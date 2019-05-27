SimCorp : A/S – Share buyback program

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 12.5m, to be executed during the period from February 20, 2019 to August 22, 2019.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 66,048 615.94 40,681,295 May 20, 2019 11,900 598.26 7,119,315 May 21, 2019 5,158 610.06 3,146,669 May 22, 2019 886 657.32 582,387 May 23, 2019 1,200 663.76 796,507 May 24, 2019 1,000 656.13 656,131 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 86,192 614.70 52,982,305

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 837,203 treasury shares corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 5.4m (approx. DKK 40.0m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)

Company Announcement no. 19/2019