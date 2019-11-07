Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $12.2 Million, $0.07 Per Share, an Increase of 52% Compared to the Prior Year Quarter
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX/NYSE American: SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019 (“Q2 Fiscal 2020”). All amounts are expressed in US Dollars.
Q2 FISCAL YEAR 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
Ore milled up 11% compared to the prior year quarter;
Produced and sold approximately 1.9 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 19.1 million pounds of lead, and 6.7 million pounds of zinc, compared to 1.9 million ounces of silver, 1,000 ounces of gold, 19.4 million pounds of lead, and 4.9 million pounds of zinc in the prior year quarter;
Revenue up 4% to $49.9 million compared to the prior year quarter;
Net income attributable to equity shareholders of $12.2 million, or $0.07 per share, up 52% compared to $8.0 million, or $0.05 per share in the prior year quarter;
Cash production cost per tonne of ore processed1 of $65.73, down 1%, compared to $66.33 in the prior year quarter;
Cash cost per ounce of silver1, net of by-product credits, of negative $2.72, up 20% compared to negative $3.37 in the prior year quarter;
All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver1, net of by-product credits, of $4.15, up 63% compared to $2.54 in the prior year quarter;
Cash flow from operations of $26.2 million, up 24% compared to $21.1 million in the prior year quarter;
Strong balance sheet with $135.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, an increase of $19.9 million or 17%, compared to $115.3 million as at March 31, 2019; and,
Ended the quarter with inventories of 4,176 tonnes of silver-lead concentrate and 586 tonnes of zinc concentrate, up 28% and 59%, respectively, compared to 3,248 tonnes of silver-lead concentrate and 586 tonnes of zinc concentrate as at March 31, 2019.
1 Non-IFRS measure. Please refer to section 10 of the corresponding MD&A for reconciliation.
FINANCIALS
Net income attributable to equity shareholders of the Company in Q2 Fiscal 2020 was $12.2 million, or $0.07 per share, an increase of $4.2 million, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.05 per share in the three months ended September 30, 2018 (“Q2 Fiscal 2019”).
Compared to Q2 Fiscal 2019, the Company’s financial results in Q2 Fiscal 2020 were mainly impacted by i) increases of 18% and 17% in the average realized selling prices for silver and gold; ii) increases of 10% and 36% in gold and zinc sold; offset by iii) decreases of 12% and 31% in the average realized selling prices for lead and zinc, and iv) a decrease of 2% in lead sold.
Sales in Q2 Fiscal 2020 were $49.9 million, up 4% or $1.8 million, compared to $48.1 million in Q2 Fiscal 2019. Silver, gold, and base metals sales represented $27.4 million, $1.3 million, and $21.1 million, respectively, compared to silver, gold and base metals sales of $23.4 million, $1.0 million, and $23.6 million, respectively, in Q2 Fiscal 2019.
Cost of sales in Q2 Fiscal 2020 was $24.5 million, a decrease of $0.9 million or 4%, compared to $25.4 million in Q2 Fiscal 2019. The cost of sales included $17.3 million (Q2 Fiscal 2019 - $18.2 million) cash production costs, $1.4 million mineral resources tax (Q2 Fiscal 2019 - $1.4 million), and $5.8 million (Q2 Fiscal 2019 - $5.8 million) depreciation and amortization charges. The decrease in cash production costs expensed was mainly due to a decrease of 1% in cash production costs per tonne of ore processed and less silver and lead sold.
Gross profitmargin in Q2 Fiscal 2020 was 51%, compared to 47% in Q2 Fiscal 2019. Ying Mining District’s gross profit margin was 53% compared to 50% in Q2 Fiscal 2019. GC Mine’s gross profit margin was 37% compared to 29% in Q2 Fiscal 2019.
General andadministrative expenses in Q2 Fiscal 2020 were $4.9 million, an increase of $0.3 million, compared to $4.6 million in Q2 Fiscal 2019. The increase was mainly due to higher labour costs resulting from an increase in employees’ pay-rates and non-cash share-based compensation expenses.
Share of loss in an associate in Q2 Fiscal 2020 was $0.2 million, compared to $0.1 million in Q2 Fiscal 2019. The loss represents the Company’s equity pickup in New Pacific Metals Corp.(“NUAG”).
Income tax expenses in Q2 Fiscal 2020 were $5.1 million compared to $5.8 million in Q2 Fiscal 2019. The income tax expense recorded in Q2 Fiscal 2020 included current income tax expense of $1.0 million (Q2 Fiscal 2019 – $5.1 million) and deferred income tax expense of $4.1 million (Q2 Fiscal 2019 – $0.7 million).
Cash flow provided by operating activities in Q2 Fiscal 2020 was $26.2 million, an increase of $5.1 million, compared to $21.1 million in Q2 Fiscal 2019.
For the six months ended September 30, 2019, net income attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was $24.8 million or $0.14 per share, an increase of $5.8 million, compared to $19.0 million or $0.11 per share in the same prior year period; sales were $95.5 million, up 2% from $93.2 million in the same prior year period; share of loss in NUAG was $0.5 million, compared to $0.4 million in the same prior year period; and cash flow from operating activities was $46.1 million, up 9% from $42.2 million in the same prior year period.
The Company ended the period with $135.2 million in cash and short-term investments, an increase of $19.9 million or 17%, compared to $115.3 million as at March 31, 2019.
Working capital as at September 30, 2019 was $125.0 million, an increase of $28.0 million or 29%, compared to $97.0 million as at March 31, 2019.
