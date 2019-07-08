SimCorp : A/S – Share buyback program

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 12.5m, to be executed during the period from February 20, 2019 to August 22, 2019.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 111,120 619.73 68,863,847 July 1, 2019 1,100 646.69 711,356 July 2, 2019 1,100 639.20 703,123 July 3, 2019 1,100 649.18 714,098 July 4, 2019 1,000 640.56 640,555 July 5, 2019 2,000 624.07 1,248,138 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 117,420 620.69 72,881,117

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 868,431 treasury shares corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 2.7m (approx. DKK 20.1m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)

Company Announcement no. 29/2019