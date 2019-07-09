SIM Technology : ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SIM TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

晨訊科技集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock code: 2000)

ANNOUNCEMENT

The board of directors of SIM Technology Group Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Group") hereby announces that the unaudited monthly revenue of the Group for the month of June 2019 is approximately HK$146.8 million (May 2019: HK$84.2 million), in which the revenue from the sale of residential properties and properties management (together, "non-corebusiness") is approximately HK$15.5 million (May 2019: HK$ 4.0 million) and the revenue from the handsets and internet of things terminals business, the electronics manufacturing services business, the internet of things system and online-to-offline business together with the intelligent manufacturing business (together, "core business") is approximately of HK$131.3 million (May 2019: HK$80.2 million). The revenue of the core business of June 2019 increased by 63.8% as compared with that of last month, and decreased by 52.1% as compared with that of the same period last year (June 2018: HK$274.2 million). The unaudited revenue of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is approximately HK$522.4 million, which decreased by 66.1% as compared to same period last year (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$ 1,540.1 million).

The Group is principally engaged in the People's Republic of China in (i) the ODM (original design manufacturer) of handsets and intelligent terminals, (ii) the provision of EMS (electronic manufacturing services) in wireless communication modules business, (iii) the