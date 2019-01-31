SilverSun Technologies Recognized for Excellence at Acumatica Summit

SWK Subsidiary Receives Five Awards, Including Partner of the Year



EAST HANOVER, NJ, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT), a national provider of transformational business technology solutions and services, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc. (SWK), has been named Partner of the Year by Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company. The award, which is presented to the partner with the highest sales volume for the preceding year, was presented at this week’s Acumatica Summit, which had record attendance of more than 1,500 customers, partners, and media and analyst participants.

In addition to being named Partner of the Year, SWK was also honored in the following categories:

Two employees were named Acumatica MVP’s, individuals recognized for exceptional contributions to the development of the Acumatica product and community

SWK was named Cloud Adoption Partner of the year, a recently created distinction for Acumatica partners who sold the largest number of new subscriptions in 2018.

SPS Commerce Powered by MAPADOC , the integrated solution that leverages SWK’s EDI application, also received the Acumatica award for ISV Partner of the Year

“We’re proud to be recognized by Acumatica for the great results of our team in 2018,” said Mark Meller, CEO of both SilverSun and SWK. “Our fantastic team demonstrates every day how we delight our customers and partners by providing solutions and expertise that transform their businesses and enable success. Through innovation and best practices, I expect even greater achievements in 2019.”

About SilverSun Technologies, Inc.

We are a business application, technology and consulting company providing strategies and solutions to meet our clients' information, technology and business management needs. Our services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premise or in the "Cloud". As a value added reseller of business application software, we offer solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP"), Warehouse Management Systems, Customer Relationship Management, and Business Intelligence. Additionally, we have our own development staff building software solutions for Electronic Data Interchange, time and billing, and various ERP enhancements. Our value-added services focus on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. We have a dedicated network services practice that provides managed services, hosting, business continuity, cloud, e-mail and web services. Our customers are nationwide, with concentrations in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, Chicago, Dallas, Arizona, Seattle, Greensboro, and Southern California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.