OPERATIONS AND DEVELOPMENT
(i) Q2 Fiscal 2020 vs. Q2 Fiscal 2019
In Q2 Fiscal 2020, on a consolidated basis, the Company mined 259,257 tonnes of ore, an increase of 4% or 10,838 tonnes, compared to 248,419 tonnes in Q2 Fiscal 2019. Ore mined at the GC Mine increased by 23% or 15,415 tonnes, while the ore mined at the Ying Mining District decreased by 3% or 4,577 tonnes. Ore milled was 265,281 tonnes, up 11% compared to 239,728 tonnes in Q2 Fiscal 2019.
In Q2 Fiscal 2020, the Company sold approximately 1.9 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 19.1 million pounds of lead, and 6.7 million pounds of zinc, compared to 1.9 million ounces of silver, 1,000 ounces of gold, 19.4 million pounds of lead, and 4.9 million pounds of zinc in Q2 Fiscal 2019. As at September 30, 2019, the Company had inventories of 4,176 tonnes of silver-lead concentrate and 586 tonnes of zinc concentrate, up 28% and 59%, respectively, compared to 3,248 tonnes of silver-lead concentrate and 368 tonnes of zinc concentrate as at March 31, 2019.
In Q2 Fiscal 2020, the consolidated total mining costs and cash mining costs were $72.85 and $52.37 per tonne, compared to $72.71 and $53.90 per tonne, respectively, in Q2 Fiscal 2019. The consolidated total milling costs and cash milling costs in Q2 Fiscal 2020 were $12.46 and $10.76 per tonne, compared to $11.60 and $9.36 per tonne, respectively, in Q2 Fiscal 2019. The increase in the cash milling cost was mainly due to an increase of $0.3 million in material costs resulting from the timing difference of maintenance and prevention work performed at the mills.
The consolidated cash production cost per tonne of ore processed in Q2 Fiscal 2020 were $65.73, down 1% compared to $66.33 in Q2 Fiscal 2019, and below the Company’s Fiscal 2020 annual guidance of $71.80. The consolidated all-in sustaining production cost per tonne of ore processed was $109.51, an increase of 2% compared to $107.51 in Q2 Fiscal 2019, but below the Company’s Fiscal 2020 annual guidance of $125.50. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.7 million in sustaining capital expenditures.
In Q2 Fiscal 2020, the consolidated cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was negative $2.72, compared to negative $3.37 in the prior year quarter. The increase was mainly due to a decrease of $1.11 in by-product credits per ounce of silver mainly resulting from the decrease in the realized selling prices for lead and zinc. Sales from lead and zinc in the current quarter amounted to $20.2 million, a decrease of $2.9 million, compared to $23.2 million in the prior year quarter. In Q2 Fiscal 2020, the consolidated all-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was $4.15 compared to $2.54 in Q2 Fiscal 2019. The increase was mainly due to the decrease in by-product credits and the increase in sustaining capital expenditures as discussed above.
In Q2 Fiscal 2020, on a consolidated basis, approximately 32,948 metres or $1.1 million worth of diamond drilling (Q2 Fiscal 2019 – 30,027 metres or $0.8 million) and 11,656 metres or $3.1 million worth of preparation tunnelling (Q2 Fiscal 2019 – 10,619 metres or $3.1 million) were completed and expensed as mining preparation costs. In addition, approximately 20,107 metres or $7.1 million worth of horizontal tunnels, raises, ramps and declines (Q2 Fiscal 2019 – 18,875 metres or $6.2 million) were completed and capitalized.
(ii) Six months ended September 30, 2019 vs. six months ended September 30, 2018
For the six months ended September 30, 2019, on a consolidated basis, the Company mined 516,649 tonnes of ore, an increase of 6% or 31,532 tonnes, compared to 485,117 tonnes mined in the same prior year period. Ore milled was 524,824 tonnes, up 10% compared to 477,468 tonnes in the same prior year period.
The Company sold approximately 3.7 million ounces of silver, 2,100 ounces of gold, 36.9 million pounds of lead, and 14.0 million pounds of zinc, increases of 11%, 24%, 8%, and 24%, respectively, compared to 3.4 million ounces of silver, 1,700 ounces of gold, 34.3 million pounds of lead, and 11.3 million pounds of zinc sold in the same prior year period.
For the six months ended September 30, 2019, the consolidated total mining costs and cash mining costs were $75.12 and $53.91 per tonne, respectively, compared to $74.40 and $55.05 per tonne in the same prior year period. The consolidated total milling costs and cash milling costs were $12.47 and $10.69, respectively, compared to $12.87 and $10.54 per tonne in the same prior year period.
Correspondingly, the consolidated cash production costs per tonne of ore processed for the six months ended September 30, 2019 were $67.29, down 2% compared to $68.55 in the same prior year period. The all-in sustaining production costs per tonne of ore processed were $114.89, up 4% compared to $110.91 in the same prior year period mainly due to an increase of $4.7 million in sustaining capital expenditures. However, both the cash production costs and all-in sustaining production costs per tonne were lower than the Company’s Fiscal 2020 annual guidance
For the six months ended September 30, 2019, the consolidated cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was negative $2.45, compared to negative $5.18 in the same prior year period. The increase was mainly due to a decrease of $2.99 in by-product credits per ounce of silver mainly resulting from decreases in realized selling prices for lead and zinc. Sales from lead and zinc for the six months ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $40.6 million, a decrease of $7.0 million, compared to $47.6 million in the same period year period. The consolidated all-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was $4.91 compared to $1.61 in the same prior year period. The increase was mainly due to the decrease in by-product credits and the increase in sustaining capital expenditures.
