Sime Darby : Berhad Appoints Tan Sri Samsudin Osman as Chairman

Sime Darby Berhad (SDB) today announced the appointment of Non-Independent Non-Executive Director Tan Sri Samsudin Osman as Chairman, effective immediately. This follows his previous appointment as the Group's Acting Chairman in June 2020.

Tan Sri Samsudin is Permodalan Nasional Berhad's nominee director.

Tan Sri Samsudin, 73, has served SDB as a member of the Board since December 2008. He was the Chief Secretary to the Malaysian Government from 2001 to 2006 and Chairman of the Employees Provident Fund Board for 13 years, until his retirement earlier this year.

For further information, please contact:

Tan Yee Pheng

Group Communications

Sime Darby Berhad

Tel: +60193816330

Email: tan.yee.pheng@simedarby.com