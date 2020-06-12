SilverCrest Metals : Majority Voting Policy

SILVERCREST METALS INC.

(the "Company")

MAJORITY VOTING POLICY FOR ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Each director of the Company should be elected by the vote of a majority of the shares, represented in person or by proxy, at any meeting for the election of directors.

Forms of proxy for the election of directors will permit a shareholder to vote in favour of, or to withhold from voting, separately for each director nominee. The Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") will ensure that the number of shares voted in favour or withheld from voting for each director nominee is recorded and promptly made public after the meeting. If the vote was by a show of hands rather than by ballot, the Company will disclose the number of shares voted by proxy in favour or withheld for each director.

If a nominee for director in an uncontested election of directors does not receive the affirmative vote of at least the majority of the votes cast at any meeting for the election of directors at which a quorum has been confirmed, the director, duly elected as a matter of applicable corporate law, shall nonetheless promptly tender his or her resignation to the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee. For purposes of this majority voting policy, an "uncontested election" means any shareholder meeting called for, either alone or with other matters, the election of directors, with respect to which (i) the number of director nominees for election is equal to the number of positions on the Board to be filled through the election to be conducted at such meeting and/or (ii) proxies are being solicited for such election of directors solely by the Company. A "majority of the votes cast" means that the number of shares voted "for" a director's election exceeds 50% of the number of votes cast with respect to that director's election. Votes cast with respect to that director's election shall include votes to withhold authority, but shall exclude abstentions and failures to vote with respect to that director's election unless the proxy form and/or the management information circular for the particular meeting provides that, where no vote, direction or instruction is given in the proxy with respect to the matter, the proxy will be voted "for" the matter or as recommended by management of the Company (which, in the case of a proxy solicitation by management of the Company, will be counted as a vote "for" the election of that director). In a contested election (i.e. all circumstances other than an "uncontested election"), a plurality vote standard will continue to apply.

The Board shall nominate for election or re-election as directors only candidates who agree to tender, promptly following such person's failure to receive in an uncontested election the required vote for election or re-election at the next meeting at which such person would face election or re-election, an irrevocable resignation that will be effective upon Board acceptance of such resignation.

The Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee shall consider the director's resignation and recommend to the Board the action to be taken with respect to such offered resignation, which may include: (i) accepting the resignation, (ii) maintaining the director but addressing what the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee believes to be the underlying cause of the withheld votes,