For the six months ended September 30, 2019, on a consolidated basis, approximately 64,566 metres or $2.0 million worth of diamond drilling (same prior year period – 64,295 metres or $1.8 million) and 24,312 metres or $6.2 million worth of preparation tunnelling (same prior year period – 21,401 metres or $6.3 million) were completed and expensed as mining preparation costs. In addition, approximately 41,499 metres or $14.5 million worth of horizontal tunnels, raises, ramps and declines (same prior year period – 36,341 metres or $13.2 million) were completed and capitalized.
1. Ying Mining District, Henan Province, China
Ying Mining District
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Six months ended September 30,
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
2019
2018
Ore Mined (tonne)
176,085
176,584
111,032
174,152
180,662
352,669
337,393
Ore Milled (tonne)
179,147
177,681
107,039
184,684
172,200
356,828
328,129
Head Grades
Silver(gram/tonne)
306
330
324
296
308
318
315
Lead (%)
4.5
4.6
4.5
4.1
4.6
4.5
4.6
Zinc (%)
0.8
0.9
0.9
0.8
0.9
0.9
1.0
Recoveries
Silver (%)
96.2
95.8
95.5
95.6
96.1
96.0
96.1
Lead (%)
95.7
95.9
96.1
95.2
95.6
95.7
95.8
Zinc (%)
58.6
58.3
63.7
50.2
51.2
58.5
52.9
Metal Sales
Silver (in thousands of ounce)
1,711
1,662
1,141
1,545
1,765
3,373
3,078
Gold (in thousands of ounce)
1.1
1.0
0.7
1.1
1.0
2.1
1.7
Lead (in thousands of pound)
16,389
14,835
10,310
15,156
17,359
31,225
30,672
Zinc (in thousands of pound)
1,428
2,090
2,464
381
1,648
3,518
3,781
Cash mining costs ($ per tonne)
59.26
63.05
65.24
63.04
58.65
61.16
62.15
Shipping costs ($ per tonne)
3.82
4.04
3.97
4.27
4.26
3.82
4.28
Cash milling costs ($ per tonne)
9.81
9.15
12.57
10.49
8.54
9.48
9.37
Cash production costs ($ per tonne)
72.89
76.24
81.78
77.80
71.45
74.46
75.80
All-in sustaining production costs ($/tonne)
117.37
129.14
141.63
135.47
108.75
123.24
116.17
Cash costs per ounce of silver ($)
(1.95
)
(1.44
)
(3.02
)
(1.74
)
(2.80
)
(1.70
)
(4.27
)
All-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver ($)
3.40
4.82
3.28
5.80
1.52
4.10
0.75
(i) Q2 Fiscal 2020 vs. Q2 Fiscal 2019
In Q2 Fiscal 2020, the total ore mined at the Ying Mining District was 176,085 tonnes, down by 3% or 4,577 tonnes, compared to 180,662 tonnes mined in Q2 Fiscal 2019. Ore milled was 179,147 tonnes, up by 4% or 6,947 tonnes, compared to 172,200 tonnes in Q2 Fiscal 2019.
Head grades of ore milled at the Ying Mining District in Q2 Fiscal 2020 were 306 grams per tonne (“g/t”) for silver, 4.5% for lead, and 0.8% for zinc, compared to 308 g/t for silver, 4.6% for lead and 0.9% for zinc in Q2 Fiscal 2019. The Company continues to achieve good dilution control using its “Enterprise Blog” to assist and manage daily operations.
In Q2 Fiscal 2020, the Ying Mining District sold approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 16.4 million pounds of lead, and 1.4 million pounds of zinc, compared to 1.8 million ounces of silver, 17.4 million pounds of lead, and 1.6 million pounds of zinc in Q2 Fiscal 2019. As at September 30, 2019, the Ying Mining District had inventories of 3,580 tonnes of silver-lead concentrate and 550 tonnes zinc concentrate, compared to 3,150 tonnes of silver-lead concentrate and 250 tonnes of zinc concentrate as at March 31, 2019.
Total and cash mining costs per tonne at the Ying Mining District in Q2 Fiscal 2020 were $85.63 and $59.26 per tonne, respectively, compared to $81.50 and $58.65 per tonne in Q2 Fiscal 2019. The increase was due mainly to an overall 3% increase in the mining contractors’ rate.
Total and cash milling costs per tonne at the Ying Mining District in Q2 Fiscal 2020 were $11.53 and $9.81, respectively, compared to $10.47 and $8.54 in Q2 Fiscal 2019. The increase in per tonne cash milling costs was mainly due to an increase of $0.2 million in material costs rising from the timing difference of maintenance and prevention work performed at the mill.
Correspondingly, the cash production cost per tonne of ore processed was $72.89, up 2% compared to $71.45 in the prior year quarter, but below the Fiscal 2020 annual guidance of $78.20. The all-in sustaining cash production cost per tonne of ore processed were $117.37, up 8% compared to $108.75 in the prior year quarter. The increase was mainly due to an increase of $1.3 million in sustaining capital expenditures. The all-in sustaining cash production costs per tonne at the Ying Mining District were also below the Fiscal 2020 annual guidance of $130.20.
Cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, in Q2 Fiscal 2020 at the Ying Mining District, was negative $1.95 compared to negative $2.80 in Q2 Fiscal 2019. The increase was mainly due to a decrease of $1.28 in by-product credits per ounce of silver resulting from the decrease of lead and zinc realized selling prices. Sales from lead and zinc at the Ying Mining District in Q2 Fiscal 2020 were $14.9 million, a decrease of $3.4million, compared to $18.3 million in Q2 Fiscal 2019. All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was $3.40 compared to $1.52 in the prior year quarter. The increase was mainly due to the decrease in by-product credits and the increase in sustaining capital expenditures.
