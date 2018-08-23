Silver Lake Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Silver Lake Resources Limited ("Silver Lake")

ABN 38 108 779 782

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Luke Tonkin Date of last notice 3 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. A: Cynthton Pty Ltd as trustee for the Cynthton Family Trust, of which Mr Tonkin is a beneficiary. B: TMMSF Pty Ltd as Trustee for the CLT Super Fund, of which Mr Tonkin is a beneficiary. Date of change 23 August 2018 No. of securities held prior to change A: 2,243,883 FY16 Performance Rights 859,899 FY17 Performance Rights 923,845 FY18 Performance Rights B: 270,000 ordinary shares Class A1: FY16 Performance Rights A2: Ordinary shares

Number acquired A1: Nil A2: 2,243,883 ordinary shares Number disposed A1: 2,243,883 FY16 Performance Rights A2: Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil - exercise of vested Performance Rights in accordance with their terms. No. of securities held after change A: 2,243,883 ordinary shares 859,899 FY17 Performance Rights 923,845 FY18 Performance Rights B: 270,000 ordinary shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Exercise of vested Performance Rights in accordance with their terms.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Part 3 - +Closed period