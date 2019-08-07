SilverBow Resources : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results 0 08/07/2019 | 05:25pm EDT Send by mail :



Increasing Full-Year Oil Production Guidance by 23%

Operational Efficiencies Continue to Drive Down Per Unit Costs

Lowering Midpoint of Full-Year LOE Guidance by 21% SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or the “Company”) today announced operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Highlights include: Net production averaged approximately 235 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day (“MMcfe/d”), coming in above the high end of guidance

Net liquids production averaged approximately 9,100 barrels per day ("Bbls/d"), 49% of which was oil, exceeding the high end of guidance. Net liquids production increased 43% and 136% over the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018, respectively

Drilled six net wells and completed 12 net wells as the Company continues to create greater operational efficiencies and execute on its liquids-focused development program, primarily in the La Salle Condensate area

Added approximately 1,000 net acres directly offsetting the Company's prolific Fasken property, which provides for 12 high-return, long-lateral locations

Recently completed the Hayes two-well pad in McMullen Oil area with 30-day pad rate of 2,560 gross barrels of oil equivalent per day ("Boe/d") (85% liquids) and Briggs three-well pad in La Salle Condensate area with 30-day pad rate of 2,930 gross Boe/d (75% liquids)

Reiterating full-year 2019 capital expenditure guidance of $250-$260 million and tightening full-year 2019 production guidance to 230-234 MMcfe/d, with the midpoint unchanged from prior guidance

Oil and gas revenue of $74.7 million, net income of $64.7 million, and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined herein) (a non-GAAP measure) of $58.4 million

Lease operating expenses ("LOE") of $0.23/Mcfe for the quarter, comparing favorably to guidance. Full-year 2019 guidance range reduced from $0.30-$0.33/Mcfe to $0.24-$0.26/Mcfe

Cash general and administrative expenses of $5.0 million (a non-GAAP measure calculated as $6.6 million in net general and administrative costs less $1.6 million of share-based compensation), or $0.23/Mcfe, in line with guidance

Average realized prices for crude oil and natural gas were 103% and 101% of West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") and Henry Hub, respectively, excluding hedging, as a result of favorable basis pricing in the Eagle Ford

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 78% for the quarter driven by significant increase in liquids production while maintaining low operating expenses