In Q2 Fiscal 2020, approximately 27,007 metres or $0.8 million worth of underground diamond drilling (Q2 Fiscal 2019 – 22,672 metres or $0.5 million) and 5,554 metres or $1.6 million worth of preparation tunnelling (Q2 Fiscal 2019 – 5,376 metres or $1.7 million) were completed and expensed as mining preparation costs at the Ying Mining District. In addition, approximately 19,661 metres or $6.7 million worth of horizontal tunnels, raises, ramps and declines (Q2 Fiscal 2019 – 18,634 metres or $6.0 million) were completed and capitalized.
(ii) Six months ended September 30, 2019 vs. six months ended September 30, 2018
For the six months ended September 30, 2019, a total of 352,669 tonnes of ore were mined at the Ying Mining District, an increase of 5% or 15,276 tonnes compared to 337,393 tonnes in the same prior year period. Ore milled was 356,828 tonnes, up by 9% or 28,669 tonnes compared to 328,129 tonnes in the same prior year period. Average head grades of ore processed were 318 g/t for silver, 4.5% for lead, and 0.9% for zinc compared to 315 g/t for silver, 4.6% for lead, and 1.0% for zinc, in the same prior year period.
During the same time period, the Ying Mining District sold approximately 3.4 million ounces of silver, 2,100 ounces of gold, 31.2 million pounds of lead, and 3.5 million pounds of zinc, compared to 3.1 million ounces of silver, 1,700 ounces of gold, 30.7 million pounds of lead, and 3.8 million pounds of zinc in the same prior year period.
For the six months ended September 30, 2019, the cash mining costs at the Ying Mining District were $61.16 per tonne, down 2% compared to $62.15 in the prior year period while the cash milling costs were $9.48 per tonne, a slight increase of 1% compared to $9.37 in the prior year period. Correspondingly, the cash production costs per tonne of ore processed were $74.57, down 2% compared to $75.80 in the prior year period. The all-in sustaining cash production costs per tonne of ore processed were $123.24, up 6%, compared to $116.17. The increase was mainly due to an increase of $3.8 million in sustaining capital expenditures.
Cash cost per ounce of silver and all-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, net of by‐product credits, at the Ying Mining District, for the six months ended September 30, 2019, were negative $1.70 and $4.10 respectively, compared to negative $4.27 and $0.75 in the same prior year period. The increase was mainly due to the decrease in by-product credits per ounce of silver and the increase in sustaining capital expenditures. Sales from lead and zinc at the Ying Mining District for the six months ended September 30, 2019 were $29.3 million, a decrease of $6.8 million, compared to $36.1 million in the same prior year period.
For the six months ended September 30, 2019, approximately 50,655 metres or $1.4 million worth of underground diamond drilling (same prior year period – 49,521 metres or $1.1 million) and 11,949 metres or $3.3 million worth of preparation tunnelling (same prior year period – 10,917 metres or $3.3 million) were completed and expensed as mining preparation costs at the Ying Mining District. In addition, approximately 40,556 metres or $13.8 million worth of horizontal tunnels, raises, and declines (same prior year period – 35,562 metres or $12.5 million) were completed and capitalized.
2. GC Mine, Guangdong Province, China
GC Mine
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Six months ended September 30,
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
2019
2018
Ore Mined (tonne)
83,172
80,808
50,368
86,126
67,757
163,980
147,724
Ore Milled (tonne)
86,134
81,861
52,865
86,792
67,528
167,996
149,339
Head Grades
Silver (gram/tonne)
100
95
101
84
78
97
83
Lead (%)
2.0
1.9
1.8
1.6
1.4
1.9
1.3
Zinc (%)
3.2
3.4
3.3
3.1
2.8
3.3
2.8
Recovery Rates
Silver (%)
75.9
76.8
81.3
80.5
76.7
76.4
75.9
Lead (%)
88.3
88.7
91.5
91.6
91.2
88.5
89.1
Zinc (%)
86.1
85.7
85.7
85.5
83.3
85.9
84.1
Metal Sales
Silver (in thousands of ounce)
183
193
173
167
136
376
286
Lead (in thousands of pound)
2,680
3,007
2,360
2,644
2,063
5,686
3,646
Zinc (in thousands of pound)
5,227
5,244
4,874
3,730
3,240
10,471
7,484
Cash mining cost ($ per tonne)
37.80
38.83
40.58
34.17
41.25
38.31
38.83
Cash milling cost ($ per tonne)
12.72
13.85
18.52
14.08
11.45
13.27
13.10
Cash production cost ($ per tonne)
50.52
52.68
59.10
48.25
52.70
51.58
51.93
All-in sustaining production costs ($/tonne)
62.94
67.33
72.11
56.88
67.58
65.09
64.51
Cash cost per ounce of silver ($)
(9.98
)
(8.38
)
(10.23
)
(12.32
)
(10.81
)
(9.16
)
(15.01
)
All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver ($)
(2.89
)
(0.96
)
(4.97
)
(6.54
)
(2.03
)
(1.90
)
(6.92
)
(i) Q2 Fiscal 2020 vs. Q2 Fiscal 2019
In Q2 Fiscal 2020, the total ore mined at the GC Mine was 83,172 tonnes, an increase of 23% or 15,415 tonnes, compared to 67,757 tonnes in Q2 Fiscal 2019, while ore milled was 86,134 tonnes, an increase of 28% or 18,606 tonnes compared to 67,528 tonnes in Q2 Fiscal 2019. Average head grades of ore processed at the GC Mine were 100 g/t for silver, 2.0% for lead, and 3.2% for zinc compared to 78 g/t for silver, 1.4% for lead, and 2.8% for zinc in Q2 Fiscal 2019.
