SimCorp : A/S – Share buyback program

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 12.5m, to be executed during the period from February 20, 2019 to August 22, 2019.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 143,337 619.49 88,796,072 August 12, 2019 1,500 577.23 865,851 August 13, 2019 1,500 570.16 855,235 August 14, 2019 1,000 575.94 575,936 August 15, 2019 800 563.11 450,490 August 16, 2019 800 571.81 457,446 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 148,937 617.72 92,001,029

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 899,142 treasury shares corresponding to 2.2% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 0.1m (approx. DKK 1.0m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)

Company Announcement no. 37/2019