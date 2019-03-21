SIM Technology : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
03/21/2019 | 05:10am EDT
SIM TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITEDોৃ߅ҦණྠϞࠢʮ̡*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 2000)
ANNUAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of SIM Technology Group Limited ("Company") hereby announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries ("Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 ("Year") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2017 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Year ended 31 December 2018
2017
Notes
Revenue
3
Cost of sales and services
Gross profit
Other income
5
Other expenses
Impairment losses, net of reversal
Other gains and losses
6
Research and development expenses
Selling and distribution costs
Administrative expenses
Share of results of associates
Finance costs
7
Profit before taxation
Taxation
8
Profit for the year
9
Profit (loss) for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
Earnings per share (HK cents)
11
Basic
Diluted
HK$'000
HK$'000
Audited
Audited
2,312,230
3,258,517
(2,135,339)
(2,863,306)
176,891
395,211
36,084
73,736
(90,499)
-
(13,287)
854
483,821
36,824
(52,240)
(90,641)
(114,450)
(144,433)
(121,201)
(122,238)
770
(1,527)
(6,243)
(8,990)
299,646
138,796
(84,607)
(36,190)
215,039
102,606
238,012
111,651
(22,973)
(9,045)
215,039
102,606
9.33
4.36
9.33
4.36
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Year ended 31 December 2018
HK$'000Audited
Profit for the yearOther comprehensive (expense) income
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss during the year:
Fair value change on available-for-sale investment Deferred tax arising from fair value change on available-for-sale investment
Item that may not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss during the year:
Surplus on transfer of land use rights and property, plant and equipment to investment properties at fair value Fair value loss on investment in equity instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income Deferred tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange difference arising on translation to presentation currency
215,039
2017
HK$'000Audited 102,606
- -
(107,195)
26,799
(28,561)
48,974
(5,104)
- - -
(59,644)93,628
Other comprehensive (expense) income
(44,335)13,232
Total comprehensive income for the year
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
170,704115,838
198,170118,777
(27,466)
(2,939)
170,704
115,838
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITIONAt 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Audited
Audited
Non-current assets
Investment properties
479,282
384,949
Property, plant and equipment
306,179
399,258
Land use rights
68,104
86,793
Intangible assets
147,950
188,765
Deferred tax assets
44,606
47,339
Finance lease receivables
328
705
Interest in associates
3,044
2,274
Available-for-sale investment
-
80,253
Equity instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")
39,149
-
Other receivables
8,793
-
Consideration receivables
4,796
1,733
1,102,231
1,192,069
Current assets
Inventories
372,846
758,531
Finance lease receivables
432
2,097
Properties held for sale
41,683
502,998
Trade and notes receivables
12
231,499
344,208
Contract assets
36,353
-
Other receivables, deposits and prepayments
423,913
331,579
Consideration receivables
4,601
723
Amount due from an associate
4,400
3,200
Amounts due from non-controlling shareholders
of subsidiaries
4,496
11,633
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
("FVTPL")
18,278
-
Entrusted loan receivables
25,946
36,150
Pledged bank deposits
57,557
30,125
Bank balances and cash
647,776
417,092
1,869,780
2,438,336
Current liabilities
Trade and notes payables
13
184,822
393,750
Contract liabilities
219,345
-
Other payables, deposits received and accruals
50,498
599,012
Other liabilities
29,692
141,154
Bank borrowings
83,887
84,104
Tax payable
43,931
37,992
612,175
1,256,012
Net current assets
1,257,605
1,182,324
Total assets less current liabilities
2,359,836
2,374,393
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
Audited
Audited
Capital and reserves
Share capital
252,025
255,955
Reserves
1,907,009
1,865,855
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
2,159,034
2,121,810
Non-controlling interests
63,405
101,481
Total equity
2,222,439
2,223,291
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
98,200
99,151
Deferred income
39,197
51,951
137,397
151,102
2,359,836
2,374,393
Notes
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. General information and basis of preparation
The Company was incorporated in Bermuda as an exempted company under the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda (as amended) with limited liability.
The functional currency of the Company is Renminbi ("RMB"). The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), as the Directors consider that it is a more appropriate presentation for a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and for the convenience of the shareholders.
The Company is an investment holding company. The principal activities of its subsidiaries are the manufacturing, design and development and sale of handsets and internet of things ("IOT") terminals business, electronics manufacturing services ("EMS") business, carrying out IOT system and online-to-offline ("O2O") business, intelligent manufacturing business and property development in the People's Republic of China ("PRC").
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ("Listing Rules") and by the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance ("CO").
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain properties and financial instruments that are measured at fair values at the end of each reporting periods. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services.
2. Application of new and amendments to International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs")
New and amendments to IFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year
The Group has applied the following new and amendments to IFRSs for the first time in the current year:
IFRS 9
Financial Instruments
IFRS 15
Revenue from Contracts with Customers and the related Amendments
IFRIC-Int 22
Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration
Amendments to IFRS 2
Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions
Amendments to IFRS 4
Applying IFRS 9 Financial Instruments with IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts
Amendments to IAS 28
As part of the Annual Improvements to IFRSs 2014-2016 Cycle
Amendments to IAS 40
Transfers of Investment Property
Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to IFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.
