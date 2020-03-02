Log in
SimCorp : A/S – Share buyback program

03/02/2020
SimCorp A/S
Changes in company's own shares SimCorp A/S - Share buyback program

Company Announcement no. 6/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date

Number of shares Average
purchase price
(DKK per share) 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 19,484 709.49 13,823,621
February 24, 2020 700 686.09 480,263
February 25, 2020 700 677.26 474,085
February 26, 2020 700 658.56 460,993
February 27, 2020 700 660.63 462,439
February 28, 2020 700 653.59 457,511
Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 22,984 703.05 16,158,912

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 783,828 treasury shares corresponding to 1.9% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 7.8m (approx. DKK 58.2m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

Disclaimer

SimCorp A/S published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 08:32:10 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 492 M
EBIT 2020 128 M
Net income 2020 97,6 M
Finance 2020 24,9 M
Yield 2020 1,21%
P/E ratio 2020 35,0x
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
EV / Sales2020 6,94x
EV / Sales2021 6,24x
Capitalization 3 439 M
Technical analysis trends SIMCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 96,02  €
Last Close Price 86,63  €
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Holse Chief Executive Officer
Peter Schütze Chairman
Christian Peter Kromann Chief Operating Officer
Michael Rosenvold Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Pierre André Couturier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMCORP-14.46%3 786
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES0.45%86 112
ADYEN N.V.9.06%26 384
WORLDLINE9.03%13 779
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.8.18%3 969
HYPOPORT AG-4.13%2 087
