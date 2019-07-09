Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  SIM Technology Group Ltd.    2000   BMG814741010

SIM TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD.

(2000)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 07/08
0.31 HKD   0.00%
04:38aSIM TECHNOLOGY : Announcement
PU
07/03SIM TECHNOLOGY : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
06/27SIM TECHNOLOGY : Profit warning
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SIM Technology : ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 04:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SIM TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

晨訊科技集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock code: 2000)

ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of the Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of SIM Technology Group Limited ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Group") hereby announces that the unaudited monthly revenue of the Group for the month of June 2019 is approximately HK$146.8 million (May 2019: HK$84.2 million), in which the revenue from the sale of residential properties and properties management (together, "non-corebusiness") is approximately HK$15.5 million (May 2019: HK$ 4.0 million) and the revenue from the handsets and internet of things terminals business, the electronics manufacturing services business, the internet of things system and online-to-offline business together with the intelligent manufacturing business (together, "core business") is approximately of HK$131.3 million (May 2019: HK$80.2 million). The revenue of the core business of June 2019 increased by 63.8% as compared with that of last month, and decreased by 52.1% as compared with that of the same period last year (June 2018: HK$274.2 million). The unaudited revenue of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is approximately HK$522.4 million, which decreased by 66.1% as compared to same period last year (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$ 1,540.1 million).

The Group is principally engaged in the People's Republic of China in (i) the ODM (original design manufacturer) of handsets and intelligent terminals, (ii) the provision of EMS (electronic manufacturing services) in wireless communication modules business, (iii) the

intelligent manufacturing business, (iv) the internet of things business, (v) property development in a small scale, and (vi) property rental management business.

The above information is extracted from the management accounts of the Group, which have not been reviewed or audited by the auditors of the Company. All information shall be subject to the audited financial information of the Group. Investors and shareholders of the Company are advised not to rely on such information, and the directors of the Company shall not be responsible for any reliance placed thereon. Investors and shareholders of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

SIM Technology Group Limited

Wong Cho Tung

Executive Director

9 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms Yeung Man Ying, Mr Wong Cho Tung, Ms Tang Rongrong and Mr Liu Jun, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr Liu Hing Hung, Mr Wang Tianmiao and Mr Wu Zhe.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

SIM Technology Group Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 08:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIM TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD.
04:38aSIM TECHNOLOGY : Announcement
PU
07/03SIM TECHNOLOGY : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
06/27SIM TECHNOLOGY : Profit warning
PU
06/10SIM TECHNOLOGY : Announcement
PU
06/06SIM TECHNOLOGY : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 6 june 2019
PU
06/04SIM TECHNOLOGY : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
05/03SIM TECHNOLOGY : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
04/17SIM TECHNOLOGY : Clarification announcement in relation to the annual results an..
PU
04/02SIM TECHNOLOGY : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
03/21SIM TECHNOLOGY : Annual results for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
More news
Chart SIM TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
SIM Technology Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIM TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Liu Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cho Tung Wong Group President & Executive Director
Man Ying Yeung Chairman
Rong Rong Tang Executive Director & VP-Business Operations
Yin Chan Chi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIM TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD.0.00%98
APPLE26.80%939 678
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%258 189
XIAOMI CORP--.--%30 536
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 120
FITBIT INC-13.48%1 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About