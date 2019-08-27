Sime Darby Berhad : 4Q Net Profit Rose 13% on Year -- Earnings Review

By Yantoultra Ngui

Sime Darby Bhd. (4197.KU), a Malaysian industrial and automotive firm, reported its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: Net profit climbed to 184 million ringgit ($43.8 million) in the April-to-June quarter from MYR163 million in the same period last year. The result missed a consensus mean estimate of MYR218.7 million compiled by FactSet.

REVENUE: Its revenue rose to MYR9.32 billion from MYR8.58 billion in the same period last year, beating a consensus mean estimate of MYR8.78 billion provided by FactSet.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--PROVISIONS: Share of loss, inclusive of impairment, at Sime Darby's 36.6%-owned joint venture company Weifang Port Services led Sime Darby's logistics business to register a loss of MYR113 million during the quarter. Sime Darby said its logistics division is weighed by the fallout from the global trade tensions.

--EXPANSION: Sime Darby said in notes accompanying its financial statement that its recent proposed acquisition of Gough Group Ltd in New Zealand is expected to further strengthen its industrial division growth in the coming years. It expects growth at its industrial division to be supported by the strong momentum of the mining sector and increasing level of infrastructure spending in Australia.

--AUTOMOTIVE: Although Sime Darby expects the regional automotive market to remain competitive, it forecasts demand for the luxury cars in China to remain stable on consumption upgrade.

