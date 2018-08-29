Log in
SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC (SBOW)
SilverBow Resources : to Participate at the DUG Eagle Ford Conference

08/29/2018

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“the Company”) announced today that the Company will present at the DUG Eagle Ford Conference in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday, September 20th, 2018. The Corporate Presentation being used will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.sbow.com under the “Investor Relations” section.

ABOUT SILVERBOW RESOURCES, INC.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. With almost 30 years of history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant understanding of regional reservoirs which we leverage to assemble high quality drilling inventory while continuously enhancing our operations to maximize returns on capital invested. For more information, please visit www.sbow.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 230 M
EBIT 2018 89,1 M
Net income 2018 44,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 3,93
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 351 M
Chart SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
SilverBow Resources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 41,0 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean C. Woolverton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus C. Rowland Chairman
Steven W. Adam Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
G. Gleeson Van Riet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christoph O. Majeske Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC0.84%351
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.26%84 647
CNOOC LTD23.35%78 754
EOG RESOURCES9.32%68 722
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.89%61 338
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.69%43 524
