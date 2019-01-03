Log in
SIMCORP (SIM)
SimCorp : Universal-Investment Selects SimCorp Dimension as its new front...

01/03/2019

Universal-Investment group is the biggest independent investment company in the German-speaking region, with assets under administration of more than EUR 400 billion. Universal-Investment group joins a fast-growing global community of SimCorp clients looking to boost the operational efficiency of their front office activities.

As a German and Luxembourg AIFM and UCITS platform, the company provides fund services for asset owners, such as pension schemes, as well as for asset managers, offering structuring, administration and risk management for all asset classes. In addition to using SimCorp Dimension for its own rule-based asset management with a volume of currently around EUR 37 billion, Universal-Investment will use the system as foundation for providing leading-edge front office services to its clients together with 'labs', an IT service provider recently acquired by Universal-Investment group.

With the agreement, which was signed in December 2018, the Universal-Investment group gains access to SimCorp's broad front and middle office functionality, including Asset Manager, Compliance Manager and Order Manager, in one seamlessly integrated, highly automated system. The solution will enable more efficient management of the institutional assets managed directly by Universal-Investment and equally important, enable the firm to offer an advanced, scalable and cost-effective front office solution in a software-as-a-service approach, together with labs. In a market where timely, accurate investment data has become a necessity, the availability of real-time data in SimCorp Dimension provides Universal-Investment group and its clients the opportunity to respond to market changes with the most informed investment decision making.

Michael Reinhard, COO at Universal-Investment comments: 'We are pleased to partner with SimCorp and confident of the opportunities we have ahead of us. Our search for a solution has been extensive and throughout this process, SimCorp has proven the best solution to streamline and optimize our business workflows across front and middle office. Going forward, SimCorp Dimension will enable us to operate more efficiently, claim a stronger position in the market and add the missing front office piece as an important component to our successful 360-degree servicing competence.'

Ralf Schmücker, Managing Director of SimCorp Central Europe comments: 'It is a pleasure to partner with a renowned institution like Universal-Investment and see SimCorp Dimension become a cornerstone in their business strategy for front office solutions. We have seen increasing interest in the global market for SimCorp Dimension not only as a core system for asset management, but given its scale and comprehensive functionality, also as the basis for third-party front, middle and back-office offerings. This is proving an attractive business opportunity for us.'

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Mittal Shah, SimCorp PR UK/North America +44 207 397 8072 mittal.shah@simcorp.com

Anders Crillesen, SimCorp Corporate Communications +45 3544 6474 anders.crillesen@simcorp.com

About SimCorp
SimCorp provides integrated, best-in-class investment management solutions to the world's leading asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers and sovereign wealth funds. Whether deployed on premise or as an ASP solution, its core system, SimCorp Dimension, supports the entire investment value chain and range of instruments, all based on a market-leading IBOR. SimCorp invests more than 20% of its annual revenue in R&D, helping clients develop their business and stay ahead of ever-changing industry demands. Listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, SimCorp is a global company, regionally covering all of Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com.

About Universal Investments
With fund assets of around EUR 409 billion under administration, thereof EUR 321 billion in own vehicles and around EUR 88 billion in, inter alia, insourcing, well over 1,200 mutual and special investment mandates and a workforce of around 650, Universal-Investment is the largest independent investment company in the German-speaking region. With its three key service areas Administration, Insourcing and Risk Management, the company's focus lies on the efficient and risk-orientated management of funds, securities, alternative investments and real estate. The investment company is the central platform for independent asset management and unifies the investment know-how of portfolio managers, private banks, asset managers and investment boutiques. Founded in 1968, the Universal-Investment group is headquartered in Frankfurt/Main and has subsidiaries and holdings in Luxemburg and Austria. It is one of the pioneers of the investment industry and has meanwhile become the market leader in the areas of master-KVG and private label funds. According to the 2018 PwC ManCo Survey, Universal-Investment is the largest AIFM ManCo in Luxembourg; among the Third-Party-ManCos, Universal-Investment also ranks in first place (as per 30 November 2018).

More information available at: www.universal-investment.com


Disclaimer

SimCorp A/S published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 08:08:00 UTC
