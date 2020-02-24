Silver One Announces Top 10 Ranking in the Mining Sector on the TSXV 2020 Venture 50

Log in
02/24/2020 | 12:20am EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2020) - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQB: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One") is pleased to announce that it has been ranked within the top 10 performing mining sector stocks on the "2020 Venture 50" of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Venture 50 show cases the top 10 companies listed on the TSX-V in each of five major industry sectors - energy and energy services, clean technology and life sciences, mining, diversified industries and technology - based on a ranking formula with equal weighting given to market cap growth, trading volume amount and share price appreciation. December 31, 2019 was the cutoff date for the data used to calculate the rankings. (https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/images/venture50-2020/2020_v50_winners_en.pdf)

Greg Crowe, President & CEO of Silver One Resources, said, "We are proud to have earned a top 10 ranking in the mining sector of the 2020 TSX Venture 50, selected from among 1681 TSXV issuers. Silver One has achieved significant goals in 2019 and has had a great year of growth. It is an honor to be recognized by the exchange for all the hard work and effort put in by the Silver One team. The future is bright at Silver One as we continue to grow and advance towards becoming a premier silver company."

The TSX conducted CEO interviews for all Venture 50 winners. Silver One's interview is accessible through the following link: https://www.silverone.com/investors/in-the-media/

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. The Company is currently conducting metallurgical tests to determine the best methods for and potential recoveries of silver from the historic leach pads. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

An option agreement has been entered into by Silver One to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix Silver property. The Phoenix Silver property is a very high-grade silver opportunity, located in Gila County, Arizona.

In addition, the Company also holds a 100% interest in three significant silver assets located in Mexico - Peñasco Quemado, Sonora; La Frazada, Nayarit; and Pluton, Durango, acquired from First Mining Gold, one of the Company's largest shareholders.

For more information, please contact:

Silver One Resources Inc.
Gary Lindsey
Phone: (720) 273-6224
Email: gary@strata-star.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52677


© Newsfilecorp 2020