In Q2 Fiscal 2020, the GC Mine sold 183,000 ounces of silver, 2.7 million pounds of lead, and 5.2 million pounds of zinc, compared to 136,000 ounces of silver, 2.1 million pounds of lead, and 3.2 million pounds of zinc in Q2 Fiscal 2019.
Total and cash mining costs per tonne at the GC Mine in Q2 Fiscal 2020 were $45.81 and $37.80 per tonne, respectively, a decrease of 7% and 8%, compared to $49.29 and $41.25 per tonne in Q2 Fiscal 2019. The decrease was mainly due to higher production output resulting in lower per tonne fixed costs allocation. Total and cash milling costs per tonne at the GC Mine in Q2 Fiscal 2020 were $14.38 and $12.72, respectively, compared to $14.47 and $11.45 in Q2 Fiscal 2019.
Correspondingly, cash production costs per tonne of ore processed were $50.52, down 4% compared to $52.70 in Q2 Fiscal 2019, and all-in sustaining costs per tonne of ore processed were $62.94, down 7% compared to $67.58 in Q2 Fiscal 2019.
Cash costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, at the GC Mine, was negative $9.98 compared to negative $10.81 in Q2 Fiscal 2019. The increase was mainly due to the decrease in by-product credits per ounce of silver resulting from more silver sold and the decrease in lead and zinc realized selling prices. All-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, in Q2 Fiscal 2020 at the GC Mine was negative $2.89 compared to negative $2.03 in Q2 Fiscal 2019.
In Q2 Fiscal 2020, approximately 5,941 metres or $0.3 million worth of underground diamond drilling (Q2 Fiscal 2019 – 7,355 metres or $0.3 million) and 6,102 metres or $1.5 million worth of tunnelling (Q2 Fiscal 2019 – 5,243 metres or $1.4 million) were completed and expensed as mining preparation costs at the GC Mine. In addition, approximately 446 metres or $0.4 million of horizontal tunnels, raises and declines (Q2 Fiscal 2019 – 241 metres or $0.2 million) were completed and capitalized.
(ii) Six months ended September 30, 2019 vs. six months ended September 30, 2018
For the six months ended September 30, 2019, a total of 163,980 tonnes of ore were mined and 167,996 tonnes were milled at the GC Mine, an increase of 11% and 12%, respectively, compared to 147,724 tonnes mined and 149,339 tonnes milled in the same prior year period. Average head grades of ore milled were 97 g/t for silver, 1.9% for lead, and 3.3% for zinc compared to 83 g/t for silver, 1.3% for lead, and 2.8% for zinc, in the same prior year period.
During the same time period, the GC Mine sold approximately 376,000 ounces of silver, 5.7 million pounds of lead, and 10.5 million pounds of zinc, compared to 286,000 ounces of silver, 3.6 million pounds of lead, and 7.5 million pounds of zinc in the same prior year period.
For the six months ended September 30, 2019, the cash mining cost at the GC Mine was $38.31 per tonne, a slight decrease of 1% compared to $38.83 per tonne in the same prior year period. The cash milling cost was $13.27 per tonne, a slight increase of 1% compared to $13.10 in the same prior year period. Correspondingly, the cash production costs per tonne of ore processed at the GC Mine were $51.58, a slight decrease compared to $51.93 in the same prior year period. The all-in sustaining cash production cost per tonne of ore processed was $65.09 compared to $64.51 in the same prior year period.
Cash costs per ounce of silver and all-in sustaining costs per ounce of silver, net of by‐product credits, at the GC Mine, for the six months ended September 30, 2019, were negative $9.16 and negative $1.90 respectively, compared to negative $15.01 and negative $6.92 in the same prior year period.
For the six months ended September 30, 2019, approximately 13,911 metres or $0.6 million worth of underground diamond drilling (same prior year period – 14,774 metres or $0.7 million) and 12,363 m or $2.9 million of tunnelling (same prior year period – 10,484 metres or $3.0 million) were completed and expensed as mining preparation costs at the GC Mine. In addition, approximately 943 metres or $0.7 million of horizontal tunnels, raise, and declines (same prior year period – 779 metres or $0.7 million) were completed and capitalized.
OUTLOOK
The Company expects its consolidated production in Fiscal 2020 will exceed its annual guidance and that production costs will be within the budget. Due to soft demand for lead battery arising from weak automobile market and the winter season environmental control measures in China, smelters are reducing their silver-lead concentrates purchase and increasing their smelter charges from last quarter’s RMB 2,200 per tonne lead metal to RMB 2,700 per tonne lead metal currently. Accordingly, the Company plans to build up its silver-lead concentrate inventories over the next two quarters for better price.
Mr. Guoliang Ma, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resources of the Company, is the Qualified Person for Silvercorp under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.
This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis, Financial Statements and Notes to Financial Statements for the corresponding period, which have been posted on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and are also available on the Company's website at www.silvercorp.ca.
About Silvercorp
Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company’s goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees’ wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.
Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects”, “is expected”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “plans”, “projects”, “estimates”, “assumes”, “intends”, “strategies”, “targets”, “goals”, “forecasts”, “objectives”, “budgets”, “schedules”, “potential” or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company’s material properties; the sufficiency of the Company’s capital to finance the Company’s operations; estimates of the Company’s revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company’s mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company’s operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company’s properties.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company’s existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.