Balance sheet remains strong with $140 million of liquidity as of June 30, 2019 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is reconciled at the end of this press release. "GAAP" refers to the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. MANAGEMENT COMMENTS Sean Woolverton, SilverBow’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our second quarter highlights the quality of SilverBow's oil and liquids-rich assets. Through the first half of the year, we have successfully delivered some of our strongest wells to date in the La Salle Condensate and McMullen Oil areas. Total oil and natural gas liquids ("NGL") production averaged approximately 9,100 Bbls/d, a 43% and a 136% increase compared to last quarter and one year ago, respectively. Further, liquids volumes comprised 23% of our overall production, compared to just 14% of our overall production one year ago. The greater emphasis on liquids production, coupled with strong operational performance, led to an 87% increase in Adjusted EBITDA compared to one year ago.” Mr. Woolverton commented further, "SilverBow is a returns-driven operator, and continues to build a single basin asset model with the ability to allocate capital towards either oil or gas development depending on prevailing product prices. Our asset base is under-pinned by a low-cost structure and proximity to premium Gulf Coast markets. SilverBow’s execution and capital allocation over the past year exemplifies the Company’s ability to deliver on its strategy amidst a volatile commodity price environment.” OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS During the second quarter, the Company drilled six gross (six net) wells while completing 12 gross (12 net) wells and bringing 16 gross (15 net) wells online. Activity primarily focused on the La Salle Condensate area where seven net wells were completed during the quarter. The Company remains focused on capital efficiencies while optimizing well designs. For the second quarter, the Company realized an 28% improvement in drilling times over the full-year 2018 average, resulting in an average cost per lateral foot of $267, a 27% decrease over the same time frame. On the completions side, the Company averaged eight stages per day, an 80% increase over the full-year 2018 average, and lowered completion costs per well by 43% over the same time frame. The Company continues to see strong results in its McMullen Oil and La Salle Condensate assets. The Hayes two-well pad in the McMullen Oil area was brought online early in the second quarter, and produced a 30-day per well average of 1,280 Boe/d (85% liquids). Both Hayes wells exceeded 11,000 feet in lateral length, while utilizing 2,400 pounds of proppant and 50 barrels of fluid per lateral foot. To date, both wells are performing in-line with the McMullen Oil area type curve on a per lateral foot basis. The Company plans to complete three additional McMullen Oil wells in the second half of the year. In the La Salle Condensate area, the Company completed its Briggs three-well pad, which was brought online in late May and produced a 30-day per well average of 977 Boe/d (75% liquids). The Company completed the three wells in an average of nine days, with costs coming in 10% below expectations. PRODUCTION VOLUMES, OPERATING COSTS AND REALIZED PRICES The Company's total net production for the second quarter averaged approximately 235 MMcfe/d, which was above the high end of guidance. Production mix for the second quarter consisted of approximately 77% natural gas, 12% NGLs, and 11% oil. Liquids comprised 42% of total revenue for the second quarter, compared to 29% in the second quarter of 2018. Lease operating expenses of $0.23/Mcfe for the second quarter were lower than the $0.26/Mcfe reported in the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of 11%. Lease operating expenses for the second quarter came in below the low end of the Company’s guidance range, primarily driven by the continued focus on cost reduction initiatives and surface efficiency improvements. The Company's commitment to being a low-cost operator is evident even as its operations have become more liquids-focused. After deducting $1.6 million of non-cash compensation expense, cash general and administrative costs of $5.0 million for the second quarter compared favorably to guidance. Transportation and processing expenses came in at $0.31/Mcfe while production and ad valorem taxes were 5.3% of oil and gas revenue for the second quarter. Both metrics also came in at or below the low end of the Company's guidance range. The Company continues to benefit from strong basis pricing in the Eagle Ford. Average realized prices for crude oil and natural gas were 103% and 101% of WTI and Henry Hub, respectively, excluding hedging. The Company’s average realized natural gas price, excluding the effect of hedging, was $2.66/Mcf compared to $2.93/Mcf in the second quarter of 2018. The average realized crude oil selling price, excluding the effect of hedging, was $61.60/Bbl compared to $68.53/Bbl in the second quarter of 2018. The average realized NGL selling price in the quarter was $14.53/Bbl, compared to $25.36/Bbl in the second quarter of 2018. FINANCIAL RESULTS The Company reported total oil and gas revenue of $74.7 million for the second quarter, up 45% over the second quarter of 2018. On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $64.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, which includes an unrealized gain on the value of the Company's hedge portfolio of $24.9 million and a $20.7 million net deferred tax benefit resulting from the release of a valuation allowance against our net deferred tax assets. The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $58.4 million for the second quarter, up 87% over the second quarter of 2018. On a per unit basis, the Company's reported Adjusted EBITDA of $2.73/Mcfe for the second quarter came in 27% higher than the second quarter of 2018. Capital expenditures incurred during the second quarter totaled approximately $70 million. