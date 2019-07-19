Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Silver One Resources Inc    SVE   CA8280621092

SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC

(SVE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 07/19 03:38:59 pm
0.29 CAD   +20.83%
03:20pSilver One Grants Stock Options
NE
07/11Silver One Closes Oversubscribed Financing
NE
07/08Silver One Announces Increase to Private Placement Financing
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silver One Grants Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 03:20pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2019) - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQB: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 2,435,000 stock options to its directors, officers, consultants and advisors. The stock options have a five year term, are exercisable at $0.26 per share and subject to certain vesting requirements.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. The Company is currently conducting metallurgical tests to determine the best methods for and potential recoveries of silver from the historic leach pads. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

In addition, the Company also holds a 100% interest in three significant silver assets located in Mexico - Peñasco Quemado, Sonora; La Frazada, Nayarit; and Pluton, Durango, acquired from First Mining Gold, one of the Company's largest shareholders.

For more information, please contact:

Silver One Resources Inc.
Gary Lindsey
Phone: (720) 273-6224
Email: gary@strata-star.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITYFOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACYOF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46397


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC
03:20pSilver One Grants Stock Options
NE
07/11Silver One Closes Oversubscribed Financing
NE
07/08Silver One Announces Increase to Private Placement Financing
NE
07/03Silver One Announces Private Placement Financing
NE
05/31Silver One to Commence Trading on OTCQB Marketplace
NE
05/21SILVER ONE RESOURCES : Provides Update on Metallurgical Testing at Its Candelari..
EQ
05/21Silver One Provides Update on Metallurgical Testing at Its Candelaria Mine Pr..
NE
03/20Silver One Hires Investor Relations Firm
NE
02/14SILVER ONE RESOURCES : Commences Drilling at Its Penasco Quemado Project, Mexico
AQ
02/14Silver One Commences Drilling at Its Peñasco Quemado Project, Mexico
NE
More news
Chart SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
Silver One Resources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory G. Crowe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luke A. Norman Non-Executive Chairman
Carmen Amezquita Hernandez Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
W. Barry Girling Independent Director
Claudia Tornquist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC45.45%27
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-2.11%3 218
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.61.10%1 999
COEUR MINING INC12.98%1 120
SILVERCORP METALS INC39.65%517
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP-2.72%315
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group