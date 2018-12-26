Log in
SilverSun Technologies Announces Cash Dividend

12/26/2018 | 04:01pm CET

EAST HANOVER, NJ, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT), a national provider of transformational business technology solutions and services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.05 per share. The record date will be January 7, 2019, and the payment date will be January 14, 2019. 

"As we continue to profitably execute on our business plan, we believe this special cash dividend is an appropriate way to reward our shareholders for their support,” commented Mark Meller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We are fortunate to be able to share the financial success of the Company with our owners, and look forward to more such distributions in the future, business conditions permitting.”

The payment of future dividends, if any, will be subject to SilverSun’s cash requirements. The Company's board of directors will assess any future dividend payout levels in light of the Company's financial performance and its current and anticipated business needs at such time.

Additional information regarding SilverSun Technologies  is available on the Company website at www.silversuntech.com.

About SilverSun Technologies, Inc.

We are a business application, technology, and consulting company providing strategies and solutions to meet our clients' information, technology and business management needs. Our services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premise or in the "Cloud". As a value added reseller of business application software, we offer solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP"), Warehouse Management Systems, Customer Relationship Management, and Business Intelligence. Additionally, we have our own development staff building software solutions for Electronic Data Interchange, time and billing, and various ERP enhancements. Our value-added services focus on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. We have a dedicated network services practice that provides managed services, hosting, business continuity, cloud, e-mail and web services. Our customers are nationwide, with concentrations in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, Chicago, Dallas, Arizona, Seattle, Greensboro, and Southern California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

Mark Meller
973-758-6108
meller@silversuntech.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