This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company’s forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company’s Annual Information Form under the heading “Risk Factors”. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
The Company’s forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
SILVERCORP METALS INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
As at September 30,
As at March 31,
2019
2019
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
56,092
$
67,441
Short-term investments
79,103
47,836
Trade and other receivables
1,917
467
Current portion of lease receivable
198
-
Inventories
9,580
10,836
Due from a related party
2,941
3,022
Income tax receivable
3,778
1,301
Prepaids and deposits
5,148
3,958
158,757
134,861
Non-current Assets
Long-term prepaids and deposits
520
769
Long-term portion lease receivable
468
-
Reclamation deposits
8,969
7,953
Investment in an associate
43,413
38,703
Other investments
10,785
9,253
Plant and equipment
67,044
68,617
Mineral rights and properties
221,792
238,920
TOTAL ASSETS
$
511,748
$
499,076
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
29,009
$
29,856
Current portion of lease obligation
599
-
Bank Loan
-
4,475
Deposits received
1,252
3,040
Income tax payable
2,895
502
33,755
37,873
Non-current Liabilities
Long-term portion of lease obligation
1,887
-
Deferred income tax liabilities
34,121
34,334
Environmental rehabilitation
12,713
13,688
Total Liabilities
82,476
85,895
Equity
Share capital
238,251
231,269
Share option reserve
16,146
15,898
Reserves
25,409
25,409
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(56,066
)
(41,864
)
Retained earnings
138,614
116,734
Total equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company
362,354
347,446
Non-controlling interests
66,918
65,735
Total Equity
429,272
413,181
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
511,748
$
499,076
SILVERCORP METALS INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for per share figures)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Sales
$
49,886
$
48,091
$
95,462
$
93,216
Cost of sales
Production costs
17,290
18,238
35,290
32,515
Mineral resource taxes
1,408
1,392
2,659
2,641
Depreciation and amortization
5,814
5,761
11,683
10,509
24,512
25,391
49,632
45,665
Gross profit
25,374
22,700
45,830
47,551
General and administrative
4,901
4,605
9,449
9,077
Government fees and other taxes
496
767
1,090
1,569
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(797
)
708
57
(80
)
Loss on disposal of plant and equipment
121
124
263
134
Gain on disposal of mineral rights and properties
-
-
(1,477
)
-
Share of loss in associate
244
105
525
384
Dilution gain on investment in associate
-
-
(723
)
-
Reclassification of other comprehensive loss upon
ownership dilution of investment in associate
-
-
(21
)
-
Other expense (income)
291
213
490
276
Income from operations
20,118
16,178
36,177
36,191
Finance income
818
825
1,747
1,621
Finance costs
(136
)
(163
)
(311
)
(297
)
Income before income taxes
20,800
16,840
37,613
37,515
Income tax expense
5,139
5,763
4,651
12,261
Net income
$
15,661
$
11,077
$
32,962
$
25,254
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
$
12,221
$
8,037
$
24,828
$
18,958
Non-controlling interests
3,440
3,040
8,134
6,296
$
15,661
$
11,077
$
32,962
$
25,254
Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Company
Basic earnings per share
$
0.07
$
0.05
$
0.15
$
0.11
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.07
$
0.05
$
0.14
$
0.11
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic
170,842,478
168,105,986
170,419,199
167,687,266
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted
171,904,531
170,312,229
171,261,945
169,773,955
SILVERCORP METALS INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash provided by
Operating activities
Net income
$
15,661
$
11,077
$
32,962
$
25,254
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:
Finance costs
136
163
311
297
Depreciation, amortization and depletion
6,203
6,048
12,423
11,101
Share of (income) loss in associate
244
105
525
384
Dilution gain on investment in associate
-
-
(723
)
-
Reclassification of other comprehensive loss upon ownership
dilution of investment in associate
-
-
(21
)
-
Income tax expense
5,139
5,763
4,651
12,261
Finance income
(818
)
(825
)
(1,747
)
(1,621
)
Loss on disposal of plant and equipment
121
124
263
134
Gain on disposal of mineral rights and properties
-
-
(1,477
)
-
Share-based compensation
701
456
1,026
912
Reclamation expenditures and deposits
(63
)
(21
)
(74
)
(21
)
Income taxes paid
(1,011
)
(5,388
)
(2,930
)
(8,476
)
Interest received
818
825
1,747
1,621
Interest paid
(32
)
(48
)
(105
)
(48
)
Changes in non-cash operating working capital
(870
)
2,808
