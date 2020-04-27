Log in
SimCorp A/S : Share buyback program

04/27/2020 | 04:03am EDT

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date

Number of shares

Average
purchase price
(DKK per share)

Amount (DKK)

Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:

53,974

629.93

33,999,754

April 20, 2020

1,000

639.05

639,047

April 21, 2020

1,000

619.14

619,145

April 22, 2020

1,000

611.67

611,672

April 23, 2020

1,000

611.48

611,477

April 24, 2020

1,000

614.37

614,375

Accumulated under the program following above purchases:

58,974

629.01

37,095,467

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 805,974 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 5.0m (approx. DKK 37.3m) remain to be executed under the program.

Download PDF

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

Disclaimer

SimCorp A/S published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 08:02:01 UTC
