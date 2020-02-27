Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Silver Spruce Resources Inc.    SSE   CA8282292033

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC.

(SSE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silver Spruce Resources : Announces Management Changes, Appoints New President, CEO and Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 02:22pm EST
February 27, 2020
Silver Spruce Announces Management Changes, Appoints New President, CEO and Director
February 27, 2020 - Bedford, NS - (TSXV:SSE) -- Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ('Silver Spruce' or 'the Company') announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Ronald J. Goguen as its President, CEO and Director, effective March 1, 2020. Ron brings extensive business and financial acumen, particularly in exploration, mining and drilling services, to the Company.

Ron became Chairman & CEO of Colibri Resource Corporation in July 2017. Colibri Resource Corporation has been a public company since 2004 and is a junior gold mining company.

During 1980, Ron purchased his first exploration drilling company, Ideal Drilling. In 1981, he added a second exploration drilling company increasing sales and net income significantly. Those companies combined to become Major Drilling Group International Inc., a publicly traded TSX company since March 1995 (TSX.MDI). Ron served as President and Chief Executive Officer until 2000 and was a key driving force in building Major Drilling into one of the largest drilling service companies in the world (33 operations in 15 countries).

Since 2000, Ron has served as the President of Royal Oaks Real Estates Inc. and Royal Oaks Golf & Country Club. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of Northeast Bank since 1990. During 2006, Ron was appointed Chairman of the Board for Beaver Brook Antimony Mine Inc., the largest antimony mine outside China, until bringing the operation into production in 2008.

In 1995, Ron was named Atlantic Canada's Entrepreneur of the year as presented by Governor General of Canada.

Concurrently, the Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of its President, CEO and Director Karl Boltz, effective immediately. Silver Spruce wishes to thank Mr. Boltz for his efforts and contributions to the Company through a challenging period in the junior mining industry.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a well-positioned, Canadian junior exploration company pursuing the exploration and development of the Melchett Lake VMS project in Ontario, Canada, and the Pino de Plata epithermal silver/base metal/gold project located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of western Chihuahua State, Mexico. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The company seeks Safe Harbour.

Contact:
Silver Spruce Resources Inc.
Dr. Brian Penney, Acting CFO, Chairman
Tel: 902.430.8270

www.silverspruceresources.com

Disclaimer

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 19:21:21 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES IN
02:22pSILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : Announces Management Changes, Appoints New President, ..
PU
02/25SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : New Flagship Project, Melchett Lake, Boast Historic Sa..
AQ
01/21SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : to Issue Shares to Cocula Vendor and Land Owners
PU
01/06SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : Closes First Tranche of Financing
PU
2019SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placements
PU
2019SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : Staking Builds 20km Strike of Melchett Lake VMS-Au Tar..
PU
2019SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : Terminates Agreement for Cocula Project
AQ
2019SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : Terminates Agreement for Cocula Project
PU
2019SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : Executes Definitive Agreement for Melchett Lake VMS-Au..
PU
2019SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES : Verifies High Grade Polymetallic Zinc-Copper-Silver at..
PU
More news
Chart SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Silver Spruce Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Karl J. Boltz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Penney Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Arthur M. Brown Independent Director
Gregory Davison Independent Director
Kevin R. O'Connor Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC.-22.22%3
BHP GROUP-8.66%111 231
RIO TINTO PLC-13.11%85 232
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.52%30 962
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.20%18 603
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC9.50%7 953
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group