(715
)
441
Net cash provided by operating activities
26,229
21,087
46,116
42,239
Investing activities
Mineral rights and properties
Capital expenditures
(7,239
)
(6,064
)
(14,009
)
(11,793
)
Proceeds on disposals
1,455
-
6,146
-
Plant and equipment
Additions
(2,158
)
(422
)
(4,329
)
(1,643
)
Proceeds on disposals
2
2
3
29
Reclamation deposits
Paid
(1,543
)
(41
)
(1,549
)
(45
)
Other investments
Acquisition
(1,726
)
-
(1,726
)
-
Proceeds on disposals
1,266
-
1,266
-
Investment in associate
(187
)
-
(3,210
)
-
Net redemption (purchases) of short-term investments
(9,543
)
(30,481
)
(33,618
)
(17,219
)
Principal received on lease receivable
9
-
36
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(19,664
)
(37,006
)
(50,990
)
(30,671
)
Financing activities
Bank loan
Proceeds
-
-
-
4,527
Repayment
-
-
(4,369
)
-
Principal payments on lease obligation
(187
)
-
(288
)
-
Non-controlling interests
Distribution
(3,259
)
(3,305
)
(3,259
)
(6,634
)
Cash dividends distributed
-
-
(2,125
)
(2,095
)
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
4,857
518
5,077
1,020
Net cash used in financing activities
1,411
(2,787
)
(4,964
)
(3,182
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,207
)
(641
)
(1,511
)
(4,063
)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
6,769
(19,347
)
(11,349
)
4,323
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
49,323
72,869
67,441
49,199
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
$
56,092
$
53,522
$
56,092
$
53,522
SILVERCORP METALS INC. Mining Data (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for mining data figures)
Consolidated
Three months ended September 30,
Six months ended September 30,
2019
2018
Changes
2019
2018
Changes
Production Data
Mine Data
Ore Mined (tonne)
259,257
248,419
4
%
516,649
485,117
6
%
Ore Milled (tonne)
265,281
239,728
11
%
524,824
477,468
10
%
Head Grades
Silver (gram/tonne)
238
243
-2
%
246
242
2
%
Lead (%)
3.6
3.7
-2
%
3.7
3.5
5
%
Zinc (%)
1.6
1.4
13
%
1.6
1.5
10
%
Recovery Rates
Silver (%)
93.4
94.3
-1
%
93.5
93.9
0
%
Lead (%)
94.4
95.1
-1
%
94.5
95.0
-1
%
Zinc (%)
76.9
69.0
11
%
76.3
70.8
8
%
Cost Data
+
Mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($)
72.85
72.71
0
%
75.12
74.40
1
%
Cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($)
52.37
53.90
-3
%
53.91
55.05
-2
%
Depreciation and amoritzation charges per tonne of ore mined ($)
20.48
18.81
9
%
21.21
19.35
10
%
+
Unit shipping costs ($)
2.60
3.07
-15
%
2.69
2.96
-9
%
+
Mining cost per tonne of ore milled ($)
12.46
11.60
7
%
12.47
12.87
-3
%
Cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($)
10.76
9.36
15
%
10.69
10.54
1
%
Depreciation and amoritzation charges per tonne of ore milled ($)
1.70
2.24
-24
%
1.78
2.33
-24
%
+
Cash production cost per tonne of ore processed ($)
65.73
66.33
-1
%
67.90
68.55
-2
%
+
All-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed ($)
109.51
107.45
2
%
114.80
110.91
4
%
+
Cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($)
(2.72
)
(3.37
)
19
%
(2.45
)
(5.18
)
53
%
+
All-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed ($)
4.15
2.54
63
%
4.91
1.61
205
%
Concentrate inventory
Lead concentrate (tonne)
4,176
3,732
12
%
4,176
3,732
12
%
Zinc concentrate (tonne)
586
598
-2
%
586
598
-2
%
Sales Data
Metal Sales
Silver (in thousands of ounces)
1,894
1,901
0
%
3,749
3,364
11
%
Gold (in thousands of ounces)
1.1
1.0
10
%
2.1
1.7
24
%
Lead (in thousands of pounds)
19,069
19,422
-2
%
36,911
34,318
8
%
Zinc (in thousands of pounds)
6,655
4,888
36
%
13,989
11,265
24
%
Revenue
Silver (in thousands of $)
27,439
23,439
17
%
50,997
43,262
18
%
Gold (in thousands of $)
1,314
1,024
28
%
2,396
1,716
40
%
Lead (in thousands of $)
16,202
18,789
-14
%
31,380
35,840
-12
%
Zinc (in thousands of $)
4,045
4,361
-7
%
9,197
11,773
-22
%
Other (in thousands of $)
886
478
85
%
1,492
625
139
%
49,886
48,091
4
%
95,462
93,216
2
%
Average Selling Price,Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges
Silver ($ per ounce)
14.49
12.33
18
%
13.60
12.86
6
%
Gold ($ per ounce)
1,195.00
1,024
17
%
1,141.00
1,009
13
%
Lead ($ per pound)
0.85
0.97
-12
%
0.85
1.04
-18
%
Zinc ($ per pound)
0.61
0.89
-31
%
0.66
1.05
-37
%
SILVERCORP METALS INC. Mining Data (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for mining data figures)
Ying Mining District
Three months ended September 30,
Six months ended September 30,
2019
2018
Changes
2019
2018
Changes
Production Data
Mine Data
Ore Mined (tonne)
176,085
180,662
-3
%
352,669
337,393
5
%
Ore Milled (tonne)
179,147
172,200
4
%
356,828
328,129
9
%
Head Grades
Silver (gram/tonne)
306
308
-1
%
318
315
1
%
Lead (%)
4.5
4.6
-3
%
4.5
4.6
-1
%
Zinc (%)
0.8
0.9
-11
%
0.9
1.0
-14
%
Recovery Rates
Silver (%)
96.2
96.1
0
%
96.0
96.1
0
%
Lead (%)
