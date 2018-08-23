Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Silver Lake Resources Limited.    SLR   AU000000SLR6

SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED. (SLR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Silver Lake Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 05:27am CEST

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Silver Lake Resources Limited ("Silver Lake")

ABN 38 108 779 782

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Luke Tonkin

Date of last notice

3 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

A: Cynthton Pty Ltd as trustee for the Cynthton Family Trust, of which Mr Tonkin is a beneficiary.

B: TMMSF Pty Ltd as Trustee for the CLT Super Fund, of which Mr Tonkin is a beneficiary.

Date of change

23 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

A:

2,243,883 FY16 Performance Rights 859,899 FY17 Performance Rights 923,845 FY18 Performance Rights

B: 270,000 ordinary shares

Class

A1: FY16 Performance Rights A2: Ordinary shares

Number acquired

A1: Nil

A2: 2,243,883 ordinary shares

Number disposed

A1: 2,243,883 FY16 Performance Rights A2: Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil - exercise of vested Performance Rights in accordance with their terms.

No. of securities held after change

A: 2,243,883 ordinary shares 859,899 FY17 Performance Rights 923,845 FY18 Performance Rights

B: 270,000 ordinary shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Exercise of vested Performance Rights in accordance with their terms.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No.

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

Disclaimer

Silver Lake Resources Limited published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 03:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMI
05:27aSILVER LAKE RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/22SILVER LAKE RESOURCES : FY2018 Financial Results Summary
PU
08/17Lefroy Exploration Limited - RC Drill Program Commenced at Lucky Strike
AQ
08/09Exploration Update Eastern and Western Lefroy Projects
AQ
08/02Lefroy Exploration Limited - June 2018 Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
07/12LEX raises $2.6million to Accelerate Exploration
AQ
06/15SILVER LAKE RESOURCES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for PNL
PU
05/31LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED : - Exploration Update Lucky Strike drilling complete..
AQ
05/23LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED : - High grade gold intersected at Lucky Strike
AQ
04/10SILVER LAKE RESOURCES : Outstanding March Quarter Production
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 260 M
EBIT 2019 25,0 M
Net income 2019 26,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,78
P/E ratio 2020 6,31
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 259 M
Chart SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED.
Duration : Period :
Silver Lake Resources Limited. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,79  AUD
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luke Tonkin Managing Director & Director
David Francis Quinlivan Non-Executive Chairman
Diniz Cardoso Chief Financial Officer
Leslie Brian Davis Non-Executive Director
Brian Anthony Kennedy Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED.27.63%191
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-14.85%17 042
BARRICK GOLD CORP-26.95%11 889
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-9.95%11 585
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 329
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-20.09%8 313
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.