SIM Technology Group Ltd.    2000

SIM TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD.

(2000)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/20
0.36 HKD   +2.86%
05:10aSIM TECHNOLOGY : Annual results for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
03/18SIM TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD. : annual earnings release
01/10SIM TECHNOLOGY : Announcement
PU
Summary 
News Summary

SIM Technology : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

0
03/21/2019 | 05:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SIM TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED ોৃ߅ҦණྠϞࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2000)

ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of SIM Technology Group Limited ("Company") hereby announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries ("Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 ("Year") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Year ended 31 December 2018

2017

Notes

Revenue

3

Cost of sales and services

Gross profit

Other income

5

Other expenses

Impairment losses, net of reversal

Other gains and losses

6

Research and development expenses

Selling and distribution costs

Administrative expenses

Share of results of associates

Finance costs

7

Profit before taxation

Taxation

8

Profit for the year

9

Profit (loss) for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

Earnings per share (HK cents)

11

Basic

Diluted

HK$'000

HK$'000

Audited

Audited

2,312,230

3,258,517

(2,135,339)

(2,863,306)

176,891

395,211

36,084

73,736

(90,499)

-

(13,287)

854

483,821

36,824

(52,240)

(90,641)

(114,450)

(144,433)

(121,201)

(122,238)

770

(1,527)

(6,243)

(8,990)

299,646

138,796

(84,607)

(36,190)

215,039

102,606

c

238,012

111,651

(22,973)

(9,045)

215,039

102,606

c

9.33

4.36

c

9.33

4.36

c

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended 31 December 2018

HK$'000 Audited

Profit for the yearOther comprehensive (expense) income

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss during the year:

Fair value change on available-for-sale investment Deferred tax arising from fair value change on available-for-sale investment

Item that may not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss during the year:

Surplus on transfer of land use rights and property, plant and equipment to investment properties at fair value Fair value loss on investment in equity instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income Deferred tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange difference arising on translation to presentation currency

215,039

2017

HK$'000 Audited 102,606

- -

(107,195)

26,799

(28,561)

48,974

(5,104)

- - -

(59,644) 93,628

Other comprehensive (expense) income

(44,335) 13,232

Total comprehensive income for the year

Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

170,704 115,838

198,170 118,777

(27,466)

(2,939)

170,704

115,838

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Audited

Audited

Non-current assets

Investment properties

479,282

384,949

Property, plant and equipment

306,179

399,258

Land use rights

68,104

86,793

Intangible assets

147,950

188,765

Deferred tax assets

44,606

47,339

Finance lease receivables

328

705

Interest in associates

3,044

2,274

Available-for-sale investment

-

80,253

Equity instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")

39,149

-

Other receivables

8,793

-

Consideration receivables

4,796

1,733

1,102,231

1,192,069

Current assets

Inventories

372,846

758,531

Finance lease receivables

432

2,097

Properties held for sale

41,683

502,998

Trade and notes receivables

12

231,499

344,208

Contract assets

36,353

-

Other receivables, deposits and prepayments

423,913

331,579

Consideration receivables

4,601

723

Amount due from an associate

4,400

3,200

Amounts due from non-controlling shareholders

of subsidiaries

4,496

11,633

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

("FVTPL")

18,278

-

Entrusted loan receivables

25,946

36,150

Pledged bank deposits

57,557

30,125

Bank balances and cash

647,776

417,092

1,869,780

2,438,336

Current liabilities

Trade and notes payables

13

184,822

393,750

Contract liabilities

219,345

-

Other payables, deposits received and accruals

50,498

599,012

Other liabilities

29,692

141,154

Bank borrowings

83,887

84,104

Tax payable

43,931

37,992

612,175

1,256,012

Net current assets

1,257,605

1,182,324

Total assets less current liabilities

2,359,836

2,374,393

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Audited

Audited

Capital and reserves

Share capital

252,025

255,955

Reserves

1,907,009

1,865,855

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

2,159,034

2,121,810

Non-controlling interests

63,405

101,481

Total equity

2,222,439

2,223,291

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

98,200

99,151

Deferred income

39,197

51,951

137,397

151,102

2,359,836

2,374,393

Notes

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  • 1. General information and basis of preparation

    The Company was incorporated in Bermuda as an exempted company under the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda (as amended) with limited liability.

    The functional currency of the Company is Renminbi ("RMB"). The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), as the Directors consider that it is a more appropriate presentation for a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and for the convenience of the shareholders.

    The Company is an investment holding company. The principal activities of its subsidiaries are the manufacturing, design and development and sale of handsets and internet of things ("IOT") terminals business, electronics manufacturing services ("EMS") business, carrying out IOT system and online-to-offline ("O2O") business, intelligent manufacturing business and property development in the People's Republic of China ("PRC").

    The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ("Listing Rules") and by the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance ("CO").

    The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain properties and financial instruments that are measured at fair values at the end of each reporting periods. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services.

  • 2. Application of new and amendments to International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs")

    New and amendments to IFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year

    The Group has applied the following new and amendments to IFRSs for the first time in the current year:

IFRS 9

Financial Instruments

IFRS 15

Revenue from Contracts with Customers and the related Amendments

IFRIC-Int 22

Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration

Amendments to IFRS 2

Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions

Amendments to IFRS 4

Applying IFRS 9 Financial Instruments with IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts

Amendments to IAS 28

As part of the Annual Improvements to IFRSs 2014-2016 Cycle

Amendments to IAS 40

Transfers of Investment Property

Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to IFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer

SIM Technology Group Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 09:09:05 UTC
