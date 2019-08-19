Log in
SimCorp : A/S – Share buyback program

08/19/2019 | 04:42am EDT

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 12.5m, to be executed during the period from February 20, 2019 to August 22, 2019.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date

Number of shares

Average
purchase price
(DKK per share)

Amount (DKK)

Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:

143,337

619.49

88,796,072

August 12, 2019

1,500

577.23

865,851

August 13, 2019

1,500

570.16

855,235

August 14, 2019

1,000

575.94

575,936

August 15, 2019

800

563.11

450,490

August 16, 2019

800

571.81

457,446

Accumulated under the program following above purchases:

148,937

617.72

92,001,029

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 899,142 treasury shares corresponding to 2.2% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 0.1m (approx. DKK 1.0m) remain to be executed under the program.

Download PDF

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)

Company Announcement no. 37/2019

Disclaimer

SimCorp A/S published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 08:41:09 UTC
