SimCorp : A/S – Share buyback program

08/22/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S would repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 12.5m, to be executed during the period from February 20, 2019 to August 22, 2019.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date

Number of shares

Average
purchase price
(DKK per share)

Amount (DKK)

Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:

148,937

617.72

92,001,029

August 19, 2019

700

577.48

404,233

August 20, 2019

579

579.01

335,245

August 21, 2019

439

593.28

260,450

August 22, 2019

325

601.78

195,580

Accumulated under the program following above purchases:

150,980

617.28

93,196,536

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 901,141 treasury shares corresponding to 2.2% of the share capital.

During the period February 20, 2019 to August 22, 2019 shares for an amount of EUR 12.5m (approx. DKK 93.2m) have been purchased, and the share buyback program is hereby completed.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)

Company Announcement no. 38/2019

Disclaimer

SimCorp A/S published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 16:17:06 UTC
