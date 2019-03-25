Log in
SilverBow Resources : to Participate at IPAA's 25th Annual Oil & Gas Investment Symposium

0
03/25/2019

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“SilverBow” or “the Company”) announced today that it will present at IPAA’s 25th Annual Oil & Gas Investment Symposium in New York, New York, on Monday, April 8, 2019. The Corporate Presentation being used will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.sbow.com under the “Investor Relations” section.

ABOUT SILVERBOW RESOURCES, INC.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. With over 30 years of history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant understanding of regional reservoirs which we leverage to assemble high quality drilling inventory while continuously enhancing our operations to maximize returns on capital invested. For more information please visit www.sbow.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 312 M
EBIT 2019 136 M
Net income 2019 91,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 2,55
P/E ratio 2020 2,23
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 271 M
Chart SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
SilverBow Resources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 31,2 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean C. Woolverton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus C. Rowland Chairman
Steven W. Adam Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
G. Gleeson Van Riet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christoph O. Majeske Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC-1.99%271
CNOOC LTD15.95%79 974
CONOCOPHILLIPS5.97%74 950
EOG RESOURCES INC.7.42%54 339
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.29%48 900
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.39%33 175
