I..
PU
07:19aSILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIE : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME (in PDF)
PU
2017SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIE : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 3..
PU
2017SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIE : INSIDE INFORMATION AND POSITIVE PROFIT AL..
PU
2017SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIE : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNC..
PU
2016SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIE : ANNOUNCEMENT (in PDF)
PU
2016SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIE : 2016 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT (in PDF..
PU
2016SILVER GRANT : PROFIT WARNING ANNOUNCEMENT (in PDF)
PU
2016SILVER GRANT : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
2016SILVER GRANT : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2015 (in PDF)
PU
More news
Chart SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Silver Grant International Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Min Gao Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Hing Tsung Chu Chairman
Lu Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Muk Ming Hung Independent Non-Executive Director
Qing Liang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES7.89%0
CBRE GROUP26.30%16 983
ZILLOW GROUP INC25.96%8 172
JONES LANG LASALLE INC27.85%7 384
FIRSTSERVICE CORP24.08%3 008
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG6.61%3 007
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.