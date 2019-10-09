SimCorp : migrates asset manager Unigestion to cloud-based delivery...

SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services to the global financial services industry, today announces that independent specialist asset manager, Unigestion, headquartered in Geneva, has successfully completed its migration from on-premise to a cloud-based model, on SimCorp Dimension. Unigestion's migration addresses the operational burden faced by many buy-side institutions, as they seek more flexibility, scalability and elasticity within their investment operations.

Unigestion is the first client to migrate from on-premise to SimCorp's transforming delivery model, chosen by 20 buy-side institutions around the world. The asset manager will now more efficiently consume and manage SimCorp Dimension, with access to a suite of SimCorp managed services, via cloud technology. The implementation sees Unigestion utilize the full service stack of SimCorp Dimension.

SimCorp's cloud-based solution builds on its established low TCO and support of the entire front-to-back investment process, in a single source, to maximize value and rationalize the operations of its clients. As a result, Unigestion will no longer need to dedicate resources to the maintenance of hardware and software pertaining to SimCorp Dimension, the provision of updates or the technical administration of new asset classes, leaving it to focus on its core business. Additionally, new services such as SimCorp's regulatory solutions can be provided instantaneously.

With a history of innovation, including pioneering investments in alternatives like private equity, Unigestion, has continuously strived to strengthen its investment capabilities. This drive, together with its established and trusted partnership with SimCorp led to the development of an investment solution that would enable it to outsource the technical management of its operations. The ambition included an even higher degree of automation than currently achieved and greater synergies in server operation, as well as a client interface that enables SimCorp to swiftly service and monitor SimCorp Dimension.

Cedric Le Moan, Chief Operation Officer at Unigestion explains: 'Our goal was to outsource a part of the technology infrastructure to an 'as-a-service' model. We were already very satisfied with the performance and efficiency of SimCorp Dimension in-house and knew we could expect the same consistent high quality once we transitioned to the new service model. SimCorp and Unigestion's teams demonstrated their expertise, both during the replacement of a system under full load and in operation, as well as within post-migration collaboration. The success illustrates the strength of our partnership, with teams from both sides working together effectively. This new set-up will allow Unigestion to further optimize its investment operations, reduce costs and compete with more agility than ever before.'

Ralf Schmücker, Managing Director SimCorp, Central Europe adds: 'We are proud to have supported Unigestion's ambitious goals for several years now and to have jointly developed a distinctive offering for the migration of SimCorp Dimension, to a cloud-based integrated front-to-back solution. With dedicated research and development, SimCorp will continue to evolve its delivery model to create true customer value. Our ambition is to cover a wider footprint across our clients' investment operations, including a portfolio of managed business and data services, enabling them to focus on their core business goals.'

About SimCorp

SimCorp provides integrated, best-in-class investment management solutions to the world's leading asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers, banks and sovereign wealth funds. Regardless of how you deploy it, SimCorp's core solution, SimCorp Dimension®, and its life-cycle services support the entire investment value chain and range of instruments, all based on a market-leading IBOR. SimCorp invests around 20% of its annual revenue in R&D, helping clients develop their business and stay ahead of ever-changing industry demands. Listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, SimCorp is a global company, regionally covering all of Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com.

About Unigestion

Unigestion is an independent, specialist asset manager providing innovative, tailored solutions for investors worldwide. Since our creation nearly half a century ago, we have stayed true to our conviction that intelligent risk-taking is key to delivering smoother, more consistent returns over time. Today, we are responsible for USD 22.9 billion in assets under management across our four areas of expertise - equities, private equity, liquid alternatives and multi asset. By taking risk in a measured, informed way, we aim to deliver superior performance for our clients. We take a multi-dimensional view, using a powerful combination of human insight and leading-edge technology to gain a deep understanding of financial markets, while our strong research focus allows us to continually adapt and refine our approach. Helping our clients achieve investment success drives everything we do. We take the time to truly understand their requirements and work with them to create tailored solutions that meet their specific needs. We have decades of experience in running bespoke mandates, which today account for the majority of our assets under management. Headquartered in Geneva, Unigestion has a global presence that extends across Europe, North America and Asia. We are privately owned, with a shareholder structure designed to ensure our long-term stability and align our interests with those of our clients.