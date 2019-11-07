Silver One Commences Drillling at Its Candelaria Mine Project, Nevada

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2019) - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTC Pink: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a multi-target drill program at its Candelaria past-producing silver mine project in Nevada. Drills were mobilized onto the property on November 5, 2019. The program will comprise approximately 3,500 meters of core drilling,

Targets selected for drilling include:

Two drill holes will twin historic holes that encountered high-grade silver mineralization. Confirmation of previous analytical results will allow for an updating of Silver Standard's historic 43-101 resource to current. This historic resource is summarized in the table and text below.

Candelaria Project Historical Resource Estimate Area/Type Classification Tons Factored Ag Grade (opt

Ag total ) Sol. Au Grade (opt Au soluble ) AqEq Grade (opt AgEq total ) Ag Ounces (Ag total ) Aq Equiv. Ounces (AqEq total ) Mount Diablo Measured 3,391,000 4.44 0.004 4.67 15,054,000 15,838,000 Indicated 10,231,185 2.84 0.003 3.01 29,005,000 30,796,000 Subtotal, Measured + Indicated 13,623,000 3.23 0.003 3.42 44,060,000 46,633,000















Mount Diablo Inferred 5,191,000 2.12 0.003 2.30 11,015,000 11,939,000 Northern Belle 9,162,000 2.26 0.002 2.37 20,661,000 21,714,000 Leach Pads 37,328,000 1.29 --- 1.29 48,153,000 48,153,000 L.G. Stockpiles 4,000,000 0.75 --- 0.75 3,000,000 3,000,000

Subtotal. Inferred 55,681,000 1.49 0.002 1.52 82,829,000 84,806,000

















Notes:

1) Lode resources tabulated at a 0.5 opt Ag soluble cut-off grades, with only Ag total shown in this table

2) Leach pads and low-grade stockpile resources tabulated for entire accumulation of material.

3) Total silver grades factored from soluble silver grades using regression formulas developed by Snowden.

4) Silver equivalent grade includes the contribution from the gold grade (soluble) using an Ag:Au equivalency ratio of 57.8:1.



The historical mineral resource estimate used "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource", which are categories set out in NI 43-101. Accordingly, Silver One considers these historical estimates reliable as well as relevant as it represents key targets for exploration work by Silver One. The data base for the historical resource estimate:

Mount Diablo Deposit - Consisted of 538 drill holes by previous owners and 10 drill holes by SSR Mining. For drill holes that were twinned, the author used the lower of the two values assigned to the original holes. The mineral resource estimate used a kriging estimation method to establish ore zones with a cut-off grade of 0.5 opt Ag. Ordinary kriging was used to interpolate grades in the block model. The block models were set up with block dimensions of 25 feet by 25 feet in plan and 10 feet in height. The maximum search range used in the higher-grade zone was 235 feet, in the lower grade zone it was 1,000 feet and in the background zone it was 350 feet. Block models more than 300 feet from the nearest composite only constituted 3 percent of the total number of estimated blocks and were assigned to an inferred category; Northern Belle Deposit - Consisted of 226 drill holes by previous owners, of which a portion of these holes were duplicated for the Mount Diablo Deposit database. The mineral resource estimate used a kriging estimation method to establish ore zones with a cut-off grade of 0.5 opt Ag. The mineral resource estimate used multiple indicator kriging to interpolate grades in the block model. Block models were set up with block dimensions of 50 feet by 50 feet in plan and 20 feet in height. The maximum search range used in the higher-grade zone was 85 feet, in the intermediate-grade zone was 120 feet and the lower-grade zone was 140 feet and in the lower undifferentiated material below the current pit topography was 260 feet. Block models more than 300 feet from the nearest composite only constituted 3 percent of the total number of estimated blocks and were assigned to an inferred category; Leach Pads - Consisted of 24,633,000 tons located on Leach Pad 1 and 12,695,000 tons on Leach Pad 2. The estimate for Leach Pad 1 is based on silver production indicates 51.5% of total silver was recovered by heap leaching operation, while 81.2% of the soluble silver contact was recovered. Further, the estimate for Leach Pad 2 is based on silver production indicates 42.4% of total silver was recovered by heap leaching operation, while 71.3% of the soluble silver content was recovered; Low-Grade Stockpile - Based on limited and incomplete data and documentation. Material placed on the stock piles ranged from 0.5 to 0.65 opt Ag.

The qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. Silver One is not treating this historical estimate as current mineral resources.

Up to 8 holes will target the down-dip, potentially high-grade extensions to the mineralized system encountered in historic drilling and in Silver Standard's 2001 drill program. These holes will be located to the north of the Mount Diablo pit and between the Northern Belle and Mount Diablo open-pits, where Kinross Gold mined up until 1997.

Up to three holes will test extensions to mineralization encountered in historic drilling down-dip of the Northern Belle open-pit.

Meterage dependent, along strike potential extensions to the mineralized system to the east and west of the two open pits may also be targeted.

The program is estimated to last until Q1 2020.

Some of the holes will use PQ sized core drilling (85 mm or 3.35 inches) in order to obtain large samples for metallurgical testing. All metallurgical work completed to date by Silver One has been on the historic heap leach pads. The current drilling will allow us to determine the grade and estimate potential recoveries from In-situ mineralization.

Greg Crowe, President and CEO, commented; "This drill program will potentially allow us to provide Silver One's first 43-101 resource estimate. Previous quoted resources have all been 'Historical' due to the age of the original 43-101 report (2001-02) completed by Silver Standard. Having a current 43-101 resource will greatly increase the confidence with respect to the quantity and quality of mineralization at Candelaria. The drilling will also test the continuity of higher-grade mineralization down-dip from the two historic pits. Additional information that will be gleaned from this program include potential continuity of the mineralization outside the open-pits and the larger core size will provide sufficient samples for metallurgical testing of the in-situ hard rock mineralization."

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Crowe, P. Geo, President and CEO of Silver One, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

In addition, the Company also holds a 100% interest in three significant silver assets located in Mexico - Peñasco Quemado, Sonora; La Frazada, Nayarit; and Pluton, Durango, acquired from First Mining Gold, one of the Company's largest shareholders.

