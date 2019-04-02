Log in
SIMCORP (SIM)

SIMCORP

(SIM)
SimCorp : Sava Re Group selects SimCorp Dimension as foundation for front...

04/02/2019 | 03:17am EDT

SimCorp Dimension will play a vital role in realizing Sava Re's growth ambitions, providing a more efficient and scalable setup.

In order to consolidate its system landscape, Sava Re will leverage SimCorp Dimension's IBOR (Investment Book of Record) for its entire range of assets, including alternative investments. Alongside full front office functionality, the system will be used to automate settlement processes and cover the full spectrum of investment accounting. This includes the support of IFRS 9 and local accounting standards across various countries in the region. The generation of data needed to comply with Solvency II, as well as local regulation, will also be fully covered by SimCorp Dimension.

'SimCorp's expertise in the insurance sector, the strong functional coverage and the ability to support the future growth of Sava Re were the key factors in our decision,' says Marko Jazbec, Chairman of the Management Board at Sava Re.

'With SimCorp Dimension, Sava Re will be able to streamline its processes across front, middle and back office and create a core consolidated platform to achieve operational efficiency and future growth,' explains Dr. Ralf Schmücker, Managing Director of SimCorp Central Europe. 'It is a pleasure to partner with them on this strategic project.'

About SimCorp
SimCorp provides integrated, best-in-class investment management solutions to the world's leading asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers, banks and sovereign wealth funds. Regardless of how you deploy it, SimCorp's core solution, SimCorp Dimension®, and its life-cycle services support the entire investment value chain and range of instruments, all based on a market-leading IBOR. SimCorp invests around 20% of its annual revenue in R&D, helping clients develop their business and stay ahead of ever-changing industry demands. Listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, SimCorp is a global company, regionally covering all of Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com.

About Sava Re
Sava Re, the operating holding company of the Sava Re Group, transacts reinsurance business and is the largest reinsurance company domiciled in Central and Eastern Europe. With 40 years' experience in international reinsurance, Sava Re provides a full range of reinsurance coverages.

The insurance part of the Group is composed of seven insurers based in Slovenia and in the countries of the Adria region. The Group also consists of seven non-insurance companies. Our vision is to create a modern, digital, people-focused and sustainable insurance Group. For more information, please visit www.sava-re.si.

SimCorp A/S published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 07:16:12 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 425 M
EBIT 2019 118 M
Net income 2019 89,4 M
Finance 2019 37,4 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 37,41
P/E ratio 2020 34,26
EV / Sales 2019 7,95x
EV / Sales 2020 7,37x
Capitalization 3 418 M
Chart SIMCORP
Duration : Period :
SimCorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 71,1 €
Spread / Average Target -16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Holse Chief Executive Officer
Jesper Brandgaard Chairman
Michael Rosenvold Chief Financial Officer
Georg Werner Hetrodt Chief Technology Officer
Hervé Pierre André Couturier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMCORP41.38%3 911
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES10.95%36 522
ADYEN48.41%23 159
WORLDLINE26.90%10 812
GREENSKY INC38.04%2 448
HYPOPORT AG21.05%1 304
