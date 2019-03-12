Silver Grant International Industries : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SILVER GRANT INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED ვܔ਷ყྼุϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 171)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The board of directors (the "Board") of Silver Grant International Industries Limited (the "Company") proposes to change the English name of the Company from "Silver Grant International Industries Limited" to "Silver Grant International Holdings Group Limited" and to change the Chinese name of the Company from " ვܔ਷ყྼุϞࠢʮ̡ " to " ვܔ਷ყછٰණྠϞࠢʮ̡ " (the

"Proposed Change of Company Name").

CONDITIONS OF THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Proposed Change of Company Name is subject to the following conditions:

(1) the passing of a special resolution by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") to approve the Proposed Change of Company Name at a general meeting of the Company; and

(2) the issuance of the certificate of change of name by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong confirming the Proposed Change of Company Name.

The Proposed Change of Company Name shall take effect from the date on which the new name is registered with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong. The Company will carry out the necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong.

REASONS FOR THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board considers that the Proposed Change of Company Name will reflect more accurately the nature of business of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") and the business focus of the Group in the future, and is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

EFFECT OF THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Proposed Change of Company Name will not affect the rights of any Shareholder or the daily business operation and financial position of the Company. All existing share certificates of the Company in issue bearing the present name of the Company will, upon the Proposed Change of Company Name becoming effective, continue to be valid evidence of legal title to the shares of the Company and will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. Accordingly, there will not be any arrangement for the free exchange of existing share certificates for new share certificates bearing the new name of the Company. Should the Proposed Change of Company Name become effective, any further issue of share certificates thereafter will bear the new name of the Company and the securities of the Company will be traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") under the new name.

GENERAL

A circular containing, among other things, details regarding the Proposed Change of Company Name and the notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of the Company will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate to inform the Shareholders of, among other things, the effective date of the Proposed Change of Company Name and, where necessary, the change of stock short names of the Company for trading of the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange.

By Order of the Board

Silver Grant International Industries Limited

Huang Jiajue

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 12 March, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Jian Min (Managing Director), Mr. Huang Jiajue, Mr. Luo Zhihai and Mr. Ma Yilin as executive directors; Mr. Chu Hing Tsung (Chairman) and Mr. Chen Zhiwei as non-executive directors; and Mr. Liang Qing, Mr. Zhang Lu and Mr. Hung Muk Ming as independent non-executive directors.