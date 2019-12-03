SIM Technology : PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SIM TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

晨訊科技集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock code: 2000)

PROFIT WARNING

pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company ("Board") wishes to inform the shareholders ("Shareholders") and potential investors of the Company

The board of directors of the Company ("Board") wishes to inform the shareholders ("Shareholders") and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and information currently available to the Company, it is expected that the revenue for the year ending 31 December 2019 ("FY2019") will drop significantly as compared to that for the year ended 31 December 2018 ("FY2018") and the Group is expected to record a loss attributable to shareholders of the Company for FY2019, as compared to a profit of approximately HK$215 million recorded for FY2018. Based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the 10 months ended 31 October 2019, the Group recorded a loss of approximately HK$92 million attributable to shareholders of the Company. .

The factors affecting the Group's financial performance during the first half of the year continue to affect the Group in the second half of 2019. Please refer to the factors disclosed in the Company's profit warning announcement dated 27 June 2019 and the Company's interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 for further details.