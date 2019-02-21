Sime Darby Berhad : 2Q Net Up 3.9%

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Logistics and automotive company Sime Darby Bhd. (4197.KU), said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit rose 3.9% from a year earlier, mainly due to better performance at its industrial, healthcare and motor businesses.

Net profit at the world's second-largest dealer for BMW cars rose to MYR317 million ($77.9 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31 from MYR305 million a year earlier, according to a filing to the local stock exchange. This result beat the MYR227.85 million mean estimate in a poll by Refinitiv.

Revenue increased 6.9% to MYR9.42 billion during the quarter from the MYR8.82 billion a year earlier, higher than the MYR9.15 billion mean estimate in Refinitiv's poll.

Sime Darby said its board expects the company's performance for the financial year ending June to improve from a year earlier.

Sime Darby also said its industrial division's performance continues to be supported by the recovery in the mining industry and increased construction spending in Australia.

However, it said its motor division will likely be hurt by strong competition while the expected slowdown in economic growth would weigh on demand.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com