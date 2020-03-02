SimCorp : A/S – Share buyback program

Company Announcement no. 6/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date



Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 19,484 709.49 13,823,621 February 24, 2020 700 686.09 480,263 February 25, 2020 700 677.26 474,085 February 26, 2020 700 658.56 460,993 February 27, 2020 700 660.63 462,439 February 28, 2020 700 653.59 457,511 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 22,984 703.05 16,158,912

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 783,828 treasury shares corresponding to 1.9% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 7.8m (approx. DKK 58.2m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

Attachment

Attachments:

Share repurchase_02_03_2020.pdf