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the tables included with today's news release for a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA. 2019 GUIDANCE The Company reaffirmed its full-year capital budget range of $250-$260 million, and tightened its full-year equivalent production guidance to 230-234 MMcfe/d, with the midpoint unchanged from prior guidance. The liquids component for full-year 2019 has increased by approximately 800 Bbls/d while the gas component has decreased by 5,000 Mcf/d. For the third quarter, the Company is guiding for average estimated production of 236-240 MMcfe/d, with average estimated liquids production over 10,500 Bbls/d at the midpoint. Total liquids volumes for full-year 2019 are expected to comprise 24% of production, an increase from prior full-year guidance of 22%. On the cost side, the range for full-year 2019 operating expenses has been reduced even as the liquids component grows as a percentage of the Company's total production. The Company continued to run one super-spec drilling rig for the second quarter, focused on liquids-rich areas, and anticipates remaining at one rig for the balance of the year. The Company expects to drill 26-27 net wells and to complete 30-31 net wells for full-year 2019, and retains considerable flexibility to modify its drilling program based on well results, commodity prices and other strategic opportunities. Additional detail concerning the Company's third quarter and full-year financial and operational guidance can be found in the table included with today’s news release and the Corporate Presentation uploaded to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. HEDGING UPDATE Hedging continues to be an important element of SilverBow’s strategy. The Company maintains an active hedging program to provide predictable cash flows while still allowing for flexibility in capturing price increases. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had approximately 68% of total estimated production volumes hedged for the remainder of 2019, using the midpoint of production guidance. The Company continues to layer on additional hedges when prices are favorable, including both oil and gas basis. Please see the Company's Form 10-Q filing for the second quarter of 2019, which the Company expects to file on Thursday, August 8, 2019, for a detailed summary of its derivative contracts. CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND LIQUIDITY The Company's liquidity as of June 30, 2019, was $140 million, primarily consisting of approximately $3 million of cash and $137 million of availability under the Company’s credit facility. As of August 1, 2019, the Company had 11.8 million total common shares outstanding. CONFERENCE CALL & UPDATED INVESTOR PRESENTATION The Company will host a conference call for investors on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Interested investors can listen to the call by dialing 1-877-420-2751 (U.S.) or 1-442-275-1680 (International) and requesting SilverBow’s Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call or by visiting the Company's website. A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed over the internet by visiting the Company's website at www.sbow.com, clicking on “Investor Relations” and “Events and Presentations” and then clicking on the “Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call” link. The webcast will be archived for replay on the SilverBow website for 14 days. Additionally, an updated Corporate Presentation will be uploaded to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website before the conference call. ABOUT SILVERBOW RESOURCES, INC. SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. With over 30 years of history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant understanding of regional reservoirs which it leverages to assemble high quality drilling inventory while continuously enhancing its operations to maximize returns on capital invested. For more information, please visit www.sbow.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent management's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including among other things: oil and natural gas price levels and volatility; our ability to satisfy our short- or long-term liquidity needs; our ability to execute our business strategy, including the success of our drilling and development efforts; timing, cost and amount of future production of oil and natural gas; and other factors discussed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, future cash flows, estimated production levels, expected oil and natural gas pricing, estimated oil and natural gas reserves or the present value thereof, reserve increases, capital expenditures, budget, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this release are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. The risk factors and other factors noted herein and in the Company's SEC filings could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. (Financial Highlights to Follow) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) SilverBow Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries (in thousands, except share amounts) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,333 $ 2,465 Accounts receivable, net 34,760 46,472 Fair value of commodity derivatives 21,738 15,261 Other current assets 3,241 2,126 Total Current Assets 63,072 66,324 Property and Equipment: Property and equipment, full cost method, including $49,866 and $56,715, respectively, of unproved property costs not being amortized at the end of each period 1,144,217 986,100 Less – Accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization & impairment (330,638 ) (284,804 ) Property and Equipment, Net 813,579 701,296 Right of Use Assets 12,568 — Fair Value of Long-Term Commodity Derivatives 5,910 4,333 Deferred Tax Asset 21,164 — Other Long-Term Assets 4,895 5,567 Total Assets $ 921,188 $ 777,520 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 33,320 $ 48,921 Fair value of commodity derivatives 2,035 2,824 Accrued capital costs 28,166 38,073 Accrued interest 1,333 1,513 Current lease liability 7,006 — Undistributed oil and gas revenues 11,755 14,681 Total Current Liabilities 83,615 106,012 Long-Term Debt, Net 466,433 387,988 Non-Current Lease Liability 5,605 — Deferred Tax Liabilities 1,446 1,014 Asset Retirement Obligations 4,218 3,956 Fair Value of Long-Term Commodity Derivatives 987 3,723 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 11,838,397 and 11,757,972 shares issued, respectively, and 11,757,573 and 11,692,101 shares outstanding, respectively 118 118 Additional paid-in capital 289,899 286,281 Treasury stock, held at cost, 80,824 and 65,871 shares, respectively (2,188 ) (1,870 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 71,055 (9,702 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 358,884 274,827 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 921,188 $ 777,520 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) SilverBow Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months

