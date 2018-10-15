Silver Lake Resources : Macquarie WA Forum - Investor Presentation

Important Notices

Delivering, Developing & Discovering

▪ Established ≈150koz pa gold producer at Mount Monger with a proven history of Reserve replacement and discovery - Ore Reserves and M&I Mineral Resources underpin production guidance to FY22

▪ Invested to establish larger, longer life Mining Centres with increased production transparency and multiple high grade ore sources

▪ Focus on higher margin ounces has delivered a strong balance sheet with A$114m in cash, bullion and listed investments, with no debt

▪ Successful exploration program has delivered new lode discoveries and extensions proximal to existing infrastructure

̶

Significant discovery at the Daisy Complex with multiple high grade lodes at Easter Hollows, extending over 400m from current mining fronts

̶

We believe Mount Monger is under explored and we expect mining to continue well into the future

Silver Lake at a glance

Silver Lake Resources ASX Share price A$0.58ps (12 October 2018) 12 month share price range A$0.32 - A$0.65 Shares on issue 507.9 million Market capitalisation A$292M Cash & bullion (30 June 2018) A$106M Listed investments (30 June 2018) A$8M Debt NIL Available tax losses $430m Enterprise value A$178M Hedging 134koz at A$1,726/oz

Board of Directors & Management

David Quinlivan - Non Executive Chairman (Mining Engineer)Luke Tonkin - Managing Director (Mining Engineer)

Kelvin Flynn - Non Executive Director (Finance)

Les Davis - Non Executive Director

Brian Kennedy - Non Executive Director

Diniz Cardoso - Chief Financial Officer (Finance)

Antony Shepherd - Exploration Manager (Geologist)Len Eldridge - Corporate Development Officer (Finance)David Berg - General Counsel and Company Secretary (Legal)

FY18 sales and AISC margins

Our Strategy

Maximise the value of our established asset baseInvest in our highly endowed gold camp

Create new opportunities to compete for capital

▪ Establish independent Mining Centres to diversify high-grade ore sources

▪ Increase Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource conversion visibility

▪ Disciplined and relentless focus on operating productivity

▪ FY18 results demonstrate the capability of the Mount Monger Camp

▪ First principles/data driven approach to exploration commenced in 2015

▪ Recent exploration success is a lag indicator of our investment

▪ Daisy targets at shallower depths to introduce new mining fronts

▪ Potential for a third shallow, high-grade underground mine at Mount Belches

▪ Highly prospective regional shear zone at Aldiss

driven

▪ Returns allocationapproachtocapital

▪ Embrace cost effective leading edge exploration technologies at Mount Monger