SIMCORP

(SIM)
SimCorp : A/S – Share buyback program

05/27/2019

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 12.5m, to be executed during the period from February 20, 2019 to August 22, 2019.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date

Number of shares

Average
purchase price
(DKK per share)

Amount (DKK)

Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:

66,048

615.94

40,681,295

May 20, 2019

11,900

598.26

7,119,315

May 21, 2019

5,158

610.06

3,146,669

May 22, 2019

886

657.32

582,387

May 23, 2019

1,200

663.76

796,507

May 24, 2019

1,000

656.13

656,131

Accumulated under the program following above purchases:

86,192

614.70

52,982,305

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 837,203 treasury shares corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 5.4m (approx. DKK 40.0m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)

Company Announcement no. 19/2019

Disclaimer

SimCorp A/S published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 10:03:01 UTC
