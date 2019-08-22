SimCorp : A/S – Share buyback program

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S would repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 12.5m, to be executed during the period from February 20, 2019 to August 22, 2019.
The following transactions have been executed under the program:
|
|
Date
|
Number of shares
|
Average
purchase price
(DKK per share)
|
Amount (DKK)
|
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:
|
148,937
|
617.72
|
92,001,029
|
August 19, 2019
|
700
|
577.48
|
404,233
|
August 20, 2019
|
579
|
579.01
|
335,245
|
August 21, 2019
|
439
|
593.28
|
260,450
|
August 22, 2019
|
325
|
601.78
|
195,580
|
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:
|
150,980
|
617.28
|
93,196,536
Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 901,141 treasury shares corresponding to 2.2% of the share capital.
During the period February 20, 2019 to August 22, 2019 shares for an amount of EUR 12.5m (approx. DKK 93.2m) have been purchased, and the share buyback program is hereby completed.
Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)
Company Announcement no. 38/2019