Ended June 30, 2019 Three Months

Ended June 30, 2018 Revenues: Oil and gas sales $ 74,703 $ 51,347 Operating Expenses: General and administrative, net 6,624 5,794 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 24,029 13,096 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 86 84 Lease operating costs 5,035 3,760 Workovers (127 ) — Transportation and gas processing 6,728 5,421 Severance and other taxes 3,950 2,662 Total Operating Expenses 46,325 30,817 Operating Income (Loss) 28,378 20,530 Non-Operating Income (Expense) Gain (loss) on commodity derivatives, net 24,925 (10,752 ) Interest expense, net (9,306 ) (6,585 ) Other income (expense), net (28 ) (546 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 43,969 2,647 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes (20,735 ) 328 Net Income (Loss) $ 64,704 $ 2,319 Per Share Amounts Basic: Net Income (Loss) $ 5.51 $ 0.20 Diluted: Net Income (Loss) $ 5.49 $ 0.20 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 11,746 11,655 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 11,780 11,757 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Revenues: Oil and gas sales $ 146,768 $ 104,099 Operating Expenses: General and administrative, net 12,900 11,370 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 45,834 26,228 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 168 243 Lease operating costs 9,567 8,721 Workovers 519 — Transportation and gas processing 13,135 10,446 Severance and other taxes 7,266 5,692 Total Operating Expenses 89,389 62,700 Operating Income (Loss) 57,379 41,399 Non-Operating Income (Expense) Gain (loss) on commodity derivatives, net 20,903 (17,107 ) Interest expense, net (18,065 ) (12,474 ) Other income (expense), net 37 (703 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 60,254 11,115 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes (20,503 ) 328 Net Income (Loss) $ 80,757 $ 10,787 Per Share Amounts Basic: Net Income (Loss) $ 6.89 $ 0.93 Diluted: Net Income (Loss) $ 6.85 $ 0.92 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 11,727 11,629 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 11,786 11,742 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) SilverBow Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries (in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 80,757 $ 10,787 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 45,834 26,228 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 168 243 Deferred income taxes (20,732 ) 328 Share-based compensation expense 3,339 2,675 (Gain) Loss on derivatives, net (20,903 ) 17,107 Cash settlement (paid) received on derivatives 4,381 (1,935 ) Settlements of asset retirement obligations (47 ) (144 ) Other 1,160 3,374 Change in operating assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable and other current assets 13,411 2,332 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,928 ) (8,439 ) Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable — — Increase (decrease) in accrued interest (180 ) 491 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities 100,260 53,047 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property and equipment (174,138 ) (84,097 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment (96 ) 26,924 Payments on property sale obligations (2,840 ) (6,042 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities (177,074 ) (63,215 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from bank borrowings 227,000 122,300 Payments of bank borrowings (149,000 ) (113,300 ) Net proceeds from issuances of common stock — 708 Purchase of treasury shares (318 ) (418 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — (317 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 77,682 8,973 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 868 (1,195 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, at Beginning of Period 2,465 8,026 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 3,333 $ 6,831 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during period for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 17,128 $ 10,926 Changes in capital