SIM Technology : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2000)

ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of SIM Technology Group Limited ("Company") hereby announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries ("Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 ("Year") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Year ended 31 December 2018

2017

Notes Revenue 3 Cost of sales and services Gross profit Other income 5 Other expenses Impairment losses, net of reversal Other gains and losses 6 Research and development expenses Selling and distribution costs Administrative expenses Share of results of associates Finance costs 7 Profit before taxation Taxation 8 Profit for the year 9 Profit (loss) for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests Earnings per share (HK cents) 11 Basic Diluted

HK$'000 HK$'000 Audited Audited 2,312,230 3,258,517 (2,135,339) (2,863,306) 176,891 395,211 36,084 73,736 (90,499) - (13,287) 854 483,821 36,824 (52,240) (90,641) (114,450) (144,433) (121,201) (122,238) 770 (1,527) (6,243) (8,990) 299,646 138,796 (84,607) (36,190) 215,039 102,606 c 238,012 111,651 (22,973) (9,045) 215,039 102,606 c 9.33 4.36 c 9.33 4.36 c

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended 31 December 2018

HK$'000 Audited

Profit for the yearOther comprehensive (expense) income

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss during the year:

Fair value change on available-for-sale investment Deferred tax arising from fair value change on available-for-sale investment

Item that may not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss during the year:

Surplus on transfer of land use rights and property, plant and equipment to investment properties at fair value Fair value loss on investment in equity instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income Deferred tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange difference arising on translation to presentation currency

215,039

2017

HK$'000 Audited 102,606

- -

(107,195)

26,799

(28,561)

48,974

(5,104)

- - -

(59,644) 93,628

Other comprehensive (expense) income

(44,335) 13,232

Total comprehensive income for the year

Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

170,704 115,838

198,170 118,777

(27,466)

(2,939)

170,704

115,838

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Audited Audited Non-current assets Investment properties 479,282 384,949 Property, plant and equipment 306,179 399,258 Land use rights 68,104 86,793 Intangible assets 147,950 188,765 Deferred tax assets 44,606 47,339 Finance lease receivables 328 705 Interest in associates 3,044 2,274 Available-for-sale investment - 80,253 Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") 39,149 - Other receivables 8,793 - Consideration receivables 4,796 1,733 1,102,231 1,192,069 Current assets Inventories 372,846 758,531 Finance lease receivables 432 2,097 Properties held for sale 41,683 502,998 Trade and notes receivables 12 231,499 344,208 Contract assets 36,353 - Other receivables, deposits and prepayments 423,913 331,579 Consideration receivables 4,601 723 Amount due from an associate 4,400 3,200 Amounts due from non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries 4,496 11,633 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") 18,278 - Entrusted loan receivables 25,946 36,150 Pledged bank deposits 57,557 30,125 Bank balances and cash 647,776 417,092 1,869,780 2,438,336 Current liabilities Trade and notes payables 13 184,822 393,750 Contract liabilities 219,345 - Other payables, deposits received and accruals 50,498 599,012 Other liabilities 29,692 141,154 Bank borrowings 83,887 84,104 Tax payable 43,931 37,992 612,175 1,256,012 Net current assets 1,257,605 1,182,324 Total assets less current liabilities 2,359,836 2,374,393

2018 2017 HK$'000 HK$'000 Audited Audited Capital and reserves Share capital 252,025 255,955 Reserves 1,907,009 1,865,855 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 2,159,034 2,121,810 Non-controlling interests 63,405 101,481 Total equity 2,222,439 2,223,291 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 98,200 99,151 Deferred income 39,197 51,951 137,397 151,102 2,359,836 2,374,393 Notes

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. General information and basis of preparation The Company was incorporated in Bermuda as an exempted company under the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda (as amended) with limited liability. The functional currency of the Company is Renminbi ("RMB"). The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), as the Directors consider that it is a more appropriate presentation for a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and for the convenience of the shareholders. The Company is an investment holding company. The principal activities of its subsidiaries are the manufacturing, design and development and sale of handsets and internet of things ("IOT") terminals business, electronics manufacturing services ("EMS") business, carrying out IOT system and online-to-offline ("O2O") business, intelligent manufacturing business and property development in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ("Listing Rules") and by the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance ("CO"). The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain properties and financial instruments that are measured at fair values at the end of each reporting periods. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services.

2. Application of new and amendments to International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") New and amendments to IFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year The Group has applied the following new and amendments to IFRSs for the first time in the current year:

IFRS 9 Financial Instruments IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers and the related Amendments IFRIC-Int 22 Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration Amendments to IFRS 2 Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions Amendments to IFRS 4 Applying IFRS 9 Financial Instruments with IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts Amendments to IAS 28 As part of the Annual Improvements to IFRSs 2014-2016 Cycle Amendments to IAS 40 Transfers of Investment Property

Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to IFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.