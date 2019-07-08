SimCorp : A/S – Share buyback program

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 12.5m, to be executed during the period from February 20, 2019 to August 22, 2019.
The following transactions have been executed under the program:
|
Date
|
Number of shares
|
Average
purchase price
(DKK per share)
|
Amount (DKK)
|
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:
|
111,120
|
619.73
|
68,863,847
|
July 1, 2019
|
1,100
|
646.69
|
711,356
|
July 2, 2019
|
1,100
|
639.20
|
703,123
|
July 3, 2019
|
1,100
|
649.18
|
714,098
|
July 4, 2019
|
1,000
|
640.56
|
640,555
|
July 5, 2019
|
2,000
|
624.07
|
1,248,138
|
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:
|
117,420
|
620.69
|
72,881,117
Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 868,431 treasury shares corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital.
Purchases for an amount of EUR 2.7m (approx. DKK 20.1m) remain to be executed under the program.
Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)
Company Announcement no. 29/2019
