SilverBow Resources : to Participate at the DUG Eagle Ford Conference

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) (“the Company”) announced today
that the Company will present at the DUG Eagle Ford Conference in San
Antonio, Texas on Thursday, September 20th, 2018. The
Corporate Presentation being used will be accessible on the Company’s
website at www.sbow.com
under the “Investor Relations” section.
ABOUT SILVERBOW RESOURCES, INC.
SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) is a Houston-based energy company
actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil
and gas in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. With almost 30 years of
history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant
understanding of regional reservoirs which we leverage to assemble high
quality drilling inventory while continuously enhancing our operations
to maximize returns on capital invested. For more information, please
visit www.sbow.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005741/en/