SIME DARBY BERHAD

(SIME)
Sime Darby Berhad : 2Q Net Up 3.9%

02/21/2019 | 12:59am EST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Logistics and automotive company Sime Darby Bhd. (4197.KU), said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit rose 3.9% from a year earlier, mainly due to better performance at its industrial, healthcare and motor businesses.

Net profit at the world's second-largest dealer for BMW cars rose to MYR317 million ($77.9 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31 from MYR305 million a year earlier, according to a filing to the local stock exchange. This result beat the MYR227.85 million mean estimate in a poll by Refinitiv.

Revenue increased 6.9% to MYR9.42 billion during the quarter from the MYR8.82 billion a year earlier, higher than the MYR9.15 billion mean estimate in Refinitiv's poll.

Sime Darby said its board expects the company's performance for the financial year ending June to improve from a year earlier.

Sime Darby also said its industrial division's performance continues to be supported by the recovery in the mining industry and increased construction spending in Australia.

However, it said its motor division will likely be hurt by strong competition while the expected slowdown in economic growth would weigh on demand.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

SIME DARBY BERHAD End-of-day quote.
SIME DARBY BHD End-of-day quote.
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 35 868 M
EBIT 2019 1 291 M
Net income 2019 914 M
Debt 2019 1 284 M
Yield 2019 3,53%
P/E ratio 2019 17,06
P/E ratio 2020 15,71
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
Capitalization 15 574 M
Chart SIME DARBY BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Sime Darby Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,63  MYR
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffri Salim Davidson Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Chairman
Encik Mustamir Mohamad Group Chief Financial Officer
Samsudin bin Osman Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Haw-Kuang Lim Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIME DARBY BERHAD3 794
3M COMPANY9.38%120 002
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL16.05%111 754
SIEMENS-2.85%90 644
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY33.82%88 112
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.25%52 337
