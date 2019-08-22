SimCorp : A/S – Share buyback program

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S would repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 12.5m, to be executed during the period from February 20, 2019 to August 22, 2019.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 148,937 617.72 92,001,029 August 19, 2019 700 577.48 404,233 August 20, 2019 579 579.01 335,245 August 21, 2019 439 593.28 260,450 August 22, 2019 325 601.78 195,580 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 150,980 617.28 93,196,536

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 901,141 treasury shares corresponding to 2.2% of the share capital.

During the period February 20, 2019 to August 22, 2019 shares for an amount of EUR 12.5m (approx. DKK 93.2m) have been purchased, and the share buyback program is hereby completed.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)

Company Announcement no. 38/2019