SIMCORP

(SIM)
SimCorp : A/S – Share buyback program

07/08/2019

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 12.5m, to be executed during the period from February 20, 2019 to August 22, 2019.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date

Number of shares

Average
purchase price
(DKK per share)

Amount (DKK)

Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:

111,120

619.73

68,863,847

July 1, 2019

1,100

646.69

711,356

July 2, 2019

1,100

639.20

703,123

July 3, 2019

1,100

649.18

714,098

July 4, 2019

1,000

640.56

640,555

July 5, 2019

2,000

624.07

1,248,138

Accumulated under the program following above purchases:

117,420

620.69

72,881,117

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 868,431 treasury shares corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 2.7m (approx. DKK 20.1m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)

Company Announcement no. 29/2019

Disclaimer

SimCorp A/S published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 09:47:01 UTC
