SimCorp A/S : Share buyback program

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.
In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up toEUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.
The following transactions have been executed under the program:
Date
Number of shares
Average
purchase price
(DKK per share)
Amount (DKK)
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:
53,974
629.93
33,999,754
April 20, 2020
1,000
639.05
639,047
April 21, 2020
1,000
619.14
619,145
April 22, 2020
1,000
611.67
611,672
April 23, 2020
1,000
611.48
611,477
April 24, 2020
1,000
614.37
614,375
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:
58,974
629.01
37,095,467
Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 805,974 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.
Purchases for an amount of EUR 5.0m (approx. DKK 37.3m) remain to be executed under the program.