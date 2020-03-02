Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Silver One Resources Inc.    SVE   CA8280621092

SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC.

(SVE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Drilling Confirms Down-dip Continuation of Silver Mineralization and High-grade Zone Below Existing Pit Limits at Candelaria, Nevada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 12:20am EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2020) -  Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQB: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) "Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial results of the ongoing diamond drill program at its Candelaria project, Nevada. Drilling completed to date consists of a total of 2,295 meters drilled in 7 holes. Assays of 5 holes received have confirmed high-grade silver mineralization below and north of the Mount Diablo pit limits and the down-dip continuation of the mineralization north of the Mount Diablo pit. One high-grade down-dip intercept in hole SO-C-19 047 returned 1,129 gm/t silver over 8 m true width, within a 27.62 meter interval that averaged 350 gm/t silver (see table below).

Silver One's President and CEO, Greg Crowe commented "We are very pleased with the results received to date. Twin holes 47 and 48 illustrate the potential continuity of high-grade silver mineralization at depth and provide confirmation of previous analytical results obtained by Silver Standard drilling in 2001-2002. These results will allow for an updating of Silver Standard's historic 43-101 resource, which is well underway. We are also seeing down-dip continuation of the Mount Diablo mineralization, where the farthest hole drilled has extended the mineralized manto for an additional 100 meters. These results are very encouraging. Additional drilling is warranted, not only down-dip, but between the two historic pits and along-strike to test undrilled areas with the objective of potentially expanding the limits of the known mineralization."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4730/52973_table1resized.jpg


Table 1

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4730/52973_table1.JPG

Width and grades at Mount Diablo are in line with historic results reported by Silver Standard in the areas of the Mount Diablo and Northern Belle open-pits. Average thickness of the main mineralized zone, called Lower Candelaria Shear ("LCS", ) is 22m. Orebody thicknesses hold up well down-dip, with intercepts piercing the mineralized body up to 400 meters north of the lower limit of the Mount Diablo pit (Hole 49). This lies approximately 100 meters north of the nearest historic hole. Total widths of the LCS in the 5 holes assayed vary from 16 meters to 27 meters (average 22 meters) with silver equivalent grades between 122 g/t and 389 g/t. The "LCS" includes a higher-grade core (highlighted in yellow in above table) that ranges in width from 8 meters to 16 meters, with a silver equivalent grades between 1,246 g/t and 270 g/t (see table above). The use of special muds and additives, coupled with careful, expert drilling have helped achieve excellent core recoveries of over 98%. The use of core has greatly aided our understanding of the geological and structural controls on the mineralized system, beyond what was achieved by earlier reverse-circulation drilling.

Drill hole collars are shown on the map below:

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4730/52973_e4a85a9f04f64be8_002.jpg

Map 1

To view an enhanced version of Map 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4730/52973_e4a85a9f04f64be8_002full.jpg

QA/QC

The QA/QC program for the 2019-2020 drilling at Candelaria included the submission of Certified Reference Materials, blanks, core duplicate, as well as the insertion of crushed duplicates and pulp duplicates at random intervals. Certified Standards were inserted at a rate of one standard for every 20 samples (5% of total) and one blank for every 20 samples (5% of total). Core, pulp and crush duplicates combined were inserted at a rate of one duplicate per every 20 samples (5% of total). The standards used in the 2019-2020 Candelaria drilling program range in grade from 24.8 g/t Ag to 493.0 g/t Ag, and were sourced from Analytical Solutions, Ltd., in Mulmur, ON, Canada. Blanks have been sourced

locally from barren silica and marble material. Field core duplicates were obtained from quartered core, crush and 'pulp' duplicates were taken from coarse reject material or pulverized splits respectively.

Samples were assayed by American Assay Laboratories ("AAL" in Sparks, NV, USA. (IAS accredited Laboratory, ISO/IEC 17025:2005. AAL also inserts blanks, standards and includes duplicate analyses to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Crowe, P. Geo, President and CEO of Silver One, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

An option agreement has been entered into by Silver One to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix Silver property. The Phoenix Silver property is a very high-grade silver opportunity, located in Gila County, Arizona

In addition, the Company also holds a 100% interest in three significant silver assets located in Mexico - Peñasco Quemado, Sonora; La Frazada, Nayarit; and Pluton, Durango, acquired from First Mining Gold, one of the Company's largest shareholders.

For more information, please contact:

Silver One Resources Inc.
Gary Lindsey - VP, Investor Relations
Phone: 604-974‐5274
Email: gary@strata-star.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on the Candelaria Project, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52973


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC.
12:20aDrilling Confirms Down-dip Continuation of Silver Mineralization and High-gra..
NE
02/24Silver One Announces Top 10 Ranking in the Mining Sector on the TSXV 2020 Ven..
NE
02/05Silver One to Acquire 100% of High-Grade Native Silver Prospect, Arizona
NE
02/04Silver One and SSR Mining Amend Property Payment and Silver One Assumes Produ..
NE
01/20Silver One Closes Final Tranche of Financing
NE
01/13Silver One Closes First Tranche of Financing
NE
01/13SILVER ONE RESOURCES : Announces Increase of Private Placement Financing
AQ
01/10Silver One Announces Increase of Private Placement Financing
NE
01/09Silver One Announces $2,670,000 Financing
NE
2019Silver One Identifies New Targets, Expands Landholdings and Continues Drillin..
NE
More news
Chart SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Silver One Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory G. Crowe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luke A. Norman Non-Executive Chairman
Carmen Amezquita Hernandez Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
W. Barry Girling Independent Director
Claudia Tornquist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC.-18.92%31
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-6.89%17 516
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%7 661
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.09%6 216
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.1.42%6 064
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-3.74%4 155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group