95.7
95.6
0
%
95.7
95.8
0
%
Zinc (%)
58.6
51.2
15
%
58.5
52.9
11
%
Cost Data
+
Mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($)
85.63
81.50
5
%
88.55
86.50
2
%
Cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($)
59.26
58.65
1
%
61.16
62.15
-2
%
Depreciation and amoritzation charges per tonne of ore mined ($)
26.37
22.85
15
%
27.39
24.35
12
%
+
Unit shipping costs ($)
3.82
4.26
-10
%
3.82
4.28
-11
%
+
Mining cost per tonne of ore milled ($)
11.53
10.47
10
%
11.23
11.48
-2
%
Cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($)
9.81
8.54
15
%
9.48
9.37
1
%
Depreciation and amoritzation charges per tonne of ore milled ($)
1.72
1.93
-11
%
1.75
2.11
-17
%
+
Cash production cost per tonne of ore processed ($)
72.89
71.45
2
%
74.57
75.80
-2
%
+
All-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed ($)
117.37
108.75
8
%
123.24
116.17
6
%
+
Cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($)
(1.95
)
(2.80
)
30
%
(1.70
)
(4.27
)
60
%
+
All-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed ($)
3.40
1.52
124
%
4.10
0.75
447
%
Concentrate inventory
Lead concentrate (tonne)
3,580
3,452
4
%
3,580
3,452
4
%
Zinc concentrate (tonne)
550
230
139
%
550
230
139
%
Sales Data
Metal Sales
Silver (in thousands of ounces)
1,711
1,765
-3
%
3,373
3,078
10
%
Gold (in thousands of ounces)
1.1
1.0
10
%
2.1
1.7
24
%
Lead (in thousands of pounds)
16,389
17,359
-6
%
31,225
30,672
2
%
Zinc (in thousands of pounds)
1,428
1,648
-13
%
3,518
3,781
-7
%
Revenue
Silver (in thousands of $)
25,481
22,140
15
%
47,211
40,490
17
%
Gold (in thousands of $)
1,314
1,024
28
%
2,396
1,716
40
%
Lead (in thousands of $)
13,945
16,822
-17
%
26,638
32,097
-17
%
Zinc (in thousands of $)
960
1,464
-34
%
2,624
3,980
-34
%
Other (in thousands of $)
598
296
102
%
1,203
430
180
%
42,298
41,746
1
%
80,072
78,713
2
%
Average Selling Price,Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges
Silver ($ per ounce)
14.89
12.54
19
%
14.00
13.15
6
%
Gold ($ per ounce)
1,195
1,024
17
%
1,141
1,009
13
%
Lead ($ per pound)
0.85
0.97
-12
%
0.85
1.05
-19
%
Zinc ($ per pound)
0.67
0.89
-25
%
0.75
1.05
-29
%
SILVERCORP METALS INC. Mining Data (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for mining data figures)
GC Mine
Three months ended September 30,
Six months ended September 30,
2019
2018
Changes
2019
2018
Changes
Production Data
Mine Data
Ore Mined (tonne)
83,172
67,757
23
%
163,980
147,724
11
%
Ore Milled (tonne)
86,134
67,528
28
%
167,996
149,339
12
%
Head Grades
Silver (gram/tonne)
100
78
28
%
97
83
17
%
Lead (%)
2.0
1.4
39
%
1.9
1.3
46
%
Zinc (%)
3.2
2.8
14
%
3.3
2.8
17
%
Recovery Rates
Silver (%) *
75.9
76.7
-1
%
76.4
75.9
1
%
Lead (%)
88.3
91.2
-3
%
88.5
89.1
-1
%
Zinc (%)
86.1
83.3
3
%
85.9
84.1
2
%
Cost Data
+
Mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($)
45.81
49.29
-7
%
46.22
46.76
-1
%
Cash mining cost per tonne of ore mined ($)
37.80
41.25
-8
%
38.31
38.83
-1
%
Depreciation and amoritzation charges per tonne of ore mined ($)
8.01
8.04
0
%
7.91
7.93
0
%
+
Mining cost per tonne of ore milled ($)
14.38
14.47
-1
%
15.12
15.93
-5
%
Cash milling cost per tonne of ore milled ($)
12.72
11.45
11
%
13.27
13.10
100
%
Depreciation and amoritzation charges per tonne of ore milled ($)
1.66
3.02
-45
%
1.85
2.83
-35
%
+
Cash production cost per tonne of ore processed ($)
50.52
52.70
-4
%
51.58
51.93
-1
%
+
All-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed ($)
62.94
67.58
-7
%
65.09
64.51
1
%
+
Cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($)
(9.98
)
(10.81
)
8
%
(9.16
)
(15.01
)
39
%
+
All-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed ($)
(2.89
)
(2.03
)
-42
%
(1.90
)
(6.92
)
73
%
Concentrate inventory
Lead concentrate (tonne)
596
280
113
%
596
280
113
%
Zinc concentrate (tonne)
36
368
-90
%
36
368
-90
%
Sales Data
Metal Sales
Silver (in thousands of ounces)
183
136
35
%
376
286
31
%
Lead (in thousands of pounds)
2,680
2,063
30
%
5,686
3,646
56
%
Zinc (in thousands of pounds)
5,227
3,240
61
%
10,471
7,484
40
%
Revenue
Silver (in thousands of $)
1,958
1,299
51
%
3,786
2,772
37
%
Lead (in thousands of $)
2,257
1,967
15
%
4,742
3,743
27
%
Zinc (in thousands of $)
3,085
2,897
6
%
6,573
7,793
-16
%
Other (in thousands of $)
288
182
58
%
289
195
48
%
7,588
6,345
20
%
15,390
14,503
6
%
Average Selling Price,Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges
Silver ($ per ounce) **
10.70
9.55
12
%
10.07
9.69
4
%
Lead ($ per pound)
0.84
0.95
-12
%
0.83
1.03
-19
%
Zinc ($ per pound)
0.59
0.89
-34
%
0.63
1.04
-39
%
* Silver recovery rate includes silver recovered in lead concentrate and silver recovered in zinc concentrate.
** Silver sold in zinc concentrates is subjected to higher smelter and refining charges which lowers the net silver selling price.