accounts payable and capital accruals $ (16,521 ) $ 35,299 Changes in other long-term liabilities for capital expenditures $ — $ (2,500 ) SilverBow Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) We present adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders (“Adjusted EBITDA”) in addition to our reported net income (loss) in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used as a supplemental financial measure by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess our operating performance as compared to that of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical costs basis. It is also used to assess our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Our Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Net Income (Loss) $ 64,704 $ 2,319 Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 24,029 13,096 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 86 84 Interest expense 9,306 6,585 Derivative (gain)/loss (24,925 ) 10,752 Derivative cash settlements collected/(paid) (1) 4,319 (3,212 ) Income tax expense/(benefit) (20,735 ) 328 Share-based compensation expense 1,648 1,316 Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,432 $ 31,268 (1) This includes accruals for settled contracts covering commodity deliveries during the period where the actual cash settlements occur outside of the period. Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Net Income (Loss) $ 80,757 $ 10,787 Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 45,834 26,228 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 168 243 Interest expense 18,065 12,474 Derivative (gain)/loss (20,903 ) 17,107 Derivative cash settlements collected/(paid) (1) 5,366 (2,476 ) Income tax expense/(benefit) (20,503 ) 328 Share-based compensation expense 3,339 2,675 Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,123 $ 67,366 (1) This includes accruals for settled contracts covering commodity deliveries during the period where the actual cash settlements occur outside of the period. Production Volumes & Pricing (Unaudited) SilverBow Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Production volumes: Oil (MBbl) (1) 405 141 Natural gas (MMcf) 16,409 12,433 Natural gas liquids (MBbl) (1) 424 211 Total (MMcfe) 21,385 14,540 Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales: Oil $ 24,940 $ 9,638 Natural gas 43,597 36,369 Natural gas liquids 6,166 5,339 Total $ 74,703 $ 51,347 Average realized price: Oil (per Bbl) $ 61.60 $ 68.53 Natural gas (per Mcf) 2.66 2.93 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 14.53 25.36 Average per Mcfe $ 3.49 $ 3.53 (1) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel to six Mcfe Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Production volumes: Oil (MBbl) (1) 661 318 Natural gas (MMcf) 32,316 24,349 Natural gas liquids (MBbl) (1) 743 459 Total (MMcfe) 40,744 29,009 Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales: Oil $ 39,547 $ 21,078 Natural gas 94,902 72,122 Natural gas liquids 12,319 10,900 Total $ 146,768 $ 104,099 Average realized price: Oil (per Bbl) $ 59.79 $ 66.33 Natural gas (per Mcf) 2.94 2.96 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 16.58 23.75 Average per Mcfe $ 3.60 $ 3.59 (1) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel to six Mcfe Third Quarter 2019 & Full Year 2019 Guidance Guidance 3Q 2019 FY 2019 Production Volumes: Oil (Bbls/d) 5,300 - 5,400 4,450 - 4,550 Natural Gas (MMcf/d) 172 - 175 175 - 178 NGLs (Bbls/d) 5,400 - 5,500 4,650 - 4,750 Total Reported Production (MMcfe/d) 236 - 240 230 - 234 Product Pricing: Crude Oil NYMEX Differential ($/Bbl) $0.00 - $1.00 N/A Natural Gas NYMEX Differential ($/Mcf) $0.02 - $0.08 N/A Natural Gas Liquids (% of WTI) 23% - 27% N/A Operating Costs & Expenses: Lease Operating Expenses ($/Mcfe) $0.23 - $0.27 $0.24 - $0.26 Transportation & Processing ($/Mcfe) $0.32 - $0.34 $0.32 - $0.33 Production Taxes (% of Revenue) 5.0% - 6.0% 5.0% - 5.5% Cash G&A, net ($MM) $4.8 - $5.2 $19.0 - $20.0 DD&A Expense ($/Mcfe) $1.12 - $1.18 $1.12 - $1.15 Cash Interest Expense ($MM) $8.5 - $9.2 N/A View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005872/en/

