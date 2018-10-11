SIM Technology : ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SIM TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 晨訊科技集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2000)

ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of the Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of SIM Technology Group Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Group") hereby announces that the unaudited monthly revenue of the Group for the month of September 2018 is approximately HK$109.2 million (August 2018:

HK$111.5 million), in which the revenue from the sale of residential properties and properties management (together, "non-core business") is approximately HK$2.2 million (August 2018:

HK$ 2.8 million) and the revenue from the handsets and internet of things terminals business, the wireless communication modules business, the internet of things system and online-to-offline business together with the intelligent manufacturing business (together, "core business") is approximately of HK$106.9 million (August 2018: HK$108.7 million).

The revenue of the core business of September 2018 decreased by 1.6% as compared with that of last month, and decreased by 58.0% as compared with that of the same period last year (September 2017: HK$254.7 million). The unaudited revenue of the Group for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 is approximately HK$1,972.2 million, which decreased by 10.3% as compared to same period last year (nine months ended 30 September 2017:

HK$2,199.8 million).

The Group is principally engaged in the People's Republic of China in (i) the ODM (original design manufacturer) of handsets and intelligent terminals, (ii) the provision of EMS (electronic manufacturing services) in wireless communication modules business, (iii) the intelligent manufacturing business, (iv) the internet of things business, (v) property development in a small scale, and (vi) property rental management business.

The above information is extracted from the management accounts of the Group, which have not been reviewed or audited by the auditors of the Company. All information shall be subject to the audited financial information of the Group. Investors and shareholders of the Company are advised not to rely on such information, and the directors of the Company shall not be responsible for any reliance placed thereon.

Investors and shareholders of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

SIM Technology Group Limited

Wong Cho Tung Executive Director

11 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms Yeung Man Ying, Mr Wong Cho Tung, Ms Tang Rongrong and Mr Liu Jun, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr Liu Hing Hung, Mr Wang Tianmiao and Mr Wu Zhe.

* For identification purposes only