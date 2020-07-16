Log in
SIME DARBY

SIME DARBY

(SIME)
Sime Darby : Berhad Appoints Tan Sri Samsudin Osman as Chairman

07/16/2020 | 03:36am EDT

Sime Darby Berhad (SDB) today announced the appointment of Non-Independent Non-Executive Director Tan Sri Samsudin Osman as Chairman, effective immediately. This follows his previous appointment as the Group's Acting Chairman in June 2020.

Tan Sri Samsudin is Permodalan Nasional Berhad's nominee director.

Tan Sri Samsudin, 73, has served SDB as a member of the Board since December 2008. He was the Chief Secretary to the Malaysian Government from 2001 to 2006 and Chairman of the Employees Provident Fund Board for 13 years, until his retirement earlier this year.

For further information, please contact:

Tan Yee Pheng
Group Communications
Sime Darby Berhad
Tel: +60193816330
Email: tan.yee.pheng@simedarby.com

Disclaimer

Sime Darby Berhad published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 07:35:04 UTC
