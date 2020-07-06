Log in
SimCorp A/S : Share buyback program

07/06/2020 | 03:49am EDT

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date

Number of shares

Average
purchase price
(DKK per share)

Amount (DKK)

Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:

91,182

646.05

58,907,727

June 29, 2020

900

708.81

637,925

June 30, 2020

900

709.25

638,323

July 1, 2020

900

713.98

642,585

July 2, 2020

900

720.23

648,206

July 3, 2020

900

728.37

655,536

Accumulated under the program following above purchases:

95,682

649.34

62,130,303

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 839.736 treasury shares corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 1.6m (approx. DKK 12.3m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

Disclaimer

SimCorp A/S published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 07:48:03 UTC
