SIMCORP

SIMCORP

(SIM)
SimCorp : A/S – Share buyback program

02/17/2020 | 03:11am EST
SimCorp A/S
Changes in company's own shares SimCorp A/S - Share buyback program

Company Announcement no. 4/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date

Number of shares Average
purchase price
(DKK per share) 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 11,874 714.25 8,481,033
February 10, 2020 1,500 699.63 1,049,448
February 11, 2020 1,386 699.01 968,822
February 12, 2020 281 702.69 197,456
February 13, 2020 949 702.00 666,200
February 14, 2020 965 702.33 677,747
Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 16,955 710.16 12,040,706

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 795,607 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 8.4m (approx. DKK 62.4m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)

Disclaimer

SimCorp A/S published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 08:06:11 